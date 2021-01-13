STBON
FORD
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Osun Osunniyi vs. Joel Soriano (Bonnies gains possession)
|19:50
|
|Jalen Adaway turnover (lost ball) (Joel Soriano steals)
|19:18
|
|Yame Butler misses three point jump shot
|19:16
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|19:00
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists)
|2-0
|18:37
|
|+2
|Yame Butler makes two point floating jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
|2-2
|18:19
|
|Kyle Lofton turnover (traveling)
|17:59
|
|Joel Soriano turnover (3-second violation)
|17:47
|
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|5-2
|17:27
|
|+3
|Yame Butler makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists)
|5-5
|17:27
|
|Jalen Adaway shooting foul (Yame Butler draws the foul)
|17:27
|
|+1
|Yame Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-6
|17:11
|
|Dominick Welch offensive foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)
|17:11
|
|Dominick Welch turnover
|17:01
|
|Yame Butler misses three point jump shot
|16:59
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|16:52
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot
|5-8
|16:44
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point driving layup (Osun Osunniyi assists)
|7-8
|16:20
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot
|16:18
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|16:12
|
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|16:10
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|16:06
|
|Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|16:04
|
|Jalen Cobb defensive rebound
|15:56
|
|Joel Soriano misses two point layup
|15:54
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|15:45
|
|+2
|Kyle Lofton makes two point pullup jump shot
|9-8
|15:22
|
|+3
|Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Joel Soriano assists)
|9-11
|15:07
|
|Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|
|Jalen Adaway offensive rebound
|15:05
|
|Chris Austin shooting foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|15:05
|
|TV timeout
|15:05
|
|+1
|Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-11
|15:05
|
|+1
|Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-11
|14:41
|
|Chris Austin misses two point jump shot
|14:39
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|14:25
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|14:23
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|14:03
|
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|14:01
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|13:50
|
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Dominick Welch assists)
|14-11
|13:14
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|13:12
|
|Bonnies defensive rebound
|12:51
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point reverse layup (Osun Osunniyi assists)
|16-11
|12:23
|
|+2
|Josh Navarro makes two point floating jump shot
|16-13
|12:03
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists)
|18-13
|11:40
|
|Ivan Raut misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|
|Jalen Shaw defensive rebound
|11:38
|
|Onyi Eyisi personal foul (Jalen Shaw draws the foul)
|11:38
|
|TV timeout
|11:31
|
|Jalen Shaw offensive foul
|11:31
|
|Jalen Shaw turnover
|11:17
|
|Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Alejandro Vasquez steals)
|11:12
|
|Jalen Cobb blocks Eddie Creal's two point layup
|11:10
|
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|11:03
|
|+2
|Eddie Creal makes two point layup (Dominick Welch assists)
|20-13
|10:34
|
|+3
|Jalen Cobb makes three point jump shot
|20-16
|10:15
|
|Josh Navarro personal foul (Eddie Creal draws the foul)
|10:08
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot
|10:06
|
|Eddie Creal offensive rebound
|9:58
|
|Kyle Lofton misses two point jump shot
|9:56
|
|Kyle Lofton offensive rebound
|9:55
|
|Onyi Eyisi blocks Kyle Lofton's two point jump shot
|9:53
|
|Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound
|9:38
|
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Yame Butler assists)
|20-19
|9:13
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|9:11
|
|Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound
|8:58
|
|Jalen Cobb turnover (lost ball) (Osun Osunniyi steals)
|8:52
|
|+2
|Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup (Osun Osunniyi assists)
|22-19
|8:27
|
|+3
|Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
|22-22
|8:14
|
|Kyle Lofton offensive foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)
|8:14
|
|Kyle Lofton turnover
|7:52
|
|+2
|Chris Austin makes two point driving layup
|22-24
|7:42
|
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|7:40
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|7:21
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|7:19
|
|Eddie Creal defensive rebound
|7:13
|
|Joel Soriano personal foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|7:13
|
|TV timeout
|7:08
|
|Kyle Lofton turnover (traveling)
|6:59
|
|Yame Butler offensive foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)
|6:59
|
|Yame Butler turnover
|6:41
|
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|6:39
|
|Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|6:35
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|6:33
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|+3
|Josh Navarro makes three point jump shot (Chris Austin assists)
|22-27
|6:17
|
|+2
|Kyle Lofton makes two point driving layup (Jaren Holmes assists)
|24-27
|6:17
|
|Yame Butler shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|6:17
|
|+1
|Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-27
|6:11
|
|Josh Navarro turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Lofton steals)
|5:59
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point dunk
|27-27
|5:56
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|5:56
|
|Kyle Lofton technical foul
|5:56
|
|+1
|Jalen Cobb makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|27-28
|5:56
|
|Jalen Cobb misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|5:34
|
|+3
|Jalen Cobb makes three point step back jump shot
|27-31
|5:20
|
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Osun Osunniyi assists)
|30-31
|4:55
|
|Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot
|4:53
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|4:28
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point dunk (Osun Osunniyi assists)
|32-31
|4:06
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Kyle Rose assists)
|32-33
|3:56
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|
|Ivan Raut defensive rebound
|3:47
|
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|3:45
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|3:37
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|3:35
|
|Dominick Welch offensive rebound
|3:32
|
|Joel Soriano shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|3:32
|
|TV timeout
|3:32
|
|+1
|Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-33
|3:32
|
|+1
|Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-33
|3:20
|
|+2
|Chris Austin makes two point alley-oop layup (Jalen Cobb assists)
|34-35
|2:52
|
|Ivan Raut shooting foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)
|2:52
|
|Dominick Welch misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:52
|
|+1
|Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-35
|2:41
|
|Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot
|2:39
|
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|2:34
|
|Ivan Raut misses three point jump shot
|2:32
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|2:12
|
|Osun Osunniyi turnover (lost ball) (Chris Austin steals)
|2:02
|
|Ivan Raut misses three point jump shot
|2:00
|
|Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound
|1:47
|
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|1:45
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|1:24
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
|35-37
|1:22
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|1:07
|
|Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|1:05
|
|Dominick Welch offensive rebound
|0:58
|
|+2
|Alejandro Vasquez makes two point jump shot
|37-37
|0:27
|
|Alejandro Vasquez personal foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)
|0:16
|
|Kyle Rose misses two point jump shot
|0:14
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Onyi Eyisi blocks Jaren Holmes's two point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Kyle Rose defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:38
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|19:36
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|19:19
|
|+2
|Kyle Lofton makes two point layup (Osun Osunniyi assists)
|39-37
|18:57
|
|Jalen Adaway personal foul (Yame Butler draws the foul)
|18:41
|
|Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Jaren Holmes steals)
|18:38
|
|Chris Austin shooting foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)
|18:38
|
|+1
|Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-37
|18:38
|
|+1
|Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-37
|18:10
|
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Chris Austin assists)
|41-40
|17:51
|
|+2
|Kyle Lofton makes two point floating jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists)
|43-40
|17:35
|
|Osun Osunniyi personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)
|17:16
|
|Yame Butler turnover (traveling)
|17:05
|
|Jalen Adaway turnover (bad pass)
|16:58
|
|Jaren Holmes personal foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)
|16:48
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|16:46
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|16:35
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists)
|45-40
|16:18
|
|+3
|Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Yame Butler assists)
|45-43
|15:57
|
|Jalen Cobb personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|15:57
|
|TV timeout
|15:48
|
|Jaren Holmes turnover (traveling)
|15:31
|
|Jalen Adaway personal foul (Yame Butler draws the foul)
|15:23
|
|Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|
|Bonnies defensive rebound
|15:21
|
|Joel Soriano personal foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|15:09
|
|Onyi Eyisi shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|15:09
|
|+1
|Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-43
|15:09
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:09
|
|Dominick Welch offensive rebound
|15:05
|
|Dominick Welch misses two point reverse layup
|15:03
|
|Dominick Welch offensive rebound
|14:54
|
|+3
|Kyle Lofton makes three point jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists)
|49-43
|14:37
|
|Chris Austin misses two point jump shot
|14:35
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|14:12
|
|+2
|Kyle Lofton makes two point floating jump shot
|51-43
|13:39
|
|Chris Austin misses three point jump shot
|13:37
|
|Rams offensive rebound
|13:38
|
|Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:12
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup
|13:10
|
|Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|13:04
|
|Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|13:02
|
|Yame Butler defensive rebound
|12:41
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point hook shot (Jalen Cobb assists)
|51-45
|12:41
|
|Rams 30 second timeout
|12:41
|
|TV timeout
|12:28
|
|+2
|Dominick Welch makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists)
|53-45
|12:10
|
|Chris Austin offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|12:10
|
|Chris Austin turnover
|11:55
|
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|11:53
|
|Chris Austin defensive rebound
|11:42
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists)
|53-47
|11:21
|
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Alejandro Vasquez assists)
|56-47
|11:01
|
|Yame Butler misses three point jump shot
|10:59
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|10:34
|
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Chris Austin assists)
|56-49
|10:17
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|
|Chris Austin defensive rebound
|9:55
|
|Yame Butler offensive foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|9:55
|
|Yame Butler turnover
|9:55
|
|TV timeout
|9:34
|
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|
|Jalen Adaway offensive rebound
|9:18
|
|Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|9:16
|
|Josh Navarro defensive rebound
|8:50
|
|+2
|Jalen Cobb makes two point driving layup
|56-51
|8:22
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point layup (Dominick Welch assists)
|58-51
|8:04
|
|Josh Navarro misses two point floating jump shot
|8:02
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|7:41
|
|Kyle Lofton misses two point floating jump shot
|7:39
|
|Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound
|7:18
|
|Jaren Holmes shooting foul (Onyi Eyisi draws the foul)
|7:18
|
|TV timeout
|7:18
|
|Onyi Eyisi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:18
|
|Onyi Eyisi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:18
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|6:57
|
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|6:55
|
|Dominick Welch offensive rebound
|6:48
|
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|
|Josh Navarro defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Onyi Eyisi draws the foul)
|6:28
|
|+1
|Onyi Eyisi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-52
|6:28
|
|Onyi Eyisi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:28
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|6:14
|
|Jalen Adaway misses two point layup
|6:12
|