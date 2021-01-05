West Virginia was down 19 points late Monday on the road with a little more than 11 minutes left in regulation to an Oklahoma State team led by the player some believe will be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft -- Cade Cunningham. In other words, things weren't going well. So it appeared the Mountaineers were about to drop to 1-3 in the Big 12 and 0-2 since Oscar Tshiebwe left the program last week for what was officially described as "personal reasons."

Then Miles McBride took over.

"He loves those moments," said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, whose team rallied to beat Oklahoma State, 87-84, thanks in part to McBride scoring 14 of his 21 points in the final four minutes. "He loves the opportunity to take charge. … He's a guy who doesn't shy away from the challenge."

The improbable comeback improved West Virginia to 9-3 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12, and resulted in Huggins recording his 300th win as the Mountaineers' coach. His career record is now 890-375.

That's Hall of Fame stuff.

I mention that only because Huggins is once again nominated for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. It's the fourth consecutive year he's been on the ballot.

It's time for him to get in.

Huggins has won a bazillion games despite never working at anything close to a blue blood program. He's led multiple schools to the Final Four. He had the best team in the country in the 1999-2000 season until National Player of the Year Kenyon Martin broke his leg in the Conference USA Tournament. If not for that injury, many believe Huggins would also have a national championship on his resume.

I once asked Huggins if he ever wonders what would've happened if Martin's injury never happened. His answer was perfect.

"I don't have to wonder," Huggins said. "I know what would've happened. Big fella wasn't gonna let us lose. … And, yeah, the Kenyon thing still bothers me."

You know what bothers me? That Huggins has been on the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame ballot three times previously and been rejected each time. That's nonsensical and something that shouldn't happen a fourth time. So here's hoping the people with the power to do the right thing finally do the right thing this year.

West Virginia remains No. 11 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Mountaineers' next game is Saturday against Texas.

