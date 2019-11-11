College Basketball Rankings: Kentucky is No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, Florida drops out of top 10 after loss to FSU

Early in the season, every season, I find myself rooting for the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 to be disrupted as little as possible because, early in the season, every season, the sample sizes are so small that teams don't have enough good wins to offset bad losses and still present strong resumes.

That's my way of saying I'm disappointed in Florida.

To be clear, I'm happy for Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton. He's a legend. And his Seminoles' 63-51 win at Florida on Sunday is one of the best wins any school has through the first seven days of this season. But I had Florida at No. 9 in Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1. And now the Gators are 1-1 with a win over North Florida and a double-digit loss at home to a Florida State team that lost five days ago to a Pitt team that lost two days ago to Nicholls State.

That's rough stuff.

Obviously, there is no way to argue Florida has a body of work worthy of a national ranking with that body of work — and, in past years, I'd just drop the Gators out of the Top 25 And 1 completely. But, back when I handled things that way, it resulted in me having teams unranked that were still clearly, on paper, and in the computers, among the best in the country, and it looked silly. So my current approach is to blindly punish ranked teams that take bad losses by dropping them 10 spots for their first bad loss. If that drops them out of the Top 25 And 1, it drops them out. You get what you get. But what this approach also does is ensure schools that are in the top 16 of the Top 25 And 1 from dropping out completely strictly because of one uneven performance early in the season. And that's a good thing, I think, because history shows taking a bad loss early doesn't necessarily mean a team that was supposed to be good is bad.

So … Florida is No. 19 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. And Kentucky, which is 2-0 with a win over No. 3 Michigan State, is No. 1 for the sixth consecutive day.