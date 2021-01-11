LOYCHI
INDST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Cameron Krutwig vs. Tre Williams (Ramblers gains possession)
|19:43
|
|Julian Larry personal foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|19:32
|
|+3
|Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists)
|3-0
|18:59
|
|+3
|Julian Larry makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
|3-3
|18:26
|
|Braden Norris misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|18:24
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|18:15
|
|Cameron Krutwig shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|18:15
|
|Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:15
|
|Tre Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:15
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|17:57
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|5-3
|17:39
|
|+2
|Julian Larry makes two point layup
|5-5
|17:24
|
|Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|17:17
|
|Lucas Williamson personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|17:10
|
|Jake Laravia turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Krutwig steals)
|17:03
|
|Braden Norris misses two point jump shot
|17:01
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|16:47
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point step back jump shot
|16:45
|
|Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|16:24
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|16:15
|
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|5-8
|15:54
|
|+2
|Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|7-8
|15:35
|
|Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot
|15:33
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|15:24
|
|Cameron Krutwig turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)
|15:01
|
|Tre Williams misses two point jump shot
|14:59
|
|Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|14:58
|
|Aher Uguak personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|14:59
|
|TV timeout
|14:53
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point layup
|14:51
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|14:37
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot (Lucas Williamson assists)
|9-8
|14:10
|
|+2
|Randy Miller Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot
|9-10
|13:55
|
|Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|13:44
|
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|13:42
|
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|13:29
|
|+2
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|9-12
|13:12
|
|Marquise Kennedy turnover (lost ball)
|12:58
|
|+2
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|9-14
|12:42
|
|Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|12:26
|
|+3
|Randy Miller Jr. makes three point jump shot
|9-17
|12:23
|
|Ramblers 30 second timeout
|12:23
|
|TV timeout
|12:08
|
|+3
|Keith Clemons makes three point jump shot
|12-17
|11:45
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:43
|
|Baylor Hebb defensive rebound
|11:33
|
|Lucas Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)
|11:17
|
|Tom Welch shooting foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)
|11:17
|
|+1
|Cobie Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-18
|11:17
|
|Cobie Barnes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:17
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|11:00
|
|+3
|Keith Clemons makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|15-18
|10:37
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:35
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|10:17
|
|Cameron Krutwig turnover (traveling)
|10:03
|
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|9:49
|
|Tyreke Key turnover (lost ball) (Aher Uguak steals)
|9:35
|
|Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|9:04
|
|Tre Williams misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|8:53
|
|Aher Uguak offensive foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)
|8:53
|
|Aher Uguak turnover
|8:43
|
|+3
|Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot
|15-21
|8:20
|
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|18-21
|8:00
|
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point layup (Tyreke Key assists)
|18-23
|7:37
|
|Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|7:35
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|7:28
|
|Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|7:28
|
|TV timeout
|7:15
|
|Jake Laravia turnover (carrying)
|7:03
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|7:01
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|6:39
|
|Tre Williams turnover (traveling)
|6:18
|
|Tate Hall personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|6:18
|
|Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:18
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|6:02
|
|Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|5:43
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
|5:41
|
|Julian Larry offensive rebound
|5:40
|
|Jump ball. Tre Williams vs. Tom Welch (Sycamores gains possession)
|5:30
|
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|5:28
|
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|5:06
|
|Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|5:04
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|4:42
|
|Braden Norris personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|4:42
|
|Jake Laravia misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:42
|
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|4:15
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup (Keith Clemons assists)
|20-23
|4:15
|
|Randy Miller Jr. shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)
|4:15
|
|Tom Welch misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:15
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|4:02
|
|Baylor Hebb shooting foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)
|4:02
|
|Cobie Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:02
|
|+1
|Cobie Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-24
|3:48
|
|Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|3:36
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point driving layup
|3:34
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|3:15
|
|Tre Williams shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|3:15
|
|TV timeout
|3:15
|
|+1
|Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-24
|3:15
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:15
|
|Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|3:03
|
|Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot
|3:01
|
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|2:55
|
|Jake Laravia turnover (bad pass)
|2:38
|
|Tre Williams blocks Tom Welch's two point layup
|2:36
|
|Ramblers offensive rebound
|2:34
|
|Jake Laravia shooting foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|2:34
|
|Keith Clemons misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:34
|
|Keith Clemons misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:34
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|2:14
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:12
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|1:52
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point driving layup
|23-24
|1:36
|
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|1:34
|
|Tyreke Key offensive rebound
|1:24
|
|Cooper Neese misses two point floating jump shot
|1:22
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|1:04
|
|Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|
|Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|0:58
|
|Randy Miller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Baylor Hebb steals)
|0:56
|
|Jake Laravia shooting foul (Baylor Hebb draws the foul)
|0:56
|
|+1
|Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-24
|0:56
|
|+1
|Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-24
|0:41
|
|Randy Miller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Marquise Kennedy steals)
|0:36
|
|Keith Clemons misses two point layup
|0:34
|
|Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|0:34
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|27-24
|0:01
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:36
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|19:34
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|19:02
|
|Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass) (Lucas Williamson steals)
|18:58
|
|+2
|Lucas Williamson makes two point driving layup
|29-24
|18:26
|
|Julian Larry misses two point jump shot
|18:24
|
|Tyreke Key offensive rebound
|18:08
|
|Tate Hall shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|18:08
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-25
|18:08
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-26
|17:42
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|
|Ramblers offensive rebound
|17:25
|
|+2
|Aher Uguak makes two point layup
|31-26
|16:59
|
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
|31-29
|16:41
|
|Julian Larry personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)
|16:23
|
|Tre Williams shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
|16:23
|
|+1
|Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-29
|16:23
|
|+1
|Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-29
|16:00
|
|Cameron Krutwig kicked ball violation
|16:00
|
|TV timeout
|15:56
|
|Keith Clemons shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)
|15:56
|
|+1
|Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-30
|15:56
|
|+1
|Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-31
|15:33
|
|+3
|Aher Uguak makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists)
|36-31
|15:10
|
|Tyreke Key misses two point pullup jump shot
|15:08
|
|Keith Clemons defensive rebound
|14:44
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Aher Uguak assists)
|38-31
|14:14
|
|Cameron Krutwig shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|14:14
|
|Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:14
|
|+1
|Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-32
|14:03
|
|Aher Uguak misses two point layup
|14:01
|
|Tom Welch offensive rebound
|13:57
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup
|40-32
|13:53
|
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|13:53
|
|TV timeout
|13:44
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point layup
|40-34
|13:24
|
|Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|13:04
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point layup
|13:02
|
|Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|13:01
|
|Jump ball. Jake Laravia vs. Tom Welch (Sycamores gains possession)
|12:50
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point driving layup
|12:48
|
|Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|12:35
|
|Tom Welch turnover (lost ball)
|12:10
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot
|12:08
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|11:57
|
|Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|11:55
|
|Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|11:33
|
|Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot
|11:31
|
|Cobie Barnes offensive rebound
|11:28
|
|Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)
|11:28
|
|TV timeout
|11:21
|
|Jake Laravia offensive foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)
|11:21
|
|Jake Laravia turnover
|10:53
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|42-34
|10:20
|
|Sycamores turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:01
|
|Tre Williams blocks Lucas Williamson's two point layup
|9:59
|
|Keith Clemons offensive rebound
|9:53
|
|Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|
|Ramblers offensive rebound
|9:39
|
|Tom Welch turnover (lost ball) (Tre Williams steals)
|9:09
|
|Cameron Krutwig turnover (bad pass) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)
|9:04
|
|Lucas Williamson personal foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)
|8:54
|
|Lucas Williamson blocks Tyreke Key's two point layup
|8:54
|
|Lucas Williamson blocks Tyreke Key's two point layup
|8:52
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|8:44
|
|Baylor Hebb turnover (bad pass) (Jake Laravia steals)
|8:32
|
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|8:30
|
|Julian Larry offensive rebound
|8:30
|
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|8:28
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|8:18
|
|Randy Miller Jr. personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)
|8:04
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|8:03
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|8:03
|
|Aher Uguak personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|7:41
|
|Aher Uguak personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|7:41
|
|TV timeout
|7:41
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|42-38
|7:41
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-39
|7:23
|
|+3
|Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|45-39
|6:51
|
|+3
|Jake Laravia makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|45-42
|6:19
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot
|47-42
|6:02
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point driving layup
|47-44
|5:42
|
|Jake Laravia personal foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|5:26
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot
|5:24
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|4:52
|
|Sycamores turnover (shot clock violation)
|4:36
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point jump shot
|49-44
|4:10
|