Drive Chart
|
|
|UVA
|MIAMI
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
B. Armstrong
5 QB
111 PaYds, PaTD, 33 RuYds
|
|
M. Harley
3 WR
152 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
MIAMI
2 Pass
3 Rush
46 YDS
0:53 POS
+26 YD
2ND & 9 MIAMI 40
15:00
1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs ob at UVA 34 for 26 yards.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 MIAMI 39
0:16
4-J.Knighton to MFL 40 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).
+20 YD
3RD & 11 MIAMI 19
0:31
1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at MFL 39 for 20 yards.
No Gain
2ND & 11 MIAMI 19
0:41
1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 MIAMI 20
1:09
4-J.Knighton to MFL 19 for -1 yard (0-Z.Zandier11-C.Snowden).
UVA
1 Pass
7 Rush
47 YDS
2:29 POS
Punt
4TH & 12 MIAMI 39
1:18
2-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from MFL 39 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
3RD & 17 MIAMI 44
1:56
5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at MFL 39 for 5 yards.
-8 YD
2ND & 9 MIAMI 36
2:32
88-T.Kelly to MFL 44 for -8 yards (17-W.Steed).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 MIAMI 37
3:04
5-B.Armstrong scrambles to MFL 36 for 1 yard (17-W.Steed12-J.Harvey).
+49 YD
1ST & 10 UVA 14
3:41
5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana pushed ob at MFL 37 for 49 yards (4-K.Smith).
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 10:10
5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
49
yds
04:26
pos
6
7
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|18
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|4
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|227
|389
|Total Plays
|50
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|86
|Rush Attempts
|29
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|111
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|11-21
|18-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|10.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|5-33
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.2
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|19
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|111
|PASS YDS
|303
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|86
|
|
|227
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|11/20
|111
|1
|0
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|9
|45
|0
|11
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|10
|33
|0
|15
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|5
|24
|0
|11
|
I. Armstead 98 QB
|I. Armstead
|4
|22
|0
|9
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|2
|1
|49
|0
|49
|
T. Poljan 87 TE
|T. Poljan
|6
|4
|26
|1
|11
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|4
|3
|23
|0
|13
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|2
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Henry 17 WR
|R. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|8-5
|0.5
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 0 LB
|Z. Zandier
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bratton 8 CB
|D. Bratton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clary 14 DB
|A. Clary
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Burney 16 DE
|R. Burney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 19 DT
|J. Briggs
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Amos 30 DB
|D. Amos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Atariwa 95 DL
|A. Atariwa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 2 P
|N. Griffin
|5
|46.2
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|3
|25.3
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|18/23
|303
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|8
|41
|0
|14
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|9
|27
|0
|12
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|11
|10
|0
|19
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|8
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|8
|8
|152
|1
|43
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|3
|2
|58
|0
|32
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|5
|3
|48
|0
|38
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|2
|2
|35
|0
|26
|
M. Few 27 WR
|M. Few
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Payton 12 WR
|J. Payton
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 2 DL
|Q. Roche
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steed 17 LB
|W. Steed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|2/3
|32
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|3
|43.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 40(15:00 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs ob at UVA 34 for 26 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(0:16 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 40 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 19(0:31 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at MFL 39 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 19(0:41 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(1:09 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 19 for -1 yard (0-Z.Zandier11-C.Snowden).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (4 plays, 47 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UVA 39(1:18 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from MFL 39 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 17 - UVA 44(1:56 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at MFL 39 for 5 yards.
|-8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 36(2:32 - 3rd) 88-T.Kelly to MFL 44 for -8 yards (17-W.Steed).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(3:04 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to MFL 36 for 1 yard (17-W.Steed12-J.Harvey).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 14(3:41 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana pushed ob at MFL 37 for 49 yards (4-K.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(3:47 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 14 for 14 yards (34-R.Ragone22-R.Burns).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (16 plays, 88 yards, 6:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 3(3:52 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 1(4:33 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 3 for -2 yards (6-N.Jackson30-D.Amos).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 3(5:07 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 1 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - MIAMI 4(5:38 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 3 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 10(5:59 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 4 for 6 yards (6-N.Jackson19-J.Briggs).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(6:17 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 10 for 5 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 22(6:39 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 15 for 7 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 36(6:56 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney pushed ob at UVA 22 for 14 yards (15-D.Cross).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(7:16 - 3rd) Penalty on MFL 81-L.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 31. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 43(7:36 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs ob at UVA 31 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(7:42 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 27-M.Few.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 45(8:04 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 43 for 12 yards (15-D.Cross).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 40(8:24 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 12-J.Payton. 12-J.Payton to MFL 45 for 5 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(8:44 - 3rd) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 40 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier19-J.Briggs).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 9(9:02 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 37 for 28 yards.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 14(9:33 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 9 for -5 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9(9:57 - 3rd) 1-D.King scrambles to MFL 14 for 5 yards (56-M.Gahm).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UVA 39(10:07 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 52 yards from UVA 39 to MFL 9 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UVA 39(10:52 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson to UVA 39 for no gain (3-G.Frierson2-Q.Roche).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 34(11:37 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 39 for 5 yards (2-Q.Roche91-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(11:43 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIAMI 33(11:59 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 52 yards from MFL 33. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 34 for 19 yards (41-M.Parrott4-K.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - MIAMI 23(12:38 - 3rd) 1-D.King scrambles pushed ob at MFL 33 for 10 yards (8-D.Bratton).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(13:11 - 3rd) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 23 for -2 yards (14-A.Clary6-N.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(13:39 - 3rd) 1-D.King scrambles to MFL 25 for no gain (7-N.Taylor).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UVA 28(13:47 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 47 yards from UVA 28 to MFL 25 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UVA 28(13:54 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 27(14:28 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 28 for 1 yard (53-Z.McCloud).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 26(14:54 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 27 for 1 yard (2-Q.Roche).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 26 for 26 yards (12-J.Payton).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Halftime (8 plays, 32 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UVA 43(0:10 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - UVA 44(0:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 43 for 1 yard (15-J.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(0:21 - 2nd) incomplete. Team penalty on MFL 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at MFL 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(0:21 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 41(0:29 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to MFL 49 for 10 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 20 - UVA 26(0:37 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong runs ob at UVA 41 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UVA 36(0:43 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs ob at UVA 40 for 4 yards. Penalty on UVA 72-R.Swoboda Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(0:50 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(1:02 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 11 yards (15-J.Phillips23-T.Couch).
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - MIAMI 15(1:06 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 15(1:12 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 13(1:20 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 15 for -2 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(1:38 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 13 for 1 yard (16-R.Burney).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 23(1:47 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to UVA 14 for 9 yards (14-A.Clary).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(2:08 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 23 for 9 yards (14-A.Clary7-N.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 34(2:21 - 2nd) 1-D.King to UVA 32 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(2:30 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to UVA 34 for 9 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 29(3:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 43 for 28 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(3:09 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 29 for 9 yards (15-D.Cross).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Missed FG (13 plays, 30 yards, 6:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 18 - UVA 18(3:15 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 29 - UVA 29(3:48 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to MFL 18 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 24 - UVA 24(3:56 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UVA 85-G.Misch Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at MFL 24. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - UVA 12(4:36 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at MFL 24 for -12 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UVA 7(4:56 - 2nd) Penalty on UVA 87-T.Poljan False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 7. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 10(5:35 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead to MFL 7 for 3 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 21(6:12 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to MFL 10 for 11 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 25(6:52 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 21 for 4 yards (21-B.Bolden7-A.Blades).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(7:33 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to MFL 25 for 2 yards (96-J.Ford).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 32(7:43 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead scrambles pushed ob at MFL 27 for 5 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(8:17 - 2nd) 98-I.Armstead to MFL 32 for 5 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 48(8:45 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson runs ob at MFL 37 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 48(8:54 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 31-S.Simpson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 48(9:29 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 48 for no gain (2-Q.Roche).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIAMI 5(9:36 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 43 yards from MFL 5 to MFL 48 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 5(10:28 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 5 for no gain (56-M.Gahm91-M.Alonso).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 5(10:33 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Payton.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 4(10:56 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 5 for 1 yard (19-J.Briggs).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UVA 43(11:06 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from MFL 43 Downed at the MFL 4.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 44(11:51 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 43 for 1 yard (1-N.Silvera15-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - UVA 44(12:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(12:30 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa runs ob at MFL 44 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 43(13:50 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 49 for 6 yards (12-J.Harvey).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(13:40 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 43 for 7 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(14:02 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 11 yards (23-T.Couch).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 18 - MIAMI 25(14:05 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 42 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 30-D.Amos.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 18(14:23 - 2nd) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 25 for -7 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 18(14:31 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Knighton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 18(14:37 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(15:00 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton to UVA 18 for -1 yard (7-N.Taylor).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 23(0:05 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 27-M.Few. 27-M.Few to UVA 17 for 6 yards (9-C.King).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 27(0:20 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to UVA 23 for 4 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+38 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 35(0:40 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to UVA 27 for 38 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 35(0:40 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 35(0:57 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 35 for no gain (16-R.Burney).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(1:24 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 35 for 2 yards (7-N.Taylor6-N.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 26(1:46 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 33 for 7 yards (8-D.Bratton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 22(2:13 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 26 for 4 yards (11-C.Snowden0-Z.Zandier).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(2:38 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 22 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UVA 25(2:46 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 54 yards from UVA 25 to MFL 21 fair catch by 26-G.Hall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UVA 25(2:50 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 23(3:28 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 25 for 2 yards (1-N.Silvera91-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 23(3:32 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 19(4:25 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 23 for 4 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 11(4:50 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 19 for 8 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 10(5:02 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 11 for 1 yard (3-G.Frierson15-J.Phillips).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (12 plays, 39 yards, 5:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - MIAMI 45(5:02 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 35 yards from UVA 45 to UVA 10 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 33(5:40 - 1st) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 45 for -12 yards. Penalty on MFL 1-D.King Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at UVA 45. (11-C.Snowden).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30(6:20 - 1st) 1-D.King sacked at UVA 33 for -3 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(6:36 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 30 for 5 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 37(6:39 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 35 for 2 yards (11-C.Snowden6-N.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 39(7:00 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 37 for 2 yards (90-J.Carter6-N.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 41(7:30 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 39 for 2 yards (90-J.Carter6-N.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(7:40 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to UVA 41 for 5 yards (90-J.Carter).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(8:20 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to UVA 46 for 26 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 25(8:59 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 28 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 20 - MIAMI 6(9:20 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 25 for 19 yards (1-N.Grant).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 18 - MIAMI 8(9:40 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 6 for -2 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(9:55 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to MFL 16 for no gain (0-Z.Zandier). Penalty on MFL 86-D.Mammarelli Holding 8 yards enforced at MFL 16. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 4-J.Knighton to MFL End Zone FUMBLES. 4-J.Knighton to MFL 16 for 16 yards (47-T.Harrison22-R.Snyder).
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (12 plays, 64 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 2(10:10 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 6(10:35 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 2 for 4 yards (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - UVA 6(10:59 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Misch.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 19(11:35 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at MFL 6 for 13 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 27(12:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to MFL 19 for 8 yards (6-S.Brooks7-A.Blades).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(12:10 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 36(12:42 - 1st) 98-I.Armstead to MFL 27 for 9 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(13:00 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 36 for 1 yard (96-J.Ford).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 42(13:32 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 37 for 5 yards (15-J.Phillips3-G.Frierson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 45(13:55 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to MFL 42 for 3 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(14:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to MFL 45 for 4 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(14:20 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Kelly. Penalty on MFL 5-A.Carter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(14:20 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete.
|Kickoff
|(14:32 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 88-T.Kelly to UVA 36 for 36 yards (30-J.Borregales).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:40 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(14:40 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory pushed ob at UVA 43 for 32 yards (1-N.Grant).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
