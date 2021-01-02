|
20:00
Branden Carlson vs. Evan Mobley (Isaiah White gains possession)
19:30
+2
Drew Peterson makes two point floating jump shot
0-2
19:11
Branden Carlson misses two point jump shot
|
19:09
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
18:58
Drew Peterson misses two point layup
|
18:56
Rylan Jones defensive rebound
|
18:48
+2
Alfonso Plummer makes two point driving layup (Rylan Jones assists)
2-2
|
18:29
+3
Drew Peterson makes three point jump shot (Tahj Eaddy assists)
2-5
|
18:08
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
18:06
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
|
17:58
Isaiah White misses two point driving jump shot
|
17:56
Isaiah White offensive rebound
|
17:56
+2
Isaiah White makes two point putback layup (Isaiah Mobley assists)
2-7
|
17:56
Branden Carlson shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
|
17:55
Isaiah White misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17:55
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
|
17:55
+2
Isaiah White makes two point layup
2-9
|
17:46
Utes 30 second timeout
|
17:16
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
17:41
Utes offensive rebound
|
17:05
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
|
17:03
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
16:49
Pelle Larsson personal foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
|
16:35
+2
Isaiah White makes two point driving layup (Isaiah Mobley assists)
2-11
|
16:35
Lahat Thioune shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
|
16:35
+1
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 1 of 1
2-12
|
16:10
+2
Mikael Jantunen makes two point pullup jump shot
4-12
|
15:48
+2
Tahj Eaddy makes two point step back jump shot
4-14
|
15:31
Isaiah White personal foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
15:31
TV timeout
|
15:19
Mikael Jantunen offensive foul (Tahj Eaddy draws the foul)
|
15:19
Mikael Jantunen turnover
|
15:02
Tahj Eaddy misses two point finger roll layup
|
15:00
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
14:46
Evan Mobley blocks Timmy Allen's two point layup
|
14:44
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
14:31
Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot
|
14:29
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
|
14:19
Pelle Larsson turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah White steals)
|
14:06
+3
Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot
4-17
|
13:41
Rylan Jones misses three point jump shot
|
13:39
Isaiah White defensive rebound
|
13:31
Evan Mobley offensive foul (Mikael Jantunen draws the foul)
|
13:31
Evan Mobley turnover
|
13:17
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
13:15
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
13:10
Branden Carlson personal foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
|
13:04
+3
Max Agbonkpolo makes three point jump shot (Drew Peterson assists)
4-20
|
12:40
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point driving jump shot
6-20
|
12:17
+2
Chevez Goodwin makes two point driving hook shot (Tahj Eaddy assists)
6-22
|
11:48
Ian Martinez misses two point jump shot
|
11:46
Branden Carlson offensive rebound
|
11:41
Chevez Goodwin personal foul (Branden Carlson draws the foul)
|
11:41
TV timeout
|
11:39
+2
Mikael Jantunen makes two point pullup jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
8-22
|
11:25
Drew Peterson turnover (bad pass) (Mikael Jantunen steals)
|
11:25
Joshua Morgan personal foul (Mikael Jantunen draws the foul)
|
11:10
+3
Ian Martinez makes three point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
11-22
|
10:44
Isaiah Mobley misses three point jump shot
|
10:42
Ian Martinez defensive rebound
|
10:31
Pelle Larsson misses three point jump shot
|
10:29
Riley Battin offensive rebound
|
10:19
+2
Mikael Jantunen makes two point driving layup (Riley Battin assists)
13-22
|
10:07
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
|
10:05
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|
9:59
Mikael Jantunen misses three point jump shot
|
9:57
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
|
9:36
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
9:34
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
9:12
Timmy Allen turnover (traveling)
|
8:50
Isaiah Mobley turnover (bad pass) (Ian Martinez steals)
|
8:28
Evan Mobley blocks Riley Battin's two point layup
|
8:28
Riley Battin offensive rebound
|
8:28
Mikael Jantunen turnover (bad pass) (Drew Peterson steals)
|
8:28
Drew Peterson offensive foul
|
8:28
Drew Peterson turnover
|
8:11
Riley Battin misses two point jump shot
|
8:11
Isaiah White defensive rebound
|
8:11
Isaiah Mobley turnover (bad pass) (Pelle Larsson steals)
|
8:06
+2
Pelle Larsson makes two point driving dunk
15-22
|
7:45
+2
Isaiah White makes two point dunk (Isaiah Mobley assists)
15-24
|
7:40
TV timeout
|
7:20
Pelle Larsson misses two point step back jump shot
|
7:18
Riley Battin offensive rebound
|
7:09
+2
Riley Battin makes two point jump shot
17-24
|
6:56
Evan Mobley turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Jones steals)
|
6:49
+2
Ian Martinez makes two point driving layup (Rylan Jones assists)
19-24
|
6:29
Tahj Eaddy offensive foul (Rylan Jones draws the foul)
|
6:29
Tahj Eaddy turnover
|
6:14
+2
Mikael Jantunen makes two point driving dunk (Pelle Larsson assists)
21-24
|
5:54
Rylan Jones personal foul (Tahj Eaddy draws the foul)
|
5:45
Noah Baumann turnover (bad pass) (Timmy Allen steals)
|
5:27
Isaiah Mobley blocks Timmy Allen's two point driving layup
|
5:27
Rylan Jones offensive rebound
|
5:27
Timmy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
5:25
Isaiah White defensive rebound
|
5:18
Tahj Eaddy turnover (lost ball) (Alfonso Plummer steals)
|
5:14
+2
Alfonso Plummer makes two point driving layup
23-24
|
4:15
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
4:43
+2
Chevez Goodwin makes two point driving hook shot (Tahj Eaddy assists)
23-26
|
4:15
Chevez Goodwin blocks Timmy Allen's two point jump shot
|
4:13
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
3:54
Drew Peterson turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Jones steals)
|
3:43
+2
Rylan Jones makes two point driving layup
25-26
|
3:22
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
3:20
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
3:14
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point driving layup (Alfonso Plummer assists)
27-26
|
2:57
Pelle Larsson personal foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
|
2:57
TV timeout
|
2:57
Isaiah White misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
2:57
Chevez Goodwin offensive rebound
|
2:45
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
2:43
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
2:13
Utes turnover (shot clock violation)
|
1:53
+3
Isaiah White makes three point jump shot (Evan Mobley assists)
27-29
|
1:27
Ian Martinez misses two point jump shot
|
1:25
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
1:14
+2
Chevez Goodwin makes two point hook shot (Evan Mobley assists)
27-31
|
1:14
Mikael Jantunen shooting foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
|
1:14
+1
Chevez Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
27-32
|
1:02
Alfonso Plummer turnover (bad pass)
|
0:36
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
|
0:34
Isaiah White personal foul (Rylan Jones draws the foul)
|
0:34
+1
Rylan Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-32
|
0:34
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
0:13
Chevez Goodwin misses two point hook shot
|
0:13
Chevez Goodwin misses two point hook shot
|
0:11
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|
0:05
Timmy Allen misses two point layup
|
0:03
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
0:03
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
0:00
End of period
