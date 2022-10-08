Drive Chart
|
|
|OREGST
|STNFRD
STNFRD
1 Pass
0 Rush
16 YDS
0:16 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 STNFRD 50
0:01
T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for STA.
+16 YD
2ND & 10 STNFRD 34
0:17
T.McKee pass complete to STA 34. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at STA 50.
No Gain
1ST & 10 STNFRD 34
0:19
T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
OREGST
1 Pass
1 Rush
9 YDS
0:39 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 OREGST 29
0:23
ORS punts 37 yards to STA 34 Center-ORS. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
+8 YD
3RD & 14 OREGST 21
0:23
J.Griffin rushed to ORS 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at ORS 29.
Sack
2ND & 7 OREGST 28
0:38
B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 21 for -7 yards (T.Phillips)
Penalty
2ND & 2 OREGST 33
0:26
PENALTY on ORS-J.Levengood False Start 5 yards accepted.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 OREGST 25
0:58
B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at ORS 33.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:58
J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
STNFRD
4 Pass
1 Rush
61 YDS
1:33 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:58
J.Karty extra point is good.
Touchdown 1:09
T.McKee pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ORS 21. Gain of 21 yards. B.Tremayne for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
61
yds
1:33
pos
7
16
Field Goal 9:06
J.Karty 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
5
plays
6
yds
2:08
pos
7
10
Touchdown 11:27
J.Colletto rushed to STA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Colletto for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
104
yds
7:45
pos
6
7
Touchdown 4:03
C.Filkins rushed to ORS End Zone for 1 yards. C.Filkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
82
yds
5:30
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|10
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|4-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|189
|174
|Total Plays
|40
|28
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|89
|40
|Rush Attempts
|24
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|100
|134
|Comp. - Att.
|9-16
|12-18
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-62
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|0
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|100
|PASS YDS
|134
|
|
|89
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|189
|TOTAL YDS
|174
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|9/16
|100
|0
|0
|
J. Byrne 87 TE
|J. Byrne
|1/1
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|8
|51
|0
|11
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|9
|33
|0
|9
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|3
|5
|1
|2
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|2
|-9
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|7
|4
|36
|0
|18
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|4
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 5 DB
|A. Austin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper Jr. 23 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Sappington 36 K
|A. Sappington
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|12/18
|134
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|9
|22
|1
|12
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|18
|0
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|4
|3
|44
|0
|31
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|4
|4
|41
|1
|21
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|4
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
J. Humphreys 5 WR
|J. Humphreys
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Miezan 45 LB
|R. Miezan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 3 LB
|L. Damuni
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 40 DL
|T. Phillips
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|
L. Keneley 92 LB
|L. Keneley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangum-Farrar 14 LB
|J. Mangum-Farrar
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 24 S
|P. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Franklin 94 DL
|A. Franklin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 2 S
|J. McGill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 23 LB
|D. Bailey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bonner 13 CB
|E. Bonner
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Armitage 9 LB
|A. Armitage
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Toomer 6 CB
|N. Toomer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. DiCosmo 0 LB
|A. DiCosmo
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner-Muhammad 4 CB
|S. Turner-Muhammad
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|1/1
|47
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 50(0:01 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for STA.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 34(0:17 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 34. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at STA 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(0:19 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - OREGST 29(0:23 - 2nd) ORS punts 37 yards to STA 34 Center-ORS. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - OREGST 21(0:23 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at ORS 29.
|Sack
2 & 7 - OREGST 28(0:38 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 21 for -7 yards (T.Phillips)
|Penalty
2 & 2 - OREGST 33(0:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORS-J.Levengood False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(0:58 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at ORS 33.
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) J.Karty extra point is good.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 21(1:16 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ORS 21. Gain of 21 yards. B.Tremayne for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(1:33 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 24. Catch made by C.Filkins at ORS 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at ORS 21.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 46(1:26 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 46. Catch made by M.Wilson at ORS 46. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(2:18 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 49. Catch made by C.Filkins at ORS 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 46.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - STNFRD 39(2:30 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Austin; R.Cooper at ORS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 39(2:36 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39(2:31 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - OREGST 25(2:35 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 36 yards to STA 39 Center-ORS. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Sack
3 & 3 - OREGST 27(3:27 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 25 for -2 yards (T.Phillips)
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 21(3:52 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at ORS 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(5:03 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at ORS 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - STNFRD 31(4:19 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 49 yards to ORS 20 Center-STA. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - STNFRD 27(5:20 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 27. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at STA 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - STNFRD 21(5:40 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at STA 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22(6:17 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at STA 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - OREGST 33(6:38 - 2nd) ORS punts 49 yards to STA 18 Center-ORS. C.Filkins returned punt from the STA 18. Tackled by T.Lindsey at STA 22.
|+11 YD
3 & 23 - OREGST 22(7:09 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Toomer; D.Bailey at ORS 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 35(7:43 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Franklin at ORS 37. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(7:48 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OREGST 25(7:52 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison. PENALTY on STA-STA Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 24(8:18 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips; A.Armitage at ORS 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(8:44 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at ORS 24.
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - STNFRD 37(9:17 - 2nd) J.Karty 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - STNFRD 29(9:31 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - STNFRD 29(9:28 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(9:53 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 34. Catch made by C.Filkins at ORS 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; J.McCartan at ORS 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 50(10:25 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; S.Lolohea at ORS 49. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 17 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(10:29 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson. PENALTY on ORS-A.Austin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks onside 15 from ORS 50 to STA 35. STA returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORS at STA 35.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(10:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on STA-A.Uke Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 2nd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 1(11:34 - 2nd) J.Colletto rushed to STA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Colletto for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 19(11:51 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 19. Catch made by J.Velling at STA 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 1.
2 & 9 - OREGST(11:54 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey. PENALTY on STA-S.Herron Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on ORS-B.Kipper Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - OREGST 14(12:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORS-ORS False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(12:28 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to STA 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley at STA 14.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(13:53 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 31. Catch made by T.Harrison at STA 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 20.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - OREGST 43(14:07 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by T.Lindsey at STA 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at STA 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OREGST 43(14:09 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(14:31 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at STA 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 46(15:00 - 2nd) J.Colletto rushed to STA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Turner-Muhammad; A.DiCosmo at STA 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 47(0:26 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo; L.Damuni at STA 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(0:55 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar; L.Damuni at STA 47.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(1:09 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 29. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Turner-Muhammad; L.Damuni at ORS 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 18(1:33 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at ORS 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(2:28 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; E.Bonner at ORS 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - OREGST 10(2:49 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo; A.Franklin at ORS 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 1(3:30 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson; E.Bonner at ORS 10.
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 64 yards from STA 35 to the ORS 1. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Karty at ORS 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 1st) J.Karty extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - STNFRD 1(4:08 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS End Zone for 1 yards. C.Filkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - STNFRD 3(4:33 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 1.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 7(5:17 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 7. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ORS 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 3.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - STNFRD 9(5:59 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; J.Rawls at ORS 7.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 18(6:25 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 18. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ORS 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at ORS 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 18(6:41 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 20(6:49 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Sharp; S.Sandberg at ORS 18.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - STNFRD 30(7:15 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 30. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ORS 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 20.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - STNFRD 20(8:11 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 26. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ORS 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 26. PENALTY on STA-STA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(8:26 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; O.Speights at ORS 26.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(8:42 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 40. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORS 29.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22(9:07 - 1st) M.Wilson rushed to STA 40 for 18 yards. Tackled by ORS at STA 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 12 - OREGST 30(9:16 - 1st) A.Sappington 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ORS Holder-ORS.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - OREGST 22(9:18 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - OREGST 22(10:50 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(11:12 - 1st) T.Harrison rushed to STA 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Bonner; K.Williamson at STA 22.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - OREGST 31(11:22 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to STA 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - OREGST 38(11:35 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(11:42 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(12:08 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 49. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 47(12:51 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to ORS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; K.Williamson at ORS 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 42(13:32 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at ORS 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(13:59 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at ORS 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 28(14:35 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 28. Catch made by D.Fenwick at ORS 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at ORS 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; T.Phillips at ORS 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
