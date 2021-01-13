|
20:00
|
|
|
Corey Douglas vs. Matt Moyer (Levi Stockard III gains possession)
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Corey Douglas steals)
|
|
19:25
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point finger roll layup (Corey Douglas assists)
|
2-0
|
19:14
|
|
|
James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass) (Chase Paar steals)
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Chase Paar turnover (bad pass) (Corey Douglas steals)
|
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
4-0
|
18:41
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
|
|
18:35
|
|
+2
|
Corey Douglas makes two point dunk (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
6-0
|
18:30
|
|
|
Matt Moyer misses two point layup
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Chase Paar offensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
+2
|
Chase Paar makes two point layup
|
6-2
|
18:17
|
|
|
Vince Williams turnover (bad pass) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point dunk
|
6-4
|
17:55
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Colonials defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Matt Moyer offensive foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Matt Moyer turnover
|
|
17:34
|
|
+2
|
Vince Williams makes two point driving layup
|
8-4
|
17:20
|
|
|
Lincoln Ball misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Matt Moyer misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Chase Paar blocks Vince Williams's two point layup
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
+3
|
Lincoln Ball makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists)
|
8-7
|
16:32
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:10
|
|
+2
|
Chase Paar makes two point jump shot (Tyler Brelsford assists)
|
8-9
|
15:54
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
James Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|
|
15:34
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point driving dunk
|
10-9
|
15:07
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point driving hook shot
|
10-11
|
14:52
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses two point driving layup
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
James Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Chase Paar offensive foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Chase Paar turnover
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry misses two point driving layup
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Hason Ward offensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward makes two point tip shot
|
12-11
|
13:52
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dean makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
12-13
|
13:37
|
|
|
Hunter Dean personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones misses two point layup
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Jump ball. Mikeal Brown-Jones vs. Ricky Lindo Jr. (Colonials gains possession)
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Hason Ward offensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
+2
|
KeShawn Curry makes two point driving layup
|
14-13
|
13:09
|
|
|
James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Hunter Dean shooting foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
|
|
13:09
|
|
+1
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-13
|
13:09
|
|
+1
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-13
|
12:59
|
|
|
James Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
12:47
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
18-13
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-14
|
12:28
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-14
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-15
|
12:08
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point finger roll layup
|
20-15
|
11:52
|
|
+2
|
James Bishop makes two point driving jump shot
|
20-17
|
11:45
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. shooting foul (KeShawn Curry draws the foul)
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:45
|
|
+1
|
KeShawn Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-17
|
11:45
|
|
+1
|
KeShawn Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-17
|
11:29
|
|
|
Hason Ward blocks James Bishop's two point layup
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Vince Williams defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Vince Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
James Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
James Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Chase Paar blocks Corey Douglas's two point layup
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Vince Williams shooting foul (Matt Moyer draws the foul)
|
|
9:49
|
|
+1
|
Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-18
|
9:49
|
|
+1
|
Matt Moyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-19
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|
24-19
|
9:23
|
|
|
Lincoln Ball shooting foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:23
|
|
+1
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
25-19
|
9:16
|
|
|
James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
|
|
9:11
|
|
+2
|
Jamir Watkins makes two point dunk (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|
27-19
|
9:04
|
|
|
Matt Moyer misses two point layup
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
James Bishop offensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Vince Williams personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Chase Paar offensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Corey Douglas personal foul (Chase Paar draws the foul)
|
|
8:38
|
|
+2
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
27-21
|
8:20
|
|
|
Noel Brown shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
|
|
8:20
|
|
+1
|
Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-21
|
8:20
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Lincoln Ball misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Noel Brown blocks Jamir Watkins's two point driving layup
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Jump ball. Ricky Lindo Jr. vs. Jamir Watkins (Rams gains possession)
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jamir Watkins steals)
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Ricky Lindo Jr. steals)
|
|
6:48
|
|
+2
|
Matt Moyer makes two point dunk (Ricky Lindo Jr. assists)
|
28-23
|
6:30
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass) (Matt Moyer steals)
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Noel Brown misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
+2
|
Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
30-23
|
5:49
|
|
|
Corey Douglas personal foul
|
|
5:36
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Brelsford makes three point jump shot (James Bishop assists)
|
30-26
|
5:22
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Matt Moyer defensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
James Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
+3
|
Jimmy Clark III makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
33-26
|
4:58
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Tyler Brelsford draws the foul)
|
|
4:57
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Brelsford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-27
|
4:57
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Brelsford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-28
|
4:42
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry turnover (bad pass) (James Bishop steals)
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford misses two point layup
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Brelsford steals)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
James Bishop misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry blocks James Bishop's two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Noel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
James Bishop turnover (bad pass) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)
|
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists)
|
35-28
|
2:52
|
|
+3
|
James Bishop makes three point jump shot (Noel Brown assists)
|
35-31
|
2:28
|
|
|
Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Hason Ward defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Noel Brown personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:12
|
|
+1
|
Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-31
|
2:12
|
|
|
Hason Ward misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford defensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (James Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
James Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
36-32
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
James Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
36-33
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
James Bishop makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
36-34
|
1:41
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones shooting foul (Ricky Lindo Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Matt Moyer blocks KeShawn Curry's two point dunk
|
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-35
|
1:02
|
|
|
Matt Moyer blocks KeShawn Curry's two point dunk
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford turnover (bad pass) (KeShawn Curry steals)
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Rams turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford turnover (bad pass) (KeShawn Curry steals)
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Tyler Brelsford personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-35
|
0:44
|
|
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
James Bishop misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Hason Ward defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Ricky Lindo Jr. personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Colonials technical foul
|
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
38-35
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
39-35
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Hason Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-35
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Hason Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-35
|
0:04
|
|
|
James Bishop misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Colonials turnover (shot clock violation)
|