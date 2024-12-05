The Detroit Titans (4-5) will play a home game for the first time since mid-November when they host the PFW Mastodons (5-3) in a Horizon League opener on Thursday afternoon. Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak with a 98-89 win over Eastern Michigan in overtime on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne is coming off a road win of its own, beating East Texas A&M in a 77-57 final. The Mastodons swept the season series between these teams last season, winning both games by double digits.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall in Detroit. Purdue Fort Wayne is favored by 8 points in the latest Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne odds, while the over/under is 148 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 season on a 170-123 betting roll (+2061) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Detroit vs. Purdue Fort Wayne. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne spread: Purdue Fort Wayne -8

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne over/under: 148 points

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne money line: Purdue Fort Wayne -355, Detroit +280

Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne picks: See picks here

Why Detroit Mercy can cover

Detroit has already proven that it can pull off big upsets, doing so on two occasions so far this season. The Titans beat Ball State as 11-point underdogs two weeks ago, as junior guard Orlando Lovejoy had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Junior guard Jared Lary added 15 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench.

The Titans are coming off another upset win, taking down Eastern Michigan as 7-point underdogs in overtime on Saturday. Lovejoy had 18 points and seven assists, with six of his points coming in the extra period. Detroit has covered the spread in nine of its last 11 games, and it has covered in five of its last seven home games against Purdue Fort Wayne. See which team to pick here.

Why Purdue Fort Wayne can cover

While Detroit is coming off its second upset win, the Titans have also lost four games by double digits this season. Their inconsistency will be difficult to overcome against a Purdue Fort Wayne team that has only lost three games, with two of those coming against UCF and Penn State. They covered the spread in both of those losses, and they have covered in six of their last seven games overall.

Purdue Fort Wayne is coming off a 77-57 win over East Texas A&M, easily covering the spread as an 8.5-point road favorite. Junior guard Jalen Jackson leads the Mastodons with 18.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while senior guard Rasheed Bello is adding 14.4 points and 3.5 assists. They are joined in double figures by sophomore guard Corey Hadnot II (11.3) and junior forward Eric Mulder (10.6). See which team to pick here.

How to make Detroit vs. Purdue Fort Wayne picks

The model has simulated PFW vs. Detroit Mercy 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the PFW vs. Detroit spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 170-123 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.