20:00
Bitumba Baruti vs. Kevin Cross (Jayden Gardner gains possession)
19:44
Tremont Robinson-White turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Cross steals)
19:36
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
19:34
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
19:14
J.J. Miles turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
19:10
Tremont Robinson-White shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
19:10
+1
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-1
19:10
+1
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-2
18:59
Bitumba Baruti turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
18:53
Jordan Walker turnover (lost ball)
18:38
Brandon Suggs misses two point jump shot
18:36
Green Wave defensive rebound
18:18
Sion James turnover (bad pass) (Bitumba Baruti steals)
18:02
J.J. Miles misses three point jump shot
18:00
Bitumba Baruti offensive rebound
17:57
Bitumba Baruti turnover (traveling)
17:40
Kevin Cross misses two point layup
17:38
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
17:32
Jayden Gardner turnover (traveling)
17:11
J.J. Miles personal foul (Jordan Walker draws the foul)
16:55
Kevin Cross turnover (traveling)
16:33
Jayden Gardner turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Walker steals)
16:20
Sion James turnover (out of bounds)
16:15
+2
Tremont Robinson-White makes two point layup
2-2
15:54
Jaylen Forbes misses two point hook shot
15:52
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
15:40
Brandon Suggs misses two point layup
15:38
Sion James defensive rebound
15:31
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
15:29
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
15:19
Gabe Watson blocks Brandon Suggs's two point layup
15:17
Gabe Watson defensive rebound
15:08
+3
Gabe Watson makes three point jump shot
2-5
14:44
Brandon Suggs misses two point jump shot
14:41
Green Wave defensive rebound
14:41
TV timeout
14:22
Tremont Robinson-White personal foul (Jordan Walker draws the foul)
14:08
+3
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Gabe Watson assists)
2-8
13:36
+3
Brandon Suggs makes three point jump shot (Tyrie Jackson assists)
5-8
13:13
Jordan Walker misses two point jump shot
13:11
Pirates defensive rebound
13:10
Nobal Days personal foul (Ludgy Debaut draws the foul)
12:49
Jayden Gardner misses three point jump shot
12:47
Tylan Pope defensive rebound
12:38
Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
12:36
Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
12:19
Noah Farrakhan misses three point jump shot
12:17
Green Wave defensive rebound
12:04
Tyrie Jackson shooting foul (Gabe Watson draws the foul)
12:04
Gabe Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:04
+1
Gabe Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-9
11:49
Nobal Days blocks Ludgy Debaut's two point layup
11:47
Nobal Days defensive rebound
11:40
Gabe Watson misses two point jump shot
11:38
Tyrie Jackson defensive rebound
11:31
+3
Bitumba Baruti makes three point jump shot (Tyrie Jackson assists)
8-9
11:08
Nobal Days misses two point jump shot
11:06
Noah Farrakhan defensive rebound
10:58
Bitumba Baruti turnover (bad pass)
10:58
TV timeout
10:46
+2
Tylan Pope makes two point layup (Jordan Walker assists)
8-11
10:21
Tyrie Jackson misses three point jump shot
10:19
Tylan Pope defensive rebound
10:13
Noah Farrakhan shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
10:13
Jaylen Forbes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:13
+1
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-12
10:03
+2
J.J. Miles makes two point layup (Bitumba Baruti assists)
10-12
9:42
Jadan Coleman misses two point jump shot
9:40
Tyrie Jackson defensive rebound
9:35
Bitumba Baruti misses three point jump shot
9:33
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
9:14
Bitumba Baruti blocks Kevin Cross's two point layup
9:12
Kevin Cross offensive rebound
9:12
+2
Kevin Cross makes two point layup
10-14
8:50
J.J. Miles misses three point jump shot
8:48
J.J. Miles offensive rebound
8:35
Tyrie Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Jadan Coleman steals)
8:25
Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
8:23
Tylan Pope offensive rebound
8:24
+2
Tylan Pope makes two point layup
10-16
8:24
Pirates 30 second timeout
8:24
TV timeout
8:13
Brandon Suggs turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Walker steals)
8:09
Noah Farrakhan shooting foul (Jordan Walker draws the foul)
8:09
+1
Jordan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-17
8:09
+1
Jordan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-18
7:56
Tremont Robinson-White misses two point jump shot
7:54
Tylan Pope defensive rebound
7:45
Jordan Walker misses two point jump shot
7:43
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
7:29
+3
J.J. Miles makes three point jump shot (Brandon Suggs assists)
13-18
7:11
Kevin Cross offensive foul (Tremont Robinson-White draws the foul)
7:11
Kevin Cross turnover
7:03
J.J. Miles misses three point jump shot
7:01
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
6:57
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
6:55
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
6:41
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
6:39
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
6:19
+2
Jordan Walker makes two point layup
13-20
6:02
+3
Brandon Suggs makes three point jump shot (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
16-20
5:42
+2
Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup (Tylan Pope assists)
16-22
5:24
+2
Tremont Robinson-White makes two point jump shot
18-22
5:06
Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot
5:04
Tremont Robinson-White defensive rebound
5:00
+2
Brandon Suggs makes two point layup
20-22
5:00
Gabe Watson shooting foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
5:00
Brandon Suggs misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:00
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
4:41
+2
Gabe Watson makes two point dunk
20-24
4:18
Brandon Suggs misses two point jump shot
4:16
Sion James defensive rebound
4:07
Jordan Walker turnover (bad pass)
3:56
Sion James personal foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
3:56
TV timeout
3:45
+2
Charles Coleman makes two point layup (Noah Farrakhan assists)
22-24
3:24
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
3:22
Noah Farrakhan defensive rebound
3:17
Noah Farrakhan misses two point jump shot
3:15
Gabe Watson defensive rebound
3:10
Gabe Watson turnover (lost ball) (Noah Farrakhan steals)
2:58
Sion James personal foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
2:50
Brandon Suggs turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
2:42
Tylan Pope offensive foul (Noah Farrakhan draws the foul)
2:42
Tylan Pope turnover
2:20
J.J. Miles turnover (bad pass)
2:01
Official timeout
1:55
+2
|
Gabe Watson makes two point jump shot
|
22-26
|
1:27
|
|
|
Jump ball. Tyrie Jackson vs. Jaylen Forbes (Green Wave gains possession)
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner shooting foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
|
|
0:59
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-27
|
0:59
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-28
|
0:43
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Watson steals)
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Green Wave 30 second timeout
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Kevin Cross personal foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-28
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-28
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|