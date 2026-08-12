Former UNC star Seth Trimble commits to Louisville, bolsters an already stacked 2026-27 Cardinal roster

Pat Kelsey and the Louisville Cardinals are going all-in on the 2026-27 season. An already stacked roster just got better and deeper. Early on Wednesday morning, former North Carolina guard Seth Trimble committed to Louisville, taking advantage of a recent preliminary injunction ruling that gives athletes from the class of 2022 another year of eligibility, per ESPN.

This is not merely another transfer for Louisville. The Cardinals gain an ACC-caliber starter and defensive specialist with 126 games of Power Five experience on Aug. 12, days before the first semester of the 2026-27 school year starts.

A two-year starter at North Carolina, Trimble will now face his former team twice during the 2026-27 season, this time in a Louisville uniform.

Trimble went undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft earlier this summer and later signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Washington Wizards. He joined their Las Vegas Summer League roster and will now be a leading cog next season for the Cardinals under Kelsey.

Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado recently granted a class-wide preliminary injunction requiring the NCAA to give athletes from the 2022 cycle another year, who exhausted four seasons of eligibility this spring. This comes after the NCAA in June approved an age-based model allowing five seasons of competition within a five-year period.

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As a senior last season for the Tar Heels, Trimble averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 47.1% from the field. During 18 starts as a junior, Trimble's numbers were 11.6 points, 5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.4 steals per contest.

Trimble was never a standout three-point shooter. He shot 26.6 percent from three as a junior and 28.6 percent from deep as a senior.

Trimble became one of the ACC's dependable two-way guards during his tenure in Chapel Hill under then-coach Hubert Davis. His offensive growth was obvious, but his calling card never changed: physical defense, downhill pressure and the willingness to embrace whatever assignment gave his team the best chance to win.

Louisville benefits from the eligibility lifeline. There's irony here, too. Trimble's career-high 30 points came against Louisville in February, so the Cardinals have seen what his strength, burst and attacking mindset can do up close.

Louisville bolsters an already stacked roster

Trimble joins a Louisville roster featuring the No. 1 transfer class, according to 247Sports, headlined by No. 1-ranked Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga.

Trimble gives the Cardinals a starter-quality addition. It's not just another portal commitment. The Menomonee Falls, Wis. native brings 126 games of experience, composure and the defensive edge required to survive the league's backcourts. He can initiate offense, attack mismatches, rebound his position and guard multiple spots.

At the G League Combine in May, Trimble led all players with a 43.5-inch vertical jump.

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For a Cardinals team carrying expectations, Trimble provides something roster construction cannot manufacture overnight: scar tissue. He has played rivalry games, NCAA Tournament minutes and pressure possessions.

Louisville is getting an older, stronger and more complete version of the player the Tar Heels developed—and one final season to maximize it.

Before the Trimble commitment, Louisville's projected starting lineup included Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad, Adrian Wooley, Arkansas transfer wing Karter Knox, Iowa forward transfer Alvaro Folgueiras, and big man Bidunga. It will be interesting to see how Kelsey manipulates the roster with Trimble now on board. And the pressure will be on now. Kelsey has not made it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament at Louisville and now has his best roster to date.