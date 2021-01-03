INDST
MOST
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Bears gains possession)
|19:33
|
|Gaige Prim turnover (bad pass)
|19:07
|
|Julian Larry misses two point jump shot
|19:05
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|19:01
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Ja'Monta Black assists)
|0-2
|18:30
|
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|18:28
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|18:18
|
|+3
|Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|0-5
|18:17
|
|Jake Laravia shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|18:17
|
|Keaton Hervey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:17
|
|Keaton Hervey offensive rebound
|18:06
|
|Jake Laravia personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|18:02
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot
|18:00
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|17:46
|
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point floating jump shot
|2-5
|17:28
|
|Tre Williams blocks Gaige Prim's two point layup
|17:26
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|17:18
|
|+2
|Cobie Barnes makes two point layup (Tyreke Key assists)
|4-5
|17:04
|
|+2
|Keaton Hervey makes two point layup (Gaige Prim assists)
|4-7
|16:41
|
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point jump shot
|6-7
|16:24
|
|Ja'Monta Black turnover (lost ball)
|16:10
|
|+3
|Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|9-7
|15:52
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists)
|9-10
|15:34
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point step back jump shot
|15:32
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|15:13
|
|Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|15:13
|
|TV timeout
|15:13
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-11
|15:13
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-12
|14:56
|
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point layup
|11-12
|14:30
|
|Gaige Prim turnover (traveling)
|14:13
|
|Tre Williams misses two point hook shot
|14:11
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|14:02
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|14:00
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|13:35
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point layup
|13:33
|
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|13:27
|
|+3
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|14-12
|13:19
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (lost ball) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)
|13:10
|
|+3
|Randy Miller Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists)
|17-12
|12:46
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)
|12:30
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:28
|
|Ndongo Ndaw offensive rebound
|12:25
|
|Ndongo Ndaw turnover (traveling)
|12:00
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point step back jump shot
|11:58
|
|Nic Tata offensive rebound
|11:54
|
|Nic Tata turnover (lost ball) (Cooper Neese steals)
|11:45
|
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point driving layup
|19-12
|11:38
|
|Demarcus Sharp misses two point layup
|11:36
|
|Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|11:27
|
|Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|11:25
|
|Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound
|11:13
|
|+2
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point driving hook shot
|19-14
|10:51
|
|+2
|Ndongo Ndaw makes two point hook shot
|21-14
|10:43
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|10:43
|
|TV timeout
|10:43
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point turnaround jump shot
|10:41
|
|Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|10:07
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|9:44
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
|21-16
|9:20
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|9:18
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|8:59
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|8:57
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|8:50
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|8:48
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|8:44
|
|+3
|Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|21-19
|8:18
|
|Cooper Neese turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Monta Black steals)
|8:09
|
|Demarcus Sharp misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|7:59
|
|Gaige Prim blocks Jake Laravia's two point layup
|7:58
|
|Sycamores offensive rebound
|7:58
|
|TV timeout
|7:38
|
|Tre Williams turnover (lost ball) (Demarcus Sharp steals)
|7:31
|
|Demarcus Sharp turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Neese steals)
|7:23
|
|Cooper Neese turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Monta Black steals)
|7:20
|
|Tyreke Key personal foul
|7:12
|
|Julian Larry shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|7:12
|
|+1
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-20
|7:12
|
|+1
|Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-21
|6:47
|
|Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass)
|6:39
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|6:37
|
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|6:23
|
|Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass) (Gaige Prim steals)
|6:17
|
|+3
|Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists)
|21-24
|6:15
|
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|6:01
|
|Jared Ridder personal foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)
|5:58
|
|Demarcus Sharp shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|5:58
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-24
|5:58
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-24
|5:39
|
|Tre Williams blocks Isiaih Mosley's two point turnaround jump shot
|5:37
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|5:21
|
|Ja'Monta Black personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|5:07
|
|Jump ball. (Sycamores gains possession)
|5:02
|
|+2
|Cobie Barnes makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|25-24
|4:43
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|4:41
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|4:30
|
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|4:28
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|4:05
|
|+2
|Gaige Prim makes two point hook shot (Ja'Monta Black assists)
|25-26
|3:54
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:52
|
|Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|Demarcus Sharp turnover (bad pass)
|3:45
|
|TV timeout
|3:21
|
|Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|3:19
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|3:13
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|3:11
|
|Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|3:09
|
|Cobie Barnes personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)
|3:09
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-27
|3:09
|
|+1
|Gaige Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-28
|2:48
|
|Gaige Prim shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|2:48
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:48
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-28
|2:23
|
|Tre Williams blocks Keaton Hervey's two point jump shot
|2:21
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|1:58
|
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point layup
|28-28
|1:58
|
|Nic Tata shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|1:58
|
|+1
|Tre Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-28
|1:38
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson offensive foul (Tobias Howard Jr. draws the foul)
|1:38
|
|Lu'Cye Patterson turnover
|1:27
|
|Randy Miller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Ja'Monta Black steals)
|1:21
|
|+2
|Ja'Monta Black makes two point jump shot
|29-30
|1:05
|
|Tre Williams offensive foul (Darian Scott draws the foul)
|1:05
|
|Tre Williams turnover
|1:05
|
|Tre Williams technical foul
|1:05
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|29-31
|1:05
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|29-32
|0:38
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (lost ball) (Cooper Neese steals)
|0:21
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point layup
|0:19
|
|Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Demarcus Sharp turnover (lost ball) (Ndongo Ndaw steals)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:32
|
|Tre Williams shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|19:32
|
|+1
|Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-33
|19:32
|
|Keaton Hervey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:32
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|19:02
|
|Tre Williams misses two point step back jump shot
|19:00
|
|Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|18:50
|
|Gaige Prim offensive foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|18:50
|
|Gaige Prim turnover
|18:38
|
|Keaton Hervey personal foul
|18:30
|
|Gaige Prim shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|18:30
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-33
|18:30
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-33
|18:16
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|18:14
|
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|17:53
|
|Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass) (Ja'Monta Black steals)
|17:46
|
|Jake Laravia blocks Keaton Hervey's two point layup
|17:44
|
|Isiaih Mosley offensive rebound
|17:39
|
|Julian Larry personal foul (Jared Ridder draws the foul)
|17:36
|
|Cooper Neese personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|17:24
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (traveling)
|17:13
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
|17:11
|
|Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|17:08
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point layup
|17:06
|
|Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound
|16:56
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|16:54
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|16:43
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point layup
|16:41
|
|Tyreke Key offensive rebound
|16:38
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point tip shot
|33-33
|16:26
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|16:03
|
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
|35-33
|15:35
|
|+3
|Isiaih Mosley makes three point jump shot
|35-36
|15:30
|
|Bears 30 second timeout
|15:06
|
|Jake Laravia turnover (lost ball)
|14:36
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot
|14:34
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|14:24
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point jump shot
|14:22
|
|Keaton Hervey defensive rebound
|14:13
|
|Randy Miller Jr. shooting foul (Demarcus Sharp draws the foul)
|14:13
|
|+1
|Demarcus Sharp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-37
|14:13
|
|+1
|Demarcus Sharp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-38
|13:58
|
|+3
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
|38-38
|13:37
|
|Jared Ridder turnover (bad pass)
|13:13
|
|+3
|Randy Miller Jr. makes three point jump shot
|41-38
|12:47
|
|Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|12:45
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|12:30
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:28
|
|Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound
|12:19
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point finger roll layup (Ja'Monta Black assists)
|41-40
|12:03
|
|Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot
|12:01
|
|Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|11:53
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|11:51
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|11:47
|
|Jared Ridder shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|11:47
|
|TV timeout
|11:47
|
|Jake Laravia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:47
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-40
|11:32
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot
|11:30
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|11:24
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point layup
|44-40
|11:07
|
|Demarcus Sharp turnover (out of bounds)
|10:50
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:48
|
|Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|10:35
|
|Ja'Monta Black misses two point jump shot
|10:33
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|10:18
|
|+2
|Cobie Barnes makes two point floating jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|46-40
|10:05
|
|Gaige Prim turnover (lost ball) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)
|9:48
|
|Cobie Barnes misses two point floating jump shot
|9:46
|
|Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound
|9:45
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup
|46-42
|9:45
|
|Randy Miller Jr. shooting foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|9:45
|
|+1
|Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|46-43
|9:16
|
|Darian Scott shooting foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|9:16
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-43
|9:16
|
|+1
|Randy Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-43
|9:04
|
|+2
|Isiaih Mosley makes two point jump shot
|48-45
|8:47
|
|Cobie Barnes turnover (traveling)
|8:29
|
|Isiaih Mosley turnover (bad pass) (Tre Williams steals)
|8:21
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:19
|
|Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|8:05
|
|Isiaih Mosley misses three point step back jump shot
|8:03