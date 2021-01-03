NIOWA
EVAN

1st Half
NIOWA
Panthers
25
EVAN
Aces
35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Austin Phyfe vs. Jax Levitch (Panthers gains possession)  
20:00 +2 Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup 2-0
19:17   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
19:15   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
19:04   Austin Phyfe misses two point hook shot  
19:02   Purple Aces defensive rebound  
18:35   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
18:33   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
18:21   Nate Heise misses two point driving layup  
18:19   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
18:08 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point driving layup 2-2
17:43   Bowen Born misses two point floating jump shot  
17:41   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
17:30   Trae Berhow shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
17:30 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-3
17:30 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-4
17:12   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
17:10   Bowen Born offensive rebound  
16:58 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Nate Heise assists) 5-4
16:31   Austin Phyfe blocks Jax Levitch's two point reverse layup  
16:29   Jax Levitch offensive rebound  
16:25   Official timeout  
16:25   TV timeout  
16:12   Shamar Givance misses two point pullup jump shot  
16:10   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
16:01   Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass) (Evan Kuhlman steals)  
15:46   Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot  
15:44   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
15:33   Trae Berhow misses two point driving layup  
15:31   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
15:19   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
15:17   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
15:10   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
15:08   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
14:39   Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Bowen Born steals)  
14:25   Jawaun Newton personal foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)  
14:19   Noah Carter misses two point layup  
14:17   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
14:03 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 5-7
13:48   Trae Berhow turnover (double dribble)  
13:28 +3 Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 5-10
13:17   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Purple Aces defensive rebound  
12:50   Jawaun Newton misses three point step back jump shot  
12:48   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
12:31   Goanar Mar misses two point turnaround jump shot  
12:29   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
12:15   Samari Curtis turnover (bad pass)  
12:02   James Betz misses two point jump shot  
12:00   Goanar Mar offensive rebound  
11:49   Trae Berhow misses two point pullup jump shot  
11:47   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
11:32 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 5-13
11:29   Panthers 30 second timeout  
11:29   TV timeout  
11:13 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point driving layup 7-13
10:46   Samari Curtis misses three point step back jump shot  
10:44   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
10:35 +2 Noah Carter makes two point driving layup 9-13
10:22   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
10:20   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
10:07   Samari Curtis shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
10:07 +1 Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-13
10:07   Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:07   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
9:41   Evan Kuhlman misses two point layup  
9:39   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
9:36   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:27 +3 Noah Carter makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists) 13-13
9:12   Samari Curtis turnover (lost ball) (Tywhon Pickford steals)  
9:03   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
9:01   Austin Phyfe offensive rebound  
8:56   Austin Phyfe misses two point putback layup  
8:54   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
8:56   Austin Phyfe personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
8:39 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot 13-15
8:26 +2 Nate Heise makes two point turnaround hook shot 15-15
8:11 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists) 15-18
7:58   Shamar Givance shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
7:58   TV timeout  
7:56   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
7:54   Panthers offensive rebound  
7:47 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup 17-18
7:24   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
7:22   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
6:56 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Tywhon Pickford assists) 20-18
6:31 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Samari Curtis assists) 20-21
6:12   Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Jawaun Newton steals)  
6:06 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point driving layup 20-23
5:36   James Betz misses three point jump shot  
5:34   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
5:15   Tywhon Pickford blocks Shamar Givance's two point driving layup  
5:13   Jawaun Newton offensive rebound  
5:07 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point layup 20-25
4:48   Nate Heise turnover (out of bounds)  
4:24   Shamar Givance turnover (traveling)  
4:15   Bowen Born misses three point pullup jump shot  
4:13   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
4:00 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 20-28
3:56   Panthers 30 second timeout  
3:56   TV timeout  
3:36   Noah Carter misses two point pullup jump shot  
3:34   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
3:05 +2 Samari Curtis makes two point layup (Iyen Enaruna assists) 20-30
2:54   Panthers turnover (5-second violation)  
2:30   Noah Frederking misses two point pullup jump shot  
2:28   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
2:24 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point tip shot 20-32
2:24   Panthers 30 second timeout  
2:15   Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot  
2:13   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
2:01   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
1:59   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
1:45 +3 Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 23-32
1:16   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
1:14   Jawaun Newton offensive rebound  
1:09 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point putback layup 23-34
0:58   Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot  
0:56   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
0:48   Nate Heise shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
0:48 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-35
0:48   Shamar Givance misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:48   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
0:36   Trae Berhow misses two point floating jump shot  
0:34   Goanar Mar offensive rebound  
0:29 +2 Goanar Mar makes two point putback layup 25-35
0:01   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Panthers defensive rebound  

2nd Half
NIOWA
Panthers
39
EVAN
Aces
35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Austin Phyfe turnover (lost ball) (Jax Levitch steals)  
20:00   Jawaun Newton misses three point pullup jump shot  
19:58   Bowen Born defensive rebound  
20:00   Bowen Born misses two point layup  
19:58   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
18:42   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
18:40   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
18:27 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Tywhon Pickford assists) 27-35
18:07 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 27-38
17:49   Shamar Givance personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
17:45   Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Noah Frederking steals)  
17:14   Official timeout  
17:14   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:07   Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass)  
16:59 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point driving layup 27-40
16:44   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
16:42   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
16:16   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
16:14   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
16:02   Trae Berhow offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
16:02   Trae Berhow turnover  
15:57   Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass) (Trae Berhow steals)  
15:57   Jawaun Newton personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
15:57   TV timeout  
15:42   Austin Phyfe misses two point layup  
15:40   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
15:21   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
15:19   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
15:06   Tywhon Pickford misses two point driving layup  
15:04   Austin Phyfe offensive rebound  
14:58 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point tip shot 29-40
14:46   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
14:44   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
14:35   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
14:33   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
14:07   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
14:05   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
13:49   Austin Phyfe offensive foul (Evan Kuhlman draws the foul)  
13:49   Austin Phyfe turnover  
13:49   Ben Jacobson technical foul  
13:49 +1 Shamar Givance makes technical free throw 1 of 2 29-41
13:49 +1 Shamar Givance makes technical free throw 2 of 2 29-42
13:37 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot 29-45
13:17   Jax Levitch shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)  
13:17 +1 Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-45
13:17 +1 Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-45
12:52 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup 31-47
12:38   Shamar Givance shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
12:38   Bowen Born misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:38 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-47
12:14   Iyen Enaruna misses two point step back jump shot  
12:12   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
11:55 +3 Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 35-47
11:29   Tywhon Pickford shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
11:29   TV timeout  
11:29   Samari Curtis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:29 +1 Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-48
11:18 +2 Nate Heise makes two point driving layup 37-48
10:48   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
10:46   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
10:29   Austin Phyfe misses two point hook shot  
10:27   Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound  
10:26   Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)  
10:26 +1 Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-48
10:26 +1 Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-48
10:08   Samari Curtis misses two point driving layup  
10:06   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
9:57   Evan Kuhlman blocks Tywhon Pickford's two point layup  
9:55   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
9:42   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
9:27   Jax Levitch misses three point step back jump shot  
9:25   Noah Frederking offensive rebound  
9:08 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point driving layup 39-50
8:48 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point hook shot 41-50
8:20   Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
8:20 +1 Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-51
8:20   Samari Curtis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:20   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
8:01 +2 Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup 43-51
8:01   Shamar Givance shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)  
7:35 +1 Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 1 44-51
7:35 +2 Samari Curtis makes two point pullup jump shot 44-53
7:16 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup 46-53
6:54   Tywhon Pickford personal foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
6:54   TV timeout  
6:47 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 46-56
6:31   Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
6:31   Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:31   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
6:02 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point finger roll layup 46-58
5:44 +2 Noah Carter makes two point layup 48-58
5:07   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:52 +2 Nate Heise makes two point layup 50-58
4:31   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
4:29   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
4:16 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup 52-58
3:44   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
3:42   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
3:27   Austin Phyfe misses two point layup