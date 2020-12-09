|
|
|TENN
|VANDY
Vols, Commodores carry long skids into rivalry matchup
Vanderbilt and Tennessee renew their annual football rivalry when the Volunteers travel to Nashville for a Saturday afternoon matchup.
If the game is played, which doesn't seem a given considering Vanderbilt's roster situation, it's a great opportunity for one team to end its misery.
The Volunteers (2-6, 2-6 SEC) head west with a six-game losing streak, their longest skid since 1988. All of this year's setbacks were by double digits, the latest a 31-19 home defeat against No. 6 Florida last weekend.
The Commodores (0-8, 0-8) have lost nine in a row overall and are hoping to avoid the first winless season in school history for a program that began playing in 1890.
It's Senior Day for Vanderbilt, which had an unscheduled off week when it pulled out of a game at Georgia last Saturday due to COVID-19 issues. Opt-outs left the Commodores in a bad spot with both overall roster numbers as well as position depth.
The same holds true for this week.
Vanderbilt has been particularly hurt by departures on defense. Inside linebacker Dimitri Moore, a preseason third-team All-SEC pick, entered the transfer portal last month. Preseason second-team All-SEC defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo opted out ahead of this week's game.
The school-issued depth chart illustrated just how precarious a position the Commodores are in heading into Saturday. Vanderbilt listed just five defensive linemen on its depth chart, with no backup for defensive end Nate Clifton.
Nor did it list a No. 2 behind outside linebacker Andre Mintze, perhaps the team's best pass-rusher behind the departed Odeyingbo. And opposite Mintze, Vanderbilt listed defensive backs Jaylen Mahoney (185 pounds) and Justin Harris (194) as its other two outside linebackers.
Interim coach Todd Fitch said there were some health issues as well, though added that everyone on the depth chart was available to play as of Tuesday.
"It certainly doesn't hurt us who we play this week and I think that adds to the motivation of the players who are out there," Fitch said.
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt added some clarity to the Vols' quarterback competition this week after the school's depth chart listed Harrison Bailey, J.T. Shrout, Brian Maurer and Jarrett Guarantano as co-starters.
"Harrison and J.T. will take the majority of the reps moving forward," Pruitt said.
Bailey, a freshman, started the Florida game and completed 14 of 21 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown while absorbing five sacks.
But perhaps the Volunteers found something with Shrout, who entered the Gators game with Tennessee down 31-7 and went 12 of 14 for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Tennessee's best chance seems to be on the ground with a starting offensive line that averages 316 pounds. Eric Gray (698 rushing yards, 4.8 per carry this year) lit Vanderbilt up last year for 246 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
The Commodores must make the most of their offensive opportunities. Quarterback Ken Seals (1,689 yards passing, 10 touchdowns, nine interceptions) should be helped by running back Keyon Henry-Brooks, who has amassed 677 yards from scrimmage in only five games.
Tennessee won 28-10 in Knoxville last season, snapping Vanderbilt's three-game winning streak in the series.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|5
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|114
|85
|Total Plays
|16
|18
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|7
|Rush Attempts
|9
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|0.9
|Yards Passing
|67
|78
|Comp. - Att.
|7-7
|5-10
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-58.0
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|5
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|67
|PASS YDS
|78
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|7
|
|
|114
|TOTAL YDS
|85
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|7/7
|67
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|2
|2
|25
|0
|26
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|2
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 21 DB
|T. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 LB
|T. Baron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 0 DB
|B. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wilson 39 K
|T. Wilson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|1
|58.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|5/10
|78
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|6
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|4
|44
|1
|18
|
C. Pierce Jr. 19 WR
|C. Pierce Jr.
|4
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Orji 26 S
|A. Orji
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DL
|C. Tidd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 6 CB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 50 LB
|E. Barr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 24 LB
|A. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Birchmeier 57 G
|D. Birchmeier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clifton 96 DL
|N. Clifton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Fuller 32 K
|S. Fuller
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|2
|39.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 34(0:02 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer to VAN 12 for 22 yards (26-A.Orji).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(0:40 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey scrambles to VAN 34 for no gain (26-A.Orji).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(1:15 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to VAN 34 for 15 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(1:50 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to VAN 49 for 26 yards (13-B.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 1st) 32-S.Fuller extra point is good.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 18(1:55 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - VANDY 19(2:08 - 1st) 25-M.Pryor to TEN 18 for 1 yard (97-D.Middleton).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 22(2:30 - 1st) 25-M.Pryor to TEN 19 for 3 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 28(3:06 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to TEN 22 for 6 yards (21-T.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(3:12 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 30(3:45 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 28 for 2 yards (21-T.McDonald).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 37(4:00 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to TEN 30 for 7 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(4:30 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 37 for 1 yard (13-D.Johnson).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 5 - VANDY 43(4:54 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to TEN 23 for 34 yards. Team penalty on VAN Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEN 23.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(5:16 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 41 for 3 yards. Team penalty on TEN 12 players 5 yards enforced at VAN 38. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 25(5:22 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 38 for 13 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(5:25 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(5:54 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 25 for no gain (11-H.To'o To'o).
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:55 - 1st) 39-T.Wilson extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 6(6:00 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - TENN 9(6:30 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to VAN 6 for 3 yards (50-E.Barr).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 20(7:02 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to VAN 9 for 11 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 21(7:45 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to VAN 20 for 1 yard (57-D.Birchmeier96-N.Clifton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 23(8:10 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to VAN 21 for 2 yards (90-C.Tidd13-B.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(8:42 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to VAN 23 for 9 yards (26-A.Orji).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 33(9:31 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey scrambles to VAN 32 for 1 yard (90-C.Tidd33-D.Jerkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 37(10:10 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to VAN 33 for 4 yards (26-A.Orji13-B.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 42(10:42 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to VAN 37 for 5 yards (26-A.Orji).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - VANDY 13(10:50 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 34 yards from VAN 13. 3-E.Gray to VAN 42 for 5 yards (81-W.Sheppard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - VANDY 13(10:57 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 12(11:33 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 13 for 1 yard (9-T.Baron).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 12(11:41 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TENN 30(11:55 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 58 yards from TEN 30 out of bounds at the VAN 12.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 21(12:30 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 30 for 9 yards (6-G.Jeudy).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 22(13:00 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to TEN 21 for -1 yard (6-G.Jeudy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 21(13:45 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to TEN 22 for 1 yard (23-J.Mahoney).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - VANDY 24(13:52 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 45 yards from VAN 24 to TEN 31 fair catch by 3-E.Gray. Team penalty on TEN Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 31.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - VANDY 24(13:57 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 28(14:31 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 24 for -4 yards (11-H.To'o To'o27-Q.Crouch).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 28 for 3 yards (94-M.Butler).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
42
3rd 9:26 CBSSN
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
21
16
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
3
2nd 7:36 FS1
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
21
3
2nd 12:39 ABC
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
28
0
2nd 11:30 ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
3
3
2nd 11:26 ESP2
-
DUKE
FSU
0
21
1st 4:10 ACCN
-
TENN
VANDY
7
7
1st 0:00 SECN
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
14NWEST
10
28
Final ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
24
39
Final ABC
-
NILL
EMICH
33
41
Final ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
52
3
Final ESPN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
49
14
Final SECN
-
WMICH
BALLST
27
30
Final ESP+
-
UTAH
21COLO
38
21
Final FOX
-
WAKE
LVILLE
21
45
Final ACCN
-
RUT
MD
27
24
Final/OT BTN
-
MINN
NEB
24
17
Final FS1
-
UAB
RICE
21
16
Final ESP3
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LSU
6FLA
0
066.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
15USC
UCLA
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPU
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
047 O/U
-17
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
056.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
059.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
0
FOX
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN