|
20:00
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell vs. Myles Johnson (Scarlet Knights gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell blocks Montez Mathis's two point layup
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Buckeyes defensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Geo Baker personal foul (Jimmy Sotos draws the foul)
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Justice Sueing personal foul (Myles Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point layup
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
18:01
|
|
+3
|
Jimmy Sotos makes three point jump shot (Justice Sueing assists)
|
3-0
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Geo Baker makes two point layup
|
3-2
|
17:30
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos shooting foul (Geo Baker draws the foul)
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Liddell makes two point jump shot (Justice Sueing assists)
|
5-2
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point layup
|
5-4
|
16:32
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Liddell makes two point jump shot (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
|
7-4
|
16:03
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point layup
|
7-6
|
15:35
|
|
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes two point layup
|
9-6
|
15:11
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson makes two point layup
|
9-8
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Young makes two point layup (Justice Sueing assists)
|
11-8
|
14:29
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell blocks Montez Mathis's two point layup
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos defensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Young makes two point jump shot (Justice Sueing assists)
|
13-8
|
13:58
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Geo Baker assists)
|
13-11
|
13:34
|
|
+3
|
Jimmy Sotos makes three point jump shot
|
16-11
|
13:31
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
Caleb McConnell makes two point jump shot
|
16-13
|
12:44
|
|
|
Kyle Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Kyle Young offensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Dean Reiber turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Sotos steals)
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Geo Baker blocks Jimmy Sotos's two point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Zed Key offensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Dean Reiber shooting foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Zed Key misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Zed Key misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Justice Sueing offensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell personal foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Zed Key offensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
+2
|
Zed Key makes two point layup
|
18-13
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson makes two point dunk (Jacob Young assists)
|
18-15
|
10:38
|
|
|
Zed Key turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Justice Sueing turnover (bad pass) (Myles Johnson steals)
|
|
10:10
|
|
+2
|
Paul Mulcahy makes two point layup (Jacob Young assists)
|
18-17
|
9:49
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens turnover (bad pass) (Myles Johnson steals)
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Zed Key defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
+3
|
Caleb McConnell makes three point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
18-20
|
9:15
|
|
|
Musa Jallow shooting foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
|
|
9:15
|
|
+1
|
Caleb McConnell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-21
|
8:50
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Jacob Young defensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
18-23
|
8:07
|
|
|
Myles Johnson shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
8:07
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-23
|
8:07
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-23
|
7:50
|
|
+3
|
Caleb McConnell makes three point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
20-26
|
7:32
|
|
+3
|
E.J. Liddell makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Sotos assists)
|
23-26
|
7:03
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Seth Towns defensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Seth Towns assists)
|
26-26
|
6:19
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive foul (Jimmy Sotos draws the foul)
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Myles Johnson turnover
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Dean Reiber shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:02
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-26
|
5:48
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell blocks Dean Reiber's three point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Liddell makes two point dunk (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
|
29-26
|
5:21
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (E.J. Liddell assists)
|
32-26
|
4:55
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-26
|
4:11
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Montez Mathis offensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Zed Key blocks Montez Mathis's two point layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Zed Key defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. blocks Duane Washington Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Buckeyes offensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell personal foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point layup
|
33-28
|
3:10
|
|
|
Mamadou Doucoure personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-28
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Zed Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-28
|
2:40
|
|
|
Zed Key blocks Paul Mulcahy's two point jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Zed Key defensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
2:40
|
|
+1
|
Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-28
|
2:40
|
|
+1
|
Zed Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-28
|
2:31
|
|
|
Kyle Young personal foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point layup (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
37-30
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Justice Sueing makes two point jump shot
|
39-30
|
1:54
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos personal foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Seth Towns defensive rebound
|
|
0:45
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
42-30
|
0:24
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|