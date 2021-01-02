FORD
LSALLE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Joel Soriano vs. Clifton Moore (Explorers gains possession)
|19:46
|
|+3
|David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Clifton Moore assists)
|0-3
|19:36
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|19:09
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|18:52
|
|Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
|18:50
|
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|18:44
|
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point tip shot
|0-5
|18:33
|
|Josh Navarro turnover (traveling)
|18:22
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|18:20
|
|Chris Austin defensive rebound
|18:02
|
|David Beatty personal foul (Josh Navarro draws the foul)
|17:51
|
|Chris Austin misses two point jump shot
|17:49
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|17:43
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point hook shot
|2-5
|17:22
|
|Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|
|Chris Austin defensive rebound
|17:04
|
|Jalen Cobb turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|16:59
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point dunk (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|2-7
|16:37
|
|+2
|Ty Perry makes two point jump shot
|4-7
|16:17
|
|Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot
|16:15
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|16:01
|
|Josh Navarro misses two point jump shot
|15:59
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|15:55
|
|David Beatty misses two point layup
|15:53
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|15:30
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot
|15:28
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|15:22
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point layup
|4-9
|15:06
|
|Josh Navarro turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|14:59
|
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
|4-11
|14:51
|
|Josh Navarro turnover (traveling)
|14:51
|
|TV timeout
|14:34
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point jump shot
|4-13
|14:15
|
|Jack Clark personal foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)
|14:04
|
|Josh Navarro turnover (bad pass) (David Beatty steals)
|13:58
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point dunk
|4-15
|13:37
|
|Ty Perry misses three point jump shot
|13:35
|
|Josh Navarro offensive rebound
|13:29
|
|Josh Navarro misses two point jump shot
|13:27
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|13:20
|
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|4-18
|13:03
|
|David Beatty personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)
|12:50
|
|Ty Perry turnover (bad pass)
|12:39
|
|+3
|Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|4-21
|12:21
|
|+3
|Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists)
|7-21
|12:06
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|11:51
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|11:49
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|11:48
|
|Joel Soriano offensive foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|11:48
|
|Joel Soriano turnover
|11:48
|
|TV timeout
|11:35
|
|Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cobb steals)
|11:09
|
|Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot
|11:07
|
|Ayinde Hikim defensive rebound
|11:01
|
|+3
|Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|7-24
|10:34
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|10:32
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|10:24
|
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists)
|7-27
|9:53
|
|Onyi Eyisi turnover (lost ball) (Christian Ray steals)
|9:45
|
|Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup
|9:43
|
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|9:32
|
|Chris Austin turnover (lost ball)
|9:11
|
|Christian Ray turnover (lost ball) (Ivan Raut steals)
|8:58
|
|Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)
|8:58
|
|Ty Perry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:58
|
|+1
|Ty Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-27
|8:45
|
|Kyle Rose personal foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|8:36
|
|Sherif Kenney turnover (bad pass) (Ivan Raut steals)
|8:16
|
|Christian Ray shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|8:16
|
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-27
|8:16
|
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-27
|8:01
|
|Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass) (Joel Soriano steals)
|7:47
|
|Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|7:35
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|
|Ty Perry defensive rebound
|7:04
|
|Clifton Moore blocks Joel Soriano's two point dunk
|7:02
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|6:59
|
|Ayinde Hikim turnover (lost ball) (Josh Navarro steals)
|6:49
|
|Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot
|6:47
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|6:29
|
|Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot
|6:27
|
|Ivan Raut defensive rebound
|6:15
|
|Ivan Raut misses three point jump shot
|6:13
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|5:55
|
|+3
|Clifton Moore makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|10-30
|5:15
|
|Ty Perry misses three point jump shot
|5:13
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|5:06
|
|Ty Perry misses three point jump shot
|5:04
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|4:51
|
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Joel Soriano assists)
|13-30
|4:51
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|4:51
|
|TV timeout
|4:37
|
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point dunk (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|13-32
|4:18
|
|Josh Navarro misses three point jump shot
|4:16
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|4:06
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|4:04
|
|Ty Perry defensive rebound
|3:56
|
|+2
|Ty Perry makes two point layup
|15-32
|3:38
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|15-35
|3:06
|
|+2
|Onyi Eyisi makes two point jump shot
|17-35
|2:46
|
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|17-37
|2:25
|
|Anwar Gill personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)
|2:25
|
|TV timeout
|2:06
|
|Anwar Gill blocks Chris Austin's two point layup
|2:04
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|1:58
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|17-40
|1:41
|
|+2
|Onyi Eyisi makes two point dunk (Chris Austin assists)
|19-40
|1:12
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point dunk (Scott Spencer assists)
|19-42
|1:12
|
|Kyle Rose shooting foul (Jack Clark draws the foul)
|1:12
|
|+1
|Jack Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-43
|0:52
|
|Kyle Rose turnover (lost ball)
|0:42
|
|+2
|Scott Spencer makes two point layup
|19-45
|0:20
|
|Anwar Gill personal foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)
|0:20
|
|Kyle Rose misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:20
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|0:16
|
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|0:12
|
|Jalen Cobb personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|0:07
|
|Clifton Moore turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Rose steals)
|0:01
|
|Ivan Raut misses two point layup
|0:00
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:46
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Josh Navarro assists)
|21-45
|19:30
|
|Chris Austin personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|19:27
|
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|21-47
|19:08
|
|Ty Perry misses three point jump shot
|19:06
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|19:02
|
|Joel Soriano turnover (lost ball) (Anwar Gill steals)
|18:56
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point layup (Anwar Gill assists)
|21-49
|18:44
|
|Chris Austin turnover (bad pass) (David Beatty steals)
|18:46
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|18:44
|
|David Beatty offensive rebound
|18:37
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point layup
|21-51
|18:37
|
|Jack Clark personal foul
|18:13
|
|Ty Perry misses three point jump shot
|18:11
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|18:04
|
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|18:02
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|18:02
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|18:02
|
|TV timeout
|17:37
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Ivan Raut assists)
|23-51
|17:18
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Rose steals)
|17:10
|
|Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Ty Perry draws the foul)
|17:10
|
|+1
|Ty Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-51
|17:10
|
|+1
|Ty Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-51
|16:51
|
|Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|16:42
|
|+2
|Onyi Eyisi makes two point layup (Jalen Cobb assists)
|27-51
|16:42
|
|Jack Clark shooting foul (Onyi Eyisi draws the foul)
|16:42
|
|+1
|Onyi Eyisi makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|28-51
|16:29
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|16:27
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|16:22
|
|Ayinde Hikim personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)
|16:11
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|16:09
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|15:47
|
|Kyle Rose shooting foul (Ayinde Hikim draws the foul)
|15:47
|
|TV timeout
|15:47
|
|+1
|Ayinde Hikim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-52
|15:47
|
|+1
|Ayinde Hikim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-53
|15:28
|
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|15:26
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|15:12
|
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|15:12
|
|Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:12
|
|+1
|Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-54
|14:52
|
|+2
|Chris Austin makes two point layup (Jalen Cobb assists)
|30-54
|14:30
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|30-57
|14:16
|
|Anwar Gill shooting foul (Chris Austin draws the foul)
|14:16
|
|+1
|Chris Austin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-57
|14:16
|
|+1
|Chris Austin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-57
|13:49
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists)
|32-60
|13:24
|
|Ty Perry misses three point jump shot
|13:22
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|13:21
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point dunk
|34-60
|12:58
|
|+3
|Ayinde Hikim makes three point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists)
|34-63
|12:46
|
|Ty Perry turnover (bad pass) (Ayinde Hikim steals)
|12:41
|
|+2
|Sherif Kenney makes two point layup (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|34-65
|12:16
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|12:14
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|12:08
|
|Kyle Rose shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|12:08
|
|Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:08
|
|+1
|Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-66
|11:58
|
|Jalen Cobb turnover (bad pass) (Ayinde Hikim steals)
|11:49
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|11:47
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|11:38
|
|+3
|Jalen Cobb makes three point jump shot (Josh Navarro assists)
|37-66
|11:15
|
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Scott Spencer draws the foul)
|11:15
|
|TV timeout
|11:15
|
|+1
|Scott Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-67
|11:15
|
|+1
|Scott Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-68
|10:51
|
|Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|10:51
|
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-68
|10:51
|
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:51
|
|Josh Navarro offensive rebound
|10:33
|
|Ivan Raut turnover (bad pass) (Christian Ray steals)
|10:27
|
|Ayinde Hikim turnover (bad pass)
|10:16
|
|Yame Butler misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|10:06
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|10:04
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|10:04
|
|Jack Clark personal foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|10:04
|
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-68
|10:04
|
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:04
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|9:48
|
|Yame Butler blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup
|9:46
|
|Explorers offensive rebound
|9:39
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|9:37
|
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|9:21
|
|+2
|Jalen Cobb makes two point jump shot
|41-68
|9:00
|
|+3
|David Beatty makes three point jump shot
|41-71
|8:49
|
|Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Ayinde Hikim steals)
|8:42
|
|+2
|Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup
|41-73
|8:24
|
|Yame Butler turnover (traveling)
|8:12
|
|+3
|Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|41-76
|7:46
|
|Ivan Raut misses two point jump shot
|7:44
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|7:29
|
|David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|7:27
|
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|7:18
|
|Yame Butler misses two point layup
|7:16