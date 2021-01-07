|
20:00
Evan Mobley vs. Azuolas Tubelis (Isaiah White gains possession)
19:44
Isaiah White misses two point jump shot
19:42
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
19:30
Evan Mobley shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
19:30
+1
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-1
19:30
+1
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-2
19:30
Jump ball. Tahj Eaddy vs. Dalen Terry (Dalen Terry gains possession)
19:30
Tahj Eaddy turnover (lost ball) (Dalen Terry steals)
19:05
Jemarl Baker Jr. offensive foul
19:05
Jemarl Baker Jr. turnover
18:42
Isaiah Mobley misses two point jump shot
18:40
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
18:31
+2
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
0-4
18:10
Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot
18:08
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
17:56
+2
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (Jordan Brown assists)
0-6
17:40
Dalen Terry shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
17:40
Isaiah White misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:40
+1
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
1-6
17:22
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point reverse layup
17:20
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
17:11
+3
Isaiah White makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Mobley assists)
4-6
16:46
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point jump shot
16:44
Isaiah White defensive rebound
16:33
Isaiah Mobley misses two point layup
16:31
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
16:21
James Akinjo misses two point layup
16:19
Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
16:19
Isaiah Mobley shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
16:19
Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:19
+1
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-7
16:07
Jordan Brown shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
16:07
+1
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-7
16:07
+1
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-7
15:43
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
15:41
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
15:41
Bennedict Mathurin personal foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)
15:41
TV timeout
15:22
Evan Mobley misses two point jump shot
15:20
Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
15:14
Christian Koloko misses two point jump shot
15:12
Isaiah White defensive rebound
14:57
Drew Peterson turnover (traveling)
14:49
Drew Peterson shooting foul (Terrell Brown Jr. draws the foul)
14:49
+1
Terrell Brown Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-8
14:49
+1
Terrell Brown Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-9
14:37
Joshua Morgan turnover (bad pass)
14:27
+2
Christian Koloko makes two point dunk (Bennedict Mathurin assists)
6-11
13:59
Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot
13:57
James Akinjo defensive rebound
13:41
James Akinjo misses two point floating jump shot
13:39
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
13:30
Chevez Goodwin misses two point jump shot
13:28
Ira Lee defensive rebound
13:19
Ira Lee misses two point jump shot
13:17
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
13:17
Joshua Morgan shooting foul (Bennedict Mathurin draws the foul)
13:17
+1
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-12
13:17
+1
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-13
12:54
Evan Mobley misses two point jump shot
12:52
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
12:42
+2
Jordan Brown makes two point hook shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
6-15
12:40
Trojans 30 second timeout
12:30
Noah Baumann turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
12:30
Noah Baumann personal foul
12:22
Jordan Brown misses two point jump shot
12:20
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
12:14
Jordan Brown personal foul
12:11
Azuolas Tubelis shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
12:11
+1
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-15
12:11
+1
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-15
11:47
Jordan Brown misses two point layup
11:45
Dalen Terry offensive rebound
11:38
Dalen Terry misses two point layup
11:36
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
11:32
+2
Drew Peterson makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Mobley assists)
10-15
11:22
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
11:20
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
11:12
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup
12-15
10:59
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
10:57
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
10:51
Noah Baumann turnover (lost ball) (Dalen Terry steals)
10:44
+2
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point dunk (Dalen Terry assists)
12-17
10:27
+3
Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot (Drew Peterson assists)
15-17
10:08
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point layup
10:06
Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
10:06
+2
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point tip shot
15-19
10:09
Andy Enfield technical foul
10:09
Trojans turnover
10:09
TV timeout
10:09
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses technical free throw 1 of 2
10:09
+1
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes technical free throw 2 of 2
15-20
9:59
Terrell Brown Jr. personal foul (Tahj Eaddy draws the foul)
9:59
+1
Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-20
9:59
+1
Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-20
9:48
Jemarl Baker Jr. turnover (bad pass)
9:34
+2
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup
19-20
9:15
Isaiah Mobley blocks Ira Lee's two point layup
9:13
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
8:59
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
8:57
Ira Lee defensive rebound
8:50
Jemarl Baker Jr. offensive foul (Noah Baumann draws the foul)
8:50
Jemarl Baker Jr. turnover
8:35
+2
Evan Mobley makes two point layup
21-20
8:35
Christian Koloko shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
8:35
+1
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
22-20
8:25
James Akinjo turnover (bad pass) (Evan Mobley steals)
8:05
+3
Noah Baumann makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Mobley assists)
25-20
8:05
Wildcats 30 second timeout
8:05
TV timeout
7:51
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
7:49
Bennedict Mathurin offensive rebound
7:46
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
7:44
Wildcats offensive rebound
7:44
Isaiah Mobley personal foul
7:44
Christian Koloko misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:44
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
7:31
James Akinjo personal foul (Tahj Eaddy draws the foul)
7:31
Tahj Eaddy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:31
Tahj Eaddy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:31
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
7:07
+3
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
25-23
6:39
Evan Mobley misses two point jump shot
6:37
Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
6:30
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point layup
6:28
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
6:17
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
6:15
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
6:04
Azuolas Tubelis turnover (bad pass) (Noah Baumann steals)
|
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Tahj Eaddy makes two point floating jump shot
|
27-23
|
5:35
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
27-25
|
5:09
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin offensive foul (Terrell Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin turnover
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point layup
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
James Akinjo turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah White steals)
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
+2
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|
27-27
|
3:37
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy turnover (bad pass) (Bennedict Mathurin steals)
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin personal foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:13
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-27
|
3:13
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-27
|
3:01
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Ira Lee offensive rebound
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Isaiah White shooting foul (Ira Lee draws the foul)
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Ira Lee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:58
|
|
+1
|
Ira Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-28
|
2:41
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point tip shot
|
29-30
|
2:05
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah White makes three point jump shot (Drew Peterson assists)
|
32-30
|
1:38
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point dunk (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
32-32
|
1:17
|
|
|
Dalen Terry shooting foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Chevez Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-32
|
1:17
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Isaiah White defensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Noah Baumann makes two point jump shot (Drew Peterson assists)
|
35-32
|
0:16
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
35-34
|
0:01
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|