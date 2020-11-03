|
|
|FLA
|UGA
Stakes are high for No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida
The huge SEC East matchup between No. 5 Georgia and No. 8 Florida is filled with uncertainty -- injuries, suspensions and potential COVID-19 absences.
This much seems largely unaffected: the Florida offense.
The Bulldogs (4-1, 4-1 SEC) and Gators (3-1, 3-1) meet Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., as top-10 teams for the third consecutive season. Georgia is aiming for its fourth straight division title and fourth triumph in a row in this rivalry.
"It doesn't clinch it or seal anything, but whoever wins this game certainly is putting themselves in the driver's seat to get to Atlanta," Florida coach Dan Mullen said.
The Gators' best hope to end Georgia's headlock and get to Atlanta for the SEC championship game is for quarterback Kyle Trask to continue to do what he's doing.
The senior has thrown for 18 touchdowns -- at least four in each game -- and has completed 95 of 139 passes for 1,341 yards, with only two interceptions.
Tight end Kyle Pitts has 22 receptions, including seven for touchdowns.
"I don't think anybody is stopping him," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Pitts, a matchup nightmare.
"It's limiting explosives, matching up, winning some 50/50 balls -- that's what he's best at. It's impossible. People think you can just double cover him. You can't do that. They put him in places where you can't double him, and you've got to do other things to other people."
Speedy receiver Kadarius Toney is one of those other people, with 22 catches for 297 yards and six scores. Florida is averaging 42.0 points per game.
Georgia's stout defense gave up 40 points total in wins over Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky ... but Florida's offense more resembles Alabama, which put up 41 in a win over the Bulldogs. Georgia is fifth nationally in rushing defense (80.0 yards per game), while the Gators are seventh nationally in passing offense (342.8 yards per game).
The Bulldogs' defense might be hurting.
Georgia will be without star safety Richard LeCounte, who was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on the weekend, and defensive lineman Julian Rochester, who suffered a knee injury in Saturday's 14-3 win at Kentucky.
Several others were injured in that game, adding to an injury list that includes wide receiver George Pickens. The status for several players was up in the air early this week.
"We've got a lot of guys who practice who don't get to play who will get opportunities," Smart said.
Florida will be at less than full strength, too -- especially in the first half. Starting defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell must sit for the first 30 minutes after they were ejected for fighting against Missouri. The Gators won 41-17, despite missing 15 players due to COVID-19 test results and contact tracing, which had forced a two-week layoff for the team.
On offense, Georgia is sticking with quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, although he has cooled after igniting the offense when he came off the bench in the opener. Bennett has thrown just two touchdowns with five interceptions in the past two games, which includes the 41-24 loss to Alabama.
Smart's other options include opening-game starter D'Wan Mathis and USC transfer JT Daniels, now recovered from a 2019 ACL injury.
This version of the unofficially named "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will be different -- no tailgating and only about 17,000 in TIAA Bank Field -- but the stakes are commonly high.
"It's obviously a game we circle on our schedule every year," Florida running back Dameon Pierce said. "We've been coming up short. We're just going there with a chip on our shoulder."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|4
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|5
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|169
|141
|Total Plays
|27
|13
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|10.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|91
|Rush Attempts
|12
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|11.4
|Yards Passing
|121
|50
|Comp. - Att.
|10-15
|3-5
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-42.0
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|0
|46
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-37
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|121
|PASS YDS
|50
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|91
|
|
|169
|TOTAL YDS
|141
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|10/15
|121
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|6
|28
|1
|10
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|3
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|1
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|2
|27
|0
|22
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|2
|2
|18
|1
|14
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|4
|3
|2
|0
|5
|
T. Whittemore 80 WR
|T. Whittemore
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 6 DB
|S. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 DB
|R. Torrence II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap Jr. 91 DL
|M. Dunlap Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|2/4
|45
|1
|0
|
D. Mathis 2 QB
|D. Mathis
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|2
|76
|1
|75
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|2
|6
|0
|12
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|2
|3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 81 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|1
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Milton 22 RB
|K. Milton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Chakrabarti 83 WR
|K. Chakrabarti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Cine 16 DB
|L. Cine
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 11 LB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 97 K
|B. Buce
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|2
|49.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|56.0
|56
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 10 - FLA 27(12:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney INTERCEPTED by 27-E.Stokes at FLA 37. 27-E.Stokes runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 27(12:47 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 27 for no gain (96-Z.Logue10-M.Herring).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 27(13:24 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 27 for no gain (32-M.Rice95-D.Wyatt).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 23(13:56 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to FLA 27 for 4 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 21(14:28 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 23 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(14:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs ob at FLA 21 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UGA 33(15:00 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 51 yards from UGA 33 to FLA 16 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 28(0:37 - 1st) 2-D.Mathis complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 33 for 5 yards (6-S.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - UGA 24(1:22 - 1st) 7-J.Burton to UGA 28 for 4 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - UGA 24(1:22 - 1st) 7-J.Burton to UGA 34 for 10 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(1:43 - 1st) 7-J.Burton to UGA 24 for -1 yard (1-B.Cox).
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 2(1:48 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 5(2:20 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to UGA 2 for 3 yards (16-L.Cine17-N.Dean).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - FLA 5(2:25 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(2:55 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to UGA 5 for 34 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 44(3:24 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to UGA 39 for 5 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 45(4:09 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to UGA 44 for 1 yard (7-T.Stevenson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 50(4:35 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to UGA 45 for 5 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 14 - FLA 28(5:02 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to UGA 50 for 22 yards (11-J.Johnson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 32(5:43 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 28 for -4 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 25(6:10 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to FLA 32 for 7 yards (3-T.Campbell95-D.Wyatt).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(6:44 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 25 for 5 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - UGA 47(6:55 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 47 yards from FLA 47 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 41(7:32 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett to FLA 47 FUMBLES. 13-S.Bennett to FLA 47 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UGA 41(7:37 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Chakrabarti.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 44(8:11 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to FLA 41 for 3 yards (30-A.Burney56-T.Slaton).
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 10-K.Jackson to FLA 44 for 56 yards (89-J.Shorter).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 14(8:27 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 19(9:04 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to UGA 14 for 5 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(9:39 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 80-T.Whittemore. 80-T.Whittemore pushed ob at UGA 19 for 1 yard (16-L.Cine).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 41(10:20 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer pushed ob at UGA 20 for 39 yards (29-C.Smith16-D.Robertson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(11:00 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at FLA 41 for 6 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(11:39 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 35 for 10 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(11:44 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 32(11:53 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint. 81-M.Rosemy-Jacksaint runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 35(12:13 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to FLA 32 for 3 yards (7-J.Moon91-M.Dunlap).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(12:18 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Milton.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - UGA 48(12:50 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook pushed ob at FLA 35 for 13 yards (22-R.Torrence).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 49(13:28 - 1st) 3-Z.White to FLA 48 for 1 yard (56-T.Slaton).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(13:58 - 1st) 13-S.Bennett runs ob at FLA 49 for 12 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FLA 28(14:09 - 1st) 18-J.Finn punts 42 yards from FLA 28. 10-K.Jackson pushed ob at UGA 39 for 9 yards (30-A.Burney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FLA 28(14:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 27-D.Pierce.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FLA 28(14:20 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(14:48 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 28 for 3 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
-
BC
CUSE
13
6
4th 6:40
-
UMASS
16MRSHL
10
37
3rd 6:47 ESP+
-
APLST
TXSTSM
24
10
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
NAL
USM
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
KANSAS
19OKLA
0
14
2nd 13:51 ESPN
-
8FLA
5UGA
14
21
2nd 12:17 CBS
-
MD
PSU
21
0
2nd 7:54 BTN
-
VANDY
MISSST
0
17
2nd 6:08 SECN
-
MINN
ILL
14
0
2nd 12:17 BTN
-
TXTECH
TCU
0
10
2nd 5:23 FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
13
10
2nd 7:35 CBSSN
-
HOU
6CINCY
0
7
2nd 8:50 ABC
-
14OKLAST
KSTATE
0
3
1st 0:00 FOX
-
PITT
FSU
3
14
1st 3:50 ACCN
-
WMICH
AKRON
58
13
Final ESP3
-
EMICH
KENTST
23
27
Final ESP+
-
BUFF
NILL
49
30
Final ESP2
-
OHIO
CMICH
27
30
Final ESPN
-
BALLST
MIAOH
31
38
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
3
38
Final ESPU
-
UTAHST
NEVADA
9
34
Final FS1
-
WYO
COLOST
24
34
Final CBSSN
-
11MIAMI
NCST
44
41
Final ESPN
-
SJST
SDGST
28
17
Final CBSSN
-
9BYU
21BOISE
51
17
Final FS1
-
UNC
DUKE
56
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
22TEXAS
13
17
Final ABC
-
LAMON
GAST
34
52
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LALAF
20
27
Final ESPU
-
25LIB
VATECH
38
35
Final ACCN
-
ARIZST
20USC
27
28
Final FOX
-
MICHST
IOWA
7
49
Final ESPN
-
NEB
NWEST
13
21
Final BTN
-
23MICH
13IND
21
38
Final FS1
-
SFLA
MEMP
33
34
Final ESP+
-
TULANE
ECU
38
21
Final ESP+
-
18SMU
TEMPLE
47
23
Final ESP+
-
TROY
GAS
13
20
Final ESP3
-
WKY
FAU
0
038 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
UCLA
COLO
0
056.5 O/U
+6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
7TXAM
SC
0
059 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
17IOWAST
0
046.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
063 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
1CLEM
4ND
0
050 O/U
+5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
STNFRD
12OREG
0
051 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TENN
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SALA
15CSTCAR
0
055.5 O/U
-18
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
065.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
NMEX
HAWAII
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 11:00pm
-
AF
ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
CHARLO
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
ARIZ
UTAH
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
FIU
UTEP
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
PURDUE
10WISC
0
0
ABC
-
WASH
CAL
0
0
ESPN