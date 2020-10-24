Drive Chart
WYO
NEVADA

Key Players
L. Williams 15 QB
176 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 34 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
C. Strong 12 QB
395 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -26 RuYds
WYO
0 Pass
3 Rush
81 YDS
1:18 POS
Int
3RD & 11 WYO 9
5:18
15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Robins at WYO 9. 1-B.Robins to WYO 9 for no gain.
+2 YD
2ND & 13 WYO 7
5:56
6-X.Valladay to WYO 9 for 2 yards (98-S.Hammond).
-3 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 10
6:36
6-X.Valladay to WYO 7 for -3 yards (98-S.Hammond34-J.Bradley).
NEVADA
0 Pass
1 Rush
-6 YDS
1:42 POS
Punt
4TH & 21 NEVADA 14
6:48
49-J.Diaz punts 76 yards from NEV 14 Downed at the WYO 10.
Sack
3RD & 9 NEVADA 26
7:35
12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 14 for -12 yards (44-V.Jones).
Penalty
3RD & 4 NEVADA 31
7:47
Penalty on NEV 55-T.Orsini False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 31. No Play.
+6 YD
2ND & 10 NEVADA 25
8:22
25-A.Morrow to NEV 31 for 6 yards (5-E.Gandy85-M.Gallegos).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NEVADA 25
8:30
12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
Kickoff
Kickoff
8:30
17-N.Null kicks 40 yards from WYO 35 to NEV 25 fair catch by 3-J.Bell.
WYO
2 Pass
31 Rush
59 YDS
2:56 POS
+2 YD
0 NEVADA 2
8:30
15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to NEV End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
4th Quarter
Two Point Conversion 8:30
15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to NEV End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 8:36
15-L.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
59
yds
02:56
pos
26
28
Point After TD 13:13
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
28
Touchdown 13:19
15-L.Williams complete to 16-G.Gentry. 16-G.Gentry runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:18
pos
19
28
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 2:50
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 2:50
15-L.Williams runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
00:52
pos
12
28
Point After TD 3:47
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
28
Touchdown 3:52
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 26-B.Smith Pass interference declined.
10
plays
66
yds
05:05
pos
6
27
Point After TD 10:30
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 10:36
25-A.Morrow runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
94
yds
04:30
pos
6
20
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:46
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 1:54
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
50
yds
00:08
pos
6
13
Field Goal 15:00
46-J.Hoyland 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
51
yds
01:33
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
Field Goal 2:41
46-J.Hoyland 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
16
yds
01:20
pos
3
7
Point After TD 6:25
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:34
12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
78
yds
05:09
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 23
Rushing 7 5
Passing 6 17
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 2-12 5-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 292 456
Total Plays 50 68
Avg Gain 5.8 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 110 61
Rush Attempts 31 21
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 2.9
Yards Passing 182 395
Comp. - Att. 11-19 36-47
Yards Per Pass 8.0 7.7
Penalties - Yards 2-6 8-66
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-40.8 4-51.5
Return Yards 14 0
Punts - Returns 1-14 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wyoming 0-0 3371528
Nevada 0-0 7714028
Mackay Stadium Reno, NV
 182 PASS YDS 395
110 RUSH YDS 61
292 TOTAL YDS 456
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 176 1 1 144.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 176 1 1 144.9
L. Williams 10/18 176 1 1
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
S. Chambers 1/1 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 75 0
X. Valladay 20 75 0 12
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 34 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 34 2
L. Williams 8 34 2 21
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
T. Smith 2 3 0 3
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
S. Chambers 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
I. Neyor 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 102 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 102 0
I. Neyor 4 3 102 0 45
G. Gentry 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
G. Gentry 2 2 28 1 22
T. Welch 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
T. Welch 3 1 24 0 24
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
X. Valladay 4 3 20 0 15
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Smith 1 1 6 0 6
A. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Brown 1 1 5 0 5
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Crow 2 1 2 0 2
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Eberhardt 1 0 0 0 0
N. Weinman 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Weinman 1 0 0 0 0
J. Marcotte 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Marcotte 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
C. Muma 11-0 0.0 0
C. Coldon 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
C. Coldon 8-0 0.0 0
E. Gandy 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
E. Gandy 6-0 0.0 0
C. Godbout 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
C. Godbout 6-0 1.0 0
E. Gibbs 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Gibbs 4-0 0.0 0
V. Jones 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
V. Jones 3-1 1.0 0
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Blankenbaker 3-0 0.0 0
A. Hearn 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Hearn 2-0 0.0 0
C. Hicks 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
C. Hicks 2-3 0.0 0
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Bertagnole 2-0 1.0 0
J. Hoyland 46 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hoyland 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dodd 40 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dodd 1-0 0.0 0
I. Neyor 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Neyor 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
H. Gibbs 17 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Gibbs 1-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 85 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
T. Liufau 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Liufau 1-0 0.0 0
B. Smith 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Smith 1-2 0.0 0
M. Gallegos 85 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Gallegos 0-1 0.0 0
S. Suiaunoa 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Suiaunoa 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Hoyland 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
J. Hoyland 2/2 36 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Null 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.8 1
N. Null 5 40.8 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 19 0
D. Crow 2 18.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
D. Crow 1 14.0 14 0
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.6% 395 3 0 168.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.6% 395 3 0 168.3
C. Strong 36/47 395 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 50 0
D. Lee 12 50 0 29
A. Morrow 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 1
A. Morrow 5 36 1 18
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Doubs 1 8 0 8
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Stovall 1 1 0 1
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -26 0
C. Strong 3 -26 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Turner 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 119 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 119 2
C. Turner 9 7 119 2 50
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
16 11 108 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 0
R. Doubs 16 11 108 0 19
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
M. Stovall 6 5 64 0 36
T. Horton 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 1
T. Horton 2 2 40 1 26
E. Cooks 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
E. Cooks 3 2 24 0 16
J. Lockhart 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Lockhart 5 3 20 0 9
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 16 0
D. Lee 5 5 16 0 17
A. Morrow 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Morrow 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 6-1 0.0 0
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
L. Hall 6-0 1.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Hammond 5-1 0.0 0
E. Johnson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
B. Robins 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
B. Robins 4-0 0.0 1
K. Toomer 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
K. Toomer 4-0 1.0 0
L. Touray 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
L. Touray 3-2 0.0 0
D. Peterson 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Peterson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Dedman 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dedman 2-0 0.0 0
J. Claiborne 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Claiborne 1-0 0.0 0
E. Muhammad 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Muhammad 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bradley 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bradley 0-1 0.0 0
M. Lilo 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Lilo 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
B. Talton 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Diaz 49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 51.5 1
J. Diaz 4 51.5 1 76
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 19.2 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 19.2 25 0
J. Bell 5 19.2 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 25 1:18 3 7 Punt
13:00 WYO 37 0:40 3 7 Punt
6:25 WYO 25 1:20 3 7 Punt
4:01 NEVADA 26 1:20 4 16 FG
1:41 WYO 30 1:33 4 51 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:16 WYO 38 0:48 3 3 Punt
2:57 WYO 1 0:56 3 5 Punt
1:46 WYO 28 1:19 5 10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 WYO 19 1:31 3 8 Punt
3:47 WYO 35 0:52 5 70 TD
1:45 WYO 35 1:18 3 8 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:26 WYO 41 2:56 6 59 TD
6:36 WYO 10 1:18 3 81 INT
6:36 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 NEVADA 22 5:09 10 78 TD
4:52 NEVADA 25 0:43 3 1 Fumble
2:38 NEVADA 26 0:46 4 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 NEVADA 9 3:33 9 29 Fumble
10:17 NEVADA 15 7:17 15 84 Downs
1:54 WYO 50 0:08 1 50 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 6 4:30 9 94 TD
8:52 NEVADA 34 5:05 10 66 TD
2:50 NEVADA 17 0:52 4 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 NEVADA 23 1:38 3 1 Punt
8:30 NEVADA 25 1:42 4 -11 Punt
8:30 0:00 0 0

WYO Cowboys  - Interception (3 plays, 81 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 11 - WYO 9
(5:18 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Robins at WYO 9. 1-B.Robins to WYO 9 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 13 - WYO 7
(5:56 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 9 for 2 yards (98-S.Hammond).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 10
(6:36 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 7 for -3 yards (98-S.Hammond34-J.Bradley).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - NEVADA 14
(6:48 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 76 yards from NEV 14 Downed at the WYO 10.
Sack
3 & 9 - NEVADA 26
(7:35 - 4th) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 14 for -12 yards (44-V.Jones).
Penalty
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31
(7:47 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 55-T.Orsini False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 31. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(8:22 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to NEV 31 for 6 yards (5-E.Gandy85-M.Gallegos).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(8:30 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
Kickoff
(8:30 - 4th) 17-N.Null kicks 40 yards from WYO 35 to NEV 25 fair catch by 3-J.Bell.

WYO Cowboys  - TD (6 plays, 59 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(8:30 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to NEV End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 8
(8:36 - 4th) 15-L.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 13
(9:06 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 8 for 5 yards (10-L.Touray).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 36
(9:34 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to NEV 13 for 23 yards (1-B.Robins).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 39
(10:07 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 36 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 47
(10:52 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to NEV 39 for 8 yards (5-E.Johnson98-S.Hammond).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 41
(11:26 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 47 for 12 yards (1-B.Robins).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 24
(11:35 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 35 yards from NEV 24 Downed at the WYO 41.
+2 YD
3 & 11 - NEVADA 22
(12:18 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 24 for 2 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
-1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 23
(13:03 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to NEV 22 for -1 yard (94-C.Godbout).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23
(13:08 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
Kickoff
(13:13 - 4th) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 23 for 23 yards (24-B.Brenton).

WYO Cowboys

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:13 - 4th) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
+22 YD
3 & 9 - WYO 22
(13:19 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 16-G.Gentry. 16-G.Gentry runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 9 - WYO 22
(13:24 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Marcotte.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 23
(14:07 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 22 for 1 yard (4-E.Muhammad39-M.Lilo).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 47
(14:41 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to NEV 23 for 24 yards (5-E.Johnson).
+10 YD
4 & 2 - WYO 43
(15:00 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to NEV 47 for 10 yards (30-L.Hall).

WYO Cowboys  - Downs (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
3 & 17 - WYO 28
(0:27 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 43 for 15 yards (5-E.Johnson).
Sack
2 & 7 - WYO 38
(1:06 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 28 for -10 yards (30-L.Hall).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35
(1:45 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 38 for 3 yards (10-L.Touray).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 20
(1:58 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz punts 45 yards from NEV 20 Downed at the WYO 35.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 20
(2:04 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Penalty
3 & 2 - NEVADA 25
(2:04 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 54-J.Ledbetter False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 25. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 2 - NEVADA 25
(2:14 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17
(2:50 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 25 for 8 yards (48-C.Muma).
Kickoff
(2:50 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 17 for 17 yards (14-M.Williams).

WYO Cowboys  - TD (5 plays, 70 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:55 - 3rd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 21
(2:55 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 15 - WYO 36
(3:00 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt. Penalty on NEV 6-T.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 36. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 31
(3:00 - 3rd) Penalty on WYO 79-L.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 31. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 31
(3:18 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 9-A.Brown. 9-A.Brown to NEV 26 for 5 yards. Penalty on WYO 75-F.Crum Holding declined. Penalty on NEV 10-L.Touray Illegal use of hands offsetting.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35
(3:47 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to NEV 31 for 34 yards (15-J.Dedman).
Kickoff
(3:47 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 30 yards from NEV 35 out of bounds at the WYO 35.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (10 plays, 66 yards, 5:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:47 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
+10 YD
2 & 1 - NEVADA 10
(3:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WYO 26-B.Smith Pass interference declined.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(4:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to WYO 10 for 9 yards (48-C.Muma33-C.Hicks).
+19 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 38
(5:05 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to WYO 19 for 19 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
Sack
2 & 3 - NEVADA 33
(5:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong sacked at WYO 38 for -5 yards (96-J.Bertagnole).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(6:25 - 3rd) 25-A.Morrow to WYO 33 for 7 yards (5-E.Gandy).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(6:59 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to WYO 40 for 11 yards (21-C.Coldon33-C.Hicks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(7:06 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 42
(7:42 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 49 for 7 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker26-B.Smith).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 35
(8:19 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 42 for 7 yards (17-H.Gibbs).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34
(8:52 - 3rd) 1-M.Stovall to NEV 35 for 1 yard (33-C.Hicks43-S.Suiaunoa).

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - WYO 27
(8:59 - 3rd) 17-N.Null punts 39 yards from WYO 27 to NEV 34 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
No Gain
3 & 2 - WYO 27
(9:19 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for no gain (7-K.Toomer).
+9 YD
2 & 11 - WYO 18
(9:52 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 9 yards (6-T.Williams).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 19
(10:25 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 18 for -1 yard (98-S.Hammond).
Kickoff
(10:30 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 19 for 19 yards (34-J.Bradley44-D.Grzesiak).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (9 plays, 94 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:30 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
+18 YD
3 & 7 - NEVADA 18
(10:36 - 3rd) 25-A.Morrow runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(11:19 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to WYO 18 for 3 yards (48-C.Muma).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(12:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to WYO 21 for no gain (28-E.Gibbs).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 34
(12:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at WYO 21 for 13 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38
(12:38 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to WYO 34 for 4 yards (33-C.Hicks).
+16 YD
2 & 14 - NEVADA 46
(13:17 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to WYO 38 for 16 yards (21-C.Coldon).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50
(13:56 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 46 for -4 yards (48-C.Muma).
+36 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 14
(14:19 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 50 for 36 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 6
(14:56 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 14 for 8 yards (14-M.Williams).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 13 for 13 yards (14-M.Williams). Penalty on NEV 45-T.Price Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at NEV 13.

WYO Cowboys  - Halftime (5 plays, 10 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Sack
2 & 10 - WYO 42
(0:27 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 38 for -4 yards (7-K.Toomer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 42
(0:33 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Weinman.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - WYO 31
(0:49 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 42 for 11 yards (33-J.Claiborne).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 28
(1:34 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 31 for 3 yards (1-B.Robins6-T.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 28
(1:40 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
Kickoff
(1:46 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 54 yards from NEV 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 28 for 17 yards (5-E.Johnson).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (1 plays, 50 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:46 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
+50 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50
(1:54 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 50 yards for a touchdown.

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - WYO 6
(2:01 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 44 yards from WYO 6 out of bounds at the WYO 50.
+2 YD
3 & 7 - WYO 4
(2:46 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 6 for 2 yards (7-K.Toomer).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 2
(2:51 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 4 for 2 yards (30-L.Hall).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 1
(2:57 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 2 for 1 yard (30-L.Hall).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Downs (15 plays, 84 yards, 7:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(3:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
No Gain
3 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(3:43 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 1 for no gain (28-E.Gibbs).
No Gain
2 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(4:24 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 1 for no gain (94-C.Godbout).
No Gain
1 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(4:54 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 1 for no gain (96-J.Bertagnole).
+22 YD
2 & 24 - NEVADA 24
(5:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to WYO 2 for 22 yards (5-E.Gandy). Team penalty on WYO Facemasking 1 yards enforced at WYO 2.
Penalty
2 & 9 - NEVADA 9
(5:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart runs 9 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NEV 55-T.Orsini Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WYO 9. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 7 - NEVADA 7
(6:05 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 9 for -2 yards (94-C.Godbout).
+29 YD
3 & 6 - NEVADA 36
(6:44 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 7 for 29 yards (26-B.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 36
(6:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(7:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to WYO 36 for 4 yards.
+15 YD
2 & 14 - NEVADA 45
(7:53 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to WYO 40 for 15 yards (21-C.Coldon).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(8:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 45 for -4 yards (44-V.Jones).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(9:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 49 for 23 yards (48-C.Muma26-B.Smith).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 16
(9:43 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 26 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 15
(10:17 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 16 for 1 yard (94-C.Godbout).

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - WYO 41
(10:28 - 2nd) 17-N.Null punts 44 yards from WYO 41 Downed at the NEV 15.
No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 41
(10:33 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 41
(10:37 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38
(11:16 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 41 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall10-L.Touray).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Fumble (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
Sack
2 & 2 - NEVADA 29
(11:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at WYO 38 for -9 yards FUMBLES (94-C.Godbout). 96-J.Bertagnole to WYO 38 for no gain.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(12:02 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to WYO 29 for 8 yards (5-E.Gandy).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 49
(12:33 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to WYO 37 for 14 yards (48-C.Muma).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48
(13:00 - 2nd) 25-A.Morrow to NEV 49 for 1 yard (44-V.Jones).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(13:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 48 for 11 yards (5-E.Gandy33-C.Hicks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(13:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Lockhart.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 32
(13:50 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 37 for 5 yards (48-C.Muma).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(14:20 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 32 for 6 yards (48-C.Muma).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 9
(14:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 26 for 17 yards (20-A.Hearn).
Kickoff
(14:57 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 18 for 18 yards (43-S.Suiaunoa). Penalty on NEV 34-J.Bradley Holding 9 yards enforced at NEV 18.

WYO Cowboys

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - WYO 19
(15:00 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

WYO Cowboys  - Downs (4 plays, 51 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 19
(0:08 - 1st) 15-L.Williams scrambles to NEV 19 for no gain (30-L.Hall).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 25
(0:34 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 7-T.Smith. 7-T.Smith pushed ob at NEV 19 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(1:13 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to NEV 25 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
+45 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 30
(1:41 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to NEV 25 for 45 yards (6-T.Williams).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - NEVADA 34
(1:52 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz punts 50 yards from NEV 34. 8-D.Crow to WYO 30 for 14 yards (5-E.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 2 - NEVADA 34
(1:55 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
No Gain
2 & 2 - NEVADA 34
(2:01 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+13 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 21
(2:32 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 34 for 13 yards (21-C.Coldon).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(2:32 - 1st) Team penalty on NEV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NEV 26. No Play.
Kickoff
(2:38 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 64 yards from WYO 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 26 for 25 yards (2-C.Murray).

WYO Cowboys  - FG (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - WYO 10
(2:41 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 10
(2:43 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
No Gain
2 & 4 - WYO 10
(3:10 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 10 for no gain (7-K.Toomer).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 16
(3:47 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 10 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 26
(4:01 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to NEV 16 for 10 yards (6-T.Williams).

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - Fumble (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 27
(4:09 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 26 FUMBLES (49-T.Liufau). 33-C.Hicks to NEV 26 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27
(4:14 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(4:52 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 27 for 2 yards (94-C.Godbout44-V.Jones).

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - WYO 32
(5:05 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 43 yards from WYO 32 Downed at the NEV 25.
No Gain
3 & 3 - WYO 32
(5:40 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 30
(6:00 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to WYO 32 for 2 yards (1-B.Robins).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(6:25 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 30 for 5 yards (10-L.Touray).
Kickoff
(6:25 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.

NEVADA Wolf Pack  - TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:25 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26
(6:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 33
(7:09 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to WYO 26 for 7 yards (20-A.Hearn).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(7:47 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 25-A.Morrow. 25-A.Morrow to WYO 33 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 41
(8:11 - 1st) 25-A.Morrow to WYO 37 for 4 yards (48-C.Muma).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48
(8:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 17-J.Lockhart. 17-J.Lockhart to WYO 41 for 7 yards (48-C.Muma).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 42
(9:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at WYO 48 for 10 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(9:51 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 42 for 6 yards (48-C.Muma).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 31
(10:28 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 36 for 5 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 30
(11:02 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 31 for 1 yard (5-E.Gandy).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 22
(11:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall pushed ob at NEV 30 for 8 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - WYO 44
(13:50 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 34 yards from WYO 44 to NEV 22 fair catch by 7-R.Doubs.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 41
(12:20 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 44 for 3 yards (98-S.Hammond).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 39
(12:45 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay pushed ob at WYO 41 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37
(13:00 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 39 for 2 yards (99-D.Peterson).

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - WYO 32
(13:42 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 42 yards from WYO 32. 7-R.Doubs runs 74 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NEV 11-D.Henley Offside 5 yards enforced at WYO 32. Team penalty on WYO Holding declined.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 34
(14:05 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers to WYO 32 for -2 yards (99-D.Peterson).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WYO 31
(14:26 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 34 for 3 yards (98-S.Hammond).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers complete to 16-G.Gentry. 16-G.Gentry to WYO 31 for 6 yards (15-J.Dedman10-L.Touray).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
