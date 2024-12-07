College basketball action continues on Saturday as the Boise State Broncos (6-2) host the Washington State Cougars (7-2) on CBS and Paramount+. Washington State leads the overall series between the two teams 5-4, including the last meeting in Spokane last season, and a win on Saturday would make them 3-0 versus Mountain West teams this season. The Cougars are coming off of a 68-57 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack, while the Broncos defeated Utah Tech 87-64 their last time out.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise. The latest Boise State vs. Washington State odds from SportsLine consensus list Boise State as an 8.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5.

For Boise State vs. Washington State, the model projects that the Cougars cover the spread as 8.5-point underdogs. Washington State is no stranger to playing as a road underdog, as the Cougars just pulled off a huge upset at Nevada earlier this week. They were 11.5-point underdogs, but they took a 10-point lead going into halftime and never trailed in the second half of a 68-57 win.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Watts led the way with 17 point and four rebounds, while sophomore forward LeJuan Watts had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Junior guard Nate Calmese had a strong outing as well, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and seven dimes. Leading scorer Cedric Coward has been battling a shoulder injury and is questionable for this game.

Boise State has already lost twice as a favorite this season, falling to San Fransisco in early November before getting upset as a 10-point favorite against Boston College in the Cayman Islands. The Broncos have only covered the spread once in their last six games, and the model has Washington State covering in 70% of simulations on Saturday. Stream the game here.

