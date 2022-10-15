Drive Chart
|
|
|OHIO
|WMICH
WMICH
4 Pass
15 Rush
59 YDS
3:57 POS
-2 YD
4TH & 1 OHIO 14
11:12
S.Tyler rushed to OHI 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 16.
+3 YD
3RD & 4 OHIO 17
11:44
S.Tyler rushed to OHI 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 14. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
No Gain
2ND & 4 OHIO 17
11:48
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 23
12:23
S.Tyler rushed to OHI 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 17.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 35
12:54
S.Tyler rushed to OHI 23 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Thompson at OHI 23.
+16 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 49
13:23
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 35.
+9 YD
3RD & 5 WMICH 40
13:54
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at WMC 49.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 WMICH 35
14:38
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 35. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at WMC 40.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WMICH 35
14:41
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 25
15:00
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at WMC 35.
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
N.Vakos 55 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
5
plays
7
yds
00:59
pos
20
14
Touchdown 1:05
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 26. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 26. Gain of 74 yards. C.Crooms for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
75
yds
00:45
pos
17
13
Field Goal 1:50
N.Vakos 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
9
plays
57
yds
3:17
pos
17
7
Touchdown 12:59
S.Bangura rushed to WMC End Zone for 6 yards. S.Bangura for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
80
yds
6:24
pos
13
7
Touchdown 4:23
J.Salopek rushed to OHI End Zone for 8 yards. J.Salopek for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
64
yds
4:21
pos
7
6
Touchdown 8:44
S.Bangura rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bangura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
75
yds
6:16
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|11
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|258
|228
|Total Plays
|38
|34
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|64
|Rush Attempts
|17
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|179
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|16-21
|11-16
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|179
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|79
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|228
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|16/21
|179
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|14
|41
|2
|9
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|2
|19
|0
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|9
|7
|69
|0
|20
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|4
|4
|52
|0
|18
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|3
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
J. Ross 23 RB
|J. Ross
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Foster 86 TE
|T. Foster
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 18 WR
|J. Bostic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brawley 21 CB
|A. Brawley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 DE
|J. McCrory
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Meservy 76 OL
|H. Meservy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cox Jr. 7 CB
|T. Cox Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dugan 52 DE
|B. Dugan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Sanders 19 CB
|Z. Sanders
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mathews 55 DT
|R. Mathews
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Watkins 17 DE
|V. Watkins
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Taylor 42 DE
|M. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos 90 K
|N. Vakos
|2/2
|55
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|11/16
|164
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|14
|58
|0
|12
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Crooms 4 WR
|C. Crooms
|6
|4
|87
|1
|74
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|4
|3
|34
|0
|16
|
J. Galloway 0 WR
|J. Galloway
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Bosma 86 TE
|B. Bosma
|2
|2
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Barnes 3 LB
|Z. Barnes
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lovely 18 CB
|K. Lovely
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 26 S
|D. Ware
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Wofford 25 CB
|A. Wofford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kneeland 94 DL
|M. Kneeland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 1 DL
|A. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lee 58 DL
|T. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 23 CB
|D. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Selig 27 LB
|R. Selig
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DL
|B. Fiske
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 14(11:12 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 16.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 17(11:44 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 14. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 17(11:48 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23(12:23 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 17.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(12:54 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 23 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Thompson at OHI 23.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(13:23 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 35.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 40(13:54 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at WMC 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 35(14:38 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 35. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at WMC 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(14:41 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at WMC 35.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - OHIO 45(0:12 - 2nd) N.Vakos 55 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OHIO 38(0:17 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - OHIO 38(0:21 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Foster.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(0:50 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 45. Catch made by S.Bangura at WMC 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 38.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OHIO 40(0:53 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 28 for yards (A.Carter) PENALTY on WMC-A.Carter Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(1:00 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 2nd) N.Mihalic kicks 46 yards from WMC 35 to the OHI 19. S.Wiglusz returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Barnes at OHI 40.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:05 - 2nd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|+74 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 26(1:17 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 26. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 26. Gain of 74 yards. C.Crooms for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(1:50 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at WMC 26.
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OHIO 16(1:53 - 2nd) N.Vakos 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - OHIO 10(1:58 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to WMC 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 9.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 12(2:05 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(2:15 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|+31 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 43(2:47 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 43. Catch made by J.Jones at WMC 43. Gain of 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jackson at WMC 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 45(3:20 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(3:51 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; A.Carter at WMC 45.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 38(4:24 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 38. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 34(5:07 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 34. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely; A.Wofford at OHI 38.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(5:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on OHI-H.Meservy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - WMICH 19(5:13 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 42 yards to OHI 39 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by S.Wiglusz.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - WMICH 19(5:21 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for S.Tyler.
|Sack
2 & 8 - WMICH 25(6:00 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 19 for -6 yards (V.Watkins) J.Salopek FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-J.Gideon at WMC 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23(6:35 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar at WMC 25.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - OHIO 18(6:45 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass INTERCEPTED at WMC 12. Intercepted by D.Ware at WMC 12. Tackled by H.Meservy at WMC 23.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 37(7:22 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to WMC 18 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 18.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 43(7:54 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 43. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at WMC 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 6 - WMICH 43(7:59 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WMICH 43(8:43 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to OHI 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan at OHI 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WMICH 43(8:48 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(9:35 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to OHI 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; Z.Sanders at OHI 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(9:42 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 40. Gain of -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OHI at WMC 38. PENALTY on OHI-A.Floyd Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 35(10:32 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at WMC 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(11:09 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews; M.Taylor at WMC 35.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 18(11:44 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 18. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at WMC 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WMICH 18(12:23 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 18. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 18. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at WMC 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 13(12:53 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at WMC 18.
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 62 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC 3. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at WMC 13.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 6(13:05 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to WMC End Zone for 6 yards. S.Bangura for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 15(13:39 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 15. Catch made by M.Cross at WMC 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at WMC 6.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 18(14:23 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 18. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at WMC 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 15.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 29(15:00 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 29. Catch made by S.Bangura at WMC 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31(0:12 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 31. Catch made by N.McCormick at WMC 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 42(0:50 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 42. Catch made by M.Cross at WMC 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(1:14 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 42.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 43(1:49 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 43. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 46.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - OHIO 38(1:58 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-B.Fiske Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - OHIO 29(2:38 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at OHI 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(2:58 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at OHI 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 45. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 34(3:44 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Lee at OHI 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(4:23 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Barnes at OHI 34.
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:23 - 1st) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 8(4:27 - 1st) J.Salopek rushed to OHI End Zone for 8 yards. J.Salopek for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 36(4:52 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to OHI 36. Catch made by J.Galloway at OHI 36. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at OHI 8.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(5:27 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 36.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - WMICH 36(5:39 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-D.Deatherage False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(5:49 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-J.Birchette Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 47(6:23 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to OHI 47. Catch made by B.Bosma at OHI 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders; J.Birchette at OHI 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 47(7:00 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(7:31 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 38(8:03 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by S.Tyler at WMC 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at WMC 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(8:38 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews; A.Brawley at WMC 38.
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 63 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC 2. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Vandenberg at WMC 36.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 1(8:48 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bangura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIO 1(9:32 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; B.Garner at WMC 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIO 1(10:15 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes; R.Selig at WMC 1.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(10:53 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to WMC 1 for 18 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 1.
|+18 YD
2 & 14 - OHIO 37(11:24 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 37. Catch made by M.Cross at WMC 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 19.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(12:05 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at WMC 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 38(12:48 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(13:24 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 45. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at WMC 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 38.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 41(13:34 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 41. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; C.Moment at WMC 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(14:11 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at OHI 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 31(14:37 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; Z.Barnes at OHI 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at OHI 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Domschke kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
