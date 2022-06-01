The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the 2022 NBA Draft and return to college basketball is Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. So buckle up. What will Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Julian Strawther do? Michigan's Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan? Houston's Marcus Sasser? Kansas' Jalen Wilson? Duke's Trevor Keels? Colorado State's David Roddy?

There are lots of players with big announcements on the way. So the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 will be changing again shortly, I'm certain. But I did want to provide one last update before the deadline passes based on some recent developments — specifically Jaylin Williams officially leaving Arkansas, Dalen Terry officially leaving Arizona and Rasir Bolton officially withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to Gonzaga.

So this is Version 12.0 of the Top 25 And 1.

You might notice that I barely dropped Arkansas, which I think will leave me higher on the Razorbacks than most. I'm fine with that. Yes, I know they're now only returning one meaningful player (Davonte Davis) from last season's team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. But they're also enrolling three five-star freshmen (Nick Smith, Anthony Black, Jordan Walsh) and at least four impactful transfers (Ricky Council, Jalen Graham, Makhel Mitchell, Makhi Mitchell). That's strong. And, don't forget, arguably nobody has been better in recent years than Eric Musselman at taking players from all over and quickly creating a great team with them. So I remain a believer in what the Razorbacks will be next season.

That's why Arkansas is still in the top five of the Top 25 And 1.

Gonzaga is up to No. 4. Arizona dropped to No. 19.

Now we wait to see what decisions necessitate more shuffling.

FYI: Prospects and transfers announcing their future plans will continue to impact the Top 25 And 1 even after the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft passes — but it's difficult, at this point, to envision anybody supplanting North Carolina at No. 1. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a team that lost to Kansas in the championship game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. To that core, UNC is adding a top-15 recruiting class highlighted by top-40 prospects Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington. So it's not crazy to think Hubert Davis could start his head-coaching career with back-to-back trips to the Final Four.

Top 25 And 1 rankings