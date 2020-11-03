|
|
|KANSAS
|OKLA
No. 19 Oklahoma awaits old friends Miles, winless Kansas
For the first time in 17 years, Les Miles will bring a team to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to play Oklahoma.
"That's a great place. It's a historic field," Miles opined as his Kansas squad gets ready to play at No. 19 Oklahoma. "It sounds very much like the inside of a jet engine. That crowd's loud."
The crowd won't be nearly as loud this time around with capacity extremely limited during COVID-19 restrictions.
The Oklahoma State team he coached in the stadium in 2003 was ranked No. 14 in the country and got blown out, 52-9.
That Sooners team was No. 1. This Oklahoma team isn't nearly at that level, having dropped two early games, but Kansas is a long way from a top-15 team. Miles' Jayhawks have lost all six games this season, including their five Big 12 games by an average of 33 points.
Miles' last appearance in Norman might not have ended the way he would've liked, but Miles had about as much success as anyone else against the Sooners, going 2-2 during his time in Stillwater including one road win over Oklahoma.
"I always respected the opponent there," Miles said this week. "I think they're a quality football team with quality guys. I enjoyed Bob Stoops when I would go down there. There was good banter between us."
Miles might be complimentary of Stoops and the Sooners now, but that wasn't exactly his take before his last visit.
"They're the best team in college football ... we're told," Miles said back then.
These Sooners aren't ranked first, and Miles' Jayhawks are just searching for a bit of respectability instead of being in a position to fight to compete with the Sooners atop the Big 12.
Early in the season, Oklahoma looked far from a team capable of competing for what would be a sixth consecutive Big 12 title.
But last week, with a pair of players -- running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive end Ronnie Perkins -- making their first appearances of the season after six-game suspensions, the Sooners, for the first time this season, looked like a team that could keep up that streak of conference titles in a 62-28 blowout of Texas Tech.
Both Stevenson and Perkins made a noticeable difference, with Stevenson rushing for three touchdowns and Perkins recording a pair of tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler also showed better decision-making, avoiding an interception for the second consecutive game after being benched briefly against Texas on Oct. 10.
But despite their noticeable improvements across the board, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said they were far from a finished product.
"There's definitely a lot more," Riley said. "That's the world of overreaction, which we get. That's the world we live in. You lose a game to Iowa State and everybody thinks you're the sorriest team that's ever played, and then you go win big this week and all of the sudden we'll be the '85 Bears."
--Field Level Media
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(14:23 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 40 for 13 yards (4-E.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - KANSAS 50(14:31 - 2nd) 24-R.Vernon punts 23 yards from KAN 50 out of bounds at the OKL 27.
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - KANSAS 50(14:35 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark Facemasking declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(14:49 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Penalty on KAN 17-J.Daniels Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at OKL 50.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(14:49 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at OKL 39 for no gain FUMBLES (11-N.Bonitto). 23-D.White to KAN 24 for 37 yards (8-K.Lassiter).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 46(15:00 - 2nd) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 35 for -11 yards. Penalty on OKL 14-R.Grimes Facemasking 15 yards enforced at KAN 46. No Play. (14-R.Grimes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(0:31 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 46 for 1 yard (38-B.Mead).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 27(1:26 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to KAN 45 for 18 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(1:26 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 27 for 2 yards (11-N.Bonitto24-B.Asamoah).
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(1:32 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 25(2:42 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to KAN 13 for 12 yards (14-S.Parker1-K.Logan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 25(3:01 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(3:31 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to KAN 25 for 8 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 41(3:56 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to KAN 33 for 8 yards (41-N.Channel1-K.Logan).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 20 - OKLA 43(4:11 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to KAN 41 for 16 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(5:01 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to KAN 11 for 36 yards (1-K.Logan). Penalty on OKL 59-A.Ealy Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 47. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 50(5:41 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to KAN 47 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 50(5:50 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 50(5:54 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to KAN 50 for no gain (53-C.Taylor15-K.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(5:54 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to KAN 50 for 9 yards (34-N.Betts).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - KANSAS 18(6:01 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 41 yards from KAN 18 to OKL 41 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - KANSAS 18(6:22 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - KANSAS 16(6:22 - 1st) 25-G.Flomo to KAN 18 for 2 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 31(6:22 - 1st) Penalty on KAN 25-G.Flomo Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KAN 31.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 24(6:50 - 1st) 80-L.Grimm to KAN 31 for 7 yards.
|Int
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 46(6:59 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-B.Radley-Hiles at OKL 39. 44-B.Radley-Hiles to KAN 31 FUMBLES (80-L.Grimm). 68-E.Bostick to KAN 24 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 46(6:59 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm INTERCEPTED by 44-B.Radley-Hiles at OKL 39. 44-B.Radley-Hiles to KAN 31 for 30 yards (80-L.Grimm).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - KANSAS 48(7:36 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to OKL 46 for 6 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(8:11 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 48 for -1 yard (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - KANSAS 43(8:30 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 49 for 6 yards (23-D.White).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(8:53 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels to KAN 43 for 8 yards (14-R.Grimes).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 49(9:02 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Logan at KAN 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 35 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(9:22 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to KAN 49 for 5 yards (93-S.Burt).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 40(9:54 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 46 for 6 yards (34-N.Betts).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLA 31(10:49 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 40 for 9 yards (41-N.Channel).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(11:07 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 32 for -4 yards FUMBLES (15-K.Johnson). 18-A.Stogner to OKL 31 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - KANSAS 16(11:16 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 48 yards from KAN 16 out of bounds at the OKL 36.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - KANSAS 20(11:50 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels sacked at KAN 16 for -4 yards (7-R.Perkins95-I.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - KANSAS 20(11:57 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Parchment.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KANSAS 20(12:01 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(12:01 - 1st) Penalty on KAN 61-M.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(12:08 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 39(12:42 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at KAN 20 for 19 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(13:07 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to KAN 39 for 6 yards (34-N.Betts4-E.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 39(13:21 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Brown at KAN 45. 6-T.Brown to KAN 45 for no gain. Team penalty on KAN Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 39(13:50 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 39 for no gain (7-R.Perkins24-B.Asamoah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(13:55 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 31(14:19 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 39 for 8 yards (0-W.Washington).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 31(14:25 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(14:54 - 1st) 17-J.Daniels complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment to KAN 31 for 5 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 26 for 26 yards (38-B.Mead).
