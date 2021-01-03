NIOWA
EVAN
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Austin Phyfe vs. Jax Levitch (Panthers gains possession)
|20:00
|
|+2
|Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:17
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|19:15
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|19:04
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point hook shot
|19:02
|
|Purple Aces defensive rebound
|18:35
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|18:33
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|18:21
|
|Nate Heise misses two point driving layup
|18:19
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|18:08
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point driving layup
|2-2
|17:43
|
|Bowen Born misses two point floating jump shot
|17:41
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|17:30
|
|Trae Berhow shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|17:30
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-3
|17:30
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-4
|17:12
|
|Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|17:10
|
|Bowen Born offensive rebound
|16:58
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Nate Heise assists)
|5-4
|16:31
|
|Austin Phyfe blocks Jax Levitch's two point reverse layup
|16:29
|
|Jax Levitch offensive rebound
|16:25
|
|Official timeout
|16:25
|
|TV timeout
|16:12
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point pullup jump shot
|16:10
|
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|16:01
|
|Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass) (Evan Kuhlman steals)
|15:46
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
|15:44
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|15:33
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point driving layup
|15:31
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|15:19
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|15:10
|
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|14:39
|
|Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Bowen Born steals)
|14:25
|
|Jawaun Newton personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|14:19
|
|Noah Carter misses two point layup
|14:17
|
|Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|14:03
|
|+3
|Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|5-7
|13:48
|
|Trae Berhow turnover (double dribble)
|13:28
|
|+3
|Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|5-10
|13:17
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Purple Aces defensive rebound
|12:50
|
|Jawaun Newton misses three point step back jump shot
|12:48
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|12:31
|
|Goanar Mar misses two point turnaround jump shot
|12:29
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|12:15
|
|Samari Curtis turnover (bad pass)
|12:02
|
|James Betz misses two point jump shot
|12:00
|
|Goanar Mar offensive rebound
|11:49
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:47
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|11:32
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|5-13
|11:29
|
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|11:29
|
|TV timeout
|11:13
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point driving layup
|7-13
|10:46
|
|Samari Curtis misses three point step back jump shot
|10:44
|
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|10:35
|
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point driving layup
|9-13
|10:22
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|10:07
|
|Samari Curtis shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|10:07
|
|+1
|Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-13
|10:07
|
|Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:07
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|9:41
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses two point layup
|9:39
|
|Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
|9:36
|
|Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:27
|
|+3
|Noah Carter makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
|13-13
|9:12
|
|Samari Curtis turnover (lost ball) (Tywhon Pickford steals)
|9:03
|
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|9:01
|
|Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point putback layup
|8:54
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Austin Phyfe personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|8:39
|
|+2
|Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot
|13-15
|8:26
|
|+2
|Nate Heise makes two point turnaround hook shot
|15-15
|8:11
|
|+3
|Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists)
|15-18
|7:58
|
|Shamar Givance shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|7:58
|
|TV timeout
|7:56
|
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|7:54
|
|Panthers offensive rebound
|7:47
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup
|17-18
|7:24
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|6:56
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Tywhon Pickford assists)
|20-18
|6:31
|
|+3
|Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Samari Curtis assists)
|20-21
|6:12
|
|Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Jawaun Newton steals)
|6:06
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point driving layup
|20-23
|5:36
|
|James Betz misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|5:15
|
|Tywhon Pickford blocks Shamar Givance's two point driving layup
|5:13
|
|Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
|5:07
|
|+2
|Shamar Givance makes two point layup
|20-25
|4:48
|
|Nate Heise turnover (out of bounds)
|4:24
|
|Shamar Givance turnover (traveling)
|4:15
|
|Bowen Born misses three point pullup jump shot
|4:13
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|4:00
|
|+3
|Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|20-28
|3:56
|
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|3:56
|
|TV timeout
|3:36
|
|Noah Carter misses two point pullup jump shot
|3:34
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|3:05
|
|+2
|Samari Curtis makes two point layup (Iyen Enaruna assists)
|20-30
|2:54
|
|Panthers turnover (5-second violation)
|2:30
|
|Noah Frederking misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:28
|
|Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
|2:24
|
|+2
|Iyen Enaruna makes two point tip shot
|20-32
|2:24
|
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|2:15
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot
|2:13
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|2:01
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|1:59
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|1:45
|
|+3
|Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
|23-32
|1:16
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|1:14
|
|Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
|1:09
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point putback layup
|23-34
|0:58
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot
|0:56
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|0:48
|
|Nate Heise shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|0:48
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-35
|0:48
|
|Shamar Givance misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:48
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|0:36
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point floating jump shot
|0:34
|
|Goanar Mar offensive rebound
|0:29
|
|+2
|Goanar Mar makes two point putback layup
|25-35
|0:01
|
|Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Panthers defensive rebound
|20:00
|
|Austin Phyfe turnover (lost ball) (Jax Levitch steals)
|20:00
|
|Jawaun Newton misses three point pullup jump shot
|19:58
|
|Bowen Born defensive rebound
|20:00
|
|Bowen Born misses two point layup
|19:58
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|18:42
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|18:40
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|18:27
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Tywhon Pickford assists)
|27-35
|18:07
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|27-38
|17:49
|
|Shamar Givance personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|17:45
|
|Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Noah Frederking steals)
|17:14
|
|Official timeout
|17:14
|
|Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:07
|
|Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass)
|16:59
|
|+2
|Shamar Givance makes two point driving layup
|27-40
|16:44
|
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|16:16
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|16:14
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|16:02
|
|Trae Berhow offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|16:02
|
|Trae Berhow turnover
|15:57
|
|Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Trae Berhow steals)
|15:57
|
|Jawaun Newton personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|15:57
|
|TV timeout
|15:42
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point layup
|15:40
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|15:21
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|15:06
|
|Tywhon Pickford misses two point driving layup
|15:04
|
|Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
|14:58
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point tip shot
|29-40
|14:46
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|14:44
|
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|14:35
|
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|14:33
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|14:07
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|13:49
|
|Austin Phyfe offensive foul (Evan Kuhlman draws the foul)
|13:49
|
|Austin Phyfe turnover
|13:49
|
|Ben Jacobson technical foul
|13:49
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|29-41
|13:49
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|29-42
|13:37
|
|+3
|Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot
|29-45
|13:17
|
|Jax Levitch shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)
|13:17
|
|+1
|Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-45
|13:17
|
|+1
|Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-45
|12:52
|
|+2
|Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup
|31-47
|12:38
|
|Shamar Givance shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)
|12:38
|
|Bowen Born misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:38
|
|+1
|Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-47
|12:14
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses two point step back jump shot
|12:12
|
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|11:55
|
|+3
|Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists)
|35-47
|11:29
|
|Tywhon Pickford shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|11:29
|
|TV timeout
|11:29
|
|Samari Curtis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:29
|
|+1
|Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-48
|11:18
|
|+2
|Nate Heise makes two point driving layup
|37-48
|10:48
|
|Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
|10:46
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|10:29
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point hook shot
|10:27
|
|Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound
|10:26
|
|Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)
|10:26
|
|+1
|Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-48
|10:26
|
|+1
|Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-48
|10:08
|
|Samari Curtis misses two point driving layup
|10:06
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|9:57
|
|Evan Kuhlman blocks Tywhon Pickford's two point layup
|9:55
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|9:42
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|9:27
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point step back jump shot
|9:25
|
|Noah Frederking offensive rebound
|9:08
|
|+2
|Shamar Givance makes two point driving layup
|39-50
|8:48
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point hook shot
|41-50
|8:20
|
|Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|8:20
|
|+1
|Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-51
|8:20
|
|Samari Curtis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:20
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|8:01
|
|+2
|Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup
|43-51
|8:01
|
|Shamar Givance shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)
|7:35
|
|+1
|Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|44-51
|7:35
|
|+2
|Samari Curtis makes two point pullup jump shot
|44-53
|7:16
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup
|46-53
|6:54
|
|Tywhon Pickford personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|6:54
|
|TV timeout
|6:47
|
|+3
|Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|46-56
|6:31
|
|Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|6:31
|
|Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:31
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|6:02
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point finger roll layup
|46-58
|5:44
|
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point layup
|48-58
|5:07
|
|Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
|4:52
|
|+2
|Nate Heise makes two point layup
|50-58
|4:31
|
|Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
|4:29
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|4:16
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup
|52-58
|3:44
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|3:27
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point layup