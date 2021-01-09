McCrory scores 15 to lift UMass over La Salle 83-67
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Cairo McCrory came off the bench to score 15 points to carry Massachussets to an 83-67 win over La Salle on Saturday.
Carl Pierre had 15 points for UMass (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Noah Fernandes added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Tre Mitchell had 11 points.
Anwar Gill had 14 points for the Explorers (5-6, 2-2). David Beatty added 11 points.
Jack Clark, who led the Explorers in scoring coming into the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10). Sherif Kenney, the Explorers' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).
The Minutemen improve to 2-0 against the Explorers for the season. UMass defeated La Salle 85-66 on Dec. 16.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|
|Jack Clark misses two point driving layup
|19:46
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|19:38
|
|Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot
|19:36
|
|Sherif Kenney defensive rebound
|19:15
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|19:13
|
|Carl Pierre defensive rebound
|18:54
|
|+3
|Noah Fernandes makes three point jump shot (Dibaji Walker assists)
|21-48
|18:38
|
|Jack Clark misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|18:36
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|18:31
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|18:29
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|18:20
|
|+3
|David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|24-48
|18:00
|
|Carl Pierre turnover (lost ball) (Sherif Kenney steals)
|17:55
|
|Tre Mitchell shooting foul (Jack Clark draws the foul)
|17:55
|
|+1
|Jack Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-48
|17:55
|
|Jack Clark misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:55
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:49
|
|Carl Pierre turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|17:33
|
|Clifton Moore misses two point hook shot
|17:31
|
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|17:25
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point tip shot
|27-48
|17:13
|
|+3
|Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Tre Mitchell assists)
|27-51
|16:53
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (traveling)
|16:37
|
|+3
|Carl Pierre makes three point jump shot (Noah Fernandes assists)
|27-54
|16:18
|
|Clifton Moore misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|
|Noah Fernandes defensive rebound
|16:00
|
|Dibaji Walker misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|15:49
|
|+3
|Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Jack Clark assists)
|30-54
|15:35
|
|Noah Fernandes turnover (bad pass) (David Beatty steals)
|15:31
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point driving layup
|32-54
|15:22
|
|Ronnie DeGray III turnover (bad pass) (Sherif Kenney steals)
|15:18
|
|Jack Clark turnover (lost ball)
|15:18
|
|TV timeout
|15:07
|
|+2
|Cairo McCrory makes two point layup (Noah Fernandes assists)
|32-56
|14:46
|
|Cairo McCrory personal foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|14:39
|
|+2
|Scott Spencer makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|34-56
|14:08
|
|Clifton Moore personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|14:03
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|14:01
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|13:51
|
|Cairo McCrory blocks Sherif Kenney's two point pullup jump shot
|13:49
|
|Tre Mitchell defensive rebound
|13:33
|
|Sherif Kenney personal foul (Tre Mitchell draws the foul)
|13:26
|
|Carl Pierre misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|13:10
|
|+3
|Ayinde Hikim makes three point pullup jump shot
|37-56
|12:56
|
|Sherif Kenney personal foul (Jovohn Garcia draws the foul)
|12:42
|
|T.J. Weeks misses two point driving layup
|12:40
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|12:31
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|
|Jovohn Garcia defensive rebound
|12:12
|
|Dyondre Dominguez misses two point driving jump shot
|12:10
|
|Cairo McCrory offensive rebound
|12:09
|
|Scott Spencer shooting foul (Cairo McCrory draws the foul)
|12:09
|
|+1
|Cairo McCrory makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-57
|12:09
|
|Cairo McCrory misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:09
|
|Cairo McCrory offensive rebound
|11:59
|
|Cairo McCrory turnover (traveling)
|12:00
|
|TV timeout
|11:50
|
|Ronnie DeGray III blocks Ayinde Hikim's two point driving layup
|11:48
|
|Dibaji Walker defensive rebound
|11:40
|
<