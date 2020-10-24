Drive Chart
NCST
UNC

Preview not available

Preview not available
NCST
2 Pass
1 Rush
50 YDS
0:52 POS
Penalty
1ST & 10 NCST 35
0:35
Penalty on NCST 71-J.Sculthorpe Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NCST 35. No Play.
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:35
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
+1 YD
1ST & 1 UNC 1
0:39
16-B.Hockman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+15 YD
2ND & 10 UNC 16
0:55
16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NC 1 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UNC 16
0:59
16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
Penalty
1ST & 10 UNC 31
1:06
16-B.Hockman incomplete. Penalty on NC 15-L.Hollins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 31. No Play.
+34 YD
1ST & 10 NCST 35
1:24
16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NC 31 for 34 yards (4-T.Morrison).
Penalty
1ST & 10 NCST 25
1:27
16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas. Penalty on NC 4-T.Morrison Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 25. No Play.
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:27
95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
UNC
1 Pass
7 Rush
13 YDS
1:33 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:27
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 0:35
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 0:39
16-B.Hockman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
00:48
pos
13
38
Point After TD 1:27
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 1:35
25-J.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
13
yds
01:33
pos
7
37
Point After TD 3:11
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 3:14
25-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
88
yds
03:53
pos
7
30
Point After TD 8:56
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 9:01
7-S.Howell complete to 11-J.Downs. 11-J.Downs runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
01:35
pos
7
23
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:04
17-G.Atkins 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
52
yds
00:50
pos
7
17
Point After TD 0:54
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:01
10-B.Finley complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
02:21
pos
6
14
Point After TD 11:59
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 12:05
7-S.Howell runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
02:38
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 8:59
17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:08
8-M.Carter runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:26
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 30
Rushing 3 15
Passing 9 13
Penalty 4 2
3rd Down Conv 2-6 7-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 244 485
Total Plays 43 71
Avg Gain 5.7 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 45 233
Rush Attempts 16 41
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 5.7
Yards Passing 199 252
Comp. - Att. 16-27 19-30
Yards Per Pass 6.3 7.0
Penalties - Yards 4-36 8-65
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-54.8 2-43.0
Return Yards 11 8
Punts - Returns 1-11 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 NC State 4-1 077-14
14 North Carolina 3-1 71021-38
Kenan Memorial Stadium Chapel Hill, NC
 199 PASS YDS 252
45 RUSH YDS 233
244 TOTAL YDS 485
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Finley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 143 1 2 121.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 143 1 2 121.6
B. Finley 13/20 143 1 2
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 56 0 0 110.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.0% 273 1 3 110.9
B. Hockman 3/7 56 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Knight 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 220 1
Z. Knight 9 41 0 9
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 202 3
R. Person Jr. 4 12 0 11
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 17 1
B. Hockman 1 1 1 1
B. Finley 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
B. Finley 2 -9 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 145 2
E. Emezie 3 3 76 1 42
T. Thomas 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 102 0
T. Thomas 5 3 49 0 34
P. Rooks 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
P. Rooks 4 3 29 0 15
Z. Knight 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
Z. Knight 4 4 28 0 15
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 122 3
C. Angeline 1 1 8 0 8
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
R. Person Jr. 1 1 8 0 8
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
J. Houston 1 1 1 0 1
D. Carter 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 181 1
D. Carter 2 0 0 0 0
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 1
C. Riley 2 0 0 0 0
D. Parham 28 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
D. Parham 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Harris 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 0.0
J. Harris 12-3 0.0 0
P. Wilson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
P. Wilson 7-1 0.0 0
J. Pierre-Louis 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Pierre-Louis 5-1 0.0 0
C. Powell 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Powell 5-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 4-0 0.0 0
T. Dawkins 0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
T. Dawkins 4-0 1.0 0
I. Moore 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Moore 3-1 0.0 0
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
T. Baker-Williams 3-4 0.0 0
S. Jackson 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Joseph 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Joseph 2-0 1.0 0
M. Dunlap 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Dunlap 2-0 0.0 0
S. Battle 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Battle 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Hart Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
J. Scott 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
C. Clark 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Clark 0-2 0.0 0
A. McNeill 29 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. McNeill 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 12/12
C. Dunn 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Gill 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 54.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
T. Gill 3 54.7 0 62
B. Finley 10 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 55.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 55.0 1
B. Finley 1 55.0 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thomas 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
T. Thomas 1 11.0 11 0
North Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 252 1 0 144.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.0% 520 3 3 144.3
S. Howell 19/30 252 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 133 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 114 4
J. Williams 18 133 2 24
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 88 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 199 0
M. Carter 15 88 1 16
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 11 0
S. Howell 8 12 1 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Brown 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 154 0
D. Brown 9 7 105 0 26
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 66 0
M. Carter 3 2 46 0 32
E. Simmons 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
E. Simmons 8 5 38 0 9
G. Walston 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
G. Walston 3 2 32 0 16
J. Downs 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Downs 2 1 17 1 17
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
D. Newsome 3 2 14 0 14
K. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 70 1
K. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Chapman 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Chapman 4-0 0.0 1
C. Surratt 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 1.0
C. Surratt 4-2 1.0 1
J. Gemmel 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Gemmel 4-0 0.0 0
L. Hollins 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Hollins 3-0 0.0 0
T. Morrison 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Morrison 3-0 0.0 0
C. Kelly 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Kelly 3-0 0.0 0
T. Fox 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Fox 2-1 0.0 0
T. Hopper 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Hopper 2-0 0.0 0
R. Vohasek 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Vohasek 1-1 0.0 0
M. Murphy 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
T. Fox 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
T. Fox 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Atkins 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/4 7/7
G. Atkins 1/2 40 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kiernan 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
B. Kiernan 2 43.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 28 0
M. Carter 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 13.1 92 0
D. Newsome 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NCST 25 1:23 3 7 Punt
8:59 NCST 25 1:18 4 13 Punt
1:08 NCST 7 0:28 2 8
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 NCST 25 2:33 9 -5 INT
3:15 NCST 20 2:21 9 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 NCST 30 2:20 7 10 INT
8:56 NCST 25 1:40 6 19 Punt
3:11 NCST 25 0:00 1 66 Fumble
1:27 NCST 25 0:52 7 60 TD
1:27 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 UNC 25 4:26 10 75 TD
7:31 UNC 20 6:13 13 41 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:37 UNC 33 2:38 8 67 TD
9:20 UNC 20 6:01 12 75 FG Miss
0:54 UNC 25 0:50 6 52 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNC 25 1:49 4 3 Punt
10:31 UNC 40 1:35 4 60 TD
7:04 UNC 1 3:53 12 99 TD
3:00 NCST 9 1:33 5 18 TD

NCST Wolfpack  - TD (7 plays, 60 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 35
(0:35 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 71-J.Sculthorpe Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NCST 35. No Play.
PAT Good
(0:35 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - NCST 1
(0:39 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 16
(0:55 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NC 1 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 16
(0:59 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 31
(1:06 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Penalty on NC 15-L.Hollins Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NC 31. No Play.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 35
(1:24 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NC 31 for 34 yards (4-T.Morrison).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(1:27 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas. Penalty on NC 4-T.Morrison Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 25. No Play.
Kickoff
(1:27 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.

UNC Tar Heels  - TD (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:27 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 5
(1:35 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 5 - UNC 5
(2:00 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 5 for no gain (32-D.Thomas).
Penalty
3 & 10 - UNC 10
(2:16 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons. Team penalty on NCST Holding 5 yards enforced at NCST 10. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 9
(2:52 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 10 for -1 yard (11-P.Wilson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 9
(3:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NC 5-D.Newsome Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at NCST 9.

NCST Wolfpack  - Fumble (1 plays, 66 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(3:11 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley sacked at NCST 10 for -15 yards FUMBLES (21-C.Surratt). 10-D.Evans to NCST 9 for 1 yard (20-J.Houston).
Kickoff
(3:11 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.

UNC Tar Heels  - TD (12 plays, 99 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:11 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - UNC 1
(3:14 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+21 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 22
(3:43 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NCST 1 for 21 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 30
(4:05 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 22 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 42
(4:34 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 30 for 12 yards (6-J.Harris19-J.Pierre-Louis).
Penalty
3 & 10 - UNC 47
(4:39 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons. Penalty on NCST 25-S.Battle Pass interference 11 yards enforced at NC 47. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNC 47
(4:45 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Walston.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 47
(4:50 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Brown.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 36
(5:12 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 47 for 11 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 36
(5:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 26
(5:51 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at NC 36 for 10 yards (4-C.Powell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(6:25 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 26 for 1 yard (90-S.Jackson).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 1
(7:04 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 25 for 24 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).

NCST Wolfpack  - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - NCST 44
(7:16 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley punts 55 yards from NCST 44 Downed at the NC 1.
No Gain
3 & 3 - NCST 44
(7:23 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley incomplete.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 37
(8:03 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 44 for 7 yards (9-C.Kelly12-T.Fox).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 37
(8:08 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley.
Penalty
3 & 3 - NCST 32
(8:23 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 21-C.Surratt Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 32. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 25
(8:50 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 32 for 7 yards (88-M.Murphy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(8:56 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley incomplete.
Kickoff
(8:56 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.

UNC Tar Heels  - TD (4 plays, 60 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:56 - 3rd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 17
(9:01 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 11-J.Downs. 11-J.Downs runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49
(9:31 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NCST 17 for 32 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
+15 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 46
(9:58 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams pushed ob at NCST 39 for 15 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis). Penalty on NC 1-K.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 39.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 40
(10:31 - 3rd) 8-M.Carter to NC 46 for 6 yards (6-J.Harris).

NCST Wolfpack  - Interception (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 9 - NCST 45
(10:38 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Surratt at NC 40. 21-C.Surratt to NC 40 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 46
(11:02 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NC 45 for 1 yard (44-J.Gemmel).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - NCST 49
(11:26 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NC 46 for 3 yards (56-T.Fox21-C.Surratt).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42
(11:53 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to NC 49 for 9 yards (9-C.Kelly51-R.Vohasek).
Penalty
3 & 3 - NCST 37
(12:11 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley to NCST 37 for no gain. Penalty on NC 15-L.Hollins Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 37. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 34
(12:36 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NCST 37 for 3 yards (2-D.Chapman).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30
(12:58 - 3rd) 10-B.Finley complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 34 for 4 yards (21-C.Surratt).

UNC Tar Heels  - Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - UNC 28
(13:11 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 53 yards from NC 28. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 30 for 11 yards (0-J.Conley33-C.Gray).
Sack
3 & 10 - UNC 37
(13:47 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 28 for -9 yards (99-D.Joseph).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNC 37
(13:53 - 3rd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 37
(14:25 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 37 for no gain (0-T.Dawkins).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(14:54 - 3rd) 25-J.Williams to NC 37 for 12 yards (6-J.Harris).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 64 yards from NCST 35. 8-M.Carter to NC 25 for 24 yards (12-D.Boykin).

UNC Tar Heels  - Halftime (6 plays, 52 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
2 & 10 - UNC 23
(0:04 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 23
(0:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Carter.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 37
(0:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter to NCST 23 for 14 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 40
(0:21 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 37 for 3 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
No Gain
2 & 1 - UNC 40
(0:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49
(0:49 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 40 for 9 yards (11-P.Wilson6-J.Harris).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(0:54 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at NCST 49 for 26 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
Kickoff
(0:54 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to NC End Zone. touchback.

NCST Wolfpack  - TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:54 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
+42 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 42
(1:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 8 - NCST 42
(1:05 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44
(1:24 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NC 42 for 2 yards (56-T.Fox).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 46
(1:51 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NC 44 for 10 yards (2-D.Chapman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 46
(1:56 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Riley.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 38
(2:14 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline pushed ob at NCST 46 for 8 yards (2-D.Chapman).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36
(2:39 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight pushed ob at NCST 38 for 2 yards (15-L.Hollins).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 28
(2:50 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to NCST 36 for 8 yards (21-C.Surratt).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20
(3:15 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 28 for 8 yards (44-J.Gemmel).

UNC Tar Heels  - Missed FG (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:01 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 5 - UNC 5
(3:19 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins 22 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UNC 5
(3:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UNC 5
(3:54 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 5 for no gain (1-I.Moore29-A.McNeill).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - UNC 8
(4:35 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 5 for 3 yards (6-J.Harris13-T.Baker-Williams).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 11
(5:07 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 8 for 3 yards (99-D.Joseph11-P.Wilson).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 14
(5:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to NCST 11 for 3 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 19
(6:14 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NCST 14 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson1-I.Moore).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 31
(6:41 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams pushed ob at NCST 19 for 12 yards (11-P.Wilson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39
(7:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NCST 31 for 8 yards (6-J.Harris).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 48
(7:39 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 39 for 13 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis6-J.Harris).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 43
(8:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to NC 48 for 5 yards (6-J.Harris).
+16 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 27
(8:46 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter pushed ob at NC 43 for 16 yards (6-J.Harris4-C.Powell).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20
(9:20 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 27 for 7 yards (90-S.Jackson).

NCST Wolfpack  - Interception (9 plays, -5 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 14 - NCST 14
(9:26 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Parham INTERCEPTED by 2-D.Chapman at NC 14. 2-D.Chapman touchback.
Penalty
1 & 9 - NCST 9
(9:33 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline. Penalty on NCST 15-K.Lesane Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at NC 9. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 15
(9:49 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley runs ob at NC 9 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - NCST 15
(10:14 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NC 15 for no gain (42-T.Hopper56-T.Fox).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 21
(10:49 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NC 15 for 6 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
+24 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 45
(11:05 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs ob at NC 21 for 24 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 49
(11:29 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NC 45 for 4 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 40
(11:38 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NC 49 for 11 yards (15-L.Hollins).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(11:59 - 2nd) 10-B.Finley complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 40 for 15 yards (9-C.Kelly).
Kickoff
(11:59 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.

UNC Tar Heels  - TD (8 plays, 67 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:59 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 10
(12:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 24
(12:26 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 10 for 14 yards (4-C.Powell52-C.Clark).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 35
(13:02 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to NCST 24 for 11 yards (6-J.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 35
(13:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 44
(13:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell scrambles runs ob at NCST 35 for 9 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UNC 44
(13:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Newsome.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49
(14:12 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell to NCST 44 for 5 yards.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 33
(14:37 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NCST 49 for 18 yards (11-P.Wilson).

NCST Wolfpack

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - NCST 16
(14:47 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 51 yards from NCST 16 out of bounds at the NC 33.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 15
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-R.Person to NCST 16 for 1 yard (21-C.Surratt).

NCST Wolfpack

Result Play
+4 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 11
(0:40 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 15 for 4 yards (2-D.Chapman12-T.Fox).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 7
(1:08 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 11 for 4 yards (51-R.Vohasek).

UNC Tar Heels  - Punt (13 plays, 41 yards, 6:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 24 - UNC 39
(1:18 - 1st) 91-B.Kiernan punts 33 yards from NCST 39 Downed at the NCST 6.
Sack
3 & 17 - UNC 32
(2:05 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at NCST 39 for -7 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
-2 YD
2 & 15 - UNC 30
(2:41 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NCST 32 for -2 yards (32-D.Thomas13-T.Baker-Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 20 - UNC 35
(3:13 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NCST 30 for 5 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(3:43 - 1st) 8-M.Carter pushed ob at NCST 13 for 12 yards. Penalty on NC 72-A.Richards Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 25. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 1 - UNC 34
(4:13 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NCST 25 for 9 yards (4-C.Powell).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 43
(4:40 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NCST 34 for 9 yards (6-J.Harris).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 45
(5:09 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NCST 43 for 2 yards (32-D.Thomas).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 46
(5:35 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NCST 45 for 9 yards (4-C.Powell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 46
(5:41 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Downs.
+16 YD
3 & 14 - UNC 30
(6:16 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 46 for 16 yards (6-J.Harris13-T.Baker-Williams).
Sack
2 & 10 - UNC 34
(6:54 - 1st) 7-S.Howell sacked at NC 30 for -4 yards FUMBLES (5-C.Hart). 7-S.Howell to NC 30 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 34
(7:02 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20
(7:31 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at NC 34 for 14 yards (1-I.Moore).

NCST Wolfpack  - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - NCST 38
(7:41 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 62 yards from NCST 38 to NC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NCST 38
(7:46 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
No Gain
2 & 8 - NCST 38
(7:52 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36
(8:31 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 38 for 2 yards (4-T.Morrison21-C.Surratt).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(8:59 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 36 for 11 yards (42-T.Hopper12-T.Fox).
Kickoff
(8:59 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.

UNC Tar Heels  - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:59 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
Penalty
(8:59 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good. Team penalty on NC Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 2. No Play.
+16 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 16
(9:08 - 1st) 8-M.Carter runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 17
(9:40 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NCST 16 for 1 yard (2-J.Scott13-T.Baker-Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 22
(10:06 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons pushed ob at NCST 17 for 5 yards (25-S.Battle11-P.Wilson).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 38
(10:27 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NCST 22 for 16 yards (6-J.Harris).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39
(10:57 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NCST 38 for 1 yard (32-D.Thomas52-C.Clark).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 50
(11:23 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at NCST 39 for 11 yards (24-M.Dunlap).
+7 YD
2 & 13 - UNC 43
(12:03 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to NCST 50 for 7 yards (1-I.Moore6-J.Harris).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 46
(12:36 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 43 for -3 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
+14 YD
2 & 3 - UNC 32
(13:02 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown pushed ob at NC 46 for 14 yards (6-J.Harris).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25
(13:25 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NC 32 for 7 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).

NCST Wolfpack  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - NCST 32
(13:37 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 51 yards from NCST 32. 5-D.Newsome pushed ob at NC 25 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - NCST 32
(14:17 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 32 for no gain (15-L.Hollins).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 25
(14:54 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 32 for 7 yards (4-T.Morrison).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores