|
20:00
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski vs. Jamaree Bouyea (Finn Sullivan gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
+2
|
Yauhen Massalski makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:30
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Josh Kunen turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
+3
|
Josh Kunen makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|
2-3
|
18:18
|
|
+2
|
Josh Parrish makes two point layup (Frankie Hughes assists)
|
4-3
|
17:50
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
17:13
|
|
+3
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
4-6
|
16:53
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra misses two point layup
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Josh Parrish defensive rebound
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Josh Parrish personal foul
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Ben Pyle misses two point layup
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Josh Parrish offensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
+2
|
Josh Parrish makes two point layup
|
6-6
|
15:04
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain offensive foul
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain turnover
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Ben Pyle turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:42
|
|
+2
|
Khalil Shabazz makes two point jump shot
|
6-8
|
14:41
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|
|
14:41
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-9
|
14:29
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz personal foul
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez misses two point layup
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
13:53
|
|
+3
|
Frankie Hughes makes three point jump shot (Frankie Hughes assists)
|
9-9
|
13:39
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|
9-11
|
13:15
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Jonas Visser offensive rebound
|
|
12:54
|
|
+2
|
Jonas Visser makes two point layup
|
9-13
|
12:42
|
|
+2
|
Finn Sullivan makes two point layup
|
11-13
|
12:30
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Toreros defensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Josh Parrish turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:05
|
|
+2
|
Julian Rishwain makes two point jump shot
|
11-15
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
Joey Calcaterra makes two point layup (Ben Pyle assists)
|
13-15
|
11:38
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Joey Calcaterra draws the foul)
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:38
|
|
+1
|
Joey Calcaterra makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-15
|
11:07
|
|
|
Dons turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez offensive foul
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez turnover
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Damari Milstead turnover (bad pass) (Joey Calcaterra steals)
|
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
Joey Calcaterra makes two point jump shot
|
16-15
|
10:30
|
|
+2
|
Damari Milstead makes two point jump shot (Jonas Visser assists)
|
16-17
|
10:13
|
|
|
Damari Milstead personal foul
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Josh Parrish misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Dons defensive rebound
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Toreros defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
+2
|
Yauhen Massalski makes two point dunk (Josh Parrish assists)
|
18-17
|
8:41
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Yauhen Massalski makes two point layup
|
20-17
|
8:22
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
+2
|
Josh Parrish makes two point layup
|
22-17
|
7:58
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
Joey Calcaterra makes two point layup
|
24-17
|
7:34
|
|
|
Toreros 30 second timeout
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain misses two point layup
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Josh Parrish defensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz offensive foul
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz turnover
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan turnover (bad pass) (Josh Kunen steals)
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses two point layup
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point layup
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Ben Pyle shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
+3
|
Jared Rodriguez makes three point jump shot (Josh Parrish assists)
|
27-17
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|
27-19
|
3:49
|
|
|
Josh Parrish turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:35
|
|
+3
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
27-22
|
3:09
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
+3
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
27-25
|
2:50
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Toreros turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|
27-27
|
1:29
|
|
|
Ben Pyle misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Josh Parrish offensive rebound
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Josh Kunen shooting foul (Josh Parrish draws the foul)
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Josh Parrish misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Josh Parrish misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-28
|
1:06
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Toreros 30 second timeout
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Jonas Visser personal foul (Yauhen Massalski draws the foul)
|
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Yauhen Massalski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-28
|
0:53
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Jonas Visser defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|
|
0:42
|
|
+1
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-29
|
0:42
|
|
+1
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-30
|
0:35
|
|
+3
|
Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Finn Sullivan assists)
|
31-30
|
0:07
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Toreros offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|