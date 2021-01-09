|
20:00
|
|
|
Evan Mobley vs. Chris Osten (Alonzo Verge Jr. gains possession)
|
|
19:54
|
|
|
Holland Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:52
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point pullup jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:27
|
|
|
Evan Mobley turnover (bad pass) (Alonzo Verge Jr. steals)
|
|
18:20
|
|
+3
|
Josh Christopher makes three point jump shot (Alonzo Verge Jr. assists)
|
0-5
|
17:53
|
|
|
Evan Mobley offensive foul (Marcus Bagley draws the foul)
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point floating jump shot (Tahj Eaddy assists)
|
5-5
|
14:30
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley blocks Marcus Bagley's two point layup
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Josh Christopher shooting foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
14:21
|
|
+1
|
Chevez Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-7
|
14:21
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley turnover (bad pass) (Noah Baumann steals)
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses two point layup
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy offensive rebound
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley shooting foul (Kimani Lawrence draws the foul)
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Noah Baumann turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Noah Baumann shooting foul (Caleb Christopher draws the foul)
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Caleb Christopher misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Caleb Christopher misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Pavlo Dziuba shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:56
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-7
|
12:38
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Noah Baumann defensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence personal foul (Noah Baumann draws the foul)
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Alonzo Verge Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo misses two point layup
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence personal foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Chris Osten offensive foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Chris Osten turnover
|
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
Noah Baumann makes two point pullup jump shot
|
13-7
|
10:57
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley personal foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Max Agbonkpolo makes two point layup (Drew Peterson assists)
|
15-7
|
10:39
|
|
|
Sun Devils 30 second timeout
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point layup
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Noah Baumann turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:11
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Bagley makes two point step back jump shot
|
15-9
|
9:57
|
|
+3
|
Evan Mobley makes three point jump shot (Tahj Eaddy assists)
|
18-9
|
9:43
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Holland Woods defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Drew Peterson blocks Alonzo Verge Jr.'s three point jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup (Max Agbonkpolo assists)
|
20-9
|
8:48
|
|
+3
|
Holland Woods makes three point jump shot (Alonzo Verge Jr. assists)
|
20-12
|
8:30
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point jump shot (Max Agbonkpolo assists)
|
22-12
|
8:30
|
|
|
Pavlo Dziuba shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
23-12
|
8:17
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Holland Woods defensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo shooting foul (Josh Christopher draws the foul)
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:02
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-13
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Drew Peterson makes two point turnaround hook shot (Max Agbonkpolo assists)
|
25-13
|
7:37
|
|
+3
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes three point step back jump shot (Josh Christopher assists)
|
25-16
|
7:15
|
|
|
Josh Christopher personal foul (Max Agbonkpolo draws the foul)
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:15
|
|
+1
|
Max Agbonkpolo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-16
|
7:15
|
|
+1
|
Max Agbonkpolo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-16
|
6:47
|
|
|
Holland Woods misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley offensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Mobley steals)
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Chris Osten shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
6:28
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-16
|
6:28
|
|
+1
|
Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-16
|
6:12
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Trojans defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Evan Mobley blocks Holland Woods's two point layup
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point layup
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Isaiah White defensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Holland Woods personal foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
4:56
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-16
|
4:49
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Isaiah White offensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Caleb Christopher shooting foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
4:42
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-16
|
4:42
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-16
|
4:23
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin blocks Kimani Lawrence's two point jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Jump ball. Isaiah Mobley vs. Holland Woods (Trojans gains possession)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Isaiah White personal foul
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Sun Devils offensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Sun Devils turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin offensive foul (Marcus Bagley draws the foul)
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin turnover
|
|
3:11
|
|
+2
|
Holland Woods makes two point pullup jump shot
|
32-18
|
2:43
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley personal foul (Tahj Eaddy draws the foul)
|
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-18
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-18
|
2:21
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
+2
|
Drew Peterson makes two point pullup jump shot
|
36-18
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Holland Woods makes two point driving layup
|
36-20
|
1:56
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin shooting foul (Holland Woods draws the foul)
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Holland Woods misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo turnover (bad pass) (Holland Woods steals)
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Holland Woods makes two point layup
|
36-22
|
1:19
|
|
|
Evan Mobley turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:03
|
|
+3
|
Holland Woods makes three point pullup jump shot
|
36-25
|
1:03
|
|
|
Reese Waters shooting foul (Holland Woods draws the foul)
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Holland Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
36-26
|
0:47
|
|
|
Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
+3
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes three point pullup jump shot (Holland Woods assists)
|
36-29
|
0:33
|
|
|
Trojans 30 second timeout
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Trojans turnover (10-second violation)
|
|
0:07
|
|
+3
|
Holland Woods makes three point pullup jump shot
|
36-32
|
0:03
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|