|
20:00
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn vs. Pete Nance (Adam Miller gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn turnover (lost ball) (Chase Audige steals)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu personal foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Chase Audige shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
19:27
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
19:27
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Chase Audige defensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Boo Buie turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point layup
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
4-0
|
18:05
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup
|
6-0
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point alley-oop dunk (Chase Audige assists)
|
6-2
|
17:03
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn personal foul (Pete Nance draws the foul)
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Boo Buie personal foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
16:12
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point hook shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
8-2
|
15:59
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young makes two point layup
|
8-4
|
15:46
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Ryan Greer defensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo blocks Robbie Beran's two point layup
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
|
|
15:31
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
10-4
|
15:11
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point driving layup (Robbie Beran assists)
|
10-6
|
14:51
|
|
+2
|
Andre Curbelo makes two point floating jump shot
|
12-6
|
14:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo shooting foul (Miller Kopp draws the foul)
|
|
14:40
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
12-7
|
14:40
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
14:40
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
12-8
|
14:22
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili offensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp makes two point jump shot
|
12-10
|
13:30
|
|
|
Ryan Young shooting foul (Coleman Hawkins draws the foul)
|
|
13:30
|
|
+1
|
Coleman Hawkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-10
|
13:30
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Ryan Young defensive rebound
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Greer makes two point floating jump shot
|
13-12
|
12:55
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point layup
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Gaines makes three point jump shot (Ryan Young assists)
|
13-15
|
12:31
|
|
|
Ryan Young personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Pete Nance offensive foul (Andre Curbelo draws the foul)
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Pete Nance turnover
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Chase Audige shooting foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:46
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-15
|
11:46
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-15
|
11:32
|
|
|
Trent Frazier personal foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams shooting foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|
|
11:32
|
|
+1
|
Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-16
|
11:32
|
|
+1
|
Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-17
|
11:20
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point dunk (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
17-17
|
10:51
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Trent Frazier turnover (bad pass) (Ty Berry steals)
|
|
10:33
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Gaines makes two point dunk (Ty Berry assists)
|
17-19
|
10:22
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (bad pass) (Pete Nance steals)
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Boo Buie shooting foul (Andre Curbelo draws the foul)
|
|
9:59
|
|
+1
|
Andre Curbelo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-19
|
9:59
|
|
+1
|
Andre Curbelo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-19
|
9:42
|
|
+3
|
Pete Nance makes three point jump shot (Ryan Greer assists)
|
19-22
|
9:33
|
|
|
Trent Frazier turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu shooting foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Robbie Beran misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:21
|
|
+1
|
Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-23
|
8:54
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses two point layup
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
22-23
|
8:19
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point layup (Robbie Beran assists)
|
22-25
|
8:08
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo turnover (bad pass) (Pete Nance steals)
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
+3
|
Robbie Beran makes three point jump shot (Pete Nance assists)
|
22-28
|
6:22
|
|
|
Robbie Beran personal foul (Trent Frazier draws the foul)
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:23
|
|
+1
|
Trent Frazier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-28
|
6:23
|
|
+1
|
Trent Frazier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-28
|
6:13
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines turnover (lost ball) (Andre Curbelo steals)
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses two point reverse layup
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Ryan Young turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Ryan Young defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Young makes three point jump shot (Pete Nance assists)
|
24-31
|
5:08
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
27-31
|
4:55
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines offensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Ryan Greer misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Young steals)
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point hook shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Ryan Young offensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young makes two point layup
|
27-33
|
3:38
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Gaines makes two point layup
|
27-35
|
3:32
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo shooting foul (Anthony Gaines draws the foul)
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
27-36
|
3:09
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|
|
2:54
|
|
+3
|
Ty Berry makes three point jump shot (Robbie Beran assists)
|
27-39
|
2:46
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (bad pass) (Ty Berry steals)
|
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Ty Berry makes two point layup (Anthony Gaines assists)
|
27-41
|
2:31
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines offensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp makes two point layup (Robbie Beran assists)
|
27-43
|
1:20
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Ty Berry defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Ty Berry shooting foul (Giorgi Bezhanishvili draws the foul)
|
|
0:54
|
|
+1
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-43
|
0:54
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams offensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili turnover (lost ball) (Miller Kopp steals)
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Adam Miller defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|