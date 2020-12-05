Gonzaga was No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. Baylor was No. 2. So that the Zags and Bears were set to give us the 43rd No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup ever, just 11 days into this season, wasn't surprising. Once the game was scheduled, and the initial poll published, it was always supposed to be this way. But, that said, it was still wild. Because, from a historical perspective, Saturday's showdown in Indianapolis really might've been the most unlikely No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in college basketball history.

And then it got called off.

According to a statement released by both schools, a Gonzaga player, and somebody else in the Zags' traveling party, tested positive for COVID-19. So what was going to be the 43rd matchup in college basketball history between the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the AP poll will instead go down as the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in college basketball history to be canceled by a global pandemic.

(Sigh)

This should, more than anything, serve as a reminder of how things are going to unfold. Gonzaga-Baylor is the biggest casualty of the season so far -- but it won't be the last. To date, roughly 21% of all games scheduled have been postponed or canceled. Hovering around that number through March seems likely.

Either way, Gonzaga and Baylor are now guaranteed to remain No. 1 and No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings come Sunday morning. The only thing that caused movement in Saturday morning's update is Wisconsin's 67-65 loss at Marquette. Per Top 25 And 1 rules, Wisconsin was hit with a 10-spot auto-drop for losing to a team not currently under consideration for the Top 25 And 1. That means the Badgers are now No. 17. Their next game is Wednesday against Louisville.

