Georgia Tech, Duke collide with unblemished ACC records
Duke has made a nice rise across the first five weeks of the season.
Georgia Tech's stock has taken a sudden climb.
The teams picked to comprise the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division have a chance to make another early statement when they meet Saturday in Atlanta.
"With these wins come more opportunities, so we're looking forward to it," Duke coach Mike Elko said.
Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC) has already eclipsed its 2021 win total.
Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1) in its first game under interim coach Brent Key, upset then-No. 24 Pittsburgh 26-21 on Saturday night.
"We knew these guys had it in them all along," Key said. "We had to get everybody on the same page."
The homecoming game against Duke will bring another type of challenge for the Yellow Jackets, who last weekend were dealing with the emotions of the firing of coach Geoff Collins and the new leadership with Key.
It will be critical, Key said, to build on the confidence and energy that was displayed at Pittsburgh.
"We've got a lot of work to do now," Key said, pointing to the need to sustain drives offensively. "Stop waiting around and waiting for things to happen, they need to make things happen."
Until Saturday, Duke had a 13-game ACC losing skid. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech snapped a nine-game losing streak against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, dating to a 31-27 win at Duke on Oct. 9, 2021.
Duke has benefitted this year from a healthy turnover margin, collecting 10 takeaways while only losing the ball twice.
"We emphasize it, we preach it and we live it every day.," Elko said. "It's not something we just talk about. I think the kids understand how important that is for our success."
The Blue Devils hope to crank up the rushing attack again, behind redshirt junior running back Jaylen Coleman, who is coming off a career-high 97-yard effort in the Virginia game.
This will be Duke's second game in a row against a team with a first-year coach.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|24
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|225
|398
|Total Plays
|54
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|171
|Rush Attempts
|29
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|99
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|14-25
|23-32
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.3
|4-41.8
|Return Yards
|118
|9
|Punts - Returns
|3-118
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|99
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|126
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|225
|TOTAL YDS
|398
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|14/25
|99
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|10
|53
|0
|21
|
T. Moore 23 RB
|T. Moore
|4
|25
|0
|11
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|8
|24
|0
|9
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|7
|24
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|5
|2
|36
|0
|22
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|5
|5
|21
|0
|12
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|4
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|4
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Moore 23 RB
|T. Moore
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joiner 1 DB
|D. Joiner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reese 59 DE
|M. Reese
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 5 DB
|D. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 26 DB
|J. Pickett
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Anthony Jr. 19 DE
|V. Anthony Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith 40 DE
|R. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dillon 35 LB
|C. Dillon
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 17 DB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Morris Jr. 36 LB
|N. Morris Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Oben 94 DE
|R. Oben
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 0 DB
|C. Rivers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DB
|T. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 8 LB
|D. Mausi
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DT
|J. Franklin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|2/2
|45
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|4
|44.3
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
L. Diamont 2 WR
|L. Diamont
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|2
|49.5
|81
|1
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|23/32
|227
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|9
|8
|101
|1
|21
|
L. Blackburn 1 WR
|L. Blackburn
|6
|3
|49
|1
|37
|
D. Leonard 2 TE
|D. Leonard
|2
|2
|29
|0
|15
|
R. King 11 WR
|R. King
|4
|3
|29
|0
|25
|
E. Jenkins 0 WR
|E. Jenkins
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|4
|4
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
L. Benson 81 TE
|L. Benson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Bennett 25 DB
|K. Bennett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Powell-Lee 29 DB
|C. Powell-Lee
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 0 DB
|M. Sims
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 9 DL
|K. Kennard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 4 DB
|D. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Collins 43 DL
|N. Collins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Biggers 88 DL
|Z. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gee 23 DB
|K. Gee
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Walton 7 DB
|Z. Walton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 2 LB
|A. Eley
|1-6
|0.5
|0
|
K. Wallace 16 DB
|K. Wallace
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Stone 97 DL
|A. Stone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 8 DL
|M. Scott
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 88 K
|G. Stewart
|2/2
|23
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|4
|41.8
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
Z. Walton 7 DB
|Z. Walton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(5:51 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 17. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 17. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at GT 30.
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 4th) C.Ham kicks 61 yards from DUK 35 to the GT 4. H.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Shelton at GT 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:55 - 4th) C.Ham extra point is good.
|Punt
4 & 15 - GATECH 28(6:14 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 53 yards to DUK 19 Center-C.Long. S.Hagans returned punt from the DUK 19. S.Hagans for 81 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
3 & 14 - GATECH 29(6:32 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 29. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at GT 28. PENALTY on GT-L.Benson Offensive Facemask 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - GATECH 29(7:10 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Smith at GT 29.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(7:45 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 33. Catch made by R.King at GT 33. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Young at GT 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 25(8:28 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by R.King at GT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Young at GT 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 24(9:05 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Reese at GT 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 23(9:36 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Smith at GT 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - DUKE 27(9:43 - 4th) P.Wilson punts 50 yards to GT 23 Center-E.Deckers. Fair catch by N.McCollum.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DUKE 27(9:48 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 21(10:10 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 21. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 21. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Johnson at DUK 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(10:36 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 20. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at DUK 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at DUK 21.
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 4th) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the DUK End Zone. J.Robertson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Bryant at DUK 20.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GATECH 13(10:47 - 4th) G.Stewart 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Long Holder-D.Shanahan.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GATECH 6(10:52 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum. PENALTY on GT-GT Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GATECH 6(10:58 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 8(11:32 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 8. Catch made by H.Hall at DUK 8. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Morris at DUK 6.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - GATECH 22(12:07 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 22. Catch made by D.Leonard at DUK 22. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 8.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 23(12:42 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to DUK 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at DUK 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(13:13 - 4th) J.Sims rushed to DUK 23 for 2 yards. J.Sims ran out of bounds.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 50(13:46 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 50. Catch made by R.King at DUK 50. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Rivers at DUK 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 44(14:18 - 4th) J.Sims rushed to DUK 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 43(15:00 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Reese at GT 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(0:46 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at GT 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 30(1:14 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 30. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by V.Anthony at GT 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:31 - 3rd) J.Sims rushed to GT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi; M.Reese at GT 30.
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - DUKE 18(1:36 - 3rd) C.Ham 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Deckers Holder-J.Hubbard.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DUKE 11(1:42 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 13(2:23 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to GT 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at GT 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 13(2:29 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Robertson.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 24(3:10 - 3rd) T.Moore rushed to GT 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(3:48 - 3rd) T.Moore rushed to GT 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; S.Yondjouen at GT 24.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - DUKE 38(4:30 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 38. Catch made by J.Moore at GT 38. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sims at GT 28.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 35(4:44 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 35. Catch made by J.Waters at GT 35. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(5:23 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to GT 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; C.Powell-Lee at GT 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - GATECH 15(5:35 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 41 yards to DUK 44 Center-C.Long. S.Hagans returned punt from the DUK 44. Tackled by T.Tatum at GT 38.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - GATECH 16(6:12 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 16. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 16. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at GT 15.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - GATECH 21(6:27 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 21. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 21. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at GT 25. PENALTY on GT-GT Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GATECH 21(6:31 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for R.King.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(6:58 - 3rd) J.Sims rushed to GT 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at GT 21.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 4(7:24 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 4. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 4. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at GT 16.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 8 - DUKE 8(7:35 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass INTERCEPTED at GT 4. Intercepted by K.Wallace at GT 4. Tackled by J.Robertson at GT 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DUKE 8(7:40 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for DUK.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 9(8:16 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to GT 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 8.
|+22 YD
4 & 2 - DUKE 31(8:55 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 31. Catch made by J.Robertson at GT 31. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 9.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 34(9:38 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to GT 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; N.Collins at GT 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 39(10:15 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to GT 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; A.Stone at GT 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(10:21 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(10:27 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Robertson. PENALTY on GT-M.Sims Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 30(11:04 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to GT 49 for 21 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(11:30 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at DUK 30.
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 3rd) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|+37 YD
2 & 2 - GATECH 37(11:39 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 37. Catch made by L.Blackburn at DUK 37. Gain of 37 yards. L.Blackburn for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(12:15 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 45. Catch made by N.McCollum at DUK 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner; C.Dillon at DUK 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(12:37 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to DUK 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at DUK 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(13:00 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 29. Catch made by E.Jenkins at GT 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett at GT 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - DUKE 26(13:13 - 3rd) P.Wilson punts 54 yards to GT 20 Center-E.Deckers. N.McCollum returned punt from the GT 20. Pushed out of bounds by R.Shelton at GT 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DUKE 29(13:48 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at DUK 26 for -3 yards (A.Eley; K.Gee)
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 30(14:30 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 30. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at DUK 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at DUK 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - DUKE 26(0:03 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at DUK 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 20(0:51 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.White at DUK 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(0:57 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - GATECH 36(1:04 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 36 yards to DUK End Zone Center-C.Long. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - GATECH 36(1:14 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - GATECH 36(1:15 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(1:20 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 44. Catch made by N.McCollum at DUK 44. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pickett at DUK 36.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - GATECH 41(1:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on DUK-S.Heyward Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - GATECH 36(1:27 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to GT 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at GT 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 35(1:41 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 35. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at GT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(1:45 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for L.Benson.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(2:03 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at GT 35.
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - DUKE 35(2:07 - 2nd) C.Ham 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Deckers Holder-J.Hubbard.
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - DUKE 37(2:54 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 28. Catch made by E.Pancol at GT 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Gee at GT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - DUKE 37(3:01 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - DUKE 32(3:08 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for D.Harding. PENALTY on DUK-C.Lytle Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(3:50 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to GT 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at GT 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 38(4:47 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to GT 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at GT 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(5:01 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to GT 38 for 5 yards. R.Leonard ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 46(5:30 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to GT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Scott; K.Kennard at GT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DUKE 46(5:37 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Stinson.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(6:12 - 2nd) T.Moore rushed to GT 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Allen at GT 46.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 32(6:51 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by J.Robertson at DUK 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Allen at DUK 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 30(7:07 - 2nd) T.Moore rushed to DUK 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Collins at DUK 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(7:40 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 27. Catch made by T.Moore at DUK 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at DUK 30.
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 2nd) G.Stewart kicks 63 yards from GT 35 to the DUK 2. L.Diamont returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Johnson at DUK 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 2nd) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 18(8:16 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 18. Catch made by N.McCollum at DUK 18. Gain of 18 yards. N.McCollum for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - GATECH 24(8:54 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to DUK 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi; J.Franklin at DUK 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 19(9:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on GT-P.Quick False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 21(9:34 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to DUK 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at DUK 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 29(10:15 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to DUK 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; D.Young at DUK 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(10:22 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to DUK 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Reese at DUK 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 36(11:03 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to DUK 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at DUK 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 42(11:38 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to DUK 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(12:06 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to DUK 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Franklin; M.Reese at DUK 42.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(12:30 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 43. Catch made by N.McCollum at DUK 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 24(12:47 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 24. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by V.Anthony at GT 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(13:14 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 24. Catch made by L.Blackburn at GT 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi; T.Davis at GT 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 6(13:46 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to GT 20 for 14 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at GT 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 24 - DUKE 41(14:09 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 35 yards to GT 6 Center-E.Deckers. Z.Walton returned punt from the GT 6. Z.Walton ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 24 - DUKE 41(14:13 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|Penalty
2 & 19 - DUKE 36(14:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on DUK-DUK Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 27(14:55 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to GT 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; K.White at GT 21. PENALTY on DUK-J.Robertson Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(15:00 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to GT 29 for -2 yards. R.Leonard FUMBLES forced by D.Douse. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-J.Robinson at GT 29. Tackled by DUK at GT 29. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Robertson.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 34(0:08 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 34. Catch made by J.Moore at GT 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(0:43 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to GT 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 37(1:24 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 46 for 9 yards. R.Leonard ran out of bounds. PENALTY on GT-K.Kennard Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(1:57 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to DUK 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by GT at DUK 37.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - DUKE 28(2:20 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at DUK 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 27(2:59 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; K.Wallace at DUK 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(3:31 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 27. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at DUK 27.
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - GATECH 12(3:42 - 1st) G.Stewart 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Long Holder-D.Shanahan.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GATECH 4(3:45 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 5(4:21 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to DUK 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at DUK 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - GATECH 8(4:51 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to DUK 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; C.Dillon at DUK 5.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 18(5:06 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to DUK 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 8.
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - GATECH 32(5:35 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to DUK 18 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at DUK 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(5:43 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for R.King. PENALTY on GT-H.Hall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - GATECH 37(6:04 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to DUK 22 for 15 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(6:35 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 37. Catch made by L.Blackburn at DUK 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 37.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - GATECH 40(6:40 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for R.King. PENALTY on DUK-I.Fisher-Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - GATECH 36(7:13 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 36. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett; D.Carter at GT 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(7:58 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 36 for -6 yards (R.Oben)
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 23(8:33 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to GT 42 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; C.Dillon at GT 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(9:00 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at GT 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - DUKE 38(9:11 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 38 yards to GT End Zone Center-E.Deckers. Touchback.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - DUKE 40(10:03 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to GT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DUKE 37(10:42 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at GT 40 for -3 yards (M.Scott; S.Yondjouen)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(10:59 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to GT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; C.Powell-Lee at GT 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 47(11:22 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to GT 47. Catch made by J.Waters at GT 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(11:45 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to GT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(12:16 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to DUK 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at DUK 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(12:50 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 27. Catch made by J.Waters at DUK 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Sims; K.White at DUK 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - GATECH 45(13:01 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 37 yards to DUK 8 Center-GT. J.Calhoun returned punt from the DUK 8. Tackled by D.McDuffie at DUK 27.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GATECH 45(13:06 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 46(13:39 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by J.Sims at DUK 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon; D.Carter at DUK 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(13:44 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for K.Bennett.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 46(14:18 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to DUK 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(14:44 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at GT 46.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 40. Catch made by D.Leonard at GT 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett; C.Dillon at GT 40.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
