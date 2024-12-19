Teams who have been struggling of late clash when the Alabama State Hornets battle the Norfolk State Spartans at the Chris Paul HBCU Challenge on Thursday afternoon. Alabama State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 103-93 overtime win over UT Martin on Dec. 11, while Norfolk State lost its third game in a row with a 71-62 loss to Northern Kentucky on Sunday. The Hornets (4-6) are 2-0 on neutral courts this season. The Spartans (6-6), who won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference at 11-3 and were 24-11 overall in 2023-24, are playing at a neutral site for the first time this year.

Tip-off from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., is set for 5 p.m. ET. Norfolk State is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Alabama State vs. Norfolk State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.

Alabama State vs. Norfolk State spread: Norfolk State -4.5



Alabama State vs. Norfolk State over/under: 149 points

Alabama State vs. Norfolk State money line: Alabama State +113, Norfolk State +109

ALAS: The Hornets have hit the game total under in 18 of their last 31 games (+3.75 units)

NFS: The Spartans have hit the money line in 19 of their last 30 games (+5.95 units)

Why you should back Norfolk State

Senior guard Brian Moore Jr. is one of three Spartans averaging 10 or more points. In 12 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.6 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 29.3 minutes. He is in his first season in the program after spending two years at Murray State. He has scored in double digits in every game this season, including a season-high 31 points with six rebounds and two assists in an 84-73 loss at William & Mary on Nov. 12.

Sixth-year senior guard Christian Ings has reached double-digit scoring in 10 of 12 games on the year. In 12 starts, he is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28.2 minutes. He is connecting on 47.7% of his field goals, including 56% from 3-point range and 69.8% of his free throws. In an 83-69 win over James Madison on Nov. 9, he scored a season-high 22 points with five rebounds.

Why you should back Alabama State

The Hornets are led by sophomore guard Amarr Knox, who is in his third season with the program. In 10 starts this season, he is averaging 15.8 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 rebounds in 28.9 minutes. He is coming off a 23-point and three-assist performance in the win over UT Martin. He had 24 points, five rebounds and four steals in a 77-59 loss at Cincinnati on Nov. 27.

Senior guard C.J. Hines is one of three Alabama State players averaging 12 or more points. He is coming off a double-double with 17 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in the win over UT Martin. He had 24 points in a 77-75 win over Lamar at the Akron Basketball Classic on Nov. 23. In nine starts, he is averaging 15.1 points, 3.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and one steal in 28.2 minutes.

