20:00
Kevin Samuel vs. Davion Bradford (Horned Frogs gains possession)
19:45
PJ Fuller turnover (lost ball)
19:20
Selton Miguel misses two point layup
19:18
Mike Miles defensive rebound
19:06
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point turnaround jump shot
2-0
18:45
+2
Davion Bradford makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists)
2-2
18:29
+2
Mike Miles makes two point step back jump shot
4-2
18:10
Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
18:08
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
17:49
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point layup (Mike Miles assists)
6-2
17:34
+2
DaJuan Gordon makes two point jump shot (Mike McGuirl assists)
6-4
17:03
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point turnaround hook shot
8-4
16:37
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
16:35
Davion Bradford offensive rebound
16:31
Davion Bradford misses two point layup
16:29
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
16:27
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point layup (Kevin Samuel assists)
10-4
16:27
Wildcats 30 second timeout
16:27
TV timeout
16:09
+2
Davion Bradford makes two point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
10-6
16:09
PJ Fuller shooting foul (Davion Bradford draws the foul)
16:09
+1
Davion Bradford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
10-7
15:46
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:44
Mike McGuirl defensive rebound
15:36
Mike McGuirl turnover (lost ball) (RJ Nembhard steals)
15:29
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
15:27
Mike Miles offensive rebound
15:16
+2
Mike Miles makes two point step back jump shot
12-7
14:58
Mike McGuirl misses two point layup
14:56
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
14:53
+2
Kevin Easley Jr. makes two point driving layup (RJ Nembhard assists)
14-7
14:53
DaJuan Gordon shooting foul (Kevin Easley Jr. draws the foul)
14:53
+1
Kevin Easley Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
15-7
14:23
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
14:21
Mike Miles defensive rebound
14:15
+2
Kevin Easley Jr. makes two point driving layup (Mike Miles assists)
17-7
13:51
Davion Bradford misses two point hook shot
13:49
Mike Miles defensive rebound
13:45
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
13:43
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
13:33
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
13:31
Davion Bradford offensive rebound
13:25
+2
Davion Bradford makes two point putback dunk
17-9
13:05
Mike Miles turnover (traveling)
12:45
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
12:43
Carlton Linguard offensive rebound
12:36
Carlton Linguard misses two point jump shot
12:34
Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
12:30
+2
Jaedon LeDee makes two point jump shot (Taryn Todd assists)
19-9
12:13
Carlton Linguard misses three point jump shot
12:11
Horned Frogs defensive rebound
11:52
Carlton Linguard shooting foul (Jaedon LeDee draws the foul)
11:52
TV timeout
11:52
+1
Jaedon LeDee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-9
11:52
Jaedon LeDee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:52
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
11:27
Rudi Williams misses three point jump shot
11:24
Wildcats offensive rebound
11:13
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
11:11
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
11:05
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
11:03
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
10:51
Selton Miguel misses two point driving layup
10:49
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
10:41
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point turnaround jump shot
22-9
10:25
Kevin Samuel blocks Davion Bradford's two point layup
10:23
Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
10:18
PJ Fuller turnover (lost ball) (Mike McGuirl steals)
10:06
Mike McGuirl misses two point jump shot
10:04
PJ Fuller defensive rebound
9:55
PJ Fuller turnover (lost ball) (Nijel Pack steals)
9:55
Wildcats 30 second timeout
9:41
Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
9:39
Davion Bradford offensive rebound
9:37
Davion Bradford misses two point layup
9:35
DaJuan Gordon offensive rebound
9:21
Selton Miguel misses two point layup
9:20
Horned Frogs defensive rebound
8:54
+2
Mike Miles makes two point pullup jump shot
24-9
8:27
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
8:25
Mike Miles defensive rebound
8:16
Nijel Pack personal foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
8:00
+2
Francisco Farabello makes two point floating jump shot (Mike Miles assists)
26-9
7:48
+2
DaJuan Gordon makes two point driving layup
26-11
7:25
+3
Francisco Farabello makes three point jump shot (Kevin Easley Jr. assists)
29-11
7:22
TV timeout
7:08
Mike McGuirl turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Samuel steals)
6:39
Mike Miles turnover (bad pass)
6:25
+2
Mike McGuirl makes two point driving layup
29-13
6:07
Kevin Easley Jr. misses two point jump shot
6:05
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
5:58
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
5:56
Davion Bradford offensive rebound
5:52
Davion Bradford turnover (lost ball) (Francisco Farabello steals)
5:51
Davion Bradford personal foul (Francisco Farabello draws the foul)
5:25
RJ Nembhard turnover (bad pass) (DaJuan Gordon steals)
5:06
DaJuan Gordon misses two point jump shot
5:04
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
4:31
Horned Frogs turnover (shot clock violation)
4:20
+2
Davion Bradford makes two point layup (Mike McGuirl assists)
29-15
4:20
PJ Fuller shooting foul (Davion Bradford draws the foul)
4:20
+1
Davion Bradford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
29-16
3:57
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
3:55
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
3:44
+2
Nijel Pack makes two point driving layup
29-18
3:43
Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
3:43
TV timeout
3:25
+3
Francisco Farabello makes three point jump shot (Mike Miles assists)
32-18
3:10
+2
Nijel Pack makes two point layup (DaJuan Gordon assists)
32-20
2:43
RJ Nembhard misses two point jump shot
2:41
Wildcats defensive rebound
2:24
Mike McGuirl turnover (lost ball) (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. steals)
2:01
Francisco Farabello misses two point layup
1:59
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
1:54
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point putback layup
34-20
1:32
Rudi Williams misses two point jump shot
1:30
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
1:20
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
1:18
Carlton Linguard defensive rebound
1:13
+2
Rudi Williams makes two point driving layup (Carlton Linguard assists)
34-22
0:41
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
0:39
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
0:28
Francisco Farabello shooting foul (Carlton Linguard draws the foul)
0:29
+1
Carlton Linguard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-23
0:29
Carlton Linguard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:29
Mike Miles defensive rebound
0:06
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point driving layup
36-23
0:01
+3
DaJuan Gordon makes three point jump shot
36-26
0:00
|
End of period
|