ILLST
EVAN

1st Half
ILLST
Redbirds
32
EVAN
Aces
30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Evan Kuhlman vs. Dusan Mahorcic (DJ Horne gains possession)  
19:43   DJ Horne misses two point layup  
19:41   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
19:18 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 0-3
19:02 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup 2-3
19:02   Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
19:02 +1 Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 3-3
18:38   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
18:36   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
18:27   Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot  
18:25   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
18:16 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 3-6
17:57   Antonio Reeves misses two point layup  
17:55   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
17:40   Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot  
17:38   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
17:21   Dusan Mahorcic misses two point jump shot  
17:19   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
17:11   Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot  
17:09   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
17:02   Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball) (Noah Frederking steals)  
16:43   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
16:41   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
16:26 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot 5-6
16:04   Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass)  
15:51 +3 Harouna Sissoko makes three point jump shot 8-6
15:29   Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot  
15:27   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
15:07 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup 10-6
14:54   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
14:52   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
14:38 +3 Dedric Boyd makes three point jump shot (Dusan Mahorcic assists) 13-6
14:29   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
14:29   TV timeout  
14:00   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:39   Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot  
13:36   Purple Aces defensive rebound  
13:12   DJ Horne personal foul  
13:02   Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Dusan Mahorcic steals)  
12:52 +2 DJ Horne makes two point jump shot 15-6
12:34   Trey Hall misses two point jump shot  
12:32   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
12:26 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup 15-8
12:06 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point dunk (DJ Horne assists) 17-8
11:44   Iyen Enaruna misses two point jump shot  
11:42   Purple Aces offensive rebound  
11:42   TV timeout  
11:33   Samari Curtis misses two point jump shot  
11:31   Josiah Strong defensive rebound  
11:20 +2 Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup 19-8
10:58 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Samari Curtis assists) 19-11
10:38   Dedric Boyd misses two point jump shot  
10:36   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
10:17 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup (Shamar Givance assists) 19-13
10:16   Redbirds 30 second timeout  
10:04 +2 DJ Horne makes two point jump shot 21-13
9:39   Iyen Enaruna misses three point jump shot  
9:37   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
9:10   DJ Horne misses two point jump shot  
9:08   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
9:00   DJ Horne personal foul  
8:50   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
8:48   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
8:39   DJ Horne offensive foul  
8:39   DJ Horne turnover  
8:26   Samari Curtis misses two point layup  
8:24   Samari Curtis offensive rebound  
8:14   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
8:12   Redbirds defensive rebound  
7:56   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
7:54   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
7:46   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
7:44   Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound  
7:35   Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot  
7:33   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
7:28   Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot  
7:26   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
7:20   TV timeout  
7:17   Josiah Strong misses two point layup  
7:15   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
6:50   Samari Curtis turnover (traveling)  
6:38   Howard Fleming Jr. misses two point jump shot  
6:36   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
6:22 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Samari Curtis assists) 21-16
6:05   Dedric Boyd turnover (bad pass)  
5:51   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
5:49   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
5:31   Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
5:31 +1 Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-16
5:31   Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:31   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
5:05 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 22-19
4:49   Harouna Sissoko offensive foul  
4:49   Harouna Sissoko turnover  
4:23 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 22-22
4:04   Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot  
4:02   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
3:38   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
3:36   Jawaun Newton offensive rebound  
3:22 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 22-24
3:05 +3 Antonio Reeves makes three point jump shot (Howard Fleming Jr. assists) 25-24
2:29 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot 25-27
2:15 +2 Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point layup 27-27
1:59 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot 27-30
1:32 +2 Dedric Boyd makes two point jump shot 29-30
1:05   Iyen Enaruna misses three point jump shot  
1:03   Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound  
0:41 +3 Abdou Ndiaye makes three point jump shot (Howard Fleming Jr. assists) 32-30
0:05   Howard Fleming Jr. personal foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)  
0:05   TV timeout  
0:03   Shamar Givance misses two point jump shot  
0:01   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
ILLST
Redbirds
41
EVAN
Aces
38

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Evan Kuhlman misses two point layup  
19:44   Redbirds defensive rebound  
19:28   DJ Horne turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)  
19:15   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
19:13   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
19:01 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point layup 34-30
19:01   Noah Frederking shooting foul (Antonio Reeves draws the foul)  
19:01 +1 Antonio Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-30
18:36 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 35-33
18:11 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot 37-33
17:37 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point layup (Jawaun Newton assists) 37-35
17:22   DJ Horne misses two point layup  
17:20   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
17:07 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists) 37-37
16:53 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point layup 39-37
16:36 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 39-39
16:02   Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot  
16:00   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
15:43 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 39-42
15:40   Redbirds 30 second timeout  
15:40   TV timeout  
15:26 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Josiah Strong assists) 41-42
15:00   Jax Levitch turnover (bad pass) (Dedric Boyd steals)  
14:56   Dusan Mahorcic personal foul  
14:56   Shamar Givance shooting foul (Dedric Boyd draws the foul)  
14:56   TV timeout  
14:56   Dedric Boyd misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:56   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
14:37 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 41-44
14:16   Noah Frederking shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
14:16   Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:16   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
13:52 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point layup (Shamar Givance assists) 41-46
13:35 +3 Dusan Mahorcic makes three point jump shot 44-46
13:08   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
13:06   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
12:52   Josiah Strong misses two point jump shot  
12:50   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
12:33 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 44-48
12:15   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)  
12:04 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 44-51
11:42 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot 46-51
11:40   TV timeout  
11:15 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup 46-53
10:53 +2 Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point layup 48-53
10:29   Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball)  
10:13   Abdou Ndiaye misses two point jump shot  
10:11   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
9:52   Iyen Enaruna misses two point jump shot  
9:50   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
9:36 +3 DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Abdou Ndiaye assists) 51-53
9:10   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
9:08   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
8:54   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jax Levitch steals)  
8:27 +2 Samari Curtis makes two point layup 51-55
8:21   Abdou Ndiaye shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
8:13 +1 Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 51-56
7:48 +3 DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Abdou Ndiaye assists) 54-56
7:48   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
7:46   DJ Horne defensive rebound  
7:48   Abdou Ndiaye misses three point jump shot  
7:46   Antonio Reeves offensive rebound  
7:18 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point layup 56-56
6:45   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
6:43   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
6:40   DJ Horne misses two point jump shot  
6:38   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
6:40   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
6:40   TV timeout  
6:25   Abdou Ndiaye personal foul  
6:16   Dedric Boyd personal foul  
6:08   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
6:06   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
6:02 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup 56-58
5:44 +2 Dedric Boyd makes two point jump shot 58-58
5:16   Samari Curtis misses two point jump shot  
5:14   Abdou Ndiaye defensive rebound  
5:03 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot 60-58
4:42 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot 60-60
4:16 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot 62-60
4:02   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
3:48   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
3:46   Jawaun Newton offensive rebound  
3:42   Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Strong steals)  
3:24 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot 64-60
2:59   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
2:57   Antonio Reeves defensive rebound  
2:38 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot 66-60
2:27   Purple Aces 60 second timeout  
2:27   TV timeout  
2:16   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
2:14   Harouna Sissoko defensive rebound  
2:00 +2 Josiah Strong makes two point jump shot 68-60
1:39   Antonio Reeves personal foul  
1:34   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
1:32   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
1:13 +2 Antonio Reeves makes two point jump shot 70-60
0:56 +2 Evan Kuhlman makes two point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 70-62
0:53   Shamar Givance personal foul  
0:50   Noah Frederking personal foul  
0:50   Jax Levitch personal foul  
0:45   Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Josiah Strong draws the foul)  
0:45 +1 Josiah Strong makes regular free throw 1 of 2 71-62
0:45   Josiah Strong misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:45   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
0:37   Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball)  
0:36   Jawaun Newton personal foul (Josiah Strong draws the foul)  
0:36 +1 Josiah Strong makes regular free throw 1 of 2 72-62
0:36   Josiah Strong misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:36   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
0:28 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 72-65
