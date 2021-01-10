|
20:00
Rienk Mast vs. Austin Phyfe (Terry Nolan Jr. gains possession)
19:51
Rienk Mast turnover (traveling)
19:25
Goanar Mar misses two point jump shot
19:23
Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
19:18
Nate Heise turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Childs steals)
19:13
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
19:11
Nate Heise defensive rebound
19:02
+3
Bowen Born makes three point jump shot
0-3
18:48
Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
18:46
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
18:16
+2
Nate Heise makes two point jump shot
0-5
17:59
Nate Heise shooting foul (Ville Tahvanainen draws the foul)
17:59
+1
Ville Tahvanainen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-5
17:59
+1
Ville Tahvanainen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-5
17:43
Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
17:41
Sean East II defensive rebound
17:35
Sean East II misses three point jump shot
17:33
Rienk Mast offensive rebound
17:29
Rienk Mast misses two point layup
17:27
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
17:08
+3
James Betz makes three point jump shot
2-8
16:57
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
4-8
16:41
Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul
16:36
+2
Goanar Mar makes two point jump shot
4-10
16:26
Sean East II misses two point jump shot
16:24
Ja'Shon Henry offensive rebound
16:10
+2
Sean East II makes two point layup
6-10
16:10
Bowen Born shooting foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
16:10
+1
Sean East II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
7-10
15:51
Noah Carter misses two point jump shot
15:49
Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
15:44
+2
Austin Phyfe makes two point layup
7-12
15:36
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot
9-12
15:11
Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
15:09
Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
15:02
+3
Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ja'Shon Henry assists)
12-12
14:43
Sean East II personal foul
14:43
TV timeout
14:31
+3
Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot (Noah Carter assists)
12-15
14:15
+3
Rienk Mast makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists)
15-15
13:56
Jayson Kent personal foul
13:47
Evan Gauger turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
13:46
Rienk Mast turnover (out of bounds)
13:17
+3
Evan Gauger makes three point jump shot
15-18
13:05
+2
Sean East II makes two point jump shot
17-18
12:42
Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot
12:39
Braves defensive rebound
12:23
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point layup (Ville Tahvanainen assists)
19-18
11:57
+2
Noah Carter makes two point layup (Cole Henry assists)
19-20
11:44
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
11:42
Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
11:28
Tywhon Pickford turnover (lost ball) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)
11:12
+2
Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Ville Tahvanainen assists)
21-20
10:51
Noah Carter turnover (traveling)
10:51
TV timeout
10:33
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
10:31
Rienk Mast offensive rebound
10:30
Rienk Mast turnover (traveling)
10:12
Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
10:10
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
10:03
Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot
10:01
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
9:52
Bowen Born misses two point layup
9:50
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
9:38
+2
Rienk Mast makes two point layup (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
23-20
9:14
James Betz misses three point jump shot
9:12
Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
9:03
+2
Antonio Thomas makes two point layup
25-20
8:46
Austin Phyfe offensive foul
8:46
Austin Phyfe turnover
8:33
Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot
8:33
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
8:33
Ja'Shon Henry personal foul
8:01
+3
Noah Carter makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists)
25-23
7:45
Noah Carter blocks Elijah Childs's two point layup
7:43
Bowen Born defensive rebound
7:42
Darius Hannah blocks Noah Carter's two point layup
7:41
Goanar Mar offensive rebound
7:40
+2
Goanar Mar makes two point layup
25-25
7:31
+3
Ja'Shon Henry makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
28-25
7:28
TV timeout
7:09
Austin Phyfe misses two point hook shot
7:07
Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound
6:59
Sean East II misses three point jump shot
6:57
Goanar Mar defensive rebound
6:37
Goanar Mar misses two point hook shot
6:35
Darius Hannah defensive rebound
6:16
Sean East II turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)
6:09
Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
6:07
Noah Carter offensive rebound
6:02
+2
Noah Carter makes two point layup
28-27
5:47
Sean East II turnover (bad pass)
5:30
+2
Noah Carter makes two point jump shot
28-29
5:07
Darius Hannah misses two point layup
5:05
Cole Henry defensive rebound
4:58
Evan Gauger turnover (out of bounds)
4:44
Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
4:42
Evan Gauger defensive rebound
4:13
Cole Henry misses two point jump shot
4:11
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
4:03
+3
Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot
31-29
3:51
Cole Henry misses two point jump shot
3:49
Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
3:26
Terry Nolan Jr. misses two point jump shot
3:24
Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
3:17
Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
3:15
Antonio Thomas defensive rebound
3:05
+3
Rienk Mast makes three point jump shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists)
34-29
2:44
+2
Goanar Mar makes two point jump shot
34-31
2:27
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot
36-31
TV timeout
2:00
+3
Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Goanar Mar assists)
36-34
1:36
Trae Berhow personal foul
1:21
Ja'Shon Henry turnover (bad pass) (Goanar Mar steals)
1:07
Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
1:05
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
0:52
Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nate Heise steals)
0:47
+2
Nate Heise makes two point dunk (Trae Berhow assists)
36-36
0:19
Goanar Mar personal foul
0:03
Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot
0:01
Panthers defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
