2019-20 college basketball rankings: Why Memphis is jumping into the top five of the early Top 25 And 1

RJ Hampton's announcement that he's reclassifying and planning to play college basketball next season is a massive development in the sport. The 5-star guard is a dynamic scorer, a likely lottery pick and, at this point, projected by most to eventually enroll at the University of Memphis.

That reality has impacted the Top 25 And 1.

Since the moment the CBS Sports 2019-20 Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings first posted, just hours after Virginia beat Texas Tech to win the national title, I've been assigning the best uncommitted Class of 2019 prospects to the schools most likely to enroll them, according to the Crystal Ball predictions at 247Sports. It's why I had Matthew Hurt on Duke's projected roster well before he committed to Duke, and Cole Anthony on North Carolina's projected roster well before he committed to UNC. Now that Hampton is officially in the Class of 2019, it's time to assign him to the school where most recruiting analysts believe he'll play. And, right now, that school is Memphis.

Combine that fact with the fact that the Crystal Ball predictions also have Memphis as the favorite to land 5-star forward Precious Achiuwa, and 4-star guard Lester Quinones, and Penny Hardaway's Tigers are now projected to have a seven-player class featuring six top-100 recruits — among them the prospects ranked No. 1 (James Wiseman), No. 7 (RJ Hampton) and No. 14 (Precious Achiuwa) in the Class of 2019. If it goes down that way, Memphis would have the nation's top-ranked recruiting class and be the lone program with three players projected to go in the top 10 of the 2020 NBA Draft, according to Jonathan Givony's latest mock draft at ESPN. So, for those reasons and more, the Tigers are now No. 5 in the Top 25 And 1 — behind Michigan State, Duke, Kentucky and Louisville.

Top 25 And 1

1 Michigan St. Coach: Tom Izzo



2018-19 record: 32-7



Notable players definitely gone: Nick Ward, Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Thomas Kithier, Marcus Bingham



Expected additions: Malik Hall, Rocket Watts, Julius Marble



2 Duke Coach: Mike Krzyzewski



2018-19 record: 32-6



Notable players definitely gone: Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Tre Jones, Marques Bolden, Alex O'Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker



Expected additions: Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Boogie Ellis, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley



3 Kentucky Coach: John Calipari



2018-19 record: 30-7



Notable players definitely gone: Reid Travis, PJ Washington, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Jemarl Baker



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery



Expected additions: Nate Sestina, Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Johnny Juzang, Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen, Brennan Canada



4 Louisville Coach: Chris Mack



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players definitely gone: Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch, Malik Williams, Ryan McMahon, Darius Perry, V.J. King



Expected additions: Lamarr Kimble, Samuell Williamson, Aidan Igheion, David Johnson, Josh Nickelberry, Jaelyn Withers, Quinn Slazinski



5 Memphis Coach: Penny Hardaway



2018-19 record: 22-14



Notable players definitely gone: Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Kareem Brewton, Raynere Thornton, Mike Parks, Antwann Jones



Other expected departures: Victor Enoh



Notable players expected to return: Tyler Harris, Isaiah Maurice, Alex Lomax



Expected additions: James Wiseman, RJ Hampton, Precious Achiuwa, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones, Malcolm Dandridge, Damion Baugh, Lance Thomas, Ryan Boyce

6 Maryland Coach: Mark Turgeon



2018-19 record: 23-11



Notable players definitely gone: Ivan Bender



Other expected departures: Bruno Fernando



Notable players expected to return: Anthony Cowan, Jalen Smith, Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins, Serrel Smith, Eric Ayala, Ricky Lindo



Expected additions: Makhi Mitchel, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott, Hakim Hart



7 N. Carolina Coach: Roy Williams



2018-19 record: 29-7



Notable players definitely gone: Coby White, Cameron Johnson, Luke Maye, Kenny Williams, Nassir Little, Seventh Woods



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Garrison Brooks, Sterling Manley, Brandon Robinson, Leaky Black



Expected additions: Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Anthony Harris, Jeremiah Francis, Christian Keeling



8 Kansas

Coach: Bill Self



2018-19 record: 26-10



Notable players definitely gone: Dedric Lawson, Lagerald Vick, KJ Lawson, Charlie Moore, Quintin Grimes



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot



Expected additions: Isaac McBride, Christian Braun



9 Gonzaga

Coach: Mark Few



2018-19 record: 33-4



Notable players definitely gone: Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura, Josh Perkins, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Zach Norvell, Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev, Joel Ayayi



Expected additions: Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Pavel Zakharov, Oumar Ballo, Martynas Arlauskas, Brock Ravet



10 Virginia Coach: Tony Bennett



2018-19 record: 35-3



Notable players definitely gone: De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Jack Salt



Other expected departures: Marco Anthony



Notable players expected to return: Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark



Expected additions: Kadin Shedrick, Casey Morsell, Justin McKoy



11 Seton Hall Coach: Kevin Willard



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players definitely gone: Michael Nzei



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Darnell Brodie, Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Romaro Gill, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quincy McKnight, Anthony Nelson, Taurean Thompson



Expected additions: Ikey Obiagu (transfer), Tyrese Samuel, Dashawn Davis

12 Villanova Coach: Jay Wright



2018-19 record: 26-10



Notable players definitely gone: Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Joe Cremo, Jahvon Quinerly



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Collin Gillispie, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Tim Delaney



Expected additions: Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon



13 Auburn Coach: Bruce Pearl



2018-19 record: 30-10



Notable players definitely gone: Bryce Brown, Jared Harper, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Chuma Okeke, Samir Doughty, Austin Wiley, Anfernee McLemore, J'Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy



Expected additions: Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson



14 Oregon Coach: Dana Altman



2018-19 record: 25-13



Notable players definitely gone: Bol Bol, Louis King, Paul White, Ehab Amin



Other expected departures: Miles Norris



Notable players expected to return: Payton Pritchard, Victor Bailey, Kenny Wooten, Will Richardson, Francis Okoro



Expected additions: CJ Walker, Isaac Johnson, Chandler Lawson, Chris Duarte



15 Arizona Coach: Sean Miller



2018-19 record: 17-15



Notable players definitely gone: Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Brandon Randolph, Brandon Williams, Chase Jeter, Dylan Smith, Ira Lee, Devonaire Doutrive, Alex Barcello



Expected additions: Max Hazzard, Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Stone Gettings



16 Michigan Coach: John Beilein



2018-19 record: 30-7



Notable players definitely gone: Charles Matthews, Jordan Poole



Other expected departures: Ignas Brazdeikis



Notable players expected to return: Jon Teske, Zavier Simpson, Isaiah Livers, Eli Brooks, Austin Davis, David DeJulius, Brandon Johns



Expected additions: Jalen Wilson, Cole Bajema



17 Iowa

Coach: Fran McCaffery



2018-19 record: 23-12



Notable players definitely gone: Nicolas Baer, Maishe Dailey



Other expected departures: Tyler Cook



Notable players expected to return: Jordan Bohannon, Luka Garza, Ryan Kriener, Connor McCaffery, Isaiah Moss, Joe Wieskamp, Jack Nunge, Cordell Pemsl



Expected additions: Patrick McCaffery, Joe Toussaint



18 Houston Coach: Kelvin Sampson



2018-19 record: 33-4



Notable players definitely gone: Corey Davis, Breaon Brady, Galen Robinson



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Dejon Jarreau, Cedrick Alley, Armoni Brooks, Brison Gresham, Fabian White, Chris Harris, Nate Hinton



Expected additions: Caleb Mills, Justin Gorham



19 Purdue Coach: Matt Painter



2018-19 record: 25-8



Notable players definitely gone: Carsen Edwards, Ryan Cline, Grady Eifert



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Nojel Eastern, Eric Hunter Jr., Aaron Wheeler, Matt Haarms, Trevion Williams, Evan Boudreaux, Sasha Stefanovic



Expected additions: Brandon Newman, Isaiah Thompson, Mason Gillis, Jahaad Proctor



20 VCU Coach: Mike Rhoades



2018-19 record: 25-8



Notable players definitely gone: Michael Gilmore



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Sean Mobley, Vince Williams, Mike'L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crowfield



Expected additions: Jarren McAlister



21 Tennessee Coach: Rick Barnes



2018-19 record: 31-6



Notable players definitely gone: Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander



Other expected departures: Grant Williams, Jordan Bone



Notable players expected to return: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, Jalen Johnson, Derrick Walker



Expected additions: Josiah-Jordan James, Drew Pember, Davonte Gaines



22 Texas Tech Coach: Chris Beard



2018-19 record: 31-7



Notable players definitely gone: Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Khavon Moore, Andrei Savrasov



Expected additions: Jahmius Ramsey, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon, Clarence Nadolny

23 Baylor Coach: Scott Drew



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players definitely gone: Makai Mason, King McClure



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Devonte Bandoo, Jared Butler, Tristan Clark, Freddie Gillespie, Mario Kegler, Matthew Mayer, Flo Thamba, Mark Vital



Expected additions: Davion Mitchell, Macio Teague, Jordan Turner

24 Creighton Coach: Greg McDermott



2018-19 record: 20-15



Notable players definitely gone: Kaleb Joseph, Connor Cashaw, Samson Froling



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Martin Krampelj, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitch Ballock, Marcus Zegarowski, Davion Mintz, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop



Expected additions: Tristan Enaruna, Sedrick Hammonds 25 Ohio St. Coach: Chris Holtmann



2018-19 record: 20-15



Notable players definitely gone: CJ Jackson, Keyshawn Woods



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Kyle Young, Justin Aherns, Musa Jallow, Jaedon LeDee



Expected additions: DJ Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, EJ Liddel, Ibrahima Diallo, CJ Walker 26 Davidson Coach: Bob McKillop



2018-19 record: 24-10



Notable players definitely gone: Nathan Ekwu



Other expected departures: Dusan Kovacevic



Notable players expected to return: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luka Brajkovic, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Carter Collins, David Czerapowics, Bates Jones



Expected additions: N/A

Top 25 And 1 analysis