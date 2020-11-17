|
|
|MICH
|RUT
Struggling Michigan hopes to cure ails vs. Rutgers
Michigan's inability to compete with arch-rival Ohio State during the Jim Harbaugh era has been hugely disappointing to its large fan base, but right now, the Wolverines are struggling to beat any Big Ten team.
The Wolverines (1-3, 1-3 Big Ten) have spun into disarray, losing three straight games and looking increasingly bad in the process. The most recent development was an embarrassing, five-touchdown thumping by Wisconsin last week, and now the program Harbaugh was hired to turn into a perennial contender just hopes to get past Rutgers (1-3, 1-3) on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.
Harbaugh, whose future beyond this season has become a major question mark, is emphasizing a positive approach.
"We're never going to stop. We're never going to slow down and we're darn sure not gonna feel sorry for ourselves," he said. "Find a way to go 1-0 this week. It's in the eyes, cheerful and undefeated. Keep pushing, keep attacking."
Harbaugh is intent on keeping the players engaged, even though their preseason goals have been shattered by the 49-11 home loss to Wisconsin, which followed a 38-21 rout at Indiana and a 27-24 defeat against Michigan State.
"Guys are 18, 19, 20, 21-years-old, everybody has gone through challenges and obstacles at this time of their lives," he said. "They're at an age that they've gone through obstacles. They've had adversity in their lives and they've overcome it. ... Come back, shake it off and you go forward and you push through with enthusiasm, with a bounce in your step. That's the objective."
Joe Milton won the quarterback competition in camp, but he'll have to fight to hold onto that spot. Milton had two first-half passes intercepted on Saturday and was benched in the third quarter. Cade McNamara led the offense on its lone touchdown drive.
"We're going to open it up. There will be competition," Harbaugh said. "Both will see action with the ones throughout the week."
There's plenty of other issues confronting Harbaugh. Since the season-opening win at Minnesota, the rushing attack has managed 70.7 yards a game -- less than 3.0 yards per attempt with no gains as long as 20 yards.
It's no wonder Michigan has averaged only 18.7 points a game. Opponents, meantime, are averaging 38 points during the three-game slide, and the Wolverines haven't forced a turnover.
The Scarlet Knights (1-3) have their own problems. They've also dropped three in a row since a season-opening road win at Michigan State.
Coach Greg Schiano is unfazed by the Wolverines' woes.
"It's going to be a big challenge," he said. "I know some look at their record, but it's still a Michigan football team. They're very, very talented. They run extremely well."
Rutgers' starting quarterback has also struggled, but for now Schiano isn't making a change.
Nebraska transfer Noah Vedral threw three second-half interceptions in a 23-20 loss to Illinois on Saturday.
"Noah is our starting quarterback," Schiano said. "I think I need to, from our standpoint at least, kind of settle things down a little bit. We are clearly in the developmental stage of offense, defense and special teams. With everything that has gone on this year, without training camp and spring ball, we can't get the cart before the horse. But if you look in this developmental stage, offensively we are performing better than any time in the history of Big Ten football for Rutgers."
Overall, Vedral has been picked off seven times, compared to five touchdown tosses. Bo Melton (20 receptions, four touchdowns) has the main target, while Isaih Pacheco (5.2 yards per carry) leads the rushing attack.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|16
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|318
|361
|Total Plays
|56
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|83
|Rush Attempts
|23
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|247
|278
|Comp. - Att.
|22-33
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|9-75
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|5-40.2
|Return Yards
|0
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|247
|PASS YDS
|278
|
|
|71
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|361
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|16/20
|152
|2
|0
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|5/12
|89
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|10
|52
|0
|25
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Evans 9 RB
|C. Evans
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. McNamara 12 QB
|C. McNamara
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|4
|-16
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|3
|86
|1
|46
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|6
|3
|38
|0
|16
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|5
|3
|33
|0
|30
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|3
|3
|31
|1
|16
|
E. All 83 TE
|E. All
|4
|3
|21
|0
|14
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|4
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Evans 9 RB
|C. Evans
|4
|3
|9
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 4 DB
|V. Gray
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jeter 95 DL
|D. Jeter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hinton 15 DL
|C. Hinton
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 40 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shibley 45 LB
|A. Shibley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Dennis 13 DB
|E. Dennis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 DL
|T. Upshaw
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Reynolds 27 DB
|H. Reynolds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCurry 43 WR
|J. McCurry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Nordin 3 K
|Q. Nordin
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|3
|45.7
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|4
|39.8
|95
|1
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|2
|16.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|20/29
|278
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|7
|25
|0
|7
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|3
|19
|0
|13
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|5
|19
|0
|21
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|4
|13
|0
|10
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|4
|7
|2
|3
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|6
|4
|98
|0
|38
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|9
|4
|85
|1
|61
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|6
|6
|59
|0
|43
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|3
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
C. Dremel 82 WR
|C. Dremel
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Woods 5 WR
|P. Woods
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Haskins 13 TE
|J. Haskins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|7-3
|2.0
|0
|
B. White 7 DB
|B. White
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lumor 23 DL
|E. Lumor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Toure 58 LB
|M. Toure
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
|R. Jutwreten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ahanotu 92 DL
|M. Ahanotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 DL
|C. Onyechi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 99 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 1 K
|V. Ambrosio
|2/2
|42
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|5
|40.2
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 41(0:52 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to RUT 35 for 6 yards (4-A.Young).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(1:31 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara to RUT 41 for 1 yard (58-M.Toure).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 38(1:44 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 43 for 5 yards (50-J.Turner). Penalty on RUT 7-B.White Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MICH 43.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(1:57 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 38 for 9 yards (21-T.Avery3-O.Fatukasi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICH 27(2:42 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 44 yards from RUT 27. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 29 for no gain (2-A.Young21-T.Avery).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - MICH 21(2:42 - 3rd) 15-S.Jones to RUT 27 for 6 yards (40-B.VanSumeren43-J.McCurry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MICH 21(2:49 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(3:22 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 21 FUMBLES. 0-N.Vedral to RUT 21 for no gain (15-C.Hinton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - RUT 36(3:29 - 3rd) 91-B.Robbins punts 40 yards from MICH 36. 2-A.Young to RUT 22 for -2 yards (43-J.McCurry).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 18 - RUT 28(4:17 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil to MICH 36 for 8 yards (58-M.Toure).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - RUT 33(4:17 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 12-C.McNamara Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MICH 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - RUT 33(4:22 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - RUT 38(4:38 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 82-N.Eubanks False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 38. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(5:02 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MICH 38 for 2 yards (98-R.Jutwreten).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 27(5:24 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MICH 36 for 9 yards (2-A.Young).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 26(5:53 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MICH 27 for 1 yard.
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 63 yards from RUT 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 26 for 24 yards (37-J.Lusardi).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MICH 24(6:04 - 3rd) 1-V.Ambrosio 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MICH 24(6:11 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 25(6:55 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to MICH 24 for 1 yard (95-D.Jeter15-C.Hinton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 27(7:34 - 3rd) 4-A.Young to MICH 25 for 2 yards (12-J.Ross91-T.Upshaw).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICH 32(7:56 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to MICH 27 for 5 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 41(8:17 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to MICH 32 for 9 yards (30-D.Hill27-H.Reynolds).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 19 - MICH 27(8:34 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to MICH 41 for 32 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 36(8:57 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 37 for 1 yard. Penalty on RUT 15-S.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 37.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 36(9:32 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 36 for no gain (12-J.Ross).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 28(9:39 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 36 for 8 yards (22-G.Green).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(10:07 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 28 for 3 yards (12-J.Ross).
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:07 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 9(10:12 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 10(10:58 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 9 for 1 yard (7-B.White).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(11:24 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 10 for 25 yards (2-A.Young).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - RUT 49(11:56 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to RUT 35 for 14 yards (0-C.Izien).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - RUT 49(12:00 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Johnson.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(12:39 - 3rd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to RUT 49 for -2 yards (11-D.Singleton21-T.Avery).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 49(13:11 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 47 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg3-O.Fatukasi).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(13:42 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 49 for 9 yards (11-D.Singleton7-B.White).
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 42 yards from RUT 35. 2-B.Corum to MICH 42 for 19 yards (5-K.Abraham).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:48 - 3rd) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 39(13:57 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICH 32(14:08 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at RUT 39 for 7 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 25(14:49 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 32 for 7 yards (22-G.Green).
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 3rd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 60 yards from RUT 35. 0-G.Jackson runs 95 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(0:01 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICH 49(0:05 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil runs ob at RUT 35 for 16 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MICH 46(0:05 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 82-N.Eubanks False start 5 yards enforced at RUT 46. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 50(0:09 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson runs ob at RUT 46 for 4 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 39(0:15 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 2-B.Corum. 2-B.Corum runs ob at RUT 50 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 39(0:19 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 39(0:24 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Evans.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 36(0:28 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 39 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 30(0:42 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MICH 36 for 6 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 27(1:14 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans to MICH 30 for 3 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 21(1:31 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to MICH 27 for 6 yards (3-O.Fatukasi9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 17(1:58 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans to MICH 21 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - RUT 44(2:06 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 39 yards from RUT 44 to MICH 17 fair catch by 0-G.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - RUT 44(2:13 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 40(2:43 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 44 for 4 yards (4-V.Gray).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 37(3:07 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 40 for 3 yards (95-D.Jeter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(3:26 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton pushed ob at RUT 37 for 12 yards (22-G.Green).
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 46(3:33 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 40(3:47 - 2nd) 12-C.McNamara complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil to RUT 46 for 14 yards (7-B.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 37(4:18 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 40 for 3 yards (71-A.Lewis).
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 52 yards from RUT 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 32 for 19 yards (71-A.Lewis58-M.Toure). Penalty on RUT 29-L.Stevens Offside 5 yards enforced at MICH 32.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - RUT 20(4:28 - 2nd) 1-V.Ambrosio 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - RUT 20(4:32 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 20(4:38 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 20(5:16 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to MICH 20 for no gain (45-A.Shibley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - RUT 41(5:37 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 82-C.Dremel. 82-C.Dremel to MICH 35 for 6 yards (20-B.Hawkins). Penalty on MICH 99-G.Newburg Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MICH 35.
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(6:12 - 2nd) 15-S.Jones to MICH 41 FUMBLES. 0-N.Vedral to MICH 41 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 45(6:36 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to MICH 35 for 10 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 15 - RUT 34(6:52 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to MICH 45 for 21 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - RUT 34(6:57 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - RUT 29(7:23 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 5-P.Woods. 5-P.Woods pushed ob at RUT 34 for 5 yards (4-V.Gray).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 39(7:37 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 38 for -1 yard (22-G.Green20-B.Hawkins). Penalty on RUT 5-P.Woods Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 39. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - MICH 11(7:43 - 2nd) 91-B.Robbins punts 50 yards from MICH 11 to RUT 39 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MICH 22(8:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton sacked at MICH 11 for -11 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 22(8:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(8:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Corum.
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 69 yards from RUT 30. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 22 for 21 yards (30-C.Conti).
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 10 yards from RUT 35. 24-N.Jones to RUT 45 for no gain. Penalty on RUT 9-T.Maddox-Williams Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at RUT 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 2nd) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 1(8:52 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - RUT 3(9:20 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to MICH 1 for 2 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(10:00 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank 15-S.Jones to MICH 3 for 38 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 40(10:27 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to MICH 36 for 4 yards (45-A.Shibley).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 47(10:48 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to MICH 40 for 7 yards (4-V.Gray12-J.Ross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(10:54 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 40(11:24 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams pushed ob at MICH 47 for 13 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 37(11:44 - 2nd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 40 for 3 yards (15-C.Hinton95-D.Jeter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 31(11:58 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 37 for 6 yards (40-B.VanSumeren4-V.Gray).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - MICH 31(12:04 - 2nd) 3-Q.Nordin 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MICH 31(12:11 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 33(12:56 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to RUT 31 for 2 yards (23-E.Lumor8-T.Fogg).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 35(13:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to RUT 33 for 2 yards (7-B.White92-M.Ahanotu).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICH 45(13:42 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell. Penalty on RUT 0-C.Izien Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 45. No Play.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 24(14:12 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to RUT 45 for 31 yards (0-C.Izien).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 24(14:19 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 24(14:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 23(15:00 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 24 for 1 yard (8-T.Fogg).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MICH 23(0:12 - 1st) 2-B.Corum to MICH 23 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 14(0:43 - 1st) 14-R.Wilson to MICH 23 for 9 yards (21-T.Avery).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - RUT 45(0:49 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 45 to MICH 14 fair catch by 0-G.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - RUT 45(1:24 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 45 for no gain (20-B.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 43(1:58 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral scrambles runs ob at RUT 45 for 2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 39(2:25 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 21-J.Langan. 21-J.Langan to RUT 43 for 4 yards (91-T.Upshaw2-C.Kemp).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(2:54 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 39 for 12 yards (12-J.Ross4-V.Gray).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MICH 26(3:02 - 1st) 91-B.Robbins punts 47 yards from MICH 26 to RUT 27 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MICH 26(3:06 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Sainristil.
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - MICH 33(3:53 - 1st) 5-J.Milton sacked at MICH 26 for -7 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 28(4:23 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 33 for 5 yards (3-O.Fatukasi23-E.Lumor).
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 51 yards from RUT 35. 2-B.Corum to MICH 28 for 14 yards (58-M.Toure).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 1st) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 3(4:39 - 1st) 21-J.Langan runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - RUT 4(5:15 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to MICH 3 for 1 yard (20-B.Hawkins).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 14(5:45 - 1st) 4-A.Young to MICH 4 for 10 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(6:16 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to MICH 14 for 43 yards (30-D.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MICH 43(6:20 - 1st) 5-J.Milton to RUT 43 for no gain (50-J.Turner3-O.Fatukasi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MICH 48(6:29 - 1st) 91-B.Robbins punts 48 yards from RUT 48 to RUT End Zone. touchback. Penalty on RUT 31-J.Wright-Collins Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at RUT 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MICH 48(6:34 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICH 49(7:14 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 48 for 1 yard (11-D.Singleton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 48(7:46 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to RUT 49 for 3 yards (11-D.Singleton99-M.Dwumfour).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 26(8:10 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson pushed ob at MICH 48 for 22 yards (7-B.White).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - RUT 33(8:16 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 33 to MICH 26 fair catch by 0-G.Jackson.
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - RUT 38(8:16 - 1st) Team penalty on RUT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RUT 38. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 21 - RUT 29(9:05 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 38 for 9 yards (4-V.Gray).
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - RUT 36(9:29 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 29 for -7 yards (15-C.Hinton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 20 - RUT 30(10:06 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank pushed ob at RUT 36 for 6 yards (22-G.Green).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 40(10:29 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 40 for no gain (44-C.McGrone). Penalty on RUT 54-C.Paillant Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 40. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 31(10:47 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 40 for 9 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(11:07 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 31 for 2 yards (95-D.Jeter).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICH 38(11:18 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to RUT 20 FUMBLES (7-B.White). 0-C.Izien to RUT 29 for 9 yards (6-C.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 40(12:02 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans to RUT 38 for 2 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 44(12:32 - 1st) 9-C.Evans pushed ob at RUT 40 for 4 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICH 40(12:59 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to RUT 44 for 16 yards (7-B.White9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICH 34(13:36 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 40 for 6 yards (7-B.White).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 35(14:07 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 34 for -1 yard (8-T.Fogg26-C.Onyechi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - RUT 29(14:15 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 36 yards from RUT 29 to MICH 35 fair catch by 0-G.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - RUT 29(14:20 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RUT 29(14:26 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Haskins.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(14:53 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 29 for 2 yards (44-C.McGrone12-J.Ross).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 60 yards from MICH 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 27 for 22 yards (20-B.Hawkins40-B.VanSumeren).
-
TENN
23AUBURN
17
30
4th 0:03 ESPN
-
14OKLAST
18OKLA
13
34
4th 14:15 ABC
-
MIZZOU
SC
17
3
4th 7:26 SECN
-
21LIB
NCST
14
15
4th 6:57
-
MICH
RUT
21
27
3rd 0:52 BTN
-
MISSST
13UGA
24
31
4th 4:19 SECN
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
37
3rd 5:02 FOX
-
BUFF
BGREEN
42
17
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
35
69
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
CMICH
52
44
Final ESP2
-
NILL
BALLST
25
31
Final ESNN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
45
28
Final CBSSN
-
TULANE
25TULSA
24
30
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CUSE
LVILLE
0
30
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
MINN
31
34
Final BTN
-
UMASS
FAU
2
24
Final CBSSN
-
NMEX
AF
0
28
Final FS1
-
SFA
MEMP
14
56
Final ESP+
-
LSU
ARK
27
24
Final SECN
-
9IND
3OHIOST
35
42
Final FOX
-
6FLA
VANDY
38
17
Final ESPN
-
ECU
TEMPLE
28
3
Final ESP+
-
ILL
NEB
41
23
Final FS1
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
45
47
Final ESPU
-
GAS
ARMY
27
28
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
15CSTCAR
23
34
Final ESP2
-
FIU
WKY
21
38
Final ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
27
Final ESP3
-
TXSA
USM
23
20
Final ESP+
-
NAL
8BYU
14
66
Final ESP3
-
7CINCY
UCF
36
33
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
TROY
20
17
Final ESP3
-
10WISC
19NWEST
7
17
Final ABC
-
SDGST
NEVADA
21
26
Final CBS
-
CAL
OREGST
27
31
Final FS1
-
IOWA
PSU
41
21
Final BTN
-
GAST
SALA
31
14
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
11OREG
35
38
Final ESP2
-
UK
1BAMA
3
63
Final SECN
-
KSTATE
17IOWAST
0
45
Final FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
14
47
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
UVA
15
55
Final
-
20USC
UTAH
0
059 O/U
PK
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BOISE
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+13.5
Sat 11:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
0
PPD ABC
-
CHARLO
15MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
CAR
24LALAF
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
NAVY
SFLA
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
OHIO
MIAOH
0
0
ESPN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
0
CBSSN
-
UAB
UTEP
0
0
ESP+
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
0
ACCN
-
MICHST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
LAMON
LATECH
0
0
-
UNLV
COLOST
0
0
FS2
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
0
ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
0
FS1