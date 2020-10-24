Drive Chart
UVA
MIAMI

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
B. Armstrong 5 QB
111 PaYds, PaTD, 33 RuYds
M. Harley 3 WR
152 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
MIAMI
2 Pass
3 Rush
46 YDS
0:53 POS
+26 YD
2ND & 9 MIAMI 40
15:00
1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs ob at UVA 34 for 26 yards.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 MIAMI 39
0:16
4-J.Knighton to MFL 40 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).
+20 YD
3RD & 11 MIAMI 19
0:31
1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at MFL 39 for 20 yards.
No Gain
2ND & 11 MIAMI 19
0:41
1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 MIAMI 20
1:09
4-J.Knighton to MFL 19 for -1 yard (0-Z.Zandier11-C.Snowden).
UVA
1 Pass
7 Rush
47 YDS
2:29 POS
Punt
4TH & 12 MIAMI 39
1:18
2-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from MFL 39 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
3RD & 17 MIAMI 44
1:56
5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at MFL 39 for 5 yards.
-8 YD
2ND & 9 MIAMI 36
2:32
88-T.Kelly to MFL 44 for -8 yards (17-W.Steed).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 MIAMI 37
3:04
5-B.Armstrong scrambles to MFL 36 for 1 yard (17-W.Steed12-J.Harvey).
+49 YD
1ST & 10 UVA 14
3:41
5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana pushed ob at MFL 37 for 49 yards (4-K.Smith).
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 3:52
30-J.Borregales 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
93
yds
06:05
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 1:06
30-J.Borregales 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
65
yds
02:03
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
Point After TD 10:06
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:10
5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
49
yds
04:26
pos
6
7
Point After TD 14:32
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:40
1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:20
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 18
Rushing 8 7
Passing 4 11
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 7-13 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 227 389
Total Plays 50 59
Avg Gain 4.5 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 116 86
Rush Attempts 29 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 2.4
Yards Passing 111 303
Comp. - Att. 11-21 18-23
Yards Per Pass 4.5 10.3
Penalties - Yards 3-20 5-33
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-46.2 3-43.3
Return Yards 19 0
Punts - Returns 1-19 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Virginia 1-3 700-7
11 Miami (FL) 4-1 733-13
Hard Rock Stadium Miami, FL
 111 PASS YDS 303
116 RUSH YDS 86
227 TOTAL YDS 389
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Armstrong 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 111 1 0 118.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 539 5 4 115.7
B. Armstrong 11/20 111 1 0
K. Thompson 99 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
K. Thompson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 142 2
W. Taulapapa 9 45 0 11
B. Armstrong 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 136 1
B. Armstrong 10 33 0 15
K. Thompson 99 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
K. Thompson 5 24 0 11
I. Armstead 98 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
I. Armstead 4 22 0 9
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
T. Kelly Jr. 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 1
T. Jana 2 1 49 0 49
T. Poljan 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 69 1
T. Poljan 6 4 26 1 11
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 166 0
B. Kemp IV 4 3 23 0 13
K. Thompson 99 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
K. Thompson 2 2 11 0 11
S. Simpson 31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
S. Simpson 2 1 2 0 2
R. Henry 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Henry 1 0 0 0 0
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
T. Kelly Jr. 2 0 0 0 0
G. Misch 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Misch 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Jackson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 0.5
N. Jackson 8-5 0.5 0
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
C. Snowden 7-1 1.0 0
Z. Zandier 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
Z. Zandier 6-1 1.0 0
N. Taylor 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Taylor 3-1 0.0 0
M. Gahm 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
M. Gahm 3-0 1.0 0
J. Carter 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Carter 3-0 0.0 0
N. Grant 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Grant 3-0 0.0 0
D. Cross 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Cross 3-0 0.0 0
D. Bratton 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bratton 2-0 0.0 0
A. Clary 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
A. Clary 2-1 0.5 0
R. Burney 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Burney 2-0 0.0 0
J. Briggs 19 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Briggs 1-2 0.0 0
C. King 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. King 1-0 0.0 0
D. Amos 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Amos 1-1 0.0 0
A. Atariwa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Atariwa 1-0 1.0 0
M. Alonso 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Alonso 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 7/7
B. Delaney 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Griffin 2 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
N. Griffin 5 46.2 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.3 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
T. Kelly Jr. 3 25.3 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
B. Kemp IV 1 19.0 19 0
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. King 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 303 1 0 203.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.0% 736 6 0 153.9
D. King 18/23 303 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 97 2
D. Chaney Jr. 8 41 0 14
J. Knighton 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 96 1
J. Knighton 9 27 0 12
D. King 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 157 1
D. King 11 10 0 19
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 311 5
C. Harris 8 8 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 8 152 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 110 0
M. Harley 8 8 152 1 43
W. Mallory 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 1
W. Mallory 3 2 58 0 32
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 142 0
M. Pope 5 3 48 0 38
D. Wiggins 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 94 1
D. Wiggins 2 2 35 0 26
M. Few 27 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Few 2 1 6 0 6
J. Payton 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Payton 2 1 5 0 5
J. Knighton 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 110 1
J. Knighton 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Frierson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Frierson 4-1 0.0 0
Q. Roche 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Q. Roche 4-1 0.0 0
J. Phillips 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Phillips 4-2 0.0 0
D. Ivey 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Ivey 3-0 0.0 0
B. Bolden 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Bolden 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ford 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ford 2-0 0.0 0
W. Steed 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Steed 2-0 0.0 0
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Jennings Jr. 2-0 1.0 0
N. Silvera 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Silvera 2-0 0.0 0
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Blades Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
T. Couch 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Couch 1-1 0.0 0
K. Smith 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brooks Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harvey 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Harvey 1-1 0.0 0
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harrison-Hunte 1-0 0.0 0
Z. McCloud 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. McCloud 1-0 0.0 0
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Hall Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Miller 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borregales 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/6 15/15
J. Borregales 2/3 32 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Hedley 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 0
L. Hedley 3 43.3 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Knighton 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
J. Knighton 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:32 UVA 36 4:26 12 64 TD
5:02 UVA 10 2:16 6 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:02 UVA 25 2:56 6 32 Punt
9:29 MIAMI 48 6:14 13 30 FG Miss
1:02 UVA 25 0:52 8 32 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 26 1:13 3 2 Punt
11:43 UVA 34 1:36 3 5 Punt
3:47 UVA 14 2:29 4 47 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 25 0:20 2 75 TD
10:06 MIAMI 16 5:04 12 39 Punt
2:38 MIAMI 21 2:33 8 62
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:56 MIAMI 4 1:20 3 1 Punt
3:09 MIAMI 20 2:03 9 65 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 MIAMI 25 1:40 3 8 Punt
9:57 MIAMI 9 6:05 16 88 FG
1:09 MIAMI 20 0:53 5 46
1:09 0:00 0 0

MIAMI Hurricanes

Result Play
+26 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 40
(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs ob at UVA 34 for 26 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39
(0:16 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 40 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).
+20 YD
3 & 11 - MIAMI 19
(0:31 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at MFL 39 for 20 yards.
No Gain
2 & 11 - MIAMI 19
(0:41 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20
(1:09 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 19 for -1 yard (0-Z.Zandier11-C.Snowden).

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (4 plays, 47 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - UVA 39
(1:18 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from MFL 39 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
3 & 17 - UVA 44
(1:56 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at MFL 39 for 5 yards.
-8 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 36
(2:32 - 3rd) 88-T.Kelly to MFL 44 for -8 yards (17-W.Steed).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37
(3:04 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to MFL 36 for 1 yard (17-W.Steed12-J.Harvey).
+49 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 14
(3:41 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana pushed ob at MFL 37 for 49 yards (4-K.Smith).
Kickoff
(3:47 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 14 for 14 yards (34-R.Ragone22-R.Burns).

MIAMI Hurricanes  - FG (16 plays, 88 yards, 6:05 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - MIAMI 3
(3:52 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 1
(4:33 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 3 for -2 yards (6-N.Jackson30-D.Amos).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 3
(5:07 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 1 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson).
+1 YD
1 & 4 - MIAMI 4
(5:38 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 3 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 10
(5:59 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 4 for 6 yards (6-N.Jackson19-J.Briggs).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15
(6:17 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 10 for 5 yards (6-N.Jackson).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 22
(6:39 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 15 for 7 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
+14 YD
1 & 15 - MIAMI 36
(6:56 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney pushed ob at UVA 22 for 14 yards (15-D.Cross).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31
(7:16 - 3rd) Penalty on MFL 81-L.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 31. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 43
(7:36 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at UVA 31 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43
(7:42 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 27-M.Few.
+12 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 45
(8:04 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 43 for 12 yards (15-D.Cross).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 40
(8:24 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 12-J.Payton. 12-J.Payton to MFL 45 for 5 yards (1-N.Grant).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37
(8:44 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 40 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier19-J.Briggs).
+28 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 9
(9:02 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 37 for 28 yards.
-5 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 14
(9:33 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 9 for -5 yards (11-C.Snowden).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9
(9:57 - 3rd) 1-D.King scrambles to MFL 14 for 5 yards (56-M.Gahm).

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 39
(10:07 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 52 yards from UVA 39 to MFL 9 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UVA 39
(10:52 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson to UVA 39 for no gain (3-G.Frierson2-Q.Roche).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 34
(11:37 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 39 for 5 yards (2-Q.Roche91-J.Miller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 34
(11:43 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - MIAMI 33
(11:59 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 52 yards from MFL 33. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 34 for 19 yards (41-M.Parrott4-K.Smith).
+10 YD
3 & 12 - MIAMI 23
(12:38 - 3rd) 1-D.King scrambles pushed ob at MFL 33 for 10 yards (8-D.Bratton).
Sack
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(13:11 - 3rd) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 23 for -2 yards (14-A.Clary6-N.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(13:39 - 3rd) 1-D.King scrambles to MFL 25 for no gain (7-N.Taylor).

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - UVA 28
(13:47 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 47 yards from UVA 28 to MFL 25 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UVA 28
(13:54 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 27
(14:28 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 28 for 1 yard (53-Z.McCloud).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 26
(14:54 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 27 for 1 yard (2-Q.Roche).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 26 for 26 yards (12-J.Payton).

UVA Cavaliers  - Halftime (8 plays, 32 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 4 - UVA 43
(0:10 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - UVA 44
(0:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 43 for 1 yard (15-J.Phillips).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 49
(0:21 - 2nd) incomplete. Team penalty on MFL 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at MFL 49. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 49
(0:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - UVA 41
(0:29 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to MFL 49 for 10 yards (3-G.Frierson).
+15 YD
2 & 20 - UVA 26
(0:37 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong runs ob at UVA 41 for 15 yards.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UVA 36
(0:43 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs ob at UVA 40 for 4 yards. Penalty on UVA 72-R.Swoboda Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 36. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 36
(0:50 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(1:02 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 11 yards (15-J.Phillips23-T.Couch).
Kickoff
(1:02 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.

MIAMI Hurricanes  - FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - MIAMI 15
(1:06 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 11 - MIAMI 15
(1:12 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
Sack
2 & 9 - MIAMI 13
(1:20 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 15 for -2 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14
(1:38 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 13 for 1 yard (16-R.Burney).
+9 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 23
(1:47 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 14 for 9 yards (14-A.Clary).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32
(2:08 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 23 for 9 yards (14-A.Clary7-N.Taylor).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 34
(2:21 - 2nd) 1-D.King to UVA 32 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43
(2:30 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to UVA 34 for 9 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
+28 YD
2 & 1 - MIAMI 29
(3:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 43 for 28 yards (11-C.Snowden).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20
(3:09 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 29 for 9 yards (15-D.Cross).

UVA Cavaliers  - Missed FG (13 plays, 30 yards, 6:14 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 18 - UVA 18
(3:15 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
+11 YD
3 & 29 - UVA 29
(3:48 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to MFL 18 for 11 yards.
Penalty
3 & 24 - UVA 24
(3:56 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UVA 85-G.Misch Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at MFL 24. No Play.
Sack
2 & 12 - UVA 12
(4:36 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at MFL 24 for -12 yards (44-B.Jennings).
Penalty
2 & 7 - UVA 7
(4:56 - 2nd) Penalty on UVA 87-T.Poljan False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 7. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 10
(5:35 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead to MFL 7 for 3 yards (2-Q.Roche).
+11 YD
3 & 4 - UVA 21
(6:12 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to MFL 10 for 11 yards (3-G.Frierson).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 25
(6:52 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 21 for 4 yards (21-B.Bolden7-A.Blades).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 27
(7:33 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to MFL 25 for 2 yards (96-J.Ford).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 32
(7:43 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead scrambles pushed ob at MFL 27 for 5 yards (8-D.Ivey).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37
(8:17 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead to MFL 32 for 5 yards (26-G.Hall).
+11 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 48
(8:45 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson runs ob at MFL 37 for 11 yards.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 48
(8:54 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 31-S.Simpson.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 48
(9:29 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 48 for no gain (2-Q.Roche).

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - MIAMI 5
(9:36 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 43 yards from MFL 5 to MFL 48 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 5
(10:28 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 5 for no gain (56-M.Gahm91-M.Alonso).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAMI 5
(10:33 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Payton.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 4
(10:56 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 5 for 1 yard (19-J.Briggs).

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - UVA 43
(11:06 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from MFL 43 Downed at the MFL 4.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - UVA 44
(11:51 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 43 for 1 yard (1-N.Silvera15-J.Phillips).
No Gain
2 & 3 - UVA 44
(12:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 49
(12:30 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs ob at MFL 44 for 7 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 43
(13:50 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 49 for 6 yards (12-J.Harvey).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 36
(13:40 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 43 for 7 yards (8-D.Ivey).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(14:02 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 11 yards (23-T.Couch).

MIAMI Hurricanes

Result Play
No Good
4 & 18 - MIAMI 25
(14:05 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 42 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 30-D.Amos.
Sack
3 & 11 - MIAMI 18
(14:23 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 25 for -7 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
No Gain
3 & 11 - MIAMI 18
(14:31 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Knighton.
No Gain
2 & 11 - MIAMI 18
(14:37 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton to UVA 18 for -1 yard (7-N.Taylor).

MIAMI Hurricanes

Result Play
+6 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 23
(0:05 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 27-M.Few. 27-M.Few to UVA 17 for 6 yards (9-C.King).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27
(0:20 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 23 for 4 yards (30-D.Amos).
+38 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 35
(0:40 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to UVA 27 for 38 yards.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAMI 35
(0:40 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAMI 35
(0:57 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 35 for no gain (16-R.Burney).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33
(1:24 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 35 for 2 yards (7-N.Taylor6-N.Jackson).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - MIAMI 26
(1:46 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 33 for 7 yards (8-D.Bratton).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 22
(2:13 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 26 for 4 yards (11-C.Snowden0-Z.Zandier).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21
(2:38 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 22 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).

UVA Cavaliers  - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - UVA 25
(2:46 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 54 yards from UVA 25 to MFL 21 fair catch by 26-G.Hall.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UVA 25
(2:50 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 23
(3:28 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 25 for 2 yards (1-N.Silvera91-J.Miller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 23
(3:32 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 19
(4:25 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 23 for 4 yards (15-J.Phillips).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 11
(4:50 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 19 for 8 yards (7-A.Blades).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 10
(5:02 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 11 for 1 yard (3-G.Frierson15-J.Phillips).

MIAMI Hurricanes  - Punt (12 plays, 39 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - MIAMI 45
(5:02 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 35 yards from UVA 45 to UVA 10 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
Sack
3 & 8 - MIAMI 33
(5:40 - 1st) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 45 for -12 yards. Penalty on MFL 1-D.King Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at UVA 45. (11-C.Snowden).
Sack
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30
(6:20 - 1st) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 33 for -3 yards (56-M.Gahm).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35
(6:36 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 30 for 5 yards (11-C.Snowden).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - MIAMI 37
(6:39 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 35 for 2 yards (11-C.Snowden6-N.Jackson).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - MIAMI 39
(7:00 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 37 for 2 yards (90-J.Carter6-N.Jackson).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 41
(7:30 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 39 for 2 yards (90-J.Carter6-N.Jackson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46
(7:40 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 41 for 5 yards (90-J.Carter).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28
(8:20 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to UVA 46 for 26 yards (6-N.Jackson).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 25
(8:59 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 28 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
+19 YD
2 & 20 - MIAMI 6
(9:20 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 25 for 19 yards (1-N.Grant).
-2 YD
1 & 18 - MIAMI 8
(9:40 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 6 for -2 yards (11-C.Snowden).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16
(9:55 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 16 for no gain (0-Z.Zandier). Penalty on MFL 86-D.Mammarelli Holding 8 yards enforced at MFL 16. No Play.
Kickoff
(10:06 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 4-J.Knighton to MFL End Zone FUMBLES. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 16 for 16 yards (47-T.Harrison22-R.Snyder).

UVA Cavaliers  - TD (12 plays, 64 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:06 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 2
(10:10 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 6
(10:35 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 2 for 4 yards (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
No Gain
1 & 6 - UVA 6
(10:59 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Misch.
+13 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 19
(11:35 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at MFL 6 for 13 yards (8-D.Ivey).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 27
(12:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to MFL 19 for 8 yards (6-S.Brooks7-A.Blades).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 27
(12:10 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 36
(12:42 - 1st) 98-I.Armstead to MFL 27 for 9 yards (21-B.Bolden).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37
(13:00 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 36 for 1 yard (96-J.Ford).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UVA 42
(13:32 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 37 for 5 yards (15-J.Phillips3-G.Frierson).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 45
(13:55 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to MFL 42 for 3 yards (44-B.Jennings).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 49
(14:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 45 for 4 yards (21-B.Bolden).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 36
(14:20 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly. Penalty on MFL 5-A.Carter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 36. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 36
(14:20 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete.
Kickoff
(14:32 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 36 for 36 yards (30-J.Borregales).

MIAMI Hurricanes  - TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:40 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
+43 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43
(14:40 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25
(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory pushed ob at UVA 43 for 32 yards (1-N.Grant).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores