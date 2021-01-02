INDST
MOST

1st Half
INDST
Sycamores
30
MOST
Bears
50

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Tre Williams vs. Gaige Prim (Sycamores gains possession)  
19:46   Jake Laravia offensive foul  
19:46   Jake Laravia turnover  
19:28   Tre Williams blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup  
19:25   Bears offensive rebound  
19:20 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot 0-3
18:59   Julian Larry misses three point jump shot  
18:57   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
18:49   Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)  
18:29   Julian Larry misses two point floating jump shot  
18:27   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
18:13 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 0-5
17:58 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists) 2-5
17:33   Isiaih Mosley offensive foul  
17:33   Isiaih Mosley turnover  
17:24   Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot  
17:22   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
17:15   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
17:13   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
16:59   Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot  
16:57   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
16:50 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot 2-8
16:31   Tre Williams misses two point hook shot  
16:29   Sycamores offensive rebound  
16:26   Tre Williams offensive foul  
16:26   Tre Williams turnover  
16:03 +2 Nic Tata makes two point jump shot 2-10
15:57   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
15:55   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
15:50   Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass)  
15:50   TV timeout  
15:30   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:28   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
14:59 +2 Nic Tata makes two point jump shot 2-12
14:41   Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass) (Nic Tata steals)  
14:36   Ja'Monta Black turnover (lost ball) (Tyreke Key steals)  
14:20 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point jump shot 4-12
13:56 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 4-14
13:38   Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot  
13:36   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
13:20 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists) 4-16
12:53   Cobie Barnes turnover (bad pass)  
12:41 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Demarcus Sharp assists) 4-18
12:41   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
12:32   Jake Laravia turnover (lost ball) (Isiaih Mosley steals)  
12:28 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point dunk 4-20
12:17   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:15   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
12:01 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Isiaih Mosley assists) 4-22
11:48 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 6-22
11:31 +2 Demarcus Sharp makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists) 6-24
11:19   Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:17   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
11:08 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point jump shot 6-26
10:53 +3 Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists) 9-26
10:34   Keaton Hervey turnover (bad pass)  
10:34   TV timeout  
10:21 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot 11-26
10:05   Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot  
10:03   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
9:57   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
9:55   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
9:47 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point reverse layup (Demarcus Sharp assists) 11-28
9:18 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point floating jump shot 13-28
8:57   Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot  
8:55   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
8:54 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point putback layup 13-30
8:54   Tre Williams shooting foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
8:54 +1 Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 1 13-31
8:33   Ndongo Ndaw misses two point jump shot  
8:31   Dawson Carper defensive rebound  
8:19   Keaton Hervey turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Neese steals)  
8:11   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
8:09   Ndongo Ndaw offensive rebound  
8:04   Tyreke Key turnover (Ja'Monta Black steals)  
8:00 +2 Ja'Monta Black makes two point layup (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 13-33
7:44 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot 16-33
7:21   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
7:19   Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound  
7:11   Julian Larry misses three point jump shot  
7:09   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
7:01   Julian Larry personal foul  
7:01   TV timeout  
6:46   Dawson Carper turnover (lost ball) (Tobias Howard Jr. steals)  
6:36   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
6:34   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
6:31   Lu'Cye Patterson offensive foul  
6:31   Lu'Cye Patterson turnover  
6:20 +3 Jared Hankins makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists) 19-33
6:12   Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)  
5:58 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point fadeaway jump shot 21-33
5:55   Bears 30 second timeout  
5:41 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup 21-35
5:23   Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot  
5:21   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
5:20   Jared Hankins personal foul  
4:59 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot 21-38
4:52   Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
4:50   Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot  
4:48   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
4:38   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
4:36   Demarcus Sharp offensive rebound  
4:32   Gaige Prim turnover  
4:25   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:23   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
4:12 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point jump shot 21-40
3:49   Ja'Monta Black shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)  
3:49   TV timeout  
3:49 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-40
3:49 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-40
3:32   Jake Laravia personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
3:30   Keaton Hervey misses two point layup  
3:28   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
3:22   Cooper Neese turnover (lost ball) (Jared Ridder steals)  
3:18 +2 Keaton Hervey makes two point layup (Jared Ridder assists) 23-42
3:05   Gaige Prim shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
3:05 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-42
3:05 +1 Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-42
2:44   Keaton Hervey misses two point jump shot  
2:42   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
2:38 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists) 28-42
2:23 +3 Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists) 28-45
2:07 +2 Ndongo Ndaw makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 30-45
1:51   Nic Tata turnover (lost ball) (Cooper Neese steals)  
1:40   Cooper Neese turnover  
1:26 +3 Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists) 30-48
1:01   Randy Miller Jr. turnover (back court violation)  
0:54   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
0:52   Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound  
0:39   Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
0:16 +2 Demarcus Sharp makes two point driving layup 30-50
0:02   Keaton Hervey personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
0:01   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Bears defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
INDST
Sycamores
44
MOST
Bears
34

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Gaige Prim misses two point jump shot  
19:44   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
19:29   Ja'Monta Black shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)  
19:29 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-50
19:29 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-50
19:20   Keaton Hervey turnover (lost ball) (Cooper Neese steals)  
19:12   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:10   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
18:58   Tre Williams blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup  
18:56   Tobias Howard Jr. defensive rebound  
18:46   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
18:44   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
18:34   Gaige Prim misses two point layup  
18:32   Sycamores defensive rebound  
18:26   Tyreke Key misses two point turnaround jump shot  
18:24   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
18:17   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
18:15   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
17:55   Jake Laravia misses two point layup  
17:53   Sycamores offensive rebound  
17:52 +2 Tre Williams makes two point hook shot 34-50
17:33 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Isiaih Mosley assists) 34-52
17:17   Keaton Hervey shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
17:17 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-52
17:17 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-52
17:07   Bears 30 second timeout  
17:07   TV timeout  
17:00   Tre Williams shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
17:00 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-53
17:00 +1 Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-54
16:47 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot 38-54
16:20   Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot  
16:18   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
16:11   Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot  
16:09   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
15:57 +3 Jake Laravia makes three point jump shot (Tre Williams assists) 41-54
15:33 +2 Demarcus Sharp makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists) 41-56
15:21   Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot  
15:19   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
15:05   Jake Laravia turnover (traveling)  
15:05   TV timeout  
14:53   Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass) (Tre Williams steals)  
14:48   Demarcus Sharp blocks Tobias Howard Jr.'s two point layup  
14:46   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
14:44   Tre Williams misses two point jump shot  
14:42   Jared Ridder defensive rebound  
14:15   Jared Ridder turnover (lost ball) (Jake Laravia steals)  
14:14   Jared Ridder personal foul  
13:53 +2 Randy Miller Jr. makes two point driving layup 43-56
13:32   Tyreke Key personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)  
13:25   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
13:23   Keaton Hervey offensive rebound  
13:20   Keaton Hervey turnover (back court violation)  
13:00 +3 Tre Williams makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 46-56
12:43   Julian Larry personal foul  
12:32 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists) 46-59
12:16   Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:14   Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound  
12:00 +3 Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot 46-62
11:40 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot 49-62
11:24   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
11:22   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
11:10   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:08   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
10:59   Ndongo Ndaw shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)  
10:59   TV timeout  
10:59 +1 Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-63
10:59 +1 Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-64
10:50   Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot  
10:48   Bears defensive rebound  
10:34   Tre Williams shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)  
10:34 +1 Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-65
10:34 +1 Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-66
10:26   Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
10:20   Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Gaige Prim steals)  
10:12 +2 Demarcus Sharp makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists) 49-68
10:01 +2 Randy Miller Jr. makes two point jump shot