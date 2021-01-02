FORD
LSALLE

1st Half
FORD
Rams
19
LSALLE
Explorers
45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Joel Soriano vs. Clifton Moore (Explorers gains possession)  
19:46 +3 David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Clifton Moore assists) 0-3
19:36   Rams 30 second timeout  
19:09   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
19:07   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
18:52   Jack Clark misses two point jump shot  
18:50   Clifton Moore offensive rebound  
18:44 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point tip shot 0-5
18:33   Josh Navarro turnover (traveling)  
18:22   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
18:20   Chris Austin defensive rebound  
18:02   David Beatty personal foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)  
17:51   Chris Austin misses two point jump shot  
17:49   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
17:43 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point hook shot 2-5
17:22   Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot  
17:20   Chris Austin defensive rebound  
17:04   Jalen Cobb turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
16:59 +2 Jack Clark makes two point dunk (Jhamir Brickus assists) 2-7
16:37 +2 Ty Perry makes two point jump shot 4-7
16:17   Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot  
16:15   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
16:01   Josh Navarro misses two point jump shot  
15:59   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
15:55   David Beatty misses two point layup  
15:53   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
15:30   Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot  
15:28   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
15:22 +2 David Beatty makes two point layup 4-9
15:06   Josh Navarro turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
14:59 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup 4-11
14:51   Josh Navarro turnover (traveling)  
14:51   TV timeout  
14:34 +2 Jack Clark makes two point jump shot 4-13
14:15   Jack Clark personal foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)  
14:04   Josh Navarro turnover (bad pass) (David Beatty steals)  
13:58 +2 David Beatty makes two point dunk 4-15
13:37   Ty Perry misses three point jump shot  
13:35   Josh Navarro offensive rebound  
13:29   Josh Navarro misses two point jump shot  
13:27   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
13:20 +3 Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 4-18
13:03   David Beatty personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)  
12:50   Ty Perry turnover (bad pass)  
12:39 +3 Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 4-21
12:21 +3 Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists) 7-21
12:06   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
12:04   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
11:51   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
11:49   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
11:48   Joel Soriano offensive foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
11:48   Joel Soriano turnover  
11:48   TV timeout  
11:35   Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cobb steals)  
11:09   Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot  
11:07   Ayinde Hikim defensive rebound  
11:01 +3 Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists) 7-24
10:34   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
10:32   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
10:24 +3 Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists) 7-27
9:53   Onyi Eyisi turnover (lost ball) (Christian Ray steals)  
9:45   Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup  
9:43   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
9:32   Chris Austin turnover (lost ball)  
9:11   Christian Ray turnover (lost ball) (Ivan Raut steals)  
8:58   Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)  
8:58   Ty Perry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:58 +1 Ty Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-27
8:45   Kyle Rose personal foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)  
8:36   Sherif Kenney turnover (bad pass) (Ivan Raut steals)  
8:16   Christian Ray shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)  
8:16 +1 Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-27
8:16 +1 Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-27
8:01   Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass) (Joel Soriano steals)  
7:47   Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot  
7:45   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
7:35   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
7:33   Ty Perry defensive rebound  
7:04   Clifton Moore blocks Joel Soriano's two point dunk  
7:02   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
6:59   Ayinde Hikim turnover (lost ball) (Josh Navarro steals)  
6:49   Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot  
6:47   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
6:29   Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot  
6:27   Ivan Raut defensive rebound  
6:15   Ivan Raut misses three point jump shot  
6:13   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
5:55 +3 Clifton Moore makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists) 10-30
5:15   Ty Perry misses three point jump shot  
5:13   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
5:06   Ty Perry misses three point jump shot  
5:04   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
4:51 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Joel Soriano assists) 13-30
4:51   Rams 30 second timeout  
4:51   TV timeout  
4:37 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point dunk (Jhamir Brickus assists) 13-32
4:18   Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot  
4:16   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
4:06   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
4:04   Ty Perry defensive rebound  
3:56 +2 Ty Perry makes two point layup 15-32
3:38 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 15-35
3:06 +2 Onyi Eyisi makes two point jump shot 17-35
2:46 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists) 17-37
2:25   Anwar Gill personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)  
2:25   TV timeout  
2:06   Anwar Gill blocks Chris Austin's two point layup  
2:04   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
1:58 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 17-40
1:41 +2 Onyi Eyisi makes two point dunk (Chris Austin assists) 19-40
1:12 +2 Jack Clark makes two point dunk (Scott Spencer assists) 19-42
1:12   Kyle Rose shooting foul (Jack Clark draws the foul)  
1:12 +1 Jack Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-43
0:52   Kyle Rose turnover (lost ball)  
0:42 +2 Scott Spencer makes two point layup 19-45
0:20   Anwar Gill personal foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)  
0:20   Kyle Rose misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:20   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
0:16   Explorers 30 second timeout  
0:12   Jalen Cobb personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)  
0:07   Clifton Moore turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)  
0:01   Ivan Raut misses two point layup  
0:00   Rams offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
FORD
Rams
33
LSALLE
Explorers
44

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Josh Navarro assists) 21-45
19:30   Chris Austin personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
19:27 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 21-47
19:08   Ty Perry misses three point jump shot  
19:06   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
19:02   Joel Soriano turnover (lost ball) (Anwar Gill steals)  
18:56 +2 Jack Clark makes two point layup (Anwar Gill assists) 21-49
18:44   Chris Austin turnover (bad pass) (David Beatty steals)  
18:46   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
18:44   David Beatty offensive rebound  
18:37 +2 David Beatty makes two point layup 21-51
18:37   Jack Clark personal foul  
18:13   Ty Perry misses three point jump shot  
18:11   David Beatty defensive rebound  
18:04   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
18:02   Rams defensive rebound  
18:02   Rams 30 second timeout  
18:02   TV timeout  
17:37 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Ivan Raut assists) 23-51
17:18   Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)  
17:10   Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)  
17:10 +1 Ty Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-51
17:10 +1 Ty Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-51
16:51   Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot  
16:49   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
16:42 +2 Onyi Eyisi makes two point layup (Jalen Cobb assists) 27-51
16:42   Jack Clark shooting foul (Onyi Eyisi draws the foul)  
16:42 +1 Onyi Eyisi makes regular free throw 1 of 1 28-51
16:29   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
16:27   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
16:22   Ayinde Hikim personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)  
16:11   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
16:09   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
15:47   Kyle Rose shooting foul (Ayinde Hikim draws the foul)  
15:47   TV timeout  
15:47 +1 Ayinde Hikim makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-52
15:47 +1 Ayinde Hikim makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-53
15:28   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
15:26   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
15:12   Joel Soriano shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)  
15:12   Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:12 +1 Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-54
14:52 +2 Chris Austin makes two point layup (Jalen Cobb assists) 30-54
14:30 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 30-57
14:16   Anwar Gill shooting foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)  
14:16 +1 Chris Austin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-57
14:16 +1 Chris Austin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-57
13:49 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists) 32-60
13:24   Ty Perry misses three point jump shot  
13:22   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
13:21 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point dunk 34-60
12:58 +3 Ayinde Hikim makes three point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists) 34-63
12:46   Ty Perry turnover (bad pass) (Ayinde Hikim steals)  
12:41 +2 Sherif Kenney makes two point layup (Ayinde Hikim assists) 34-65
12:16   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
12:14   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
12:08   Kyle Rose shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)  
12:08   Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:08 +1 Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-66
11:58   Jalen Cobb turnover (bad pass) (Ayinde Hikim steals)  
11:49   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
11:47   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
11:38 +3 Jalen Cobb makes three point jump shot (Josh Navarro assists) 37-66
11:15   Joel Soriano shooting foul (Scott Spencer draws the foul)  
11:15   TV timeout  
11:15 +1 Scott Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-67
11:15 +1 Scott Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-68
10:51   Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)  
10:51 +1 Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-68
10:51   Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:51   Josh Navarro offensive rebound  
10:33   Ivan Raut turnover (bad pass) (Christian Ray steals)  
10:27   Ayinde Hikim turnover (bad pass)  
10:16   Yame Butler misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
10:06   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
10:04   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
10:04   Jack Clark personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)  
10:04 +1 Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-68
10:04   Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:04   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
9:48   Yame Butler blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup  
9:46   Explorers offensive rebound  
9:39   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
9:37   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
9:21 +2 Jalen Cobb makes two point jump shot 41-68
9:00 +3 David Beatty makes three point jump shot 41-71
8:49   Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Ayinde Hikim steals)  
8:42 +2 Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup 41-73
8:24   Yame Butler turnover (traveling)  
8:12 +3 Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 41-76
7:46   Ivan Raut misses two point jump shot  
7:44   David Beatty defensive rebound  
7:29   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
7:27   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
7:18   Yame Butler misses two point layup  
