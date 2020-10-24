Drive Chart
|
|
|OKLA
|TCU
Preview not available
Preview not available
OKLA
0 Pass
1 Rush
4 YDS
0:00 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TCU 38
0:20
5-T.Pledger to TCU 34 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
TCU
1 Pass
1 Rush
9 YDS
1:23 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 TCU 29
0:34
31-J.Sandy punts 47 yards from TCU 29. 17-M.Mims pushed ob at TCU 38 for 38 yards (31-J.Sandy).
+6 YD
3RD & 12 TCU 23
1:09
15-M.Duggan complete to 6-Z.Evans. 6-Z.Evans to TCU 29 for 6 yards (0-W.Washington).
No Gain
2ND & 12 TCU 23
1:14
15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley.
Penalty
2ND & 7 TCU 28
1:26
Penalty on TCU 72-T.Storment False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 28. No Play.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 TCU 25
1:57
4-T.Barber to TCU 28 for 3 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:57
47-G.Brkic kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to TCU 25 fair catch by 18-S.Williams.
OKLA
1 Pass
7 Rush
93 YDS
1:49 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:57
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
+61 YD
2ND & 5 OKLA 39
2:07
7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 OKLA 34
2:42
5-T.Pledger to OKL 39 for 5 yards (28-N.Bradford).
Touchdown 2:07
7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
93
yds
01:49
pos
26
7
Touchdown 13:52
7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
57
yds
00:00
pos
16
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|12
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|419
|226
|Total Plays
|50
|46
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|34
|Rush Attempts
|31
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|308
|192
|Comp. - Att.
|11-19
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|15.0
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|7-75
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.0
|7-41.0
|Return Yards
|42
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-42
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|308
|PASS YDS
|192
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|419
|TOTAL YDS
|226
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|11/19
|308
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|15
|77
|1
|25
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|9
|19
|0
|11
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|7
|15
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|5
|4
|132
|2
|61
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|3
|3
|87
|0
|44
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|1
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
A. Stogner 18 RB
|A. Stogner
|6
|2
|28
|0
|15
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|4
|1
|18
|0
|18
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 8 DL
|P. Winfrey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Norwood 13 DB
|T. Norwood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stokes 96 DL
|L. Stokes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Criddell 22 DB
|J. Criddell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DE
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 S
|J. Broiles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 S
|W. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellison 90 DL
|J. Ellison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|2/3
|40
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|2
|45.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|2
|21.0
|38
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|17/25
|192
|0
|0
|
M. Barkley 2 WR
|M. Barkley
|1/1
|-7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Foster 21 RB
|D. Foster
|5
|20
|1
|9
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|4
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|7
|-12
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|6
|6
|66
|0
|30
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|1
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|5
|3
|28
|0
|17
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Lynn 88 TE
|A. Lynn
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
M. Barkley 2 WR
|M. Barkley
|3
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Conwright 22 WR
|B. Conwright
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Ware 47 TE
|C. Ware
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Coleman 11 DE
|K. Coleman
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bradford 28 S
|N. Bradford
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Zandt 20 S
|L. Van Zandt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 2 CB
|K. Stewart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bethley 94 DT
|C. Bethley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DE
|D. Horton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|7
|41.0
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|3
|24.3
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TCU 29(0:34 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 47 yards from TCU 29. 17-M.Mims pushed ob at TCU 38 for 38 yards (31-J.Sandy).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - TCU 23(1:09 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 6-Z.Evans. 6-Z.Evans to TCU 29 for 6 yards (0-W.Washington).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TCU 23(1:14 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TCU 28(1:26 - 3rd) Penalty on TCU 72-T.Storment False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(1:57 - 3rd) 4-T.Barber to TCU 28 for 3 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 40 yards from OKL 35 to TCU 25 fair catch by 18-S.Williams.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (4 plays, 93 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|+61 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 39(2:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(2:42 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 39 for 5 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 9(3:12 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger pushed ob at OKL 34 for 25 yards (2-K.Stewart).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 7(3:46 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 9 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TCU 45(3:54 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 38 yards from OKL 45 to the OKL 7 downed by 17-D.McCuin.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - TCU 46(4:23 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber pushed ob at OKL 45 for 9 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - TCU 46(4:27 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Conwright.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TCU 46(5:15 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to OKL 39 for 7 yards. Penalty on TCU 12-D.Davis Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at OKL 39.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 47(5:49 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to OKL 46 for 1 yard (24-B.Asamoah).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - TCU 36(6:11 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to OKL 47 for 17 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TCU 36(6:45 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 36 for no gain (40-J.Terry88-J.Kelley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 28(7:11 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 2-M.Barkley. 2-M.Barkley to TCU 36 for 8 yards.
|Kickoff
|(7:19 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 60 yards from OKL 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 28 for 23 yards (23-D.White).
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (10 plays, 61 yards, 5:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - OKLA 5(7:23 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 9(8:00 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to TCU 5 for 4 yards (11-K.Coleman95-T.Cooper).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 8(8:44 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to TCU 9 for -1 yard (2-K.Stewart95-T.Cooper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - OKLA 8(9:24 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to TCU 8 for no gain (98-D.Horton).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 18(9:57 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TCU 8 for 10 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(10:24 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to TCU 18 for 3 yards (30-G.Wallow95-T.Cooper).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(11:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TCU 21 for 33 yards (20-L.Van Zandt1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 43(11:36 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 46 for 3 yards (13-D.Winters30-G.Wallow).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 16 - OKLA 28(12:13 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to OKL 43 for 15 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - OKLA 24(12:36 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 28 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(12:55 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 35 for 1 yard (13-D.Winters). Penalty on OKL 59-A.Ealy Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 34. No Play.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TCU 30(13:00 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 36 yards from TCU 30 to OKL 34 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 19 - TCU 16(13:50 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 30 for 14 yards (13-T.Norwood23-D.White).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - TCU 28(14:25 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 16 for -12 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 22-B.Conwright. 22-B.Conwright to TCU 28 for 3 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Halftime (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - TCU 32(0:00 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|
2 & 3 - TCU 0(0:02 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 54 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 10-P.Fields. 10-P.Fields to OKL 42 for 4 yards (88-A.Lynn). Team penalty on OKL 12 players 5 yards enforced at OKL 37. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 44(0:06 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to OKL 37 for 7 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(0:11 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow. Penalty on OKL 88-J.Kelley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TCU 41.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 44(0:20 - 2nd) Penalty on TCU 81-P.Wells Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OKL 44. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 38(0:20 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 24-D.Barlow. 24-D.Barlow runs ob at OKL 44 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 38(0:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
OKLA
Sooners
- Missed FG (12 plays, 43 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - OKLA 37(0:28 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - OKLA 40(0:35 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger pushed ob at TCU 37 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 35(0:35 - 2nd) Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 35(0:41 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(1:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler to TCU 35 for 1 yard (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 47(1:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to TCU 36 for 11 yards (2-K.Stewart). Penalty on TCU 2-K.Stewart Holding declined.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 48(2:23 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to TCU 47 for 5 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(2:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 46(2:56 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 48 for 2 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 43(3:35 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 46 for 3 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(4:15 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 43 for 6 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 19(4:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at OKL 37 for 18 yards (24-A.Washington).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(4:59 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 19 for -1 yard (94-C.Bethley).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TCU 38(5:06 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 38 yards from OKL 38 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 11 - TCU 35(5:48 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to OKL 38 for -3 yards (8-P.Winfrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TCU 35(5:48 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 22-B.Conwright.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 34(6:16 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to OKL 35 for -1 yard (40-J.Terry).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TCU 44(6:31 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber. Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(7:05 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 88-A.Lynn. 88-A.Lynn to OKL 44 for 5 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TCU 36(7:12 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston. Penalty on OKL 0-W.Washington Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 36. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 17 - TCU 28(7:25 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 36 for 8 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(8:34 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber 2-M.Barkley to TCU 28 for no gain (88-J.Kelley).
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - OKLA 23(8:42 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 42 yards from OKL 23 to TCU 35 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - OKLA 23(8:48 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 27(9:26 - 2nd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 23 for -4 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(9:31 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 59 yards from TCU 35. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 27 for 21 yards (26-B.Clark).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:38 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - TCU 6(9:41 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TCU 6(10:25 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster to OKL 6 for no gain (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 5(11:08 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster to OKL 6 for -1 yard (23-D.White44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 14(11:36 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster to OKL 5 for 9 yards (6-T.Brown22-J.Criddell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - TCU 20(12:10 - 2nd) 21-D.Foster to OKL 14 for 6 yards (40-J.Terry).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 11 - TCU 29(12:38 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller pushed ob at OKL 20 for 9 yards (22-J.Criddell23-D.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TCU 24(12:45 - 2nd) Penalty on TCU 47-C.Ware False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 24. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 28(13:16 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller pushed ob at OKL 24 for 4 yards (96-L.Stokes).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(13:40 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells to OKL 28 for 47 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|Kickoff
|(13:40 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
OKLA
Sooners
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:40 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(13:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 37(14:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to TCU 50 for 13 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 37(14:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(14:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler to OKL 37 for 1 yard (11-K.Coleman24-A.Washington).
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - OKLA 21(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo. Penalty on TCU 21-N.Daniels Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKL 21. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(0:39 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 21 for -7 yards (11-K.Coleman).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TCU 26(0:50 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 50 yards from TCU 26. 17-M.Mims to OKL 28 for 4 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TCU 26(0:54 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Davis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TCU 26(1:27 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 26 for no gain (95-I.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 21(1:46 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 26 for 5 yards (13-T.Norwood).
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 31(1:55 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 48 yards from OKL 31 to TCU 21 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 31(2:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - OKLA 21(2:39 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKL 31 for 10 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(3:20 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler to OKL 21 for -4 yards (11-K.Coleman).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 14(3:47 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 25 for 11 yards (28-N.Bradford).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TCU 45(3:53 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 41 yards from TCU 45 to OKL 14 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - TCU 41(4:26 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 2-M.Barkley. 2-M.Barkley to TCU 45 for 4 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TCU 44(4:45 - 1st) 33-K.Miller to TCU 41 for -3 yards (96-L.Stokes).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(5:01 - 1st) 33-K.Miller to TCU 44 for 7 yards (8-P.Winfrey).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 27(5:30 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to TCU 37 for 10 yards (10-P.Fields40-J.Terry).
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 64 yards from OKL 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 27 for 26 yards (0-W.Washington).
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (7 plays, 60 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - OKLA 23(5:41 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 23(5:47 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 24(6:25 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to TCU 23 for 1 yard (11-K.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(6:32 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 40(7:09 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles runs ob at TCU 24 for 16 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(7:41 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan pushed ob at TCU 40 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLA 14(8:15 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TCU 42 for 44 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 17(8:43 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 14 for -3 yards (11-K.Coleman30-G.Wallow).
TCU
Horned Frogs
- Downs (9 plays, 35 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - TCU 48(9:25 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 46 for -6 yards (33-M.Stripling).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 49(10:06 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to OKL 48 for 3 yards (90-J.Ellison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(10:10 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 47-C.Ware.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 13 - TCU 19(11:25 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 49 for 30 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 22(10:50 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 19 for -3 yards (95-I.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(11:23 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 58-A.Barlow Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TCU 37. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 33(11:23 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 37 for 4 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 15 - TCU 21(11:43 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 4-T.Barber. 4-T.Barber to TCU 33 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TCU 26(11:43 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 53-J.Lanz False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 26. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(11:49 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 63 yards from OKL 35. 18-S.Williams to TCU 26 for 24 yards (10-P.Fields).
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (6 plays, 73 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:57 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 12(12:03 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 15(12:48 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to TCU 12 for 3 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(13:22 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to TCU 15 for 5 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLA 37(13:53 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to TCU 20 for 43 yards (13-D.Winters).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(14:31 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 37 for -3 yards (95-T.Cooper).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(14:54 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 40 for 13 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 57 yards from TCU 35. 17-M.Mims to OKL 27 for 19 yards (17-D.McCuin).
