|
20:00
|
|
|
Evan Battey vs. Cody Riley (Tyger Campbell gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Jules Bernard turnover (bad pass) (D'Shawn Schwartz steals)
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Buffaloes turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Buffaloes defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point hook shot
|
2-0
|
17:47
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell turnover (carrying)
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz turnover (bad pass) (Tyger Campbell steals)
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz shooting foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
|
|
16:48
|
|
+1
|
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-1
|
16:48
|
|
+1
|
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-2
|
16:31
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
+2
|
Cody Riley makes two point layup
|
2-4
|
15:59
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz offensive rebound
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Jules Bernard personal foul
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jabari Walker offensive foul
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jabari Walker turnover
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Cody Riley misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Cody Riley offensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Cody Riley shooting foul (Eli Parquet draws the foul)
|
|
15:09
|
|
+1
|
Eli Parquet makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-4
|
15:09
|
|
+1
|
Eli Parquet makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-4
|
14:51
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Eli Parquet steals)
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Johnny Juzang makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
4-6
|
14:12
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Evan Battey offensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang personal foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|
|
13:54
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point pullup jump shot
|
6-6
|
13:21
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
+3
|
McKinley Wright IV makes three point jump shot
|
9-6
|
12:24
|
|
|
David Singleton misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point tip shot
|
9-8
|
12:22
|
|
|
Jabari Walker shooting foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:22
|
|
+1
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-9
|
12:05
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point layup
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Jake Kyman turnover (bad pass) (Jabari Walker steals)
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
David Singleton defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point hook shot
|
9-11
|
11:04
|
|
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
David Singleton defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Jake Kyman turnover (bad pass) (D'Shawn Schwartz steals)
|
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy makes two point jump shot
|
11-11
|
10:22
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Jabari Walker personal foul
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Jalen Hill turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
David Singleton defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Jalen Hill turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:09
|
|
+2
|
Eli Parquet makes two point pullup jump shot
|
13-11
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Tyger Campbell makes two point jump shot
|
13-13
|
8:33
|
|
+2
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes two point driving layup
|
15-13
|
8:17
|
|
+3
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
15-16
|
7:56
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
+2
|
Jules Bernard makes two point driving layup (Cody Riley assists)
|
15-18
|
7:15
|
|
+2
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy makes two point pullup jump shot
|
17-18
|
6:57
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels turnover (bad pass) (Jaime Jaquez Jr. steals)
|
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point dunk
|
17-20
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point layup
|
19-20
|
5:55
|
|
|
Cody Riley misses two point layup
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell offensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Cody Riley offensive foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Cody Riley turnover
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Tristan da Silva turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy offensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Evan Battey offensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. personal foul
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. blocks McKinley Wright IV's two point layup
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Buffaloes offensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Buffaloes turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
Tyger Campbell makes two point jump shot
|
19-22
|
4:10
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne turnover (bad pass) (Tyger Campbell steals)
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell offensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Tyger Campbell makes two point jump shot
|
19-24
|
3:18
|
|
+2
|
Eli Parquet makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
21-24
|
2:48
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
23-24
|
2:20
|
|
|
Bruins 30 second timeout
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:11
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point dunk (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
23-26
|
1:52
|
|
+3
|
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
26-26
|
1:17
|
|
|
Bruins turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:49
|
|
+3
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
29-26
|
0:34
|
|
+3
|
Tyger Campbell makes three point jump shot (Johnny Juzang assists)
|
29-29
|
0:22
|
|
|
Buffaloes 30 second timeout
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Buffaloes offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|