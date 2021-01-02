NIOWA
EVAN
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Austin Phyfe vs. Evan Kuhlman (Jawaun Newton gains possession)
|19:34
|
|+3
|Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|0-3
|19:19
|
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point driving layup
|2-3
|18:51
|
|+2
|Evan Kuhlman makes two point driving layup
|2-5
|18:40
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|18:38
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|18:29
|
|+3
|Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|2-8
|18:14
|
|Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Evan Kuhlman steals)
|17:58
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|17:43
|
|+2
|Tywhon Pickford makes two point driving layup
|4-8
|17:10
|
|Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|17:08
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|17:00
|
|+2
|Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|6-8
|16:37
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point step back jump shot
|16:35
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|16:29
|
|Jax Levitch personal foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)
|16:20
|
|Austin Phyfe turnover (traveling)
|16:02
|
|+3
|Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists)
|6-11
|15:49
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point turnaround hook shot (Trae Berhow assists)
|8-11
|15:29
|
|Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass) (Trae Berhow steals)
|15:18
|
|Shamar Givance blocks Trae Berhow's two point layup
|15:16
|
|Bowen Born offensive rebound
|15:03
|
|+2
|Trae Berhow makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists)
|10-11
|14:46
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists)
|10-14
|14:31
|
|Austin Phyfe offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
|14:31
|
|Austin Phyfe turnover
|14:31
|
|TV timeout
|14:16
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point driving layup
|10-16
|13:56
|
|+2
|Goanar Mar makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|12-16
|13:27
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|13:25
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|13:14
|
|Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|13:14
|
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-16
|13:14
|
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-16
|12:50
|
|Samari Curtis turnover (bad pass) (Bowen Born steals)
|12:42
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|12:22
|
|Jawaun Newton misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:20
|
|James Betz defensive rebound
|12:03
|
|James Betz misses two point jump shot
|12:01
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|11:51
|
|Trey Hall misses three point jump shot
|11:50
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|11:50
|
|Jump ball. Noah Carter vs. Evan Kuhlman (Noah Carter gains possession)
|11:50
|
|TV timeout
|11:33
|
|Tywhon Pickford turnover (bad pass) (Shamar Givance steals)
|11:09
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|11:07
|
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|10:54
|
|Tywhon Pickford turnover (lost ball) (Samari Curtis steals)
|10:31
|
|Noah Carter blocks Samari Curtis's three point jump shot
|10:29
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|10:18
|
|Noah Carter misses two point hook shot
|10:16
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|9:56
|
|+3
|Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|14-19
|9:35
|
|Cole Henry misses two point turnaround hook shot
|9:33
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|9:25
|
|Tywhon Pickford personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|9:12
|
|+2
|Iyen Enaruna makes two point finger roll layup
|14-21
|8:59
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|16-21
|8:45
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|8:43
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|8:33
|
|Goanar Mar turnover (traveling)
|8:08
|
|Goanar Mar personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|8:03
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point driving layup
|8:01
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|7:53
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point driving layup
|18-21
|7:36
|
|Trae Berhow personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|7:36
|
|TV timeout
|7:26
|
|Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
|7:24
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|7:15
|
|+2
|Nate Heise makes two point driving layup
|20-21
|6:57
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point driving layup
|20-23
|6:43
|
|Evan Kuhlman blocks Austin Phyfe's two point layup
|6:41
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point layup
|20-25
|6:17
|
|+2
|Evan Gauger makes two point layup (Austin Phyfe assists)
|22-25
|5:58
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point layup
|5:56
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|5:52
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|5:50
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|5:47
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|5:35
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists)
|22-28
|5:24
|
|Jawaun Newton personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|5:12
|
|Nate Heise misses two point driving layup
|5:10
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|5:07
|
|Samari Curtis offensive foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|5:07
|
|Samari Curtis turnover
|4:56
|
|Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass) (Evan Kuhlman steals)
|4:51
|
|Bowen Born shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|4:51
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-29
|4:51
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-30
|4:43
|
|+2
|Evan Gauger makes two point pullup jump shot
|24-30
|4:06
|
|Samari Curtis misses two point floating jump shot
|4:04
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|3:57
|
|+2
|James Betz makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|26-30
|3:27
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point driving layup
|3:25
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|3:13
|
|Bowen Born misses two point floating jump shot
|3:11
|
|Bowen Born offensive rebound
|3:03
|
|Jump ball. James Betz vs. Samari Curtis (Noah Frederking gains possession)
|3:03
|
|James Betz turnover (lost ball) (Noah Frederking steals)
|3:03
|
|TV timeout
|2:36
|
|+2
|Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|26-32
|2:16
|
|James Betz misses two point hook shot
|2:14
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|2:02
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|2:00
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|1:50
|
|James Betz misses three point jump shot
|1:48
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|1:27
|
|Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|1:20
|
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|1:03
|
|+2
|Trae Berhow makes two point driving layup
|28-32
|0:35
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses two point step back jump shot
|0:33
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Samari Curtis blocks Trae Berhow's two point jump shot
|0:02
|
|Purple Aces defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:55
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point floating jump shot
|19:53
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|19:31
|
|Noah Frederking turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)
|19:21
|
|Nate Heise misses two point layup
|19:19
|
|Panthers offensive rebound
|19:18
|
|+2
|Tywhon Pickford makes two point reverse layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|30-32
|18:57
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|18:55
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|18:49
|
|Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|18:47
|
|Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
|18:41
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point layup
|18:39
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|18:27
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|18:14
|
|Austin Phyfe turnover (bad pass) (Jax Levitch steals)
|18:04
|
|Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|18:02
|
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|17:52
|
|Evan Kuhlman blocks Trae Berhow's two point jump shot
|17:50
|
|Purple Aces defensive rebound
|17:26
|
|+3
|Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|30-35
|17:12
|
|Jawaun Newton personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|17:09
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point floating jump shot
|17:07
|
|Trae Berhow offensive rebound
|17:00
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|32-35
|16:31
|
|+3
|Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|32-38
|16:16
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|34-38
|15:48
|
|Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Trae Berhow steals)
|15:42
|
|Samari Curtis shooting foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|15:42
|
|TV timeout
|15:42
|
|+1
|Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-38
|15:42
|
|+1
|Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-38
|15:22
|
|Evan Kuhlman turnover (out of bounds)
|15:11
|
|Bowen Born turnover (traveling)
|15:00
|
|Goanar Mar personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|14:45
|
|+3
|Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|36-41
|14:31
|
|Samari Curtis shooting foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|14:31
|
|+1
|Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-41
|14:31
|
|+1
|Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-41
|14:14
|
|+2
|Evan Kuhlman makes two point layup (Jawaun Newton assists)
|38-43
|14:14
|
|Evan Gauger shooting foul (Evan Kuhlman draws the foul)
|14:14
|
|+1
|Evan Kuhlman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-44
|14:01
|
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|40-44
|13:39
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point driving layup
|13:37
|
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|13:33
|
|Goanar Mar turnover (lost ball)
|13:17
|
|Samari Curtis misses two point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Samari Curtis offensive rebound
|13:09
|
|+2
|Samari Curtis makes two point putback layup
|40-46
|13:01
|
|Noah Frederking blocks Evan Gauger's two point floating jump shot
|12:59
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|12:59
|
|Evan Gauger personal foul (Noah Frederking draws the foul)
|12:56
|
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|12:56
|
|TV timeout
|12:29
|
|Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
|12:27
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|12:05
|
|Jax Levitch shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|12:05
|
|+1
|Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-46
|12:05
|
|Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:05
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|11:42
|
|Jawaun Newton turnover (lost ball) (Tywhon Pickford steals)
|11:33
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|11:31
|
|Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
|11:27
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point putback layup
|43-46
|11:27
|
|TV timeout
|10:58
|
|Austin Phyfe blocks Noah Frederking's two point driving layup
|10:57
|
|Panthers defensive rebound
|10:38
|
|Goanar Mar offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
|10:38
|
|Goanar Mar turnover
|9:51
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point layup
|9:49
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|9:31
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|9:17
|
|Jawaun Newton blocks Trae Berhow's two point layup
|8:46
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point reverse layup (Evan Kuhlman assists)
|43-48
|8:46
|
|Bowen Born shooting foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|8:46
|
|+1
|Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-49
|8:35
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|45-49
|8:09
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|7:55
|
|Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|7:55
|
|TV timeout
|7:55
|
|+1
|Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-49
|7:55
|
|+1
|Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-49
|7:39
|
|Samari Curtis turnover (lost ball) (Trae Berhow steals)
|7:25
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|49-49
|7:25
|
|Noah Frederking shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|7:25
|
|Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:25
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|7:08
|
|Samari Curtis misses three point step back jump shot
|7:06
|
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|6:51
|
|Trae Berhow turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)
|6:41
|
|+3
|Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|49-52
|6:28
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:26
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|6:05
|
|Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|5:52
|
|Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Samari Curtis steals)
|5:47
|
|+2
|Samari Curtis makes two point layup
|49-54
|5:47
|
|Bowen Born shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|5:47
|
|+1
|Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|49-55
|5:30
|
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|5:28
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|5:04
|
|+3
|Samari Curtis makes three point step back jump shot
|49-58
|4:46
|
|Tywhon Pickford turnover (lost ball) (Evan Kuhlman steals)
|4:29
|