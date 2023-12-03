The sport of college football spent Saturday playing games designed to help determine which schools should be invited to the four-team playoff that finally seems too small. Meantime, the sport of college basketball spent Saturday making things difficult for anybody dumb enough to rank 26 teams every morning.

What a wild afternoon!

Georgia Tech upset Duke, 72-68. UNC Wilmington upset Kentucky, 80-73. Drexel upset Villanova, 57-55. Those are three of the biggest brands in the sport — three programs that have combined to win 16 NCAA Tournaments — all losing to schools that were ranked outside of the top 125 at KenPom.com at tipoff. It was bad losses all around -- especially Kentucky's defeat inside Rupp Arena.

John Calipari's Wildcats were coming off of a 22-point victory over Miami. They closed as 17.5-point favorites over UNC Wilmington. And yet they lost by seven points to a Coastal Athletic Association program that had previously lost 86-56 to Appalachian State (No. 94 at KenPom) and 74-66 to East Carolina (No. 200 at KenPom).

"All I know," said Kentucky coach John Calipari, "is [that] we didn't play the way we've been playing,"

Kentucky is down to No. 15 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 following Saturday's 82-55 win over Colgate that pushed Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats to 7-0. They are the only undefeated team in the country with multiple wins over schools also in the Top 25 And 1. Barring a surprise, Arizona should move to No.1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches poll when those rankings update Monday.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 3 Wisconsin 9 Duke Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Arizona Oumar Ballo finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 82-55 win over Colgate. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Wisconsin. -- 7-0 2 Purdue Purdue allowed Northwestern to shoot 50% from 3-point range in Friday's 92-88 OT loss at Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game is Monday against Iowa. -- 7-1 3 Kansas K.J. Adams finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Friday's 69-65 win over UConn. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against UMKC. 1 7-1 4 Houston LJ Cryer finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Friday's 66-60 win at Xavier. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Rice. 1 8-0 5 UConn Cam Spencer was just 2-of-12 from the field in Fridays' 69-65 loss at Kansas. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against North Carolina. 1 7-1 6 Baylor Jalen Bridges finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 91-40 win over Northwestern State. The Bears' next game is Tuesday against Seton Hall. 2 8-0 7 Marquette David Joplin was 3-of-13 from the field in Saturday's 75-64 loss at Wisconsin. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Texas. 4 6-2 8 Gonzaga Graham Ike finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 89-76 win over USC. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Arkansas Pine Bluff. 1 6-1 9 Colo. St. Joel Scott finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 86-81 win over Washington. The Rams' next game is Wednesday against Denver. 2 8-0 10 FAU Johnell Davis finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 90-74 win over Charleston. The Owls' next game is Tuesday against Illinois. 2 7-1 11 Texas Max Abmas finished with 26 points and six assists in Thursday's 77-58 win over Texas State. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday at Marquette. 2 6-1 12 N. Carolina RJ Davis finished with 27 points and five assists in Saturday's 78-70 win over Florida State. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against UConn. 2 7-1 13 Tennessee Jordan Gainey was 1-of-9 from 3-point range in Wednesday's 100-92 loss at North Carolina. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against George Mason. 2 4-3 14 Texas A&M Wade Taylor IV was 2-of-10 from the field in Wednesday's 59-47 loss at Virginia. The Aggies' next game is Wednesday against DePaul. 2 6-2 15 Kentucky Rob Dillingham was 1-of-9 from the field in Saturday's 80-73 loss to UNC Wilmington. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Penn. 8 6-2 16 Miami Norchad Omier finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 62-49 win over Notre Dame. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday against LIU. 1 6-1 17 Creighton Baylor Scheierman finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 79-65 win at Oklahoma State. The Bluejays' next game is Sunday at Nebraska. 1 6-1 18 Auburn Johni Broome finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 74-57 win over Virginia Tech. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Appalachian State. 1 5-1 19 Duke Duke was 4-of-16 from 3-point range in Saturday's 72-68 loss at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Charlotte. 9 5-3 20 Michigan St. Jaden Akins finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 86-55 win over Georgia Southern. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday at Nebraska. -- 4-3 21 Illinois Terrence Shannon finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 76-58 win at Rutgers. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against FAU. -- 6-1 22 Oklahoma Otega Oweh finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 107-86 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Sooners' next game is Tuesday against Providence. -- 7-0 23 BYU Spencer Johnson finished with 22 points and five assists in Friday's 85-56 win over Fresno State. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Evansville. 2 7-0 24 Wisconsin Max Klesmit finished with 21 points and two steals in Saturday's 75-64 win over Marquette. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday at Michigan State. NR 6-2 25 Virginia Isaac McKneely finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 84-62 win over Syracuse. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against North Carolina Central. NR 7-1 26 UCLA Dylan Andrews finished with 17 points and five assists in Thursday's 66-65 win over UC Riverside. The Bruins' next game is Dec. 9 at Villanova. -- 5-2

In: Wisconsin, Virginia | Out: Villanova, Memphis