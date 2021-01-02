NIOWA
EVAN

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
NIOWA
Panthers
28
EVAN
Aces
32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Austin Phyfe vs. Evan Kuhlman (Jawaun Newton gains possession)  
19:34 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 0-3
19:19 +2 Bowen Born makes two point driving layup 2-3
18:51 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point driving layup 2-5
18:40   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
18:38   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
18:29 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 2-8
18:14   Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Evan Kuhlman steals)  
17:58   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
17:56   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
17:43 +2 Tywhon Pickford makes two point driving layup 4-8
17:10   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
17:08   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
17:00 +2 Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists) 6-8
16:37   Noah Frederking misses three point step back jump shot  
16:35   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
16:29   Jax Levitch personal foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)  
16:20   Austin Phyfe turnover (traveling)  
16:02 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists) 6-11
15:49 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point turnaround hook shot (Trae Berhow assists) 8-11
15:29   Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass) (Trae Berhow steals)  
15:18   Shamar Givance blocks Trae Berhow's two point layup  
15:16   Bowen Born offensive rebound  
15:03 +2 Trae Berhow makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists) 10-11
14:46 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists) 10-14
14:31   Austin Phyfe offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)  
14:31   Austin Phyfe turnover  
14:31   TV timeout  
14:16 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point driving layup 10-16
13:56 +2 Goanar Mar makes two point fadeaway jump shot 12-16
13:27   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
13:25   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
13:14   Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
13:14 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-16
13:14 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-16
12:50   Samari Curtis turnover (bad pass) (Bowen Born steals)  
12:42   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
12:40   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
12:22   Jawaun Newton misses two point pullup jump shot  
12:20   James Betz defensive rebound  
12:03   James Betz misses two point jump shot  
12:01   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
11:51   Trey Hall misses three point jump shot  
11:50   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
11:50   Jump ball. Noah Carter vs. Evan Kuhlman (Noah Carter gains possession)  
11:50   TV timeout  
11:33   Tywhon Pickford turnover (bad pass) (Shamar Givance steals)  
11:09   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
11:07   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
10:54   Tywhon Pickford turnover (lost ball) (Samari Curtis steals)  
10:31   Noah Carter blocks Samari Curtis's three point jump shot  
10:29   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
10:18   Noah Carter misses two point hook shot  
10:16   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
9:56 +3 Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 14-19
9:35   Cole Henry misses two point turnaround hook shot  
9:33   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
9:25   Tywhon Pickford personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
9:12 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point finger roll layup 14-21
8:59 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists) 16-21
8:45   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
8:43   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
8:33   Goanar Mar turnover (traveling)  
8:08   Goanar Mar personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
8:03   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point driving layup  
8:01   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
7:53 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point driving layup 18-21
7:36   Trae Berhow personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
7:36   TV timeout  
7:26   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
7:24   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
7:15 +2 Nate Heise makes two point driving layup 20-21
6:57 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point driving layup 20-23
6:43   Evan Kuhlman blocks Austin Phyfe's two point layup  
6:41   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound  
6:28 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point layup 20-25
6:17 +2 Evan Gauger makes two point layup (Austin Phyfe assists) 22-25
5:58   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point layup  
5:56   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
5:52   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
5:50   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
5:47   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
5:35 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists) 22-28
5:24   Jawaun Newton personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
5:12   Nate Heise misses two point driving layup  
5:10   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
5:07   Samari Curtis offensive foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
5:07   Samari Curtis turnover  
4:56   Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass) (Evan Kuhlman steals)  
4:51   Bowen Born shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
4:51 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-29
4:51 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-30
4:43 +2 Evan Gauger makes two point pullup jump shot 24-30
4:06   Samari Curtis misses two point floating jump shot  
4:04   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
3:57 +2 James Betz makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists) 26-30
3:27   Shamar Givance misses two point driving layup  
3:25   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
3:13   Bowen Born misses two point floating jump shot  
3:11   Bowen Born offensive rebound  
3:03   Jump ball. James Betz vs. Samari Curtis (Noah Frederking gains possession)  
3:03   James Betz turnover (lost ball) (Noah Frederking steals)  
3:03   TV timeout  
2:36 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 26-32
2:16   James Betz misses two point hook shot  
2:14   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
2:02   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
2:00   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
1:50   James Betz misses three point jump shot  
1:48   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
1:27   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
1:25   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
1:20   Panthers 30 second timeout  
1:03 +2 Trae Berhow makes two point driving layup 28-32
0:35   Iyen Enaruna misses two point step back jump shot  
0:33   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
0:03   Samari Curtis blocks Trae Berhow's two point jump shot  
0:02   Purple Aces defensive rebound  
0:00   Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)  

2nd Half
NIOWA
Panthers
33
EVAN
Aces
33

Time Team Play Score
19:55   Trae Berhow misses two point floating jump shot  
19:53   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
19:31   Noah Frederking turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)  
19:21   Nate Heise misses two point layup  
19:19   Panthers offensive rebound  
19:18 +2 Tywhon Pickford makes two point reverse layup (Trae Berhow assists) 30-32
18:57   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
18:55   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
18:49   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
18:47   Austin Phyfe offensive rebound  
18:41   Austin Phyfe misses two point layup  
18:39   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
18:27   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
18:25   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
18:14   Austin Phyfe turnover (bad pass) (Jax Levitch steals)  
18:04   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
18:02   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
17:52   Evan Kuhlman blocks Trae Berhow's two point jump shot  
17:50   Purple Aces defensive rebound  
17:26 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 30-35
17:12   Jawaun Newton personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
17:09   Trae Berhow misses two point floating jump shot  
17:07   Trae Berhow offensive rebound  
17:00 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists) 32-35
16:31 +3 Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 32-38
16:16 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists) 34-38
15:48   Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Trae Berhow steals)  
15:42   Samari Curtis shooting foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
15:42   TV timeout  
15:42 +1 Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-38
15:42 +1 Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-38
15:22   Evan Kuhlman turnover (out of bounds)  
15:11   Bowen Born turnover (traveling)  
15:00   Goanar Mar personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
14:45 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 36-41
14:31   Samari Curtis shooting foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
14:31 +1 Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-41
14:31 +1 Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-41
14:14 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point layup (Jawaun Newton assists) 38-43
14:14   Evan Gauger shooting foul (Evan Kuhlman draws the foul)  
14:14 +1 Evan Kuhlman makes regular free throw 1 of 1 38-44
14:01 +2 Noah Carter makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists) 40-44
13:39   Shamar Givance misses two point driving layup  
13:37   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
13:33   Goanar Mar turnover (lost ball)  
13:17   Samari Curtis misses two point jump shot  
13:15   Samari Curtis offensive rebound  
13:09 +2 Samari Curtis makes two point putback layup 40-46
13:01   Noah Frederking blocks Evan Gauger's two point floating jump shot  
12:59   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
12:59   Evan Gauger personal foul (Noah Frederking draws the foul)  
12:56   Panthers 30 second timeout  
12:56   TV timeout  
12:29   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
12:27   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
12:05   Jax Levitch shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
12:05 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-46
12:05   Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:05   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
11:42   Jawaun Newton turnover (lost ball) (Tywhon Pickford steals)  
11:33   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
11:31   Austin Phyfe offensive rebound  
11:27 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point putback layup 43-46
11:27   TV timeout  
10:58   Austin Phyfe blocks Noah Frederking's two point driving layup  
10:57   Panthers defensive rebound  
10:38   Goanar Mar offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)  
10:38   Goanar Mar turnover  
9:51   Austin Phyfe misses two point layup  
9:49   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
9:31   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
9:17   Jawaun Newton blocks Trae Berhow's two point layup  
8:46 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point reverse layup (Evan Kuhlman assists) 43-48
8:46   Bowen Born shooting foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
8:46 +1 Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 43-49
8:35 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists) 45-49
8:09   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
8:07   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
7:55   Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55 +1 Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-49
7:55 +1 Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-49
7:39   Samari Curtis turnover (lost ball) (Trae Berhow steals)  
7:25 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists) 49-49
7:25   Noah Frederking shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
7:25   Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:25   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
7:08   Samari Curtis misses three point step back jump shot  
7:06   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
6:51   Trae Berhow turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)  
6:41 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 49-52
6:28   Trae Berhow misses two point pullup jump shot  
6:26   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
6:05   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
6:03   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
5:52   Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Samari Curtis steals)  
5:47 +2 Samari Curtis makes two point layup 49-54
5:47   Bowen Born shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
5:47 +1 Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 49-55
5:30   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
5:28   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
5:04 +3 Samari Curtis makes three point step back jump shot 49-58
4:46   Tywhon Pickford turnover (lost ball) (Evan Kuhlman steals)  
4:29