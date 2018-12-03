College basketball rankings: Kansas is No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 because its resume is better than Gonzaga's

I have no problem with those voting Gonzaga No. 1; it's perfectly sensible. But it should be noted that Kansas started the season higher than the Zags and currently has a better resume than the Zags.

That's why I have KU above the Zags.

Kansas, which was No. 1 in the preseason AP poll, currently owns neutral-court wins over the teams ranked No. 9 (Michigan State), No. 13 (Tennessee) and No. 29 (Marquette) at KenPom whereas Gonzaga's second-best win is over the team ranked No. 31 (Creighton) -- and its third-best win is over the team ranked 47th (Arizona). Yes, I realize Gonzaga's win over Creighton came on the road. And that's super-impressive. But I still think the Jayhawks have the better resume. So if you're wondering why I have them No. 1 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1, I just gave you the reason. And, no, I don't care that Kansas went to overtime this weekend with a Stanford team that's now 4-4 because I also didn't care two weeks ago when Gonzaga was in a single-digit game in the final 20 seconds with an Illinois team that's now 2-6.

Simply put, in basketball, those things sometimes happen.

For my purposes, wins are wins.