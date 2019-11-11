College Basketball Rankings: Kentucky is No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, Florida drops out of top 10 after loss to FSU
Florida dropped to No. 19 after Sunday's loss to Florida State
Early in the season, every season, I find myself rooting for the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 to be disrupted as little as possible because, early in the season, every season, the sample sizes are so small that teams don't have enough good wins to offset bad losses and still present strong resumes.
That's my way of saying I'm disappointed in Florida.
To be clear, I'm happy for Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton. He's a legend. And his Seminoles' 63-51 win at Florida on Sunday is one of the best wins any school has through the first seven days of this season. But I had Florida at No. 9 in Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1. And now the Gators are 1-1 with a win over North Florida and a double-digit loss at home to a Florida State team that lost five days ago to a Pitt team that lost two days ago to Nicholls State.
That's rough stuff.
Obviously, there is no way to argue Florida has a body of work worthy of a national ranking with that body of work — and, in past years, I'd just drop the Gators out of the Top 25 And 1 completely. But, back when I handled things that way, it resulted in me having teams unranked that were still clearly, on paper, and in the computers, among the best in the country, and it looked silly. So my current approach is to blindly punish ranked teams that take bad losses by dropping them 10 spots for their first bad loss. If that drops them out of the Top 25 And 1, it drops them out. You get what you get. But what this approach also does is ensure schools that are in the top 16 of the Top 25 And 1 from dropping out completely strictly because of one uneven performance early in the season. And that's a good thing, I think, because history shows taking a bad loss early doesn't necessarily mean a team that was supposed to be good is bad.
So … Florida is No. 19 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. And Kentucky, which is 2-0 with a win over No. 3 Michigan State, is No. 1 for the sixth consecutive day.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's win over Eastern Kentucky. Immanuel Quickley added 16 points and five assists.
|--
|2-0
|2
|Duke
|Cassius Stanley finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win over Colorado State. Tre Jones added 15 points and eight assists.
|--
|2-0
|3
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 17 points and 11 assists in Sunday's win over Binghamton. Xavier Tillman added 17 points and eight rebounds.
|--
|1-1
|4
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds in Sunday's win over Youngstown State. Steven Enoch added 17 points and 14 rebounds.
|--
|2-0
|5
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Friday's win over UNC Greensboro. Ochai Agbaji added 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
|--
|1-1
|6
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Saturday's win over Rhode Island. The 6-10 center is averaging 17.5 points and 11.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|7
|Memphis
|Boogie Ellis sank six three-pointers and finished with 22 points in Friday's win over Illinois-Chicago. James Wiseman added 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
|--
|2-0
|8
|N. Carolina
|Cole Anthony finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over UNC Wilmington. He's averaging 27.0 points and 10.5 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|9
|Virginia
|Mamadi Diakite finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's win over James Madison. Virginia held the Dukes to 22.6% shooting from the field.
|1
|2-0
|10
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev got 25 points in 24 minutes in Saturday's win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Drew Timme added 15 points and six rebounds off the bench.
|1
|2-0
|11
|Seton Hall
|Sandro Mamukelashvili finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday's win over Stony Brook. Jared Rhoden added 11 points, two assists and two steals.
|1
|2-0
|12
|Villanova
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl got 24 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's victory over Army. Saddiq Bey added 22 points.
|1
|1-0
|13
|Texas Tech
|TJ Holyfield scored 20 points in 24 minutes in Saturday's win over Bethune-Cookman. Davide Moretti added 13 points and five assists.
|1
|2-0
|14
|Oregon
|Anthony Mathis, a graduate-transfer from New Mexico, scored a career-high 30 points in Saturday's win over Boise State. Francis Okoro missed the game after being struck by an automobile earlier in the week.
|1
|2-0
|15
|Auburn
|Isaac Okoro scored 17 points on six field goal attempts in Friday's win over Davidson. Anfernee McLemore came off of the bench and added 12 points.
|1
|2-0
|16
|VCU
|Marcus Evans scored 13 points in Friday's win over North Texas. The Rams won despite shooting just 37.0% from the field.
|1
|2-0
|17
|Tennessee
|Lamonte Turner finished with a team-high 17 points and six assists in Tuesday's win over UNC Asheville. Yves Pons added 15 points and seven rebounds.
|1
|1-0
|18
|Ohio St.
|D.J. Carton came off of the bench and scored 13 points in Sunday's win over UMass Lowell. The Buckeyes shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range in the victory.
|1
|2-0
|19
|Florida
|The Gators shot 28.0% in Sunday's loss to Florida State. Kerry Blackshear, a preseason All-American, missed all five of his field-goal attempts.
|10
|1-1
|20
|Arizona
|Nico Mannion finished with 23 points and nine assists in Sunday's win over Illinois. Josh Green added 20 points and five rebounds.
|--
|2-0
|21
|Utah St.
|Justin Bean finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Friday's win over Weber State. Sam Merrill added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.
|--
|2-0
|22
|Saint Mary's
|Jordan Ford scored 26 points in Tuesday's overtime victory over Wisconsin. The Gaels used a 21-3 run in the first half to erase what was an early deficit.
|--
|1-0
|23
|LSU
|Javonte Smart finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Friday's win over Bowling Green. He was 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.
|--
|1-0
|24
|Washington
|Jaden McDaniels scored 18 points in Friday's win over Baylor. The Huskies shot 46.7% from 3-point range in the victory.
|--
|1-0
|25
|Baylor
|The Bears missed 42 of their 65 field goal attempts in Friday's loss to Washington. Tristan Clark was responsible for 11 of those misses.
|--
|1-1
|26
|Texas
|Matt Coleman finished with 22 points and seven assists in Saturday's win at Purdue. Gerald Liddell added 14 points and eight rebounds.
|--
|2-0
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Autism touches Kent State and Towson
Towson coach Pat Skerry is the parent of an autistic child; Kent State coach Rob Senderoff...
-
NDSU vs. Cal Poly odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's North Dakota State vs. Cal Poly game...
-
Podcast: Can Memphis, Wiseman beat NCAA?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ankle injury that sidelined All-American Myles...
-
Brother of MSU star Winston dies
The tragic incident took place Saturday night in Albion, Michigan
-
Top 25 And 1: Seton Hall in trouble
Kevin Willard's Pirates play Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans on Thursday
-
Florida vs. Florida State odds, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Sunday's Florida vs. Florida State game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...