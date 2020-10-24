Drive Chart
Key Players
S. Clifford 14 QB
226 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 97 RuYds, RuTD
S. Scott III 8 RB
49 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 3 ReYds, REC
PSU
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:30
98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
PSU
1 Pass
1 Rush
74 YDS
0:44 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:30
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
+60 YD
1ST & 10 PSU 40
2:39
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
+14 YD
2ND & 10 PSU 26
3:09
14-S.Clifford scrambles pushed ob at PSU 40 for 14 yards (46-A.Casey).
No Gain
1ST & 10 PSU 26
3:14
14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
IND
1 Pass
1 Rush
6 YDS
1:33 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 IND 32
3:22
94-H.Whitehead punts 42 yards from IU 32 to PSU 26 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
No Gain
3RD & 4 IND 32
3:27
9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
+5 YD
2ND & 9 IND 27
4:11
9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 32 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 IND 26
4:55
8-S.Scott to IU 27 for 1 yard (28-J.Oweh).
IND
0 Pass
63 Rush
11 YDS
2:56 POS
-1 YD
4TH & 1 PSU 25
4:59
24-K.Lee to IU 26 for -1 yard (4-C.Jones).
4th Quarter
Point After TD 2:30
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
20
Touchdown 2:39
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
74
yds
00:44
pos
20
20
Field Goal 13:23
93-C.Campbell 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
64
yds
01:37
pos
14
20
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 0:00
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 0:09
14-S.Clifford scrambles runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
04:07
pos
13
17
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 6:36
93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 6:40
8-S.Scott runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
4
yds
00:30
pos
7
16
Point After TD 8:12
93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 8:21
8-S.Scott runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
62
yds
02:02
pos
7
9
Field Goal 12:27
93-C.Campbell 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
22
yds
00:34
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
Point After TD 7:59
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:02
14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
64
yds
07:01
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 9
Rushing 11 4
Passing 11 5
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 8-16 3-10
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 440 144
Total Plays 80 45
Avg Gain 5.5 3.2
Net Yards Rushing 214 45
Rush Attempts 48 20
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 2.3
Yards Passing 226 99
Comp. - Att. 22-32 11-25
Yards Per Pass 6.8 3.5
Penalties - Yards 8-80 4-36
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 3-39.7 5-42.8
Return Yards 0 52
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-21
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-31
Safeties 0 0
1234T
8 Penn State 0-0 707721
Indiana 0-0 0170320
Memorial Stadium Bloomington, IN
 226 PASS YDS 99
214 RUSH YDS 45
440 TOTAL YDS 144
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 226 2 2 136.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 226 2 2 136.2
S. Clifford 22/32 226 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 97 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 97 1
S. Clifford 15 97 1 35
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 55 0
D. Ford 18 55 0 11
K. Lee 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
K. Lee 6 35 0 13
C. Holmes 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
C. Holmes 5 16 0 4
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
N. Cain 3 13 0 7
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
W. Levis 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 94 1
J. Dotson 4 4 94 1 60
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 7 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 60 1
P. Freiermuth 11 7 60 1 16
D. George 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
D. George 6 3 29 0 15
K. Lambert-Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
K. Lambert-Smith 2 2 25 0 13
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
D. Ford 4 3 11 0 8
K. Lee 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
K. Lee 2 2 6 0 5
B. Strange 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Strange 1 1 1 0 1
P. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Washington 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Luketa 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Luketa 4-0 0.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Toney 4-0 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Brooks 3-0 0.0 0
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Porter Jr. 3-0 1.0 0
L. Wade 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
L. Wade 3-0 0.0 1
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Shelton 2-0 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 2-1 0.0 0
J. Oweh 28 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Oweh 2-0 0.0 0
H. Beamon 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Beamon 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mustipher 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 1-1 0.0 0
J. Brisker 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Brisker 1-1 0.0 0
M. Wilson 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/2 3/3
J. Pinegar 0/2 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Stout 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 2
J. Stout 3 39.7 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
D. Ford 1 28.0 28 0
L. Wade 38 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
L. Wade 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Indiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44% 99 0 1 69.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44% 99 0 1 69.3
M. Penix Jr. 11/25 99 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 49 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 49 2
S. Scott III 18 49 2 15
S. James 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
S. James 1 4 0 4
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
M. Penix Jr. 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Marshall 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
M. Marshall 5 4 46 0 17
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
T. Fryfogle 8 2 27 0 21
W. Philyor 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
W. Philyor 7 3 15 0 9
P. Hendershot 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
P. Hendershot 3 1 8 0 8
S. Scott III 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Scott III 1 1 3 0 3
J. Hewitt 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hewitt 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. McFadden 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
M. McFadden 11-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
J. Johnson 7-0 0.0 1
D. Matthews 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
D. Matthews 7-0 1.0 0
J. Johnson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 5-1 0.0 0
T. Mullen 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Mullen 4-2 0.0 0
D. Elliott 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Elliott 3-0 0.0 0
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Head Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Fitzgerald 3-0 0.0 0
R. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
M. Ziemba 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Ziemba 2-0 0.0 0
A. Bryant 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Bryant 2-0 0.0 0
T. Allen 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Allen 2-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Miller 2-1 0.0 0
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Nofoagatoto'a 2-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Williams 2-1 0.0 1
A. Casey 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Casey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Burgess 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burgess 1-0 0.0 0
J. King 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. King 0-1 0.0 0
C. Person 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Person 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Campbell 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
C. Campbell 2/2 48 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Whitehead 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.8 1
H. Whitehead 5 42.8 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
R. Taylor 1 21.0 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PSU 36 7:01 13 64 TD
6:34 PSU 35 1:07 3 8 Punt
3:53 PSU 22 3:05 6 40 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 PSU 25 2:00 5 9 Punt
8:12 PSU 5 0:58 3 91 INT
6:36 PSU 25 5:35 13 66 Fumble
0:02 0:00 0 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 PSU 16 7:34 16 54 FG Miss
4:07 PSU 43 4:07 10 57 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 PSU 25 3:49 8 31 Punt
7:55 PSU 47 2:56 7 27 Downs
3:14 PSU 26 0:44 3 74 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:59 IND 25 1:18 3 -7 Punt
5:19 IND 32 1:18 4 2 Punt
0:39 PSU 38 0:34 2 10
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:14 IND 38 2:02 6 62 TD
7:06 PSU 4 0:30 2 4 TD
0:55 IND 9 0:48 2 -1 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IND 25 2:59 6 13 Punt
4:13 IND 30 0:00 1 13 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IND 25 1:37 9 44 FG
9:19 IND 14 1:18 3 4 Punt
4:55 IND 26 1:33 3 6 Punt
2:30 0:00 0 0
2:30 0:00 0 0

IND Hoosiers

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:30 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.

PSU Nittany Lions  - TD (3 plays, 74 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:30 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
+60 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40
(2:39 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 26
(3:09 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles pushed ob at PSU 40 for 14 yards (46-A.Casey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 26
(3:14 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.

IND Hoosiers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - IND 32
(3:22 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 42 yards from IU 32 to PSU 26 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
No Gain
3 & 4 - IND 32
(3:27 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - IND 27
(4:11 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 32 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26
(4:55 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 27 for 1 yard (28-J.Oweh).

PSU Nittany Lions  - Downs (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
4 & 1 - PSU 25
(4:59 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to IU 26 for -1 yard (4-C.Jones).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 29
(5:43 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to IU 25 for 4 yards (98-J.Johnson23-J.Williams).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 30
(6:16 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to IU 29 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 34
(6:42 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to IU 30 for 4 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
Penalty
3 & 7 - PSU 50
(6:50 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Washington. Penalty on IU 3-T.Mullen Pass interference 16 yards enforced at PSU 50. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 47
(7:21 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 50 for 3 yards (3-T.Mullen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 47
(7:55 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 47 for no gain (94-D.Elliott).

IND Hoosiers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - IND 18
(8:01 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from IU 18 to PSU 47 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
No Gain
3 & 6 - IND 18
(8:06 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - IND 17
(8:45 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 18 for 1 yard (18-S.Toney).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14
(9:19 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 17 for 3 yards (18-S.Toney).

PSU Nittany Lions  - Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - PSU 44
(9:29 - 4th) 98-J.Stout punts 30 yards from IU 44 Downed at the IU 14.
Sack
3 & 7 - PSU 41
(10:07 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford sacked at IU 44 for -3 yards (1-D.Matthews).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 44
(10:46 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles pushed ob at IU 41 for 3 yards (23-J.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 44
(10:50 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - PSU 49
(11:15 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to IU 44 for 7 yards (98-J.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 45
(11:45 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to PSU 49 for 4 yards (6-J.Head).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 42
(12:21 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to PSU 45 for 3 yards (47-M.McFadden).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 26
(12:43 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 42 for 16 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(13:18 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 26 for 1 yard (98-J.Johnson).

IND Hoosiers

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:18 - 4th) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.

IND Hoosiers  - FG (9 plays, 44 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 15 - IND 46
(13:23 - 4th) 93-C.Campbell 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 15 - IND 46
(13:33 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Hewitt.
No Gain
2 & 15 - IND 46
(13:33 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
Penalty
2 & 10 - IND 41
(13:46 - 4th) Penalty on IU 1-W.Philyor False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 41. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41
(13:46 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 41
(13:56 - 4th) Penalty on PSU 40-J.Luketa Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PSU 41. No Play.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - IND 42
(13:56 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to PSU 41 for 17 yards (40-J.Luketa).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 42
(14:00 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - IND 28
(14:19 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to IU 42 for 14 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 28
(14:23 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25
(15:00 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott pushed ob at IU 28 for 3 yards (40-J.Luketa).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.

PSU Nittany Lions  - TD (10 plays, 57 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:00 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
+35 YD
2 & 16 - PSU 35
(0:09 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
2 & 6 - PSU 25
(0:29 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to IU 16 for 9 yards (1-D.Matthews). Penalty on PSU 5-J.Dotson Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 25. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 1 - PSU 20
(0:43 - 3rd) Penalty on PSU 53-R.Walker False start 5 yards enforced at IU 20. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 29
(1:25 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to IU 20 for 9 yards (22-J.Johnson).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 32
(1:58 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to IU 29 for 3 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 40
(2:14 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to IU 32 for 8 yards (44-T.Allen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41
(3:01 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to IU 40 for 1 yard (3-T.Mullen).
+15 YD
3 & 9 - PSU 44
(3:17 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 11-D.George. 11-D.George runs ob at IU 41 for 15 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 43
(4:01 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 44 for 1 yard (98-J.Johnson6-J.Head).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 43
(4:07 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.

IND Hoosiers  - Interception (1 plays, 13 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - IND 30
(4:13 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle INTERCEPTED by 38-L.Wade at PSU 43. 38-L.Wade to PSU 43 for no gain.

PSU Nittany Lions  - Missed FG (16 plays, 54 yards, 7:34 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 24 - PSU 30
(4:18 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 24 - PSU 30
(4:24 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
No Gain
2 & 24 - PSU 30
(4:31 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Washington.
Penalty
2 & 9 - PSU 15
(4:35 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Washington. Penalty on PSU 87-P.Freiermuth Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 15. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 16
(5:15 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to IU 15 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 21
(5:54 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to IU 16 for 5 yards (98-J.Johnson18-J.King).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 27
(6:32 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to IU 21 for 6 yards (47-M.McFadden).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40
(7:07 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to IU 27 for 13 yards (23-J.Williams).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 48
(7:31 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to IU 40 for 8 yards (22-J.Johnson).
+13 YD
2 & 14 - PSU 39
(8:00 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to IU 48 for 13 yards (47-M.McFadden).
Penalty
2 & 4 - PSU 49
(8:26 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to IU 49 for 2 yards (22-J.Johnson). Penalty on PSU 73-M.Miranda Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 49. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 43
(8:56 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 49 for 6 yards (92-A.Bryant).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 36
(9:28 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 43 for 7 yards (1-D.Matthews).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 32
(10:05 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 36 for 4 yards (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
+15 YD
3 & 9 - PSU 17
(10:35 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 11-D.George. 11-D.George to PSU 32 for 15 yards (2-R.Taylor3-T.Mullen).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - PSU 15
(11:12 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 17 for 2 yards (22-J.Johnson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 16
(11:52 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 28-D.Ford. 28-D.Ford to PSU 15 for -1 yard (47-M.McFadden).

IND Hoosiers  - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - IND 38
(12:01 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 46 yards from IU 38 out of bounds at the PSU 16.
+2 YD
3 & 14 - IND 36
(12:45 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to IU 38 for 2 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
-5 YD
2 & 9 - IND 41
(13:27 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 36 for -5 yards (55-A.Shelton).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40
(14:00 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 41 for 1 yard (18-S.Toney).
+13 YD
3 & 8 - IND 27
(14:16 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to IU 40 for 13 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 27
(14:20 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 27 for 2 yards (38-L.Wade97-P.Mustipher).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.

PSU Nittany Lions  - Halftime (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Good
1 & 8 - PSU 8
(0:02 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar 25 yards Field Goal is No Good.

IND Hoosiers  - Fumble (2 plays, -1 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
2 & 7 - IND 12
(0:07 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 8 FUMBLES (13-E.Brooks). 38-L.Wade to IU 8 for no gain.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 9
(0:55 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 12 for 3 yards (51-H.Beamon).

PSU Nittany Lions  - Fumble (13 plays, 66 yards, 5:35 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 7
(1:01 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to IU 9 FUMBLES (22-J.Johnson). 98-J.Johnson to IU 9 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 11
(1:11 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to IU 7 for 4 yards (6-J.Head).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 16
(1:45 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to IU 11 for 5 yards (22-J.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 27
(2:12 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to IU 26 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden). Penalty on IU 2-R.Taylor Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 26.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 28
(2:51 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to IU 27 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 37
(3:22 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to IU 28 for 9 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41
(3:52 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to IU 37 for 4 yards (6-J.Head).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - PSU 47
(4:13 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith runs ob at IU 41 for 12 yards.
Penalty
3 & 2 - PSU 48
(4:27 - 2nd) Team penalty on PSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at IU 48. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 2 - PSU 48
(5:16 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to IU 48 for no gain (92-A.Bryant).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 44
(5:41 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to IU 48 for 8 yards (5-J.Burgess).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - PSU 33
(6:04 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 44 for 11 yards (44-T.Allen).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(6:36 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 33 for 8 yards (47-M.McFadden).
Kickoff
(6:36 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.

IND Hoosiers  - TD (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:36 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - IND 2
(6:40 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 4 - IND 4
(7:06 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to PSU 2 for 2 yards (40-J.Luketa1-J.Brisker).

PSU Nittany Lions  - Interception (3 plays, 91 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 10 - PSU 5
(7:14 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Johnson at PSU 21. 22-J.Johnson to PSU 4 for 17 yards (73-M.Miranda).
No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 5
(7:18 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 5
(8:04 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 5 for no gain (47-M.McFadden).
Kickoff
(8:12 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 38-L.Wade to PSU 5 for 5 yards (24-B.Bonds2-R.Taylor).

IND Hoosiers  - TD (6 plays, 62 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:12 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14
(8:21 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - IND 18
(9:55 - 2nd) 6-S.James to PSU 14 for 4 yards (55-A.Shelton).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26
(9:25 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to PSU 18 for 8 yards (1-J.Brisker).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - IND 41
(9:44 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to PSU 26 for 15 yards (18-S.Toney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41
(9:49 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38
(10:14 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle pushed ob at PSU 41 for 21 yards (8-M.Wilson).

PSU Nittany Lions  - Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - PSU 34
(10:24 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 49 yards from PSU 34. 2-R.Taylor to IU 38 for 21 yards (26-J.Sutherland).
No Gain
3 & 12 - PSU 34
(10:31 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
Penalty
3 & 7 - PSU 39
(10:45 - 2nd) Penalty on PSU 53-R.Walker False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 39. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - PSU 35
(11:30 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 39 for 4 yards (22-J.Johnson6-J.Head).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36
(11:58 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 11-D.George. 11-D.George to PSU 35 for -1 yard (3-T.Mullen).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25
(12:24 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 36 for 11 yards (1-D.Matthews).
Kickoff
(12:24 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.

IND Hoosiers

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - IND 16
(12:27 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 9 - IND 16
(12:32 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 16
(12:37 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 17
(13:20 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PSU 16 for 1 yard (38-L.Wade5-T.Castro-Fields).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - IND 19
(13:49 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to PSU 17 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - IND 24
(14:21 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to PSU 19 for 5 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to PSU 24 for 4 yards (38-L.Wade).

IND Hoosiers

Result Play
+9 YD
2 & 9 - IND 37
(0:05 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at PSU 28 for 9 yards (9-J.Porter).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38
(0:39 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to PSU 37 for 1 yard (28-J.Oweh).

PSU Nittany Lions  - Interception (6 plays, 40 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - PSU 48
(0:48 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Ford INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Williams at IU 48. 23-J.Williams to PSU 38 for 14 yards (53-R.Walker).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - PSU 44
(1:21 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 28-D.Ford. 28-D.Ford to PSU 48 for 4 yards (3-T.Mullen4-C.Jones).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 40
(2:00 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 44 for 4 yards (2-R.Taylor).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 37
(2:43 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 40 for 3 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 25
(3:15 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 37 for 12 yards (1-D.Matthews).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 22
(3:53 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 25 for 3 yards (94-D.Elliott).

IND Hoosiers  - Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - IND 34
(4:01 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 44 yards from IU 34 to PSU 22 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
Penalty
4 & 3 - IND 39
(4:01 - 1st) Penalty on IU 47-M.McFadden Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at IU 39. No Play.
Punt
4 & 3 - IND 39
(4:11 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 27 yards from IU 39. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 34 FUMBLES. 47-M.McFadden to PSU 34 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 39
(4:15 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - IND 33
(4:48 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 39 for 6 yards (9-J.Porter).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 32
(5:19 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 33 for 1 yard (13-E.Brooks).

PSU Nittany Lions  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - PSU 43
(5:27 - 1st) 98-J.Stout punts 40 yards from PSU 43 to IU 17 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor. Penalty on PSU 37-D.Hartlaub Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at IU 17.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 44
(6:08 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 43 for -1 yard (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 35
(6:30 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 44 for 9 yards (8-J.Miller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 35
(6:34 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Washington.

IND Hoosiers  - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - IND 18
(6:41 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 47 yards from IU 18 to PSU 35 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
Sack
3 & 9 - IND 26
(7:21 - 1st) 9-M.Penix sacked at IU 18 for -8 yards (9-J.Porter).
No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 26
(7:26 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25
(7:59 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 26 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa).
Kickoff
(7:59 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.

PSU Nittany Lions  - TD (13 plays, 64 yards, 7:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:59 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
+2 YD
4 & 2 - PSU 2
(8:02 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 2 - PSU 2
(8:45 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to IU 2 for no gain (94-D.Elliott8-J.Miller).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 4
(9:23 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to IU 2 for 2 yards (8-J.Miller55-C.Person).
+2 YD
1 & 6 - PSU 6
(9:56 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to IU 4 for 2 yards (4-C.Jones).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 8
(10:36 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to IU 6 for 2 yards (4-C.Jones).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 16
(11:17 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 28-D.Ford. 28-D.Ford to IU 8 for 8 yards (1-D.Matthews3-T.Mullen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 16
(11:56 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to IU 16 for no gain (47-M.McFadden).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 24
(12:28 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to IU 16 for 8 yards (4-C.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 30
(12:49 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to IU 24 for 6 yards (1-D.Matthews).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - PSU 34
(13:05 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to IU 30 for 4 yards (4-C.Jones).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41
(13:33 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to IU 34 for 7 yards (1-D.Matthews).
+21 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 38
(14:15 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to IU 41 for 21 yards (22-J.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36
(14:52 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to PSU 38 for 2 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 57 yards from IU 35. 28-D.Ford to PSU 36 for 28 yards (3-T.Fryfogle).
