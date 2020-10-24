Drive Chart
OKLA
TCU

OKLA Sooners

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 38
(0:20 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to TCU 34 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - TCU 29
(0:34 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 47 yards from TCU 29. 17-M.Mims pushed ob at TCU 38 for 38 yards (31-J.Sandy).
+6 YD
3 & 12 - TCU 23
(1:09 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-Z.Evans. 6-Z.Evans to TCU 29 for 6 yards (0-W.Washington).
No Gain
2 & 12 - TCU 23
(1:14 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley.
Penalty
2 & 7 - TCU 28
(1:26 - 3rd) Penalty on TCU 72-T.Storment False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 28. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25
(1:57 - 3rd) 4-T.Barber to TCU 28 for 3 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
Kickoff
(1:57 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to TCU 25 fair catch by 18-S.Williams.

OKLA Sooners  - TD (4 plays, 93 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:57 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
+61 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 39
(2:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34
(2:42 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 39 for 5 yards (28-N.Bradford).
+25 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 9
(3:12 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger pushed ob at OKL 34 for 25 yards (2-K.Stewart).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 7
(3:46 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 9 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - TCU 45
(3:54 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 38 yards from OKL 45 to the OKL 7 downed by 17-D.McCuin.
+9 YD
3 & 17 - TCU 46
(4:23 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at OKL 45 for 9 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
No Gain
2 & 17 - TCU 46
(4:27 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Conwright.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 46
(5:15 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to OKL 39 for 7 yards. Penalty on TCU 12-D.Davis Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at OKL 39.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 47
(5:49 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to OKL 46 for 1 yard (24-B.Asamoah).
+17 YD
3 & 2 - TCU 36
(6:11 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to OKL 47 for 17 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
No Gain
2 & 2 - TCU 36
(6:45 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 36 for no gain (40-J.Terry88-J.Kelley).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 28
(7:11 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 2-M.Barkley. 2-M.Barkley to TCU 36 for 8 yards.
Kickoff
(7:19 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 60 yards from OKL 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 28 for 23 yards (23-D.White).

OKLA Sooners  - FG (10 plays, 61 yards, 5:32 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - OKLA 5
(7:23 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - OKLA 9
(8:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to TCU 5 for 4 yards (11-K.Coleman95-T.Cooper).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 8
(8:44 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to TCU 9 for -1 yard (2-K.Stewart95-T.Cooper).
No Gain
1 & 8 - OKLA 8
(9:24 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to TCU 8 for no gain (98-D.Horton).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 18
(9:57 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TCU 8 for 10 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 21
(10:24 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to TCU 18 for 3 yards (30-G.Wallow95-T.Cooper).
+33 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46
(11:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TCU 21 for 33 yards (20-L.Van Zandt1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 43
(11:36 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 46 for 3 yards (13-D.Winters30-G.Wallow).
+15 YD
2 & 16 - OKLA 28
(12:13 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to OKL 43 for 15 yards (28-N.Bradford).
+4 YD
1 & 20 - OKLA 24
(12:36 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 28 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 34
(12:55 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 35 for 1 yard (13-D.Winters). Penalty on OKL 59-A.Ealy Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 34. No Play.

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - TCU 30
(13:00 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 36 yards from TCU 30 to OKL 34 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
+14 YD
3 & 19 - TCU 16
(13:50 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 30 for 14 yards (13-T.Norwood23-D.White).
Sack
2 & 7 - TCU 28
(14:25 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 16 for -12 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright to TCU 28 for 3 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.

TCU Horned Frogs  - Halftime (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
No Good
1 & 10 - TCU 32
(0:00 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
2 & 3 - TCU 0
(0:02 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 54 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 10-P.Fields. 10-P.Fields to OKL 42 for 4 yards (88-A.Lynn). Team penalty on OKL 12 players 5 yards enforced at OKL 37. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 44
(0:06 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to OKL 37 for 7 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 41
(0:11 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow. Penalty on OKL 88-J.Kelley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TCU 41.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 44
(0:20 - 2nd) Penalty on TCU 81-P.Wells Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OKL 44. No Play.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 38
(0:20 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 24-D.Barlow. 24-D.Barlow runs ob at OKL 44 for 18 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 38
(0:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.

OKLA Sooners  - Missed FG (12 plays, 43 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 11 - OKLA 37
(0:28 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
+3 YD
3 & 14 - OKLA 40
(0:35 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger pushed ob at TCU 37 for 3 yards.
Penalty
3 & 9 - OKLA 35
(0:35 - 2nd) Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 35. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLA 35
(0:41 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36
(1:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler to TCU 35 for 1 yard (20-L.Van Zandt).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 47
(1:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to TCU 36 for 11 yards (2-K.Stewart). Penalty on TCU 2-K.Stewart Holding declined.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 48
(2:23 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to TCU 47 for 5 yards (28-N.Bradford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 48
(2:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 46
(2:56 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 48 for 2 yards (28-N.Bradford).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 43
(3:35 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 46 for 3 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37
(4:15 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 43 for 6 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
+18 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 19
(4:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at OKL 37 for 18 yards (24-A.Washington).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20
(4:59 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 19 for -1 yard (94-C.Bethley).

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - TCU 38
(5:06 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 38 yards from OKL 38 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
3 & 11 - TCU 35
(5:48 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to OKL 38 for -3 yards (8-P.Winfrey).
No Gain
2 & 11 - TCU 35
(5:48 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Conwright.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 34
(6:16 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to OKL 35 for -1 yard (40-J.Terry).
Penalty
2 & 5 - TCU 44
(6:31 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber. Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 44. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49
(7:05 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to OKL 44 for 5 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
Penalty
3 & 9 - TCU 36
(7:12 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston. Penalty on OKL 0-W.Washington Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 36. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 17 - TCU 28
(7:25 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 36 for 8 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
-7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 35
(8:34 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber 2-M.Barkley to TCU 28 for no gain (88-J.Kelley).

OKLA Sooners  - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - OKLA 23
(8:42 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 42 yards from OKL 23 to TCU 35 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
No Gain
3 & 14 - OKLA 23
(8:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 27
(9:26 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 23 for -4 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 27
(9:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
Kickoff
(9:38 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 59 yards from TCU 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 27 for 21 yards (26-B.Clark).

TCU Horned Frogs  - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:38 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
+6 YD
4 & 2 - TCU 6
(9:41 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 2 - TCU 6
(10:25 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster to OKL 6 for no gain (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 5
(11:08 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster to OKL 6 for -1 yard (23-D.White44-B.Radley-Hiles).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 14
(11:36 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster to OKL 5 for 9 yards (6-T.Brown22-J.Criddell).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - TCU 20
(12:10 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster to OKL 14 for 6 yards (40-J.Terry).
+9 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 29
(12:38 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller pushed ob at OKL 20 for 9 yards (22-J.Criddell23-D.White).
Penalty
2 & 6 - TCU 24
(12:45 - 2nd) Penalty on TCU 47-C.Ware False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 24. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 28
(13:16 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller pushed ob at OKL 24 for 4 yards (96-L.Stokes).
+47 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25
(13:40 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to OKL 28 for 47 yards (25-J.Broiles).
Kickoff
(13:40 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.

OKLA Sooners

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:40 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
+50 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 50
(13:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - OKLA 37
(14:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to TCU 50 for 13 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLA 37
(14:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36
(14:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler to OKL 37 for 1 yard (11-K.Coleman24-A.Washington).
Penalty
2 & 17 - OKLA 21
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo. Penalty on TCU 21-N.Daniels Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKL 21. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - OKLA 28
(0:39 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 21 for -7 yards (11-K.Coleman).

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - TCU 26
(0:50 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 50 yards from TCU 26. 17-M.Mims to OKL 28 for 4 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TCU 26
(0:54 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Davis.
No Gain
2 & 5 - TCU 26
(1:27 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 26 for no gain (95-I.Thomas).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 21
(1:46 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 26 for 5 yards (13-T.Norwood).

OKLA Sooners  - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - OKLA 31
(1:55 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 48 yards from OKL 31 to TCU 21 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLA 31
(2:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
+10 YD
2 & 14 - OKLA 21
(2:39 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKL 31 for 10 yards (30-G.Wallow).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(3:20 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler to OKL 21 for -4 yards (11-K.Coleman).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 14
(3:47 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 25 for 11 yards (28-N.Bradford).

TCU Horned Frogs  - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - TCU 45
(3:53 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 41 yards from TCU 45 to OKL 14 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 41
(4:26 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 2-M.Barkley. 2-M.Barkley to TCU 45 for 4 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
-3 YD
2 & 3 - TCU 44
(4:45 - 1st) 33-K.Miller to TCU 41 for -3 yards (96-L.Stokes).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 37
(5:01 - 1st) 33-K.Miller to TCU 44 for 7 yards (8-P.Winfrey).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27
(5:30 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to TCU 37 for 10 yards (10-P.Fields40-J.Terry).
Kickoff
(5:36 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 64 yards from OKL 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 27 for 26 yards (0-W.Washington).

OKLA Sooners  - FG (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - OKLA 23
(5:41 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 9 - OKLA 23
(5:47 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 24
(6:25 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to TCU 23 for 1 yard (11-K.Coleman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 24
(6:32 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
+16 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 40
(7:09 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles runs ob at TCU 24 for 16 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 42
(7:41 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan pushed ob at TCU 40 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
+44 YD
2 & 13 - OKLA 14
(8:15 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TCU 42 for 44 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 17
(8:43 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 14 for -3 yards (11-K.Coleman30-G.Wallow).

OKLA Sooners

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - OKLA 46
(9:25 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 37 yards from TCU 46 out of bounds at the OKL 17.

TCU Horned Frogs  - Downs (9 plays, 35 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Sack
3 & 7 - TCU 48
(9:25 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 46 for -6 yards (33-M.Stripling).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 49
(10:06 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to OKL 48 for 3 yards (90-J.Ellison).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 49
(10:10 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 47-C.Ware.
+30 YD
2 & 13 - TCU 19
(11:25 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 49 for 30 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 22
(10:50 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 19 for -3 yards (95-I.Thomas).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 37
(11:23 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 58-A.Barlow Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TCU 37. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 33
(11:23 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 37 for 4 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
+12 YD
2 & 15 - TCU 21
(11:43 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 33 for 12 yards.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TCU 26
(11:43 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 53-J.Lanz False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 26. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 26
(11:49 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
Kickoff
(11:57 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 63 yards from OKL 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 26 for 24 yards (10-P.Fields).

OKLA Sooners  - TD (6 plays, 73 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:57 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
+12 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 12
(12:03 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 15
(12:48 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to TCU 12 for 3 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20
(13:22 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to TCU 15 for 5 yards (30-G.Wallow).
+43 YD
2 & 13 - OKLA 37
(13:53 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to TCU 20 for 43 yards (13-D.Winters).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 40
(14:31 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 37 for -3 yards (95-T.Cooper).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 27
(14:54 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 40 for 13 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 57 yards from TCU 35. 17-M.Mims to OKL 27 for 19 yards (17-D.McCuin).
