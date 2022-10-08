Drive Chart
OREGST
STNFRD

STNFRD
1 Pass
0 Rush
16 YDS
0:16 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 STNFRD 50
0:01
T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for STA.
+16 YD
2ND & 10 STNFRD 34
0:17
T.McKee pass complete to STA 34. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at STA 50.
No Gain
1ST & 10 STNFRD 34
0:19
T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
OREGST
1 Pass
1 Rush
9 YDS
0:39 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 OREGST 29
0:23
ORS punts 37 yards to STA 34 Center-ORS. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
+8 YD
3RD & 14 OREGST 21
0:23
J.Griffin rushed to ORS 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at ORS 29.
Sack
2ND & 7 OREGST 28
0:38
B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 21 for -7 yards (T.Phillips)
Penalty
2ND & 2 OREGST 33
0:26
PENALTY on ORS-J.Levengood False Start 5 yards accepted.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 OREGST 25
0:58
B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at ORS 33.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:58
J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
STNFRD
4 Pass
1 Rush
61 YDS
1:33 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:58
J.Karty extra point is good.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:58
J.Karty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 1:09
T.McKee pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ORS 21. Gain of 21 yards. B.Tremayne for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
61
yds
1:33
pos
7
16
Field Goal 9:06
J.Karty 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
5
plays
6
yds
2:08
pos
7
10
Point After TD 10:52
A.Sappington extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:27
J.Colletto rushed to STA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Colletto for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
104
yds
7:45
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:37
J.Karty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:03
C.Filkins rushed to ORS End Zone for 1 yards. C.Filkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
82
yds
5:30
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 10
Rushing 5 4
Passing 6 4
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-9 4-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 189 174
Total Plays 40 28
Avg Gain 4.7 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 89 40
Rush Attempts 24 10
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 4.0
Yards Passing 100 134
Comp. - Att. 9-16 12-18
Yards Per Pass 5.1 7.4
Penalties - Yards 6-62 3-35
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-40.7 1-49.0
Return Yards 0 4
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oregon State 3-2 07--7
Stanford 1-3 710--17
Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA
 100 PASS YDS 134
89 RUSH YDS 40
189 TOTAL YDS 174
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Gulbranson  17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 100 0 0 108.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 225 0 2 119.6
B. Gulbranson 9/16 100 0 0
J. Byrne  87 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 251.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 251.2
J. Byrne 1/1 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Griffin  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 186 2
J. Griffin 8 51 0 11
D. Fenwick  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 277 4
D. Fenwick 9 33 0 9
D. Martinez  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 145 1
D. Martinez 1 11 0 11
J. Colletto  12 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 53 3
J. Colletto 3 5 1 2
T. Harrison  0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Harrison 1 -2 0 -2
B. Gulbranson  17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
B. Gulbranson 2 -9 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Harrison  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 337 2
T. Harrison 7 4 36 0 18
J. Velling  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
J. Velling 1 1 18 0 18
T. Lindsey  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 139 1
T. Lindsey 4 2 18 0 12
A. Gould  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 307 2
A. Gould 3 1 17 0 17
D. Fenwick  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Fenwick 1 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Oladapo  28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Oladapo 3-0 0.0 0
R. Wright  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Wright 2-0 0.0 0
O. Speights  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Speights 2-1 0.0 0
J. McCartan  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. McCartan 1-1 0.0 0
A. Austin  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Austin 1-1 0.0 0
E. Mascarenas-Arnold  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 1-0 0.0 0
J. Grant  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Grant 1-1 0.0 0
R. Cooper Jr.  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Cooper Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
R. Sharp  56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Sharp 0-1 0.0 0
S. Sandberg  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Sandberg 0-1 0.0 0
J. Rawls  52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Rawls 0-1 0.0 0
K. Fisher-Morris  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
K. Fisher-Morris 0-3 0.0 0
S. Lolohea  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Lolohea 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Sappington  36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 5/6
A. Sappington 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Loecher  38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
L. Loecher 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Bolden  7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 80 0
S. Bolden 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McKee  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 134 1 0 147.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 980 8 4 147.7
T. McKee 12/18 134 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Filkins  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 277 2
C. Filkins 9 22 1 12
M. Wilson  4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
M. Wilson 1 18 0 18
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Yurosek  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 76 0
B. Yurosek 4 3 44 0 31
B. Tremayne  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 96 0
B. Tremayne 4 4 41 1 21
M. Wilson  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 302 4
M. Wilson 1 1 22 0 22
E. Higgins  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 147 1
E. Higgins 1 1 16 0 16
C. Filkins  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 146 1
C. Filkins 4 3 11 0 5
J. Humphreys  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 128 1
J. Humphreys 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Miezan  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Miezan 3-0 0.0 0
K. Williamson  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Williamson 3-3 0.0 0
L. Damuni  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
L. Damuni 2-5 0.0 0
S. Herron  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Herron 2-0 0.0 0
T. Phillips  40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 2.0
T. Phillips 2-2 2.0 0
L. Keneley  92 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Keneley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mangum-Farrar  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Mangum-Farrar 1-1 0.0 0
T. Sinclair  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Sinclair 1-0 0.0 0
P. Fields  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Fields 1-0 0.0 0
A. Franklin  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Franklin 1-1 0.0 0
J. McGill  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. McGill 1-1 0.0 0
D. Bailey  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Bailey 1-1 0.0 0
E. Bonner  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
E. Bonner 0-3 0.0 0
A. Armitage  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Armitage 0-1 0.0 0
N. Toomer  6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Toomer 0-1 0.0 0
A. DiCosmo  0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
A. DiCosmo 0-3 0.0 0
S. Turner-Muhammad  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
S. Turner-Muhammad 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Karty  43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 14/14
J. Karty 1/1 47 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Sanborn  27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
R. Sanborn 1 49.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Filkins 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 4.5 27 0
C. Filkins 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREGST 25 5:53 13 53 FG Miss
3:37 OREGST 27 7:45 15 99 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:44 OREGST 25 2:27 6 8 Punt
5:03 OREGST 20 2:32 3 5 Punt
0:58 OREGST 25 0:39 3 4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:07 STNFRD 22 5:30 11 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 STNFRD 35 2:08 5 38 FG
6:17 STNFRD 22 1:14 3 9 Punt
2:31 STNFRD 39 1:33 7 61 TD
0:19 STNFRD 34 0:16 3 16

STAN
Cardinal

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 50
(0:01 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for STA.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 34
(0:17 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 34. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at STA 50.
No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34
(0:19 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.

ORST
Beavers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - OREGST 29
(0:23 - 2nd) ORS punts 37 yards to STA 34 Center-ORS. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
+8 YD
3 & 14 - OREGST 21
(0:23 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at ORS 29.
Sack
2 & 7 - OREGST 28
(0:38 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 21 for -7 yards (T.Phillips)
Penalty
2 & 2 - OREGST 33
(0:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORS-J.Levengood False Start 5 yards accepted.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25
(0:58 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at ORS 33.
Kickoff
(0:58 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.

STAN
Cardinal
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 61 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:58 - 2nd) J.Karty extra point is good.
+21 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 21
(1:16 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ORS 21. Gain of 21 yards. B.Tremayne for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24
(1:33 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 24. Catch made by C.Filkins at ORS 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at ORS 21.
+22 YD
2 & 7 - STNFRD 46
(1:26 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 46. Catch made by M.Wilson at ORS 46. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 24.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49
(2:18 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 49. Catch made by C.Filkins at ORS 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 46.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - STNFRD 39
(2:30 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Austin; R.Cooper at ORS 49.
No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 39
(2:36 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 39
(2:31 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Filkins.

ORST
Beavers
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - OREGST 25
(2:35 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 36 yards to STA 39 Center-ORS. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
Sack
3 & 3 - OREGST 27
(3:27 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORS 25 for -2 yards (T.Phillips)
+6 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 21
(3:52 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 21. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at ORS 27.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20
(5:03 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair at ORS 21.

STAN
Cardinal
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - STNFRD 31
(4:19 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 49 yards to ORS 20 Center-STA. Fair catch by A.Gould.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - STNFRD 27
(5:20 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 27. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at STA 31.
+6 YD
2 & 11 - STNFRD 21
(5:40 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at STA 27.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22
(6:17 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at STA 21.

ORST
Beavers
 - Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - OREGST 33
(6:38 - 2nd) ORS punts 49 yards to STA 18 Center-ORS. C.Filkins returned punt from the STA 18. Tackled by T.Lindsey at STA 22.
+11 YD
3 & 23 - OREGST 22
(7:09 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Toomer; D.Bailey at ORS 33.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 35
(7:43 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Franklin at ORS 37. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 35
(7:48 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
No Gain
3 & 10 - OREGST 25
(7:52 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison. PENALTY on STA-STA Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 24
(8:18 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips; A.Armitage at ORS 25.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25
(8:44 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at ORS 24.
Kickoff
(8:44 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.

STAN
Cardinal
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 38 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - STNFRD 37
(9:17 - 2nd) J.Karty 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
No Gain
3 & 5 - STNFRD 29
(9:31 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 29.
No Gain
2 & 5 - STNFRD 29
(9:28 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34
(9:53 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 34. Catch made by C.Filkins at ORS 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; J.McCartan at ORS 29.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 50
(10:25 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; S.Lolohea at ORS 49. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 17 yards accepted.
Penalty
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35
(10:29 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson. PENALTY on ORS-A.Austin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(10:52 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks onside 15 from ORS 50 to STA 35. STA returns the kickoff. Tackled by ORS at STA 35.

ORST
Beavers
 - Touchdown (15 plays, 99 yards, 7:45 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(10:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on STA-A.Uke Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
PAT Good
(10:52 - 2nd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 1
(11:34 - 2nd) J.Colletto rushed to STA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Colletto for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+18 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 19
(11:51 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 19. Catch made by J.Velling at STA 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 1.
2 & 9 - OREGST
(11:54 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey. PENALTY on STA-S.Herron Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on ORS-B.Kipper Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 4 - OREGST 14
(12:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORS-ORS False Start 5 yards accepted.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20
(12:28 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to STA 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley at STA 14.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31
(13:53 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 31. Catch made by T.Harrison at STA 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 20.
+12 YD
3 & 9 - OREGST 43
(14:07 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by T.Lindsey at STA 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at STA 31.
No Gain
2 & 9 - OREGST 43
(14:09 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44
(14:31 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at STA 43.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 46
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Colletto rushed to STA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Turner-Muhammad; A.DiCosmo at STA 44.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 47
(0:26 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo; L.Damuni at STA 46.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 46
(0:55 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar; L.Damuni at STA 47.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 29
(1:09 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 29. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Turner-Muhammad; L.Damuni at ORS 46.
+11 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 18
(1:33 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at ORS 29.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 13
(2:28 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; E.Bonner at ORS 18.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - OREGST 10
(2:49 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo; A.Franklin at ORS 13.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 1
(3:30 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson; E.Bonner at ORS 10.
Kickoff
(3:37 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 64 yards from STA 35 to the ORS 1. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Karty at ORS 27.

STAN
Cardinal
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 72 yards, 5:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:37 - 1st) J.Karty extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - STNFRD 1
(4:08 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS End Zone for 1 yards. C.Filkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - STNFRD 3
(4:33 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 1.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 7
(5:17 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 7. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ORS 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 3.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - STNFRD 9
(5:59 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; J.Rawls at ORS 7.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 18
(6:25 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 18. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ORS 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at ORS 9.
No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 18
(6:41 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - STNFRD 20
(6:49 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Sharp; S.Sandberg at ORS 18.
+10 YD
2 & 11 - STNFRD 30
(7:15 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 30. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ORS 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 20.
Penalty
2 & 7 - STNFRD 20
(8:11 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ORS 26. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ORS 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 26. PENALTY on STA-STA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29
(8:26 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to ORS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; O.Speights at ORS 26.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40
(8:42 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 40. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORS 29.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22
(9:07 - 1st) M.Wilson rushed to STA 40 for 18 yards. Tackled by ORS at STA 40.

ORST
Beavers
 - Missed FG (13 plays, 53 yards, 5:53 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 12 - OREGST 30
(9:16 - 1st) A.Sappington 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ORS Holder-ORS.
No Gain
3 & 12 - OREGST 22
(9:18 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
No Gain
2 & 12 - OREGST 22
(10:50 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20
(11:12 - 1st) T.Harrison rushed to STA 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Bonner; K.Williamson at STA 22.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - OREGST 31
(11:22 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to STA 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 20.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - OREGST 38
(11:35 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to STA 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at STA 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 33
(11:42 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 49
(12:08 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 49. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 33.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 47
(12:51 - 1st) J.Colletto rushed to ORS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; K.Williamson at ORS 49.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 42
(13:32 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at ORS 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 39
(13:59 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan at ORS 42.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 28
(14:35 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 28. Catch made by D.Fenwick at ORS 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at ORS 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25
(15:00 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; T.Phillips at ORS 28.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
