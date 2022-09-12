|
|
|MISSST
|LSU
Mississippi State hopes to see where it stands in SEC, visits LSU
Mississippi State rolled through its nonconference schedule.
LSU bounced back from a disappointing start to overwhelm an outmanned opponent.
Now both teams will get a better idea of where they stand when the Bulldogs visit the Tigers in the SEC opener for both teams in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday.
Mississippi State (2-0) cruised to a pair of wins to open its season, beating Memphis 49-23 and Arizona 39-17 while trailing for a total of just 7:30 between the two contests.
But it has had lulls, allowing Memphis to score 20 points in a span of four second-half possessions and turning the ball over three times when it had a chance to pull away from Arizona earlier than it did.
"Our answer to problems lately is to play hard," Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach said. "Which I think is a good thing."
Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers leads the nation in completions per game (38.5), is tied for second in passing touchdowns (nine) and third in average passing yards (381.5). He's also brought a lot of variety to the offense, throwing touchdown passes to six different receivers.
Mississippi State and LSU are tied for second in the SEC in scoring (44.0 points per game), though the Tigers' average is skewed by the 65 points they scored against FCS opponent Southern last Saturday.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly said "everything is heightened" this week because of the presence of an SEC opponent.
Jayden Daniels became the first quarterback in LSU history to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 in a game that ends in regulation in the Tigers' 24-23 loss to Florida State on Sept. 4. Last week he threw three touchdown passes and ran for another while playing just over a quarter in the blowout win.
"He has been efficient and there's still growth that can happen there," Kelly said. "His demeanor on the sideline is that he takes in info and moves on."
LSU hopes its running game receives a boost from the return of starting running back John Emery, who hasn't played since the end of the 2020 season because of academic issues.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|6
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-7
|0-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|184
|145
|Total Plays
|36
|31
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|81
|Rush Attempts
|17
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|108
|64
|Comp. - Att.
|13-19
|9-13
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|5-24
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.0
|5-46.8
|Return Yards
|48
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-48
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|108
|PASS YDS
|64
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|81
|
|
|184
|TOTAL YDS
|145
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|13/19
|108
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|5
|48
|0
|35
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|7
|46
|1
|37
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|4
|-15
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|4
|3
|43
|1
|20
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|5
|3
|27
|0
|16
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|5
|3
|22
|0
|18
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 CB
|D. Richardson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Green 0 S
|J. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DE
|R. Charlton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Page 16 LB
|D. Page
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 8 S
|J. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Banks 92 DE
|J. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Raybon 89 K
|B. Raybon
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|1
|53.0
|1
|53
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|1
|50.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|9/13
|64
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|9
|66
|0
|20
|
A. Goodwin 22 RB
|A. Goodwin
|4
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|4
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|4
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Goodwin 22 RB
|A. Goodwin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Burns 28 S
|M. Burns
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Richardson 22 DB
|C. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Perkins 10 LB
|H. Perkins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Weeks 33 LB
|W. Weeks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 35 DE
|S. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ryan 15 S
|S. Ryan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wingo 92 DL
|M. Wingo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|5
|46.8
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nicholas 33 WR
|J. Nicholas
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Clayton Jr. 25 WR
|G. Clayton Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McGhee 26 CB
|D. McGhee
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - MISSST 49(0:26 - 2nd) G.Georgopoulos punts 40 yards to LSU 11 Center-MSST. Downed by S.Price.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MISSST 49(0:29 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MISSST 49(0:35 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - MISSST 46(0:41 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at MSST 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(0:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on LSU-A.Gaye Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:46 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 25. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bernard-Converse at MSST 41.
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 8(0:52 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to MSST 8. Catch made by J.Jenkins at MSST 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Jenkins for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 28(1:01 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to MSST 8 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Richardson at MSST 8.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 36(1:06 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to MSST 36. Catch made by M.Nabers at MSST 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Page at MSST 28.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 49(1:26 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to MSST 36 for 15 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46(1:44 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 46. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at LSU 49.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 33(1:52 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 46 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Richardson at LSU 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(2:14 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at LSU 33.
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 2nd) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 13(2:19 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to LSU 13. Catch made by R.Thomas at LSU 13. Gain of 13 yards. R.Thomas for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(2:30 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(3:08 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to LSU 13 for 35 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - LSU 25(3:12 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 49 yards to MSST 26 Center-LSU. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 26. Tackled by J.Bramblett at LSU 48.
|Sack
3 & 7 - LSU 27(3:44 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 25 for -2 yards (T.Wheat)
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 25(4:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Green at LSU 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 24(4:35 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton; J.Banks at LSU 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 14(5:10 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 14. Catch made by J.Emery at LSU 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at LSU 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 11(6:01 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Green at LSU 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 24 - MISSST 39(6:10 - 2nd) G.Georgopoulos punts 50 yards to LSU 11 Center-MSST. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|-1 YD
3 & 23 - MISSST 40(6:58 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at MSST 39.
|Sack
2 & 13 - MISSST 50(7:44 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 40 for -10 yards (H.Perkins)
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(8:28 - 2nd) S.Price rushed to LSU 50 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; W.Weeks at LSU 50.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 50(9:00 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to LSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Weeks at LSU 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 44(9:42 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 44. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 44. Gain of 6 yards. C.Ducking ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(10:11 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; M.Baskerville at MSST 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - LSU 11(10:20 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 48 yards to MSST 41 Center-LSU. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - LSU 8(10:57 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young; T.Wheat at LSU 11.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LSU 8(11:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 3(11:37 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at LSU 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - MISSST 49(11:42 - 2nd) A.Trafford punts 48 yards to LSU 3 Center-MSST. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 3. Tackled by MSST at LSU 3.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MISSST 49(12:36 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 49 for -2 yards (S.Jones) W.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-N.Jones at MSST 49. Tackled by LSU at MSST 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 49(12:42 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(12:46 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 45(13:19 - 2nd) W.Rogers scrambles to LSU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(13:52 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 39. Catch made by J.Calvin at MSST 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at MSST 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(14:16 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 29. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Richardson at MSST 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 29(14:23 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to MSST 29 for 0 yards. J.Daniels FUMBLES forced by MSST. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-T.Wheat at MSST 29. Tackled by LSU at MSST 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 29(14:53 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by J.Williams at MSST 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MISSST 29(15:00 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; M.Wingo at MSST 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISSST 29(0:34 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; G.Brooks at MSST 29.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MISSST 29(0:45 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(1:02 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by J.Calvin at MSST 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; S.Ryan at MSST 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - LSU 45(1:10 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 55 yards to MSST End Zone Center-LSU. Touchback.
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - LSU 37(1:51 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; T.Wheat at LSU 45.
|Sack
2 & 10 - LSU 41(2:30 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 37 for -4 yards (N.Pickering)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 41(3:04 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton at LSU 41.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - MISSST 40(3:09 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to LSU 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at LSU 41.
|+18 YD
3 & 19 - MISSST 42(3:43 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at LSU 40.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MISSST 49(4:26 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 42 for -9 yards (B.Ojulari)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(5:03 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to LSU 49. Catch made by R.Harvey at LSU 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - LSU 25(5:18 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 46 yards to MSST 29 Center-LSU. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 29. Tackled by E.Jones at LSU 49.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - LSU 29(5:40 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-C.Turner False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 28(6:09 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at LSU 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 21(6:48 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 21. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; D.Richardson at LSU 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(7:22 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Pickering; R.Charlton at LSU 21.
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 63 yards from MSST 35 to the LSU 2. J.Nicholas returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Purvis at LSU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(7:30 - 1st) B.Raybon extra point is no good.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(7:39 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to LSU End Zone for 37 yards. J.Marks for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+20 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 43(8:12 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 43. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Richardson at LSU 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - MISSST 42(8:44 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at MSST 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(8:59 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-J.Guillory Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 30(9:29 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; M.Burns at MSST 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(10:00 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 26. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at MSST 30.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - MISSST 22(10:26 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at MSST 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 19(11:12 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at MSST 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 14(11:55 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 14. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 14. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Burns at MSST 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(12:25 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 13. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 13. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; M.Jones at MSST 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - LSU 49(12:35 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 36 yards to MSST 13 Center-LSU. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - LSU 49(12:40 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Bech.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LSU 49(12:47 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - LSU 49(12:52 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for A.Goodwin.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 44(13:12 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-G.Dellinger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 47(13:38 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to MSST 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at MSST 44.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - LSU 40(14:15 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to MSST 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSST 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 45(14:31 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-C.Turner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 27(14:50 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 27. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Forbes at LSU 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Green; J.Johnson at LSU 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
