NCST
2 Pass
1 Rush
50 YDS
0:52 POS
Penalty
1ST & 10 NCST 35
0:35
Penalty on NCST 71-J.Sculthorpe Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NCST 35. No Play.
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:35
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
+1 YD
1ST & 1 UNC 1
0:39
16-B.Hockman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+15 YD
2ND & 10 UNC 16
0:55
16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NC 1 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UNC 16
0:59
16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
Penalty
1ST & 10 UNC 31
1:06
16-B.Hockman incomplete. Penalty on NC 15-L.Hollins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 31. No Play.
+34 YD
1ST & 10 NCST 35
1:24
16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NC 31 for 34 yards (4-T.Morrison).
Penalty
1ST & 10 NCST 25
1:27
16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas. Penalty on NC 4-T.Morrison Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 25. No Play.
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:27
95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
UNC
1 Pass
7 Rush
13 YDS
1:33 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:27
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
Touchdown 9:01
7-S.Howell complete to 11-J.Downs. 11-J.Downs runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
01:35
pos
7
23
Touchdown 1:01
10-B.Finley complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
02:21
pos
6
14
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|30
|Rushing
|3
|15
|Passing
|9
|13
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|7-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|244
|485
|Total Plays
|43
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|233
|Rush Attempts
|16
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|199
|252
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|19-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-36
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-54.8
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|11
|8
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|199
|PASS YDS
|252
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|233
|
|
|244
|TOTAL YDS
|485
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Finley 10 QB
|B. Finley
|13/20
|143
|1
|2
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|3/7
|56
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|9
|41
|0
|9
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|4
|12
|0
|11
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
B. Finley 10 QB
|B. Finley
|2
|-9
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|3
|3
|76
|1
|42
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|5
|3
|49
|0
|34
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|4
|3
|29
|0
|15
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|4
|4
|28
|0
|15
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Parham 28 TE
|D. Parham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|12-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Louis 19 DB
|J. Pierre-Louis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell 4 CB
|C. Powell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 0 DE
|T. Dawkins
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 99 DL
|D. Joseph
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 CB
|M. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Scott 2 LB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 52 DT
|C. Clark
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|19/30
|252
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|18
|133
|2
|24
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|15
|88
|1
|16
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|8
|12
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|9
|7
|105
|0
|26
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|3
|2
|46
|0
|32
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|8
|5
|38
|0
|9
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|3
|2
|32
|0
|16
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|2
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|3
|2
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|4-2
|1.0
|1
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hollins 15 DB
|L. Hollins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 56 DL
|T. Fox
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 42 LB
|T. Hopper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 88 DL
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 12 LB
|T. Fox
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|1/2
|40
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|2
|43.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(0:35 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 71-J.Sculthorpe Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NCST 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NCST 1(0:39 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 16(0:55 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NC 1 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 16(0:59 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 31(1:06 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Penalty on NC 15-L.Hollins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 31. No Play.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(1:24 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NC 31 for 34 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(1:27 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas. Penalty on NC 4-T.Morrison Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:27 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:27 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 5(1:35 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UNC 5(2:00 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 5 for no gain (32-D.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UNC 10(2:16 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons. Team penalty on NCST Holding 5 yards enforced at NCST 10. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 9(2:52 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 10 for -1 yard (11-P.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 9(3:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NC 5-D.Newsome Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at NCST 9.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Fumble (1 plays, 66 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(3:11 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley sacked at NCST 10 for -15 yards FUMBLES (21-C.Surratt). 10-D.Evans to NCST 9 for 1 yard (20-J.Houston).
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (12 plays, 99 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UNC 1(3:14 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 22(3:43 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NCST 1 for 21 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 30(4:05 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 22 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(4:34 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 30 for 12 yards (6-J.Harris19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UNC 47(4:39 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons. Penalty on NCST 25-S.Battle Pass interference 11 yards enforced at NC 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 47(4:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Walston.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(4:50 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Brown.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 36(5:12 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 47 for 11 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 36(5:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 26(5:51 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at NC 36 for 10 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(6:25 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 26 for 1 yard (90-S.Jackson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 1(7:04 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 25 for 24 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NCST 44(7:16 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley punts 55 yards from NCST 44 Downed at the NC 1.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NCST 44(7:23 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 37(8:03 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 44 for 7 yards (9-C.Kelly12-T.Fox).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(8:08 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NCST 32(8:23 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 21-C.Surratt Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 32. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(8:50 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 32 for 7 yards (88-M.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(8:56 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley incomplete.
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (4 plays, 60 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 17(9:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 11-J.Downs. 11-J.Downs runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(9:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NCST 17 for 32 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 46(9:58 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams pushed ob at NCST 39 for 15 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis). Penalty on NC 1-K.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 39.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(10:31 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 46 for 6 yards (6-J.Harris).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 9 - NCST 45(10:38 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Surratt at NC 40. 21-C.Surratt to NC 40 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(11:02 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NC 45 for 1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 49(11:26 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NC 46 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox21-C.Surratt).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(11:53 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NC 49 for 9 yards (9-C.Kelly51-R.Vohasek).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NCST 37(12:11 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley to NCST 37 for no gain. Penalty on NC 15-L.Hollins Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 34(12:36 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NCST 37 for 3 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(12:58 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 34 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt).
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - UNC 28(13:11 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 53 yards from NC 28. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 30 for 11 yards (0-J.Conley33-C.Gray).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - UNC 37(13:47 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 28 for -9 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UNC 37(13:53 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 37(14:25 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 37 for no gain (0-T.Dawkins).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(14:54 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 37 for 12 yards (6-J.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 64 yards from NCST 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 25 for 24 yards (12-D.Boykin).
UNC
Tar Heels
- Halftime (6 plays, 52 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - UNC 23(0:04 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 23(0:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Carter.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 37(0:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NCST 23 for 14 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 40(0:21 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 37 for 3 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UNC 40(0:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(0:49 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 40 for 9 yards (11-P.Wilson6-J.Harris).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(0:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at NCST 49 for 26 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+42 YD
|
3 & 8 - NCST 42(1:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NCST 42(1:05 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 44(1:24 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NC 42 for 2 yards (56-T.Fox).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 46(1:51 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NC 44 for 10 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(1:56 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 38(2:14 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline pushed ob at NCST 46 for 8 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(2:39 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight pushed ob at NCST 38 for 2 yards (15-L.Hollins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 28(2:50 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to NCST 36 for 8 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(3:15 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 28 for 8 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
UNC
Tar Heels
- Missed FG (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - UNC 5(3:19 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 22 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UNC 5(3:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNC 5(3:54 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 5 for no gain (1-I.Moore29-A.McNeill).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - UNC 8(4:35 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 5 for 3 yards (6-J.Harris13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 11(5:07 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 8 for 3 yards (99-D.Joseph11-P.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 14(5:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to NCST 11 for 3 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 19(6:14 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 14 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson1-I.Moore).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 31(6:41 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams pushed ob at NCST 19 for 12 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(7:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NCST 31 for 8 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 48(7:39 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 39 for 13 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis6-J.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(8:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to NC 48 for 5 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 27(8:46 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter pushed ob at NC 43 for 16 yards (6-J.Harris4-C.Powell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(9:20 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 27 for 7 yards (90-S.Jackson).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (9 plays, -5 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 14 - NCST 14(9:26 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Parham INTERCEPTED by 2-D.Chapman at NC 14. 2-D.Chapman touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - NCST 9(9:33 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline. Penalty on NCST 15-K.Lesane Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at NC 9. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 15(9:49 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley runs ob at NC 9 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NCST 15(10:14 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NC 15 for no gain (42-T.Hopper56-T.Fox).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 21(10:49 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NC 15 for 6 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 45(11:05 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs ob at NC 21 for 24 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(11:29 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NC 45 for 4 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(11:38 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NC 49 for 11 yards (15-L.Hollins).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(11:59 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 40 for 15 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (8 plays, 67 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 10(12:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(12:26 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 10 for 14 yards (4-C.Powell52-C.Clark).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 35(13:02 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 24 for 11 yards (6-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 35(13:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 44(13:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell scrambles runs ob at NCST 35 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UNC 44(13:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 49(14:12 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to NCST 44 for 5 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(14:37 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NCST 49 for 18 yards (11-P.Wilson).
UNC
Tar Heels
- Punt (13 plays, 41 yards, 6:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - UNC 39(1:18 - 1st) 91-B.Kiernan punts 33 yards from NCST 39 Downed at the NCST 6.
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - UNC 32(2:05 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at NCST 39 for -7 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 15 - UNC 30(2:41 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NCST 32 for -2 yards (32-D.Thomas13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - UNC 35(3:13 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NCST 30 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(3:43 - 1st) 8-M.Carter pushed ob at NCST 13 for 12 yards. Penalty on NC 72-A.Richards Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 25. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - UNC 34(4:13 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NCST 25 for 9 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(4:40 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NCST 34 for 9 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 45(5:09 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NCST 43 for 2 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 46(5:35 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NCST 45 for 9 yards (4-C.Powell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 46(5:41 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Downs.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 14 - UNC 30(6:16 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 46 for 16 yards (6-J.Harris13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UNC 34(6:54 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 30 for -4 yards FUMBLES (5-C.Hart). 7-S.Howell to NC 30 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 34(7:02 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(7:31 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at NC 34 for 14 yards (1-I.Moore).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NCST 38(7:41 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 62 yards from NCST 38 to NC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NCST 38(7:46 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NCST 38(7:52 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(8:31 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 38 for 2 yards (4-T.Morrison21-C.Surratt).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(8:59 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 36 for 11 yards (42-T.Hopper12-T.Fox).
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
UNC
Tar Heels
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:59 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(8:59 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good. Team penalty on NC Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 2. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 16(9:08 - 1st) 8-M.Carter runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 17(9:40 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NCST 16 for 1 yard (2-J.Scott13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(10:06 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons pushed ob at NCST 17 for 5 yards (25-S.Battle11-P.Wilson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 38(10:27 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NCST 22 for 16 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(10:57 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NCST 38 for 1 yard (32-D.Thomas52-C.Clark).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNC 50(11:23 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at NCST 39 for 11 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - UNC 43(12:03 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NCST 50 for 7 yards (1-I.Moore6-J.Harris).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 46(12:36 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 43 for -3 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 32(13:02 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at NC 46 for 14 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(13:25 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NC 32 for 7 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NCST 32(13:37 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 51 yards from NCST 32. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at NC 25 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NCST 32(14:17 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 32 for no gain (15-L.Hollins).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(14:54 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 32 for 7 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
