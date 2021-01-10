ILLST
EVAN
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Evan Kuhlman vs. Dusan Mahorcic (DJ Horne gains possession)
|19:43
|
|DJ Horne misses two point layup
|19:41
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|19:18
|
|+3
|Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|0-3
|19:02
|
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup
|2-3
|19:02
|
|Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|19:02
|
|+1
|Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-3
|18:38
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|18:27
|
|Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
|18:25
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|18:16
|
|+3
|Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|3-6
|17:57
|
|Antonio Reeves misses two point layup
|17:55
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|17:40
|
|Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot
|17:38
|
|DJ Horne defensive rebound
|17:21
|
|Dusan Mahorcic misses two point jump shot
|17:19
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|17:11
|
|Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
|17:09
|
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|17:02
|
|Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball) (Noah Frederking steals)
|16:43
|
|Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|16:41
|
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|16:26
|
|+2
|Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot
|5-6
|16:04
|
|Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass)
|15:51
|
|+3
|Harouna Sissoko makes three point jump shot
|8-6
|15:29
|
|Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot
|15:27
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
|15:07
|
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup
|10-6
|14:54
|
|Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|14:52
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
|14:38
|
|+3
|Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Dusan Mahorcic assists)
|13-6
|14:29
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|14:29
|
|TV timeout
|14:00
|
|Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:39
|
|Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|13:36
|
|Purple Aces defensive rebound
|13:12
|
|DJ Horne personal foul
|13:02
|
|Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Dusan Mahorcic steals)
|12:52
|
|+2
|DJ Horne makes two point jump shot
|15-6
|12:34
|
|Trey Hall misses two point jump shot
|12:32
|
|Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
|12:26
|
|+2
|Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup
|15-8
|12:06
|
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point dunk (DJ Horne assists)
|17-8
|11:44
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses two point jump shot
|11:42
|
|Purple Aces offensive rebound
|11:42
|
|TV timeout
|11:33
|
|Samari Curtis misses two point jump shot
|11:31
|
|Josiah Strong defensive rebound
|11:20
|
|+2
|Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup
|19-8
|10:58
|
|+3
|Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Samari Curtis assists)
|19-11
|10:38
|
|Dedric Boyd misses two point jump shot
|10:36
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|10:17
|
|+2
|Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup (Shamar Givance assists)
|19-13
|10:16
|
|Redbirds 30 second timeout
|10:04
|
|+2
|DJ Horne makes two point jump shot
|21-13
|9:39
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses three point jump shot
|9:37
|
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|9:10
|
|DJ Horne misses two point jump shot
|9:08
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|9:00
|
|DJ Horne personal foul
|8:50
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|8:48
|
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|8:39
|
|DJ Horne offensive foul
|8:39
|
|DJ Horne turnover
|8:26
|
|Samari Curtis misses two point layup
|8:24
|
|Samari Curtis offensive rebound
|8:14
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|8:12
|
|Redbirds defensive rebound
|7:56
|
|Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
|7:54
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|7:46
|
|Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
|7:44
|
|Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound
|7:35
|
|Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
|7:33
|
|Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|7:28
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot
|7:26
|
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|7:20
|
|TV timeout
|7:17
|
|Josiah Strong misses two point layup
|7:15
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|6:50
|
|Samari Curtis turnover (traveling)
|6:38
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:36
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|6:22
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Samari Curtis assists)
|21-16
|6:05
|
|Dedric Boyd turnover (bad pass)
|5:51
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|5:49
|
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|5:31
|
|Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|5:31
|
|+1
|Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-16
|5:31
|
|Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:31
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|5:05
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|22-19
|4:49
|
|Harouna Sissoko offensive foul
|4:49
|
|Harouna Sissoko turnover
|4:23
|
|+3
|Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|22-22
|4:04
|
|Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|4:02
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|3:38
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|3:36
|
|Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
|3:22
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|22-24
|3:05
|
|+3
|Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Howard Fleming Jr. assists)
|25-24
|2:29
|
|+3
|Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot
|25-27
|2:15
|
|+2
|Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point layup
|27-27
|1:59
|
|+3
|Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot
|27-30
|1:32
|
|+2
|Dedric Boyd makes two point jump shot
|29-30
|1:05
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|
|Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound
|0:41
|
|+3
|Abdou Ndiaye makes three point jump shot (Howard Fleming Jr. assists)
|32-30
|0:05
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
|0:05
|
|TV timeout
|0:03
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:46
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses two point layup
|19:44
|
|Redbirds defensive rebound
|19:28
|
|DJ Horne turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)
|19:15
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|19:13
|
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|19:01
|
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point layup
|34-30
|19:01
|
|Noah Frederking shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)
|19:01
|
|+1
|Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-30
|18:36
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|35-33
|18:11
|
|+2
|Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot
|37-33
|17:37
|
|+2
|Evan Kuhlman makes two point layup (Jawaun Newton assists)
|37-35
|17:22
|
|DJ Horne misses two point layup
|17:20
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|17:07
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists)
|37-37
|16:53
|
|+2
|Josiah Strong makes two point layup
|39-37
|16:36
|
|+2
|Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|39-39
|16:02
|
|Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|15:43
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|39-42
|15:40
|
|Redbirds 30 second timeout
|15:40
|
|TV timeout
|15:26
|
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Josiah Strong assists)
|41-42
|15:00
|
|Jax Levitch turnover (bad pass) (Dedric Boyd steals)
|14:56
|
|Dusan Mahorcic personal foul
|14:56
|
|Shamar Givance shooting foul (Dedric Boyd draws the foul)
|14:56
|
|TV timeout
|14:56
|
|Dedric Boyd misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:56
|
|Dedric Boyd misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:56
|
|Dedric Boyd misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:56
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|14:37
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|41-44
|14:16
|
|Noah Frederking shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|14:16
|
|Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:16
|
|Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:16
|
|Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:16
|
|Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|13:52
|
|+2
|Evan Kuhlman makes two point layup (Shamar Givance assists)
|41-46
|13:35
|
|+3
|Dusan Mahorcic makes three point jump shot
|44-46
|13:08
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|12:52
|
|Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot
|12:50
|
|Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|12:33
|
|+2
|Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|44-48
|12:15
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)
|12:04
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|44-51
|11:42
|
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot
|46-51
|11:40
|
|TV timeout
|11:40
|
|TV timeout
|11:15
|
|+2
|Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup
|46-53
|10:53
|
|+2
|Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point layup
|48-53
|10:29
|
|Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball)
|10:13
|
|Abdou Ndiaye misses two point jump shot
|10:11
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|9:52
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses two point jump shot
|9:50
|
|DJ Horne defensive rebound
|9:36
|
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Abdou Ndiaye assists)
|51-53
|9:10
|
|Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|9:08
|
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|8:54
|
|Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jax Levitch steals)
|8:27
|
|+2
|Samari Curtis makes two point layup
|51-55
|8:21
|
|Abdou Ndiaye shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|8:13
|
|+1
|Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-56
|7:48
|
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Abdou Ndiaye assists)
|54-56
|7:48
|
|Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|7:46
|
|DJ Horne defensive rebound
|7:48
|
|Abdou Ndiaye misses three point jump shot
|7:46
|
|Antonio Reeves offensive rebound
|7:18
|
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point layup
|56-56
|6:45
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|6:40
|
|DJ Horne misses two point jump shot
|6:38
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|6:40
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|6:40
|
|TV timeout
|6:25
|
|Abdou Ndiaye personal foul
|6:16
|
|Dedric Boyd personal foul
|6:08
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|6:06
|
|Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
|6:02
|
|+2
|Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup
|56-58
|5:44
|
|+2
|Dedric Boyd makes two point jump shot
|58-58
|5:16
|
|Samari Curtis misses two point jump shot
|5:14
|
|Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound
|5:03
|
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot
|60-58
|4:42
|
|+2
|Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot
|60-60
|4:16
|
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot
|62-60
|4:02
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|3:48
|
|Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|3:46
|
|Jawaun Newton offensive rebound
|3:42
|
|Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Strong steals)
|3:24
|
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot
|64-60
|2:59
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|2:57
|
|Antonio Reeves defensive rebound
|2:38
|
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot
|66-60
|2:27
|
|Purple Aces 60 second timeout
|2:27
|
|TV timeout
|2:16
|
|Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|2:14
|
|Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound
|2:00
|
|+2
|Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot
|68-60
|1:39
|
|Antonio Reeves personal foul
|1:34
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|1:32
|
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|1:13
|
|+2
|Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot
|70-60
|0:56
|
|+2
|Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|70-62
|0:53
|
|Shamar Givance personal foul
|0:50
|
|Noah Frederking personal foul
|0:50
|
|Jax Levitch personal foul
|0:45
|
|Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Josiah Strong draws the foul)
|0:45
|
|+1
|Josiah Strong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-62
|0:45
|
|Josiah Strong misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:45
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|0:37
|
|Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball)
|0:36
|
|Jawaun Newton personal foul (Josiah Strong draws the foul)
|0:36
|
|+1
|Josiah Strong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-62
|0:36
|
|Josiah Strong misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:36
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|0:28
|
|+3
|Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists)
|72-65
|0:26
|