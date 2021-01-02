INDST
MOST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Tre Williams vs. Gaige Prim (Sycamores gains possession)
|19:46
|
|Jake Laravia offensive foul
|19:46
|
|Jake Laravia turnover
|19:28
|
|Tre Williams blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup
|19:25
|
|Bears offensive rebound
|19:20
|
|+3
|Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot
|0-3
|18:59
|
|Julian Larry misses three point jump shot
|18:57
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|18:49
|
|Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)
|18:29
|
|Julian Larry misses two point floating jump shot
|18:27
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|18:13
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
|0-5
|17:58
|
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|2-5
|17:33
|
|Isiaih Mosley offensive foul
|17:33
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover
|17:24
|
|Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot
|17:22
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|17:15
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|17:13
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|16:59
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
|16:57
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|16:50
|
|+3
|Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot
|2-8
|16:31
|
|Tre Williams misses two point hook shot
|16:29
|
|Sycamores offensive rebound
|16:26
|
|Tre Williams offensive foul
|16:26
|
|Tre Williams turnover
|16:03
|
|+2
|Nic Tata makes two point jump shot
|2-10
|15:57
|
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|15:55
|
|Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|15:50
|
|Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass)
|15:50
|
|TV timeout
|15:30
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:28
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|14:59
|
|+2
|Nic Tata makes two point jump shot
|2-12
|14:41
|
|Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass) (Nic Tata steals)
|14:36
|
|Ja'Monta Black turnover (lost ball) (Tyreke Key steals)
|14:20
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point jump shot
|4-12
|13:56
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|4-14
|13:38
|
|Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot
|13:36
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|13:20
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
|4-16
|12:53
|
|Cobie Barnes turnover (bad pass)
|12:41
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|4-18
|12:41
|
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|12:32
|
|Jake Laravia turnover (lost ball) (Isiaih Mosley steals)
|12:28
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point dunk
|4-20
|12:17
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:15
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|12:01
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|4-22
|11:48
|
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|6-22
|11:31
|
|+2
|Demarcus Sharp makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
|6-24
|11:19
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|11:08
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point jump shot
|6-26
|10:53
|
|+3
|Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
|9-26
|10:34
|
|Keaton Hervey turnover (bad pass)
|10:34
|
|TV timeout
|10:21
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot
|11-26
|10:05
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|10:03
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|9:57
|
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|9:47
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point reverse layup (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|11-28
|9:18
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point floating jump shot
|13-28
|8:57
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot
|8:55
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|8:54
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point putback layup
|13-30
|8:54
|
|Tre Williams shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|8:54
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13-31
|8:33
|
|Ndongo Ndaw misses two point jump shot
|8:31
|
|Dawson Carper defensive rebound
|8:19
|
|Keaton Hervey turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Neese steals)
|8:11
|
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|8:09
|
|Ndongo Ndaw offensive rebound
|8:04
|
|Tyreke Key turnover (Ja'Monta Black steals)
|8:00
|
|+2
|Ja'Monta Black makes two point layup (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|13-33
|7:44
|
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot
|16-33
|7:21
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|7:19
|
|Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Julian Larry misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|
|Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|7:01
|
|Julian Larry personal foul
|7:01
|
|TV timeout
|6:46
|
|Dawson Carper turnover (lost ball) (Tobias Howard Jr. steals)
|6:36
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:34
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|6:31
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson offensive foul
|6:31
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson turnover
|6:20
|
|+3
|Jared Hankins makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|19-33
|6:12
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)
|5:58
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|21-33
|5:55
|
|Bears 30 second timeout
|5:41
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup
|21-35
|5:23
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
|5:21
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|5:20
|
|Jared Hankins personal foul
|4:59
|
|+3
|Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot
|21-38
|4:52
|
|Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|4:50
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
|4:48
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|4:38
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|4:36
|
|Demarcus Sharp offensive rebound
|4:32
|
|Gaige Prim turnover
|4:25
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:23
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|4:12
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot
|21-40
|3:49
|
|Ja'Monta Black shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)
|3:49
|
|TV timeout
|3:49
|
|+1
|Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-40
|3:49
|
|+1
|Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-40
|3:32
|
|Jake Laravia personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|3:30
|
|Keaton Hervey misses two point layup
|3:28
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|3:22
|
|Cooper Neese turnover (lost ball) (Jared Ridder steals)
|3:18
|
|+2
|Keaton Hervey makes two point layup (Jared Ridder assists)
|23-42
|3:05
|
|Gaige Prim shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|3:05
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-42
|3:05
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-42
|2:44
|
|Keaton Hervey misses two point jump shot
|2:42
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|2:38
|
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists)
|28-42
|2:23
|
|+3
|Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|28-45
|2:07
|
|+2
|Ndongo Ndaw makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|30-45
|1:51
|
|Nic Tata turnover (lost ball) (Cooper Neese steals)
|1:40
|
|Cooper Neese turnover
|1:26
|
|+3
|Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists)
|30-48
|1:01
|
|Randy Miller Jr. turnover (back court violation)
|0:54
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|0:52
|
|Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound
|0:39
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|0:16
|
|+2
|Demarcus Sharp makes two point driving layup
|30-50
|0:02
|
|Keaton Hervey personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|0:01
|
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Bears defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:46
|
|Gaige Prim misses two point jump shot
|19:44
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|19:29
|
|Ja'Monta Black shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)
|19:29
|
|+1
|Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-50
|19:29
|
|+1
|Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-50
|19:20
|
|Keaton Hervey turnover (lost ball) (Cooper Neese steals)
|19:12
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:10
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|18:58
|
|Tre Williams blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup
|18:56
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. defensive rebound
|18:46
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:44
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|18:34
|
|Gaige Prim misses two point layup
|18:32
|
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|18:26
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point turnaround jump shot
|18:24
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|18:17
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|18:15
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|17:55
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point layup
|17:53
|
|Sycamores offensive rebound
|17:52
|
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point hook shot
|34-50
|17:33
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|34-52
|17:17
|
|Keaton Hervey shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|17:17
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-52
|17:17
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-52
|17:07
|
|Bears 30 second timeout
|17:07
|
|TV timeout
|17:00
|
|Tre Williams shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|17:00
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-53
|17:00
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-54
|16:47
|
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot
|38-54
|16:20
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot
|16:18
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|16:11
|
|Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot
|16:09
|
|Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|15:57
|
|+3
|Jake Laravia makes three point jump shot (Tre Williams assists)
|41-54
|15:33
|
|+2
|Demarcus Sharp makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
|41-56
|15:21
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
|15:19
|
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|15:05
|
|Jake Laravia turnover (traveling)
|15:05
|
|TV timeout
|14:53
|
|Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass) (Tre Williams steals)
|14:48
|
|Demarcus Sharp blocks Tobias Howard Jr.'s two point layup
|14:46
|
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|14:44
|
|Tre Williams misses two point jump shot
|14:42
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|14:15
|
|Jared Ridder turnover (lost ball) (Jake Laravia steals)
|14:14
|
|Jared Ridder personal foul
|13:53
|
|+2
|Randy Miller Jr. makes two point driving layup
|43-56
|13:32
|
|Tyreke Key personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|13:25
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|13:23
|
|Keaton Hervey offensive rebound
|13:20
|
|Keaton Hervey turnover (back court violation)
|13:00
|
|+3
|Tre Williams makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|46-56
|12:43
|
|Julian Larry personal foul
|12:32
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|46-59
|12:16
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:14
|
|Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound
|12:00
|
|+3
|Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot
|46-62
|11:40
|
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot
|49-62
|11:24
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|11:10
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:08
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|10:59
|
|Ndongo Ndaw shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|10:59
|
|TV timeout
|10:59
|
|+1
|Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-63
|10:59
|
|+1
|Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-64
|10:50
|
|Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot
|10:48
|
|Bears defensive rebound
|10:34
|
|Tre Williams shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|10:34
|
|+1
|Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-65
|10:34
|
|+1
|Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-66
|10:26
|
|Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|10:20
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Gaige Prim steals)
|10:12
|
|+2
|Demarcus Sharp makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
|49-68
|10:01
|
|+2
|Randy Miller Jr. makes two point jump shot