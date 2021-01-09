|
20:00
Dusan Mahorcic vs. Evan Kuhlman (Harouna Sissoko gains possession)
19:37
Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
19:35
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
19:07
Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
19:05
Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
18:44
Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
18:36
+2
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup
2-0
18:18
Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
18:16
Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
18:07
+3
Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (DJ Horne assists)
5-0
17:34
+2
Shamar Givance makes two point jump shot
5-2
17:17
Evan Kuhlman blocks Dusan Mahorcic's two point layup
17:15
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
16:53
Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
16:51
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
16:42
+2
DJ Horne makes two point jump shot
7-2
16:28
+2
Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot
7-4
16:12
DJ Horne turnover (bad pass) (Shamar Givance steals)
16:06
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
16:04
Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
15:59
+2
Jawaun Newton makes two point layup
7-6
15:44
Antonio Reeves turnover (bad pass)
15:44
TV timeout
15:15
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
15:13
Josiah Strong defensive rebound
14:53
Abdou Ndiaye turnover (lost ball)
14:38
Jawaun Newton turnover (bad pass) (Abdou Ndiaye steals)
14:20
Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
14:20
Antonio Reeves misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:20
+1
Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-6
13:52
Samari Curtis turnover (out of bounds)
13:40
Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (traveling)
13:18
+3
Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
8-9
12:57
+2
Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot
10-9
12:34
+3
Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
10-12
12:21
Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Howard Fleming Jr. draws the foul)
12:21
Howard Fleming Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:21
+1
Howard Fleming Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-12
11:57
Abdou Ndiaye blocks Shamar Givance's two point layup
11:55
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
11:48
+2
Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup (Howard Fleming Jr. assists)
13-12
11:29
Harouna Sissoko blocks Samari Curtis's three point jump shot
11:27
DJ Horne defensive rebound
11:22
Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point layup
11:20
Trey Hall defensive rebound
10:57
Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
10:55
Emon Washington defensive rebound
10:41
DJ Horne misses two point jump shot
10:39
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
10:29
Samari Curtis turnover (bad pass) (DJ Horne steals)
10:23
+3
DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Abdou Ndiaye assists)
16-12
9:58
Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
9:56
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
9:50
Redbirds 30 second timeout
9:50
TV timeout
9:42
Emon Washington turnover (traveling)
9:23
Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
9:21
DJ Horne defensive rebound
9:15
Abdou Ndiaye offensive foul
9:15
Abdou Ndiaye turnover
8:52
Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
8:50
DJ Horne defensive rebound
8:40
+2
Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot
18-12
8:08
Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
8:06
Purple Aces offensive rebound
8:06
Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
7:40
Dedric Boyd misses two point jump shot
7:38
Dusan Mahorcic offensive rebound
7:32
+3
Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Dusan Mahorcic assists)
21-12
7:06
+2
Evan Kuhlman makes two point layup (Shamar Givance assists)
21-14
6:47
Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (DJ Horne draws the foul)
6:47
TV timeout
6:47
DJ Horne misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:47
+1
DJ Horne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-14
6:40
DJ Horne personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
6:25
Dedric Boyd personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
6:08
Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
6:06
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
6:00
Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)
5:56
Shamar Givance misses two point layup
5:54
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
5:48
Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Dedric Boyd draws the foul)
5:48
+1
Dedric Boyd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-14
5:48
+1
Dedric Boyd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-14
5:26
Abdou Ndiaye blocks Iyen Enaruna's two point layup
5:24
Shamar Givance offensive rebound
5:16
+2
Shamar Givance makes two point layup
24-16
4:59
Emon Washington turnover (traveling)
4:38
+2
Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup (Jax Levitch assists)
24-18
4:19
Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:17
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
4:05
Iyen Enaruna misses two point layup
4:03
Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
3:59
Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul
3:59
TV timeout
3:48
+2
Jawaun Newton makes two point layup
24-20
3:33
DJ Horne offensive foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
3:33
DJ Horne turnover
3:04
+2
Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot
24-22
2:51
Dusan Mahorcic offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
2:51
Dusan Mahorcic turnover
2:26
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
2:24
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
2:12
Samari Curtis personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
2:06
Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
2:04
Noah Frederking defensive rebound
1:53
Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
1:51
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
1:47
Jawaun Newton personal foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
1:47
Antonio Reeves misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:47
Noah Frederking defensive rebound
1:34
Noah Frederking misses two point layup
1:32
Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
1:28
+2
Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup
24-24
1:12
Abdou Ndiaye misses three point jump shot
1:10
Samari Curtis defensive rebound
0:48
Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
0:46
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
0:41
+3
Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Howard Fleming Jr. assists)
27-24
0:38
Purple Aces 30 second timeout
0:33
Purple Aces 30 second timeout
0:15
Josiah Strong shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
0:15
+1
Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-25
0:15
+1
Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-26
0:02
Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
0:00
Samari Curtis defensive rebound
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|