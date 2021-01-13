STBON
FORD

1st Half
STBON
Bonnies
37
FORD
Rams
37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Osun Osunniyi vs. Joel Soriano (Bonnies gains possession)  
19:50   Jalen Adaway turnover (lost ball) (Joel Soriano steals)  
19:18   Yame Butler misses three point jump shot  
19:16   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
19:00 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists) 2-0
18:37 +2 Yame Butler makes two point floating jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 2-2
18:19   Kyle Lofton turnover (traveling)  
17:59   Joel Soriano turnover (3-second violation)  
17:47 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 5-2
17:27 +3 Yame Butler makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists) 5-5
17:27   Jalen Adaway shooting foul (Yame Butler draws the foul)  
17:27 +1 Yame Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-6
17:11   Dominick Welch offensive foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)  
17:11   Dominick Welch turnover  
17:01   Yame Butler misses three point jump shot  
16:59   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
16:52 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot 5-8
16:44 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point driving layup (Osun Osunniyi assists) 7-8
16:20   Joel Soriano misses two point hook shot  
16:18   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
16:12   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
16:10   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
16:06   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
16:04   Jalen Cobb defensive rebound  
15:56   Joel Soriano misses two point layup  
15:54   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
15:45 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point pullup jump shot 9-8
15:22 +3 Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Joel Soriano assists) 9-11
15:07   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
15:05   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
15:05   Chris Austin shooting foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)  
15:05   TV timeout  
15:05 +1 Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-11
15:05 +1 Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-11
14:41   Chris Austin misses two point jump shot  
14:39   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
14:25   Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot  
14:23   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
14:03   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
14:01   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
13:50 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Dominick Welch assists) 14-11
13:14   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
13:12   Bonnies defensive rebound  
12:51 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point reverse layup (Osun Osunniyi assists) 16-11
12:23 +2 Josh Navarro makes two point floating jump shot 16-13
12:03 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists) 18-13
11:40   Ivan Raut misses three point jump shot  
11:38   Jalen Shaw defensive rebound  
11:38   Onyi Eyisi personal foul (Jalen Shaw draws the foul)  
11:38   TV timeout  
11:31   Jalen Shaw offensive foul  
11:31   Jalen Shaw turnover  
11:17   Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Alejandro Vasquez steals)  
11:12   Jalen Cobb blocks Eddie Creal's two point layup  
11:10   Bonnies offensive rebound  
11:03 +2 Eddie Creal makes two point layup (Dominick Welch assists) 20-13
10:34 +3 Jalen Cobb makes three point jump shot 20-16
10:15   Josh Navarro personal foul (Eddie Creal draws the foul)  
10:08   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot  
10:06   Eddie Creal offensive rebound  
9:58   Kyle Lofton misses two point jump shot  
9:56   Kyle Lofton offensive rebound  
9:55   Onyi Eyisi blocks Kyle Lofton's two point jump shot  
9:53   Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound  
9:38 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Yame Butler assists) 20-19
9:13   Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot  
9:11   Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound  
8:58   Jalen Cobb turnover (lost ball) (Osun Osunniyi steals)  
8:52 +2 Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup (Osun Osunniyi assists) 22-19
8:27 +3 Chris Austin makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 22-22
8:14   Kyle Lofton offensive foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)  
8:14   Kyle Lofton turnover  
7:52 +2 Chris Austin makes two point driving layup 22-24
7:42   Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot  
7:40   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
7:21   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
7:19   Eddie Creal defensive rebound  
7:13   Joel Soriano personal foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
7:13   TV timeout  
7:08   Kyle Lofton turnover (traveling)  
6:59   Yame Butler offensive foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)  
6:59   Yame Butler turnover  
6:41   Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot  
6:39   Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound  
6:35   Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot  
6:33   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
6:28 +3 Josh Navarro makes three point jump shot (Chris Austin assists) 22-27
6:17 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point driving layup (Jaren Holmes assists) 24-27
6:17   Yame Butler shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)  
6:17 +1 Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-27
6:11   Josh Navarro turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Lofton steals)  
5:59 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point dunk 27-27
5:56   Rams 30 second timeout  
5:56   Kyle Lofton technical foul  
5:56 +1 Jalen Cobb makes technical free throw 1 of 2 27-28
5:56   Jalen Cobb misses technical free throw 2 of 2  
5:34 +3 Jalen Cobb makes three point step back jump shot 27-31
5:20 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Osun Osunniyi assists) 30-31
4:55   Jalen Cobb misses two point jump shot  
4:53   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
4:28 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point dunk (Osun Osunniyi assists) 32-31
4:06 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Kyle Rose assists) 32-33
3:56   Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot  
3:54   Ivan Raut defensive rebound  
3:47   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
3:45   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
3:37   Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot  
3:35   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
3:32   Joel Soriano shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
3:32   TV timeout  
3:32 +1 Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-33
3:32 +1 Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-33
3:20 +2 Chris Austin makes two point alley-oop layup (Jalen Cobb assists) 34-35
2:52   Ivan Raut shooting foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)  
2:52   Dominick Welch misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:52 +1 Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-35
2:41   Jalen Cobb misses three point jump shot  
2:39   Joel Soriano offensive rebound  
2:34   Ivan Raut misses three point jump shot  
2:32   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
2:12   Osun Osunniyi turnover (lost ball) (Chris Austin steals)  
2:02   Ivan Raut misses three point jump shot  
2:00   Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound  
1:47   Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot  
1:45   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
1:24 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 35-37
1:22   Rams 30 second timeout  
1:07   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
1:05   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
0:58 +2 Alejandro Vasquez makes two point jump shot 37-37
0:27   Alejandro Vasquez personal foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)  
0:16   Kyle Rose misses two point jump shot  
0:14   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
0:00   Onyi Eyisi blocks Jaren Holmes's two point jump shot  
0:00   Kyle Rose defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
STBON
Bonnies
31
FORD
Rams
17

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
19:36   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
19:19 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point layup (Osun Osunniyi assists) 39-37
18:57   Jalen Adaway personal foul (Yame Butler draws the foul)  
18:41   Kyle Rose turnover (bad pass) (Jaren Holmes steals)  
18:38   Chris Austin shooting foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)  
18:38 +1 Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-37
18:38 +1 Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-37
18:10 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Chris Austin assists) 41-40
17:51 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point floating jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists) 43-40
17:35   Osun Osunniyi personal foul (Jalen Cobb draws the foul)  
17:16   Yame Butler turnover (traveling)  
17:05   Jalen Adaway turnover (bad pass)  
16:58   Jaren Holmes personal foul (Kyle Rose draws the foul)  
16:48   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
16:46   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
16:35 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists) 45-40
16:18 +3 Kyle Rose makes three point jump shot (Yame Butler assists) 45-43
15:57   Jalen Cobb personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)  
15:57   TV timeout  
15:48   Jaren Holmes turnover (traveling)  
15:31   Jalen Adaway personal foul (Yame Butler draws the foul)  
15:23   Kyle Rose misses three point jump shot  
15:21   Bonnies defensive rebound  
15:21   Joel Soriano personal foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
15:09   Onyi Eyisi shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
15:09 +1 Osun Osunniyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-43
15:09   Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:09   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
15:05   Dominick Welch misses two point reverse layup  
15:03   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
14:54 +3 Kyle Lofton makes three point jump shot (Jaren Holmes assists) 49-43
14:37   Chris Austin misses two point jump shot  
14:35   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
14:12 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point floating jump shot 51-43
13:39   Chris Austin misses three point jump shot  
13:37   Rams offensive rebound  
13:38   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:12   Alejandro Vasquez misses two point layup  
13:10   Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound  
13:04   Jaren Holmes misses two point layup  
13:02   Yame Butler defensive rebound  
12:41 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point hook shot (Jalen Cobb assists) 51-45
12:41   Rams 30 second timeout  
12:41   TV timeout  
12:28 +2 Dominick Welch makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists) 53-45
12:10   Chris Austin offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
12:10   Chris Austin turnover  
11:55   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
11:53   Chris Austin defensive rebound  
11:42 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Kyle Rose assists) 53-47
11:21 +3 Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Alejandro Vasquez assists) 56-47
11:01   Yame Butler misses three point jump shot  
10:59   Jaren Holmes defensive rebound  
10:51   Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot  
10:49   Joel Soriano defensive rebound  
10:34 +2 Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Chris Austin assists) 56-49
10:17   Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot  
10:15   Chris Austin defensive rebound  
9:55   Yame Butler offensive foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)  
9:55   Yame Butler turnover  
9:55   TV timeout  
9:34   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
9:32   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
9:18   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
9:16   Josh Navarro defensive rebound  
8:50 +2 Jalen Cobb makes two point driving layup 56-51
8:22 +2 Jaren Holmes makes two point layup (Dominick Welch assists) 58-51
8:04   Josh Navarro misses two point floating jump shot  
8:02   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
7:41   Kyle Lofton misses two point floating jump shot  
7:39   Onyi Eyisi defensive rebound  
7:18   Jaren Holmes shooting foul (Onyi Eyisi draws the foul)  
7:18   TV timeout  
7:18   Onyi Eyisi misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:18   Onyi Eyisi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:18   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
6:57   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
6:55   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
6:48   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
6:46   Josh Navarro defensive rebound  
6:28   Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Onyi Eyisi draws the foul)  
6:28 +1 Onyi Eyisi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-52
6:28   Onyi Eyisi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:28   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
6:14   Jalen Adaway misses two point layup  
6:12