LOYCHI
INDST

1st Half
LOYCHI
Ramblers
27
INDST
Sycamores
24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Cameron Krutwig vs. Tre Williams (Ramblers gains possession)  
19:43   Julian Larry personal foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)  
19:32 +3 Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists) 3-0
18:59 +3 Julian Larry makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists) 3-3
18:26   Braden Norris misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
18:24   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
18:15   Cameron Krutwig shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
18:15   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:15   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:15   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
17:57 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 5-3
17:39 +2 Julian Larry makes two point layup 5-5
17:24   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
17:22   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
17:17   Lucas Williamson personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
17:10   Jake Laravia turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Krutwig steals)  
17:03   Braden Norris misses two point jump shot  
17:01   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
16:47   Tyreke Key misses two point step back jump shot  
16:45   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
16:24   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
16:22   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
16:15 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists) 5-8
15:54 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists) 7-8
15:35   Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot  
15:33   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
15:24   Cameron Krutwig turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)  
15:01   Tre Williams misses two point jump shot  
14:59   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
14:58   Aher Uguak personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
14:59   TV timeout  
14:53   Jake Laravia misses two point layup  
14:51   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
14:37 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot (Lucas Williamson assists) 9-8
14:10 +2 Randy Miller Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot 9-10
13:55   Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
13:53   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
13:44   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
13:42   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
13:29 +2 Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point floating jump shot 9-12
13:12   Marquise Kennedy turnover (lost ball)  
12:58 +2 Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot 9-14
12:42   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
12:40   Sycamores defensive rebound  
12:26 +3 Randy Miller Jr. makes three point jump shot 9-17
12:23   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
12:23   TV timeout  
12:08 +3 Keith Clemons makes three point jump shot 12-17
11:45   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:43   Baylor Hebb defensive rebound  
11:33   Lucas Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)  
11:17   Tom Welch shooting foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)  
11:17 +1 Cobie Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-18
11:17   Cobie Barnes misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:17   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
11:00 +3 Keith Clemons makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 15-18
10:37   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:35   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
10:17   Cameron Krutwig turnover (traveling)  
10:03   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
9:49   Tyreke Key turnover (lost ball) (Aher Uguak steals)  
9:35   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
9:33   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
9:04   Tre Williams misses three point jump shot  
9:02   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
8:53   Aher Uguak offensive foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)  
8:53   Aher Uguak turnover  
8:43 +3 Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot 15-21
8:20 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists) 18-21
8:00 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup (Tyreke Key assists) 18-23
7:37   Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
7:35   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
7:28   Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
7:28   TV timeout  
7:15   Jake Laravia turnover (carrying)  
7:03   Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup  
7:01   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
6:39   Tre Williams turnover (traveling)  
6:18   Tate Hall personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
6:18   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:18   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
6:02   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
6:00   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
5:43   Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot  
5:41   Julian Larry offensive rebound  
5:40   Jump ball. Tre Williams vs. Tom Welch (Sycamores gains possession)  
5:30   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
5:28   Ramblers defensive rebound  
5:06   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
5:04   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
4:42   Braden Norris personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
4:42   Jake Laravia misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:42   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
4:15 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Keith Clemons assists) 20-23
4:15   Randy Miller Jr. shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)  
4:15   Tom Welch misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:15   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
4:02   Baylor Hebb shooting foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)  
4:02   Cobie Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:02 +1 Cobie Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-24
3:48   Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot  
3:46   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
3:36   Jake Laravia misses two point driving layup  
3:34   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
3:15   Tre Williams shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
3:15   TV timeout  
3:15 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-24
3:15   Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:15   Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound  
3:03   Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot  
3:01   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
2:55   Jake Laravia turnover (bad pass)  
2:38   Tre Williams blocks Tom Welch's two point layup  
2:36   Ramblers offensive rebound  
2:34   Jake Laravia shooting foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)  
2:34   Keith Clemons misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:34   Keith Clemons misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:34   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
2:14   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot  
2:12   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
1:52 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point driving layup 23-24
1:36   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
1:34   Tyreke Key offensive rebound  
1:24   Cooper Neese misses two point floating jump shot  
1:22   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
1:04   Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot  
1:02   Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound  
0:58   Randy Miller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Baylor Hebb steals)  
0:56   Jake Laravia shooting foul (Baylor Hebb draws the foul)  
0:56 +1 Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-24
0:56 +1 Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-24
0:41   Randy Miller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Marquise Kennedy steals)  
0:36   Keith Clemons misses two point layup  
0:34   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
0:34 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 27-24
0:01   Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYCHI
Ramblers
31
INDST
Sycamores
24

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup  
19:34   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
19:02   Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass) (Lucas Williamson steals)  
18:58 +2 Lucas Williamson makes two point driving layup 29-24
18:26   Julian Larry misses two point jump shot  
18:24   Tyreke Key offensive rebound  
18:08   Tate Hall shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
18:08 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-25
18:08 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-26
17:42   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
17:40   Ramblers offensive rebound  
17:25 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point layup 31-26
16:59 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists) 31-29
16:41   Julian Larry personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
16:23   Tre Williams shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
16:23 +1 Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-29
16:23 +1 Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-29
16:00   Cameron Krutwig kicked ball violation  
16:00   TV timeout  
15:56   Keith Clemons shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)  
15:56 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-30
15:56 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-31
15:33 +3 Aher Uguak makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists) 36-31
15:10   Tyreke Key misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:08   Keith Clemons defensive rebound  
14:44 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Aher Uguak assists) 38-31
14:14   Cameron Krutwig shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
14:14   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:14 +1 Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-32
14:03   Aher Uguak misses two point layup  
14:01   Tom Welch offensive rebound  
13:57 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup 40-32
13:53   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
13:53   TV timeout  
13:44 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point layup 40-34
13:24   Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot  
13:20   Sycamores defensive rebound  
13:04   Jake Laravia misses two point layup  
13:02   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
13:01   Jump ball. Jake Laravia vs. Tom Welch (Sycamores gains possession)  
12:50   Jake Laravia misses two point driving layup  
12:48   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
12:35   Tom Welch turnover (lost ball)  
12:10   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot  
12:08   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
11:57   Marquise Kennedy misses three point jump shot  
11:55   Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound  
11:33   Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot  
11:31   Cobie Barnes offensive rebound  
11:28   Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Cobie Barnes draws the foul)  
11:28   TV timeout  
11:21   Jake Laravia offensive foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)  
11:21   Jake Laravia turnover  
10:53 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 42-34
10:20   Sycamores turnover (shot clock violation)  
10:01   Tre Williams blocks Lucas Williamson's two point layup  
9:59   Keith Clemons offensive rebound  
9:53   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
9:51   Ramblers offensive rebound  
9:39   Tom Welch turnover (lost ball) (Tre Williams steals)  
9:09   Cameron Krutwig turnover (bad pass) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)  
9:04   Lucas Williamson personal foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)  
8:54   Lucas Williamson blocks Tyreke Key's two point layup  
8:54   Lucas Williamson blocks Tyreke Key's two point layup  
8:52   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
8:44   Baylor Hebb turnover (bad pass) (Jake Laravia steals)  
8:32   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
8:30   Julian Larry offensive rebound  
8:30   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
8:28   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
8:18   Randy Miller Jr. personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
8:04   Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup  
8:03   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
8:03   Aher Uguak personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
7:41   Aher Uguak personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
7:41   TV timeout  
7:41 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 1 42-38
7:41 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-39
7:23 +3 Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists) 45-39
6:51 +3 Jake Laravia makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists) 45-42
6:19 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot 47-42
6:02 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point driving layup 47-44
5:42   Jake Laravia personal foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)  
5:26   Cameron Krutwig misses two point hook shot  
5:24   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
4:52   Sycamores turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:36 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point jump shot 49-44
4:10