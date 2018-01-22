College basketball rankings: Villanova's impressive run at No. 1 has no end in sight

Villanova will lose again, at some point. I think. But the only loss on the Wildcats' resume to date is a 101-93 loss at Hinkle Fieldhouse in which Butler made 15 of 22 3-point attempts. In other words, Villanova's only loss came under unusual circumstances. And KenPom currently projects Jay Wright's team to be favored by at least five points in every game between now and the end of the regular season. So it's not too crazy to suggest the Wildcats could remain No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) through Selection Sunday.

Their next game is Tuesday vs. Providence.

Then they play Saturday at Marquette.

They're one of only two one-loss teams remaining. They have three wins over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- and a total of five top-50 KenPom wins. So, I think, Villanova clearly has the nation's best resume and deserve to be atop all college basketball rankings. This is the 15th consecutive day the Wildcats have been No. 1 in the Top 25 (and one).

Monday's updated Top 25 (and 1) rankings