College basketball rankings: PK80 finals more compelling than Packers-Steelers

Yes, it'll be dwarfed in television ratings by an NFL game featuring one team with an aging quarterback (Steelers) and another with an injured quarterback (Packers). But Sunday night's college basketball doubleheader should produce far more compelling matchups for anybody not invested in a fantasy football team.

First it's Michigan State-North Carolina at 8:30 ET.

Then it's Duke-Florida at 10:30 ET.

Those are the title games of the PK80-Phil Knight Invitational — a first-year event that's lived up to its hype. Sunday night's doubleheader gives fans an opportunity to see the reigning national champs (UNC) and the nation's top-ranked team (Duke), the preseason national player of the year (Miles Bridges) and the early favorite for postseason national player of the year (Marvin Bagley) -- plus three already-inducted Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coaches (Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Tom Izzo). And though that list of attractions didn't mention the Florida coach (Michael White), any Florida players or Florida in general, it should be pointed out that the Gators have been super-impressive this season, which is why they're only a 1.5-point underdog on a neutral court to the nation's No. 1 team.

Simply put, this should be awesome.

All four schools in these title games are in the top 11 of the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Duke, of course, remains No. 1. Michigan State is No. 3. Florida is No. 9. And North Carolina is No. 11.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.