Drive Chart
|PSU
|IND
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
S. Clifford
14 QB
226 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 97 RuYds, RuTD
S. Scott III
8 RB
49 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 3 ReYds, REC
PSU
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:30
98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
PSU
1 Pass
1 Rush
74 YDS
0:44 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:30
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
+60 YD
1ST & 10 PSU 40
2:39
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
+14 YD
2ND & 10 PSU 26
3:09
14-S.Clifford scrambles pushed ob at PSU 40 for 14 yards (46-A.Casey).
No Gain
1ST & 10 PSU 26
3:14
14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
IND
1 Pass
1 Rush
6 YDS
1:33 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 IND 32
3:22
94-H.Whitehead punts 42 yards from IU 32 to PSU 26 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
No Gain
3RD & 4 IND 32
3:27
9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
+5 YD
2ND & 9 IND 27
4:11
9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 32 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 IND 26
4:55
8-S.Scott to IU 27 for 1 yard (28-J.Oweh).
IND
0 Pass
63 Rush
11 YDS
2:56 POS
-1 YD
4TH & 1 PSU 25
4:59
24-K.Lee to IU 26 for -1 yard (4-C.Jones).
Touchdown 2:39
14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
74
yds
00:44
pos
20
20
13
17
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|9
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|11
|5
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|440
|144
|Total Plays
|80
|45
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|214
|45
|Rush Attempts
|48
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|226
|99
|Comp. - Att.
|22-32
|11-25
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-80
|4-36
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.7
|5-42.8
|Return Yards
|0
|52
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-31
|Safeties
|0
|0
|226
|PASS YDS
|99
|214
|RUSH YDS
|45
|440
|TOTAL YDS
|144
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|22/32
|226
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|15
|97
|1
|35
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|18
|55
|0
|11
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|6
|35
|0
|13
C. Holmes 26 RB
|C. Holmes
|5
|16
|0
|4
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|3
|13
|0
|7
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|4
|4
|94
|1
|60
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
|P. Freiermuth
|11
|7
|60
|1
|16
D. George 11 WR
|D. George
|6
|3
|29
|0
|15
K. Lambert-Smith 13 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|2
|2
|25
|0
|13
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|4
|3
|11
|0
|8
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
P. Washington 18 WR
|P. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 1 S
|J. Brisker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|3
|39.7
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|11/25
|99
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|18
|49
|2
|15
|
S. James 6 RB
|S. James
|1
|4
|0
|4
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|5
|4
|46
|0
|17
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|8
|2
|27
|0
|21
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|7
|3
|15
|0
|9
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
J. Hewitt 2 WR
|J. Hewitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|11-0
|0.0
|0
J. Johnson 22 DB
|J. Johnson
|7-0
|0.0
|1
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|7-0
|1.0
|0
J. Johnson 98 DL
|J. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|4-2
|0.0
|0
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|3-0
|0.0
|0
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Bryant 92 DL
|A. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Allen 44 LB
|T. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|1
A. Casey 46 LB
|A. Casey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. King 18 DL
|J. King
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Person 55 DL
|C. Person
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|2/2
|48
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|5
|42.8
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (3 plays, 74 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:30 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(2:39 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 26(3:09 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles pushed ob at PSU 40 for 14 yards (46-A.Casey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 26(3:14 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - IND 32(3:22 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 42 yards from IU 32 to PSU 26 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IND 32(3:27 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 27(4:11 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 32 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(4:55 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 27 for 1 yard (28-J.Oweh).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Downs (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - PSU 25(4:59 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to IU 26 for -1 yard (4-C.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 29(5:43 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to IU 25 for 4 yards (98-J.Johnson23-J.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 30(6:16 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to IU 29 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 34(6:42 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to IU 30 for 4 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - PSU 50(6:50 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Washington. Penalty on IU 3-T.Mullen Pass interference 16 yards enforced at PSU 50. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 47(7:21 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 50 for 3 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 47(7:55 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 47 for no gain (94-D.Elliott).
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IND 18(8:01 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from IU 18 to PSU 47 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IND 18(8:06 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 17(8:45 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 18 for 1 yard (18-S.Toney).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 14(9:19 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 17 for 3 yards (18-S.Toney).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PSU 44(9:29 - 4th) 98-J.Stout punts 30 yards from IU 44 Downed at the IU 14.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - PSU 41(10:07 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford sacked at IU 44 for -3 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 44(10:46 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles pushed ob at IU 41 for 3 yards (23-J.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(10:50 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - PSU 49(11:15 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to IU 44 for 7 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 45(11:45 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to PSU 49 for 4 yards (6-J.Head).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 42(12:21 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to PSU 45 for 3 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 26(12:43 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 42 for 16 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(13:18 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 26 for 1 yard (98-J.Johnson).
IND
Hoosiers
- FG (9 plays, 44 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - IND 46(13:23 - 4th) 93-C.Campbell 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - IND 46(13:33 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Hewitt.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - IND 46(13:33 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IND 41(13:46 - 4th) Penalty on IU 1-W.Philyor False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(13:46 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(13:56 - 4th) Penalty on PSU 40-J.Luketa Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PSU 41. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 42(13:56 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to PSU 41 for 17 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(14:00 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 28(14:19 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to IU 42 for 14 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IND 28(14:23 - 4th) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 4th) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott pushed ob at IU 28 for 3 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (10 plays, 57 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 16 - PSU 35(0:09 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - PSU 25(0:29 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to IU 16 for 9 yards (1-D.Matthews). Penalty on PSU 5-J.Dotson Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - PSU 20(0:43 - 3rd) Penalty on PSU 53-R.Walker False start 5 yards enforced at IU 20. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 29(1:25 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to IU 20 for 9 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 32(1:58 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to IU 29 for 3 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 40(2:14 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to IU 32 for 8 yards (44-T.Allen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(3:01 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to IU 40 for 1 yard (3-T.Mullen).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - PSU 44(3:17 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 11-D.George. 11-D.George runs ob at IU 41 for 15 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 43(4:01 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 44 for 1 yard (98-J.Johnson6-J.Head).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 43(4:07 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Missed FG (16 plays, 54 yards, 7:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 24 - PSU 30(4:18 - 3rd) 92-J.Pinegar 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 24 - PSU 30(4:24 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
|No Gain
|
2 & 24 - PSU 30(4:31 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Washington.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - PSU 15(4:35 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Washington. Penalty on PSU 87-P.Freiermuth Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 15. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 16(5:15 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to IU 15 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 21(5:54 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 24-K.Lee. 24-K.Lee to IU 16 for 5 yards (98-J.Johnson18-J.King).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 27(6:32 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to IU 21 for 6 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(7:07 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to IU 27 for 13 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 48(7:31 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to IU 40 for 8 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - PSU 39(8:00 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to IU 48 for 13 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - PSU 49(8:26 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to IU 49 for 2 yards (22-J.Johnson). Penalty on PSU 73-M.Miranda Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 49. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 43(8:56 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 49 for 6 yards (92-A.Bryant).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 36(9:28 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 43 for 7 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 32(10:05 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 36 for 4 yards (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - PSU 17(10:35 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 11-D.George. 11-D.George to PSU 32 for 15 yards (2-R.Taylor3-T.Mullen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - PSU 15(11:12 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 17 for 2 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 16(11:52 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 28-D.Ford. 28-D.Ford to PSU 15 for -1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IND 38(12:01 - 3rd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 46 yards from IU 38 out of bounds at the PSU 16.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - IND 36(12:45 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to IU 38 for 2 yards (5-T.Castro-Fields).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 41(13:27 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 36 for -5 yards (55-A.Shelton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(14:00 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 41 for 1 yard (18-S.Toney).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 27(14:16 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to IU 40 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IND 27(14:20 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 27 for 2 yards (38-L.Wade97-P.Mustipher).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Halftime (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
1 & 8 - PSU 8(0:02 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar 25 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Fumble (13 plays, 66 yards, 5:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 7(1:01 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to IU 9 FUMBLES (22-J.Johnson). 98-J.Johnson to IU 9 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - PSU 11(1:11 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to IU 7 for 4 yards (6-J.Head).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 16(1:45 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to IU 11 for 5 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 27(2:12 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to IU 26 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden). Penalty on IU 2-R.Taylor Holding 10 yards enforced at IU 26.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(2:51 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to IU 27 for 1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 37(3:22 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to IU 28 for 9 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(3:52 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to IU 37 for 4 yards (6-J.Head).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - PSU 47(4:13 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith runs ob at IU 41 for 12 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - PSU 48(4:27 - 2nd) Team penalty on PSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at IU 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - PSU 48(5:16 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to IU 48 for no gain (92-A.Bryant).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 44(5:41 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to IU 48 for 8 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 33(6:04 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 44 for 11 yards (44-T.Allen).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(6:36 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 33 for 8 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Interception (3 plays, 91 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 10 - PSU 5(7:14 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Johnson at PSU 21. 22-J.Johnson to PSU 4 for 17 yards (73-M.Miranda).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PSU 5(7:18 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Freiermuth.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 5(8:04 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 5 for no gain (47-M.McFadden).
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 38-L.Wade to PSU 5 for 5 yards (24-B.Bonds2-R.Taylor).
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (6 plays, 62 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 14(8:21 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 18(9:55 - 2nd) 6-S.James to PSU 14 for 4 yards (55-A.Shelton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(9:25 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to PSU 18 for 8 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 41(9:44 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to PSU 26 for 15 yards (18-S.Toney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(9:49 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(10:14 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle pushed ob at PSU 41 for 21 yards (8-M.Wilson).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - PSU 34(10:24 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 49 yards from PSU 34. 2-R.Taylor to IU 38 for 21 yards (26-J.Sutherland).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - PSU 34(10:31 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 11-D.George.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - PSU 39(10:45 - 2nd) Penalty on PSU 53-R.Walker False start 5 yards enforced at PSU 39. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - PSU 35(11:30 - 2nd) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 39 for 4 yards (22-J.Johnson6-J.Head).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(11:58 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 11-D.George. 11-D.George to PSU 35 for -1 yard (3-T.Mullen).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(12:24 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 36 for 11 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
IND
Hoosiers
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - IND 16(12:27 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IND 16(12:32 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IND 16(12:37 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 17(13:20 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to PSU 16 for 1 yard (38-L.Wade5-T.Castro-Fields).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 19(13:49 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to PSU 17 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 24(14:21 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to PSU 19 for 5 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(15:00 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to PSU 24 for 4 yards (38-L.Wade).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Interception (6 plays, 40 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PSU 48(0:48 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Ford INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Williams at IU 48. 23-J.Williams to PSU 38 for 14 yards (53-R.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - PSU 44(1:21 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 28-D.Ford. 28-D.Ford to PSU 48 for 4 yards (3-T.Mullen4-C.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 40(2:00 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 44 for 4 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 37(2:43 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 40 for 3 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 25(3:15 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 37 for 12 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 22(3:53 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 25 for 3 yards (94-D.Elliott).
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - IND 34(4:01 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 44 yards from IU 34 to PSU 22 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - IND 39(4:01 - 1st) Penalty on IU 47-M.McFadden Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at IU 39. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IND 39(4:11 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 27 yards from IU 39. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 34 FUMBLES. 47-M.McFadden to PSU 34 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IND 39(4:15 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 33(4:48 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 39 for 6 yards (9-J.Porter).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(5:19 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 33 for 1 yard (13-E.Brooks).
PSU
Nittany Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - PSU 43(5:27 - 1st) 98-J.Stout punts 40 yards from PSU 43 to IU 17 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor. Penalty on PSU 37-D.Hartlaub Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at IU 17.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 44(6:08 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 43 for -1 yard (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 35(6:30 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth to PSU 44 for 9 yards (8-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 35(6:34 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Washington.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - IND 18(6:41 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 47 yards from IU 18 to PSU 35 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - IND 26(7:21 - 1st) 9-M.Penix sacked at IU 18 for -8 yards (9-J.Porter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IND 26(7:26 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(7:59 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 26 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa).
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
PSU
Nittany Lions
- TD (13 plays, 64 yards, 7:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - PSU 2(8:02 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 87-P.Freiermuth. 87-P.Freiermuth runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PSU 2(8:45 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to IU 2 for no gain (94-D.Elliott8-J.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 4(9:23 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to IU 2 for 2 yards (8-J.Miller55-C.Person).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - PSU 6(9:56 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to IU 4 for 2 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 8(10:36 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to IU 6 for 2 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PSU 16(11:17 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 28-D.Ford. 28-D.Ford to IU 8 for 8 yards (1-D.Matthews3-T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PSU 16(11:56 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to IU 16 for no gain (47-M.McFadden).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 24(12:28 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to IU 16 for 8 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 30(12:49 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford scrambles to IU 24 for 6 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 34(13:05 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to IU 30 for 4 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 41(13:33 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to IU 34 for 7 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 38(14:15 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to IU 41 for 21 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(14:52 - 1st) 21-N.Cain to PSU 38 for 2 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 57 yards from IU 35. 28-D.Ford to PSU 36 for 28 yards (3-T.Fryfogle).
