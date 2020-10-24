Drive Chart
NEB
OHIOST

Key Players
A. Martinez 2 QB
105 PaYds, 85 RuYds, RuTD
J. Fields 1 QB
263 PaYds, PaTD, 54 RuYds, RuTD
OHIOST
1 Pass
3 Rush
10 YDS
2:21 POS
No Gain
2ND & 12 NEB 32
10:55
1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Smith-Njigba. Penalty on NEB 8-D.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 32.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 NEB 30
11:25
33-M.Teague to NEB 32 for -2 yards (99-T.Robinson).
+6 YD
3RD & 4 NEB 36
11:54
33-M.Teague to NEB 30 for 6 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
+13 YD
2ND & 17 NEB 49
12:29
1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming pushed ob at NEB 36 for 13 yards (13-J.Domann).
Sack
1ST & 10 NEB 42
13:16
1-J.Fields sacked at NEB 49 for -7 yards (2-C.Tannor).
NEB
2 Pass
0 Rush
4 YDS
0:00 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 NEB 21
13:26
90-W.Przystup punts 43 yards from NEB 21. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 42 for 22 yards (57-E.Piper).
Sack
3RD & 9 NEB 22
14:05
2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 21 for -1 yard (9-Z.Harrison).
+5 YD
2ND & 14 NEB 17
15:00
2-A.Martinez complete to 7-L.McCaffrey. 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 22 for 5 yards (20-P.Werner32-T.Borland).
+6 YD
1ST & 20 NEB 11
15:00
2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson pushed ob at NEB 17 for 6 yards (24-S.Wade).
Penalty
1ST & 10 NEB 21
0:19
7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 25 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland20-P.Werner). Penalty on NEB 56-B.Wilson Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 21. No Play.
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 4:00
33-C.Culp 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
72
yds
04:02
pos
17
38
Point After TD 8:02
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 8:17
2-A.Martinez to OSU 45 FUMBLES. 7-S.Banks runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
30
yds
03:07
pos
14
37
Point After TD 11:24
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 11:34
1-J.Fields scrambles runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:36
pos
14
30
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:10
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 1:12
33-M.Teague runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
31
yds
01:15
pos
14
23
Field Goal 3:16
95-B.Haubeil 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
75
yds
05:08
pos
14
17
Point After TD 8:24
33-C.Culp extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 8:28
26-D.Mills runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
78
yds
05:31
pos
13
14
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:02
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:06
1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
76
yds
02:18
pos
7
13
Point After TD 8:04
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:09
33-M.Teague runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
05:05
pos
7
6
Point After TD 13:09
33-C.Culp extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:19
2-A.Martinez runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:51
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 24
Rushing 9 10
Passing 3 11
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 3-8 7-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 293 414
Total Plays 45 57
Avg Gain 6.5 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 188 151
Rush Attempts 30 37
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 4.1
Yards Passing 105 263
Comp. - Att. 12-15 18-20
Yards Per Pass 5.8 11.2
Penalties - Yards 8-90 1-4
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-48.0 1-52.0
Return Yards 0 23
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-23
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nebraska 0-0 773017
5 Ohio State 0-0 141014038
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
 105 PASS YDS 263
188 RUSH YDS 151
293 TOTAL YDS 414
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 105 0 0 138.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 105 0 0 138.8
A. Martinez 12/15 105 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 85 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 85 1
A. Martinez 13 85 1 39
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 69 0
L. McCaffrey 5 69 0 47
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 34 1
D. Mills 10 34 1 9
R. Thompkins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Thompkins 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
A. Allen 2 2 30 0 26
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 0
W. Robinson 5 5 28 0 9
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
J. Stoll 2 2 24 0 15
R. Thompkins 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Thompkins 1 1 10 0 10
L. Falck 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Falck 1 1 8 0 8
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. McCaffrey 1 1 5 0 5
T. Vokolek 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Vokolek 1 0 0 0 0
K. Warner 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Warner 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Honas 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
W. Honas 5-1 2.0 0
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Taylor-Britt 5-0 0.0 0
C. Miller 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Miller 5-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
J. Domann 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Domann 4-1 0.0 0
D. Bootle 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Bootle 3-0 0.0 0
M. Dismuke 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Dismuke 3-0 0.0 0
C. Rogers 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Rogers 2-1 0.0 0
C. Tannor 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
C. Tannor 2-2 1.0 0
K. Green 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Green 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Newsome 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Newsome 2-0 0.0 0
D. Daniels 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Daniels 1-0 0.0 0
G. Nelson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Nelson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Stille 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Stille 1-1 0.0 0
T. Robinson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
P. Payne 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Payne 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Culp 33 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
C. Culp 1/1 22 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Przystup 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 48.0 1
W. Przystup 4 48.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Johnson 14 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
R. Johnson 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 263 1 0 217.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 263 1 0 217.0
J. Fields 18/20 263 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 54 1
J. Fields 14 54 1 17
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 35 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 35 2
M. Teague III 11 35 2 11
S. Chambers 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
S. Chambers 4 32 0 17
T. Sermon 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
T. Sermon 8 30 0 16
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 129 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 129 1
G. Wilson 7 7 129 1 42
C. Olave 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 102 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 102 0
C. Olave 7 6 102 0 29
J. Fleming 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Fleming 1 1 13 0 13
T. Sermon 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Sermon 1 1 7 0 7
J. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Williams 1 1 7 0 7
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Farrell 1 1 5 0 5
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Smith-Njigba 2 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
P. Werner 6-1 0.0 0
B. Browning 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Browning 4-1 0.0 0
M. Hooker 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Hooker 4-0 0.0 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Borland 4-1 0.0 0
M. Williamson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Williamson 4-0 0.0 0
T. Togiai 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Togiai 2-1 0.0 0
H. Garrett 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
H. Garrett 2-0 1.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Wade 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Harrison 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Z. Harrison 2-0 1.0 0
J. Proctor 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Proctor 1-0 0.0 0
R. Watts 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Watts 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gant 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gant 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cooper 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cooper 1-0 0.0 0
W. Davis 52 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
C. Brown 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
A. Jackson 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jean-Baptiste 0-1 0.0 0
S. Banks 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Banks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
B. Haubeil 1/1 34 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 52.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 52.0 0
D. Chrisman 1 52.0 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
G. Wilson 1 0.0 0 0
D. McCall 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
D. McCall 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 22 0
G. Wilson 2 11.5 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEB 25 1:51 4 75 TD
8:04 NEB 25 1:34 4 5 Punt
4:02 NEB 25 2:27 4 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 NEB 22 5:31 11 78 TD
3:12 NEB 25 0:40 4 -15 Punt
1:10 NEB 25 0:27 3 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 NEB 25 3:07 7 30 TD
8:02 NEB 24 4:02 8 72 FG
0:19 NEB 21 0:00 3 -6 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 OHIOST 25 5:05 11 75 TD
6:20 OHIOST 24 2:18 6 76 TD
1:26 OHIOST 6 0:52 3 18
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:24 OHIOST 12 5:08 11 71 FG
2:25 NEB 46 1:15 6 46 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 25 3:36 8 75 TD
8:17 0:00 0 0 TD
3:56 OHIOST 10 2:34 6 38
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 NEB 42 2:21 5 25
13:16 0:00 0 0

OHIOST Buckeyes

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 12 - OHIOST 32
(10:55 - 4th) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Smith-Njigba. Penalty on NEB 8-D.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 32.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30
(11:25 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to NEB 32 for -2 yards (99-T.Robinson).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 36
(11:54 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to NEB 30 for 6 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
+13 YD
2 & 17 - OHIOST 49
(12:29 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming pushed ob at NEB 36 for 13 yards (13-J.Domann).
Sack
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42
(13:16 - 4th) 1-J.Fields sacked at NEB 49 for -7 yards (2-C.Tannor).

NEB Cornhuskers  - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - NEB 21
(13:26 - 4th) 90-W.Przystup punts 43 yards from NEB 21. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 42 for 22 yards (57-E.Piper).
Sack
3 & 9 - NEB 22
(14:05 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 21 for -1 yard (9-Z.Harrison).
+5 YD
2 & 14 - NEB 17
(15:00 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 7-L.McCaffrey. 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 22 for 5 yards (20-P.Werner32-T.Borland).
+6 YD
1 & 20 - NEB 11
(15:00 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson pushed ob at NEB 17 for 6 yards (24-S.Wade).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 21
(0:19 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 25 for 4 yards (32-T.Borland20-P.Werner). Penalty on NEB 56-B.Wilson Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 21. No Play.

OHIOST Buckeyes

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45
(0:19 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to NEB 23 FUMBLES (6-Q.Newsome). 13-J.Domann to NEB 21 for no gain.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45
(0:47 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to NEB 22 for 23 yards (6-Q.Newsome).

OHIOST Buckeyes

Result Play
+9 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 46
(1:22 - 3rd) 22-S.Chambers pushed ob at NEB 45 for 9 yards (4-K.Green).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 45
(1:51 - 3rd) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 46 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 38
(1:51 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 45 for 7 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 23
(2:20 - 3rd) Penalty on NEB 5-C.Taylor-Britt Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 23. No Play.
+17 YD
3 & 14 - OHIOST 6
(2:20 - 3rd) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 23 for 17 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 19 - OHIOST 1
(3:05 - 3rd) 22-S.Chambers to OSU 6 for 5 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt3-W.Honas).
Sack
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10
(3:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 1 for -9 yards (3-W.Honas).
Kickoff
(3:56 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 55 yards from NEB 35. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 10 FUMBLES (5-G.Wilson). 5-G.Wilson recovers at the OSU 10. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 10 for no gain.

NEB Cornhuskers  - FG (8 plays, 72 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - NEB 4
(4:00 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 4 - NEB 4
(4:04 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Warner.
No Gain
2 & 4 - NEB 4
(4:41 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to OSU 4 for no gain (32-T.Borland).
+4 YD
1 & 8 - NEB 8
(5:10 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to OSU 4 for 4 yards (20-P.Werner).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 47
(5:50 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez scrambles runs ob at OSU 8 for 39 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 43
(6:24 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 25-R.Thompkins. 25-R.Thompkins to OSU 47 for 10 yards (26-C.Brown).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 35
(6:51 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at NEB 43 for 8 yards (21-M.Williamson).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 33
(7:27 - 3rd) 25-R.Thompkins to NEB 35 for 2 yards (72-T.Togiai).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24
(7:56 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills pushed ob at NEB 33 for 9 yards (24-S.Wade).
Kickoff
(8:02 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 63 yards from OSU 35. 14-R.Johnson to NEB 24 for 22 yards.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:17 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.

NEB Cornhuskers  - TD (7 plays, 30 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 3 - NEB 45
(8:17 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to OSU 45 FUMBLES. 7-S.Banks runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 48
(8:50 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to OSU 45 for 7 yards (20-P.Werner).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 44
(9:20 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 48 for 4 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 36
(9:55 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 44 for 8 yards (23-M.Hooker).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 34
(10:23 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 36 for 2 yards (32-T.Borland20-P.Werner).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - NEB 30
(10:52 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to NEB 34 for 4 yards (21-M.Williamson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25
(11:24 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 30 for 5 yards (72-T.Togiai).
Kickoff
(11:24 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:24 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17
(11:34 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
+16 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 33
(12:08 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon pushed ob at NEB 17 for 16 yards (3-W.Honas).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42
(12:45 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 33 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 45
(13:06 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to NEB 42 for 3 yards (6-Q.Newsome).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46
(13:36 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs ob at NEB 45 for 9 yards.
+16 YD
3 & 5 - OHIOST 30
(14:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 46 for 16 yards (8-D.Williams).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - OHIOST 23
(14:36 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to OSU 30 for 7 yards (31-C.Miller).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 23 for -2 yards (31-C.Miller).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.

NEB Cornhuskers  - Halftime (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
2 & 12 - NEB 23
(0:43 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 25 for 2 yards (20-P.Werner8-J.Jean-Baptiste).
Penalty
2 & 2 - NEB 33
(0:58 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 36 for 3 yards (5-B.Browning). Penalty on NEB 71-M.Farniok Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 33. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25
(1:10 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to NEB 33 for 8 yards (5-B.Browning7-S.Banks).
Kickoff
(1:10 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (6 plays, 46 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:10 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
+6 YD
1 & 6 - OHIOST 6
(1:12 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17
(1:28 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to NEB 6 for 11 yards (31-C.Miller13-J.Domann).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32
(1:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Ruckert. Penalty on NEB 5-C.Taylor-Britt Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEB 32. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - OHIOST 43
(1:52 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 32 for 11 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIOST 43
(1:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46
(2:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to NEB 43 for 3 yards (95-B.Stille).

NEB Cornhuskers  - Punt (4 plays, -15 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 25 - NEB 10
(2:32 - 2nd) 90-W.Przystup punts 51 yards from NEB 10 to OSU 39 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson. Penalty on NEB 9-M.Dismuke Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 39.
-5 YD
3 & 20 - NEB 15
(2:37 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 10 for -5 yards (41-J.Proctor).
Sack
2 & 15 - NEB 20
(2:43 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at NEB 15 for -5 yards (92-H.Garrett).
No Gain
1 & 15 - NEB 20
(3:12 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 20 for no gain (9-Z.Harrison72-T.Togiai).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 25
(3:12 - 2nd) Team penalty on NEB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NEB 25. No Play.
Kickoff
(3:12 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - FG (11 plays, 71 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - OHIOST 17
(3:16 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
Penalty
4 & 1 - OHIOST 13
(3:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to NEB 12 for 1 yard (95-B.Stille). Penalty on OSU 5-G.Wilson Illegal Procedure 4 yards enforced at NEB 13. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIOST 13
(4:00 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to NEB 13 for no gain (13-J.Domann).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 15
(4:40 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to NEB 13 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22
(5:13 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to NEB 15 for 7 yards (9-M.Dismuke).
1 & 10 - OHIOST 0
(5:13 - 2nd) Penalty on NEB 13-J.Domann Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 22. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35
(5:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 22 for 13 yards. Penalty on NEB 9-M.Dismuke Holding declined.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36
(5:46 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at NEB 35 for 29 yards (8-D.Williams).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 33
(6:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 36 for 3 yards (13-J.Domann2-C.Tannor).
No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIOST 33
(6:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 33 for no gain (98-C.Rogers49-P.Payne).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 28
(7:29 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 89-L.Farrell. 89-L.Farrell to OSU 33 for 5 yards (3-W.Honas).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24
(7:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 28 for 4 yards (98-C.Rogers).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12
(8:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at OSU 24 for 12 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
Kickoff
(8:24 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 63 yards from NEB 35. 3-D.McCall to OSU 12 for 10 yards (96-T.Crawford).

NEB Cornhuskers  - TD (11 plays, 78 yards, 5:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:24 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - NEB 3
(8:28 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 6
(8:58 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to OSU 3 for 3 yards (16-R.Watts).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 14
(9:35 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez pushed ob at OSU 6 for 8 yards (21-M.Williamson).
+26 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 40
(10:15 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen pushed ob at OSU 14 for 26 yards (23-M.Hooker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 43
(10:48 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to OSU 40 for 3 yards (52-A.Jackson).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - NEB 48
(11:22 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to OSU 43 for 5 yards (19-D.Gant).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 44
(11:53 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to OSU 48 for 8 yards (32-T.Borland).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 44
(12:01 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Vokolek.
+15 YD
3 & 3 - NEB 29
(12:24 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 44 for 15 yards (23-M.Hooker).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 26
(13:06 - 2nd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 29 for 3 yards (92-H.Garrett).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 22
(13:55 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 26 for 4 yards (21-M.Williamson).

OHIOST Buckeyes

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - OHIOST 26
(13:55 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 52 yards from OSU 26 to NEB 22 fair catch by 5-C.Taylor-Britt.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 24
(14:28 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 26 for 2 yards (44-G.Nelson).
No Gain
2 & 3 - OHIOST 24
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 11-J.Smith-Njigba. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to OSU 24 for no gain (7-D.Bootle).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17
(0:34 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 24 for 7 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 10
(1:00 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to OSU 17 for 7 yards (7-D.Bootle).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 6
(1:26 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 10 for 4 yards (4-K.Green98-C.Rogers).

NEB Cornhuskers  - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - NEB 43
(1:35 - 1st) 90-W.Przystup punts 51 yards from NEB 43 to the OSU 6 downed by 5-O.Manning.
+14 YD
3 & 16 - NEB 29
(2:25 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 43 for 14 yards (23-M.Hooker).
-2 YD
2 & 14 - NEB 31
(2:49 - 1st) to NEB 29 FUMBLES. 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 29 for no gain.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 35
(3:26 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 31 for -4 yards (20-P.Werner).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25
(4:02 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 35 for 10 yards (5-B.Browning).
Kickoff
(4:02 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (6 plays, 76 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:02 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
+42 YD
2 & 4 - OHIOST 42
(4:06 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48
(4:38 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to NEB 42 for 6 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt2-C.Tannor).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36
(4:59 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave pushed ob at NEB 48 for 16 yards (7-D.Bootle).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - OHIOST 33
(5:23 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 36 for 3 yards (93-D.Daniels).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 31
(5:55 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 33 for 2 yards (9-M.Dismuke31-C.Miller).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24
(6:20 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to OSU 31 for 7 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).

NEB Cornhuskers  - Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - NEB 30
(6:30 - 1st) 90-W.Przystup punts 47 yards from NEB 30. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 24 for 1 yard (3-W.Honas).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NEB 30
(6:34 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Warner.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 29
(7:05 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 30 for 1 yard (0-J.Cooper5-B.Browning).
Penalty
2 & 1 - NEB 34
(7:31 - 1st) Penalty on NEB 85-W.Liewer False start 5 yards enforced at NEB 34. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25
(8:04 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 34 for 9 yards (32-T.Borland).
Kickoff
(8:04 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 5-C.Taylor-Britt.

OHIOST Buckeyes  - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:04 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - OHIOST 1
(8:09 - 1st) 33-M.Teague runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 10
(8:32 - 1st) 1-J.Fields pushed ob at NEB 1 for 9 yards (8-D.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 12
(8:49 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to NEB 10 for 2 yards (31-C.Miller).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16
(9:10 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to NEB 12 for 4 yards (5-C.Taylor-Britt).
+14 YD
4 & 5 - OHIOST 30
(9:33 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to NEB 16 for 14 yards (8-D.Williams).
+11 YD
3 & 16 - OHIOST 41
(10:13 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to NEB 30 for 11 yards (2-C.Tannor).
-1 YD
2 & 15 - OHIOST 40
(10:44 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to NEB 41 for -1 yard (31-C.Miller95-B.Stille).
Sack
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35
(11:28 - 1st) 1-J.Fields sacked at NEB 40 for -5 yards (3-W.Honas).
+24 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 41
(12:13 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson pushed ob at NEB 35 for 24 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39
(12:55 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 41 for 2 yards (13-J.Domann).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25
(13:09 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 39 for 14 yards (8-D.Williams).
Kickoff
(13:09 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 40 yards from NEB 35 to OSU 25 fair catch by 3-D.McCall.

NEB Cornhuskers  - TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:09 - 1st) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 10
(13:19 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
+47 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 43
(13:57 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey pushed ob at OSU 10 for 47 yards (5-B.Browning).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 34
(14:29 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 43 for 9 yards (20-P.Werner).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll to NEB 34 for 9 yards (5-B.Browning).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
