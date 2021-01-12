|
20:00
|
|
|
Nate Watson vs. Theo John (Friars gains possession)
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Theo John defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
+3
|
Dawson Garcia makes three point jump shot (Koby McEwen assists)
|
0-3
|
18:45
|
|
|
Alyn Breed misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Theo John misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Friars offensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Nate Watson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Alyn Breed personal foul (Koby McEwen draws the foul)
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
D.J. Carton turnover (lost ball) (Nate Watson steals)
|
|
17:36
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point jump shot (David Duke assists)
|
2-3
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point jump shot
|
2-5
|
16:59
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves turnover (bad pass) (Theo John steals)
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point layup (Theo John assists)
|
2-7
|
16:19
|
|
|
Alyn Breed misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jamal Cain misses two point layup
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Justin Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
Justin Lewis makes two point layup
|
2-9
|
15:37
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Reeves makes three point jump shot (David Duke assists)
|
5-9
|
15:18
|
|
|
Jamal Cain turnover (lost ball) (Alyn Breed steals)
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Koby McEwen personal foul
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Dexter Akanno personal foul
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point layup
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
+2
|
Ed Croswell Jr. makes two point layup
|
7-9
|
14:55
|
|
|
Theo John personal foul (Ed Croswell Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Dexter Akanno defensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses two point layup
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
David Duke defensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
+3
|
David Duke makes three point jump shot
|
10-9
|
13:45
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses two point layup
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves turnover (bad pass) (Theo John steals)
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point layup
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Greg Elliott makes two point layup (Koby McEwen assists)
|
10-11
|
12:33
|
|
|
Greg Gantt misses two point layup
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Symir Torrence misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|
|
12:06
|
|
+3
|
David Duke makes three point step back jump shot
|
13-11
|
11:36
|
|
+3
|
Koby McEwen makes three point jump shot (Symir Torrence assists)
|
13-14
|
11:03
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Theo John defensive rebound
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. personal foul (Theo John draws the foul)
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:44
|
|
+3
|
Koby McEwen makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
|
13-17
|
10:19
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Reeves makes three point jump shot (Noah Horchler assists)
|
16-17
|
9:40
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Noah Horchler defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Justin Lewis personal foul (Ed Croswell Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Justin Lewis blocks Ed Croswell Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Justin Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Kris Monroe steals)
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
David Duke misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Golden Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Noah Horchler shooting foul (Dawson Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
8:46
|
|
+1
|
Dawson Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-18
|
8:46
|
|
+1
|
Dawson Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-19
|
8:31
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Jamal Cain misses two point layup
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point layup
|
16-21
|
7:59
|
|
|
Noah Horchler misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Justin Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Justin Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Noah Horchler misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Kris Monroe personal foul
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:04
|
|
+2
|
Koby McEwen makes two point layup
|
16-23
|
6:39
|
|
|
Kris Monroe misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Theo John defensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point layup (Justin Lewis assists)
|
16-25
|
6:21
|
|
|
Friars 30 second timeout
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Theo John blocks Alyn Breed's two point layup
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Theo John defensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Theo John makes two point hook shot (Koby McEwen assists)
|
16-27
|
5:33
|
|
|
Alyn Breed misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Greg Elliott defensive rebound
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses two point layup
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Friars defensive rebound
|
|
4:40
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Carton makes three point jump shot (Theo John assists)
|
16-30
|
4:24
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Cain steals)
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Alyn Breed shooting foul (Jamal Cain draws the foul)
|
|
4:20
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Cain makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-31
|
4:20
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Cain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-32
|
4:10
|
|
|
Jamal Cain personal foul
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Dexter Akanno shooting foul (David Duke draws the foul)
|
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
David Duke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-32
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
David Duke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-32
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Justin Lewis makes two point dunk (Dawson Garcia assists)
|
18-34
|
3:21
|
|
+3
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kris Monroe assists)
|
21-34
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Dawson Garcia makes two point jump shot (Jamal Cain assists)
|
21-36
|
2:41
|
|
|
David Duke misses two point layup
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Nate Watson offensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Nate Watson makes two point layup
|
23-36
|
2:27
|
|
|
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Jamal Cain offensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Carton steals)
|
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain makes two point layup (D.J. Carton assists)
|
23-38
|
1:16
|
|
|
Kris Monroe misses two point layup
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Kris Monroe offensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
+3
|
Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes three point jump shot (David Duke assists)
|
26-38
|
1:02
|
|
|
Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Ed Croswell Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Reeves makes two point layup (Ed Croswell Jr. assists)
|
28-38
|
0:19
|
|
|
D.J. Carton shooting foul (A.J. Reeves draws the foul)
|
|
0:19
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Reeves makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
29-38
|
0:13
|
|
|
Jamal Cain turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
A.J. Reeves misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Friars offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|