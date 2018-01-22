College basketball rankings: Villanova's impressive run at No. 1 has no end in sight
The Wildcats have a good shot at staying No. 1 in the Top 25 (and 1) for the rest of the regular season
Villanova will lose again, at some point. I think. But the only loss on the Wildcats' resume to date is a 101-93 loss at Hinkle Fieldhouse in which Butler made 15 of 22 3-point attempts. In other words, Villanova's only loss came under unusual circumstances. And KenPom currently projects Jay Wright's team to be favored by at least five points in every game between now and the end of the regular season. So it's not too crazy to suggest the Wildcats could remain No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) through Selection Sunday.
Their next game is Tuesday vs. Providence.
Then they play Saturday at Marquette.
They're one of only two one-loss teams remaining. They have three wins over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- and a total of five top-50 KenPom wins. So, I think, Villanova clearly has the nation's best resume and deserve to be atop all college basketball rankings. This is the 15th consecutive day the Wildcats have been No. 1 in the Top 25 (and one).
Monday's updated Top 25 (and 1) rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|Fourteen of the Wildcats' 18 wins have come by double-digits, among them victories over Xavier and Gonzaga. Villanova's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|18-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 10 straight games since losing at West Virginia. Their resume features wins over North Carolina and Rhode Island.
|--
|18-1
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins, among them victories over Michigan State and Florida. Both of Duke's losses came in true road games.
|--
|17-2
|4
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 15 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky in November. Fifteen of Purdue's 19 wins are double-digit wins.
|--
|19-2
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Oklahoma. They're 6-1 in the Big 12 and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|16-3
|6
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume features six top-45 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 losses. They're 5-2 in the Big 12 and alone in second in the league standings.
|--
|16-3
|7
|Michigan State
|The Spartans opened 15-1 but are just 2-2 in their past four games. Their resume features three top-40 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|17-3
|8
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won three straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-55 losses.
|--
|18-3
|9
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features six top-45 KenPom wins and just one sub-25 loss. UNC owns victories over Ohio State, Clemson and Tennessee.
|--
|16-4
|10
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have won 10 straight games since losing consecutive games to Xavier and Florida. They're 6-0 in the AAC and in possession of a two-game lead in the league standings.
|--
|17-2
|11
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. They'll take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with Kansas.
|--
|14-4
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features five top-40 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They're 1-3 since Zach Smith broke a bone in his foot.
|--
|15-4
|13
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 14-game winning streak features victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|19-2
|14
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-25 loss. Their best win is a 27-point victory over Ohio State.
|--
|17-4
|15
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes are 12-1 in their past 13 games with wins over Michigan State, Michigan and Maryland. The lone loss in that stretch is a neutral-court loss to North Carolina.
|--
|17-4
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won four straight games since losing at Colorado. Their resume includes two top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-60 losses.
|--
|16-4
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers are off to their best start since they opened 19-2 in the 2008-09 season. Their resume features five top-40 KenPom wins.
|--
|16-3
|18
|Auburn
|The Tigers overcame a 16-point deficit Saturday to beat Georgia. Auburn is 15-1 in its past 16 games with wins over Tennessee and Arkansas.
|--
|17-2
|19
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume features three top-35 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They're one of only two teams to beat Purdue.
|--
|13-5
|20
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They'll try to snap a two-game losing streak Thursday against UCF.
|--
|15-4
|21
|Florida
|The Gators are 8-1 in their past nine games with wins at Texas A&M, Missouri and Kentucky. They're alone atop the SEC standings but in possession of a resume with two sub-80 losses.
|--
|14-5
|22
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils started the season 12-0 but are just 3-4 in their past seven games. Their resume features double-digit wins over Kansas and Xavier.
|--
|15-4
|23
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features three top-40 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They're 1-1 so far without Jaylen Fisher.
|--
|14-5
|24
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's resume features two top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-25 loss. Nevada will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Wyoming.
|--
|18-3
|25
|Rhode Island
|The Rams will take a 10-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Fordham. They're 7-0 in the Atlantic 10 and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|15-3
|26
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 10-2 in their past 12 games. Their resume features wins over Michigan State, Texas, Maryland and UCLA.
|--
|17-5
