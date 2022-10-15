Drive Chart
OHIO
WMICH

WMICH
4 Pass
15 Rush
59 YDS
3:57 POS
-2 YD
4TH & 1 OHIO 14
11:12
S.Tyler rushed to OHI 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 16.
+3 YD
3RD & 4 OHIO 17
11:44
S.Tyler rushed to OHI 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 14. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
No Gain
2ND & 4 OHIO 17
11:48
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 23
12:23
S.Tyler rushed to OHI 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 17.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 35
12:54
S.Tyler rushed to OHI 23 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Thompson at OHI 23.
+16 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 49
13:23
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 35.
+9 YD
3RD & 5 WMICH 40
13:54
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at WMC 49.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 WMICH 35
14:38
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 35. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at WMC 40.
No Gain
1ST & 10 WMICH 35
14:41
J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 25
15:00
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at WMC 35.
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:06
N.Vakos 55 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
5
plays
7
yds
00:59
pos
20
14
Point After TD 1:05
P.Domschke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 1:05
J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 26. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 26. Gain of 74 yards. C.Crooms for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
75
yds
00:45
pos
17
13
Field Goal 1:50
N.Vakos 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
9
plays
57
yds
3:17
pos
17
7
Point After TD 12:59
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 12:59
S.Bangura rushed to WMC End Zone for 6 yards. S.Bangura for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
80
yds
6:24
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:23
P.Domschke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:23
J.Salopek rushed to OHI End Zone for 8 yards. J.Salopek for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
64
yds
4:21
pos
7
6
Point After TD 8:44
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:44
S.Bangura rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bangura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
75
yds
6:16
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 11
Rushing 4 2
Passing 10 8
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-4 3-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 258 228
Total Plays 38 34
Avg Gain 6.8 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 79 64
Rush Attempts 17 18
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 3.6
Yards Passing 179 164
Comp. - Att. 16-21 11-16
Yards Per Pass 8.5 9.3
Penalties - Yards 4-35 3-25
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 1-42.0
Return Yards 0 11
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-11
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ohio 3-3 7130-20
W. Michigan 2-4 770-14
Waldo Stadium Kalamazoo, MI
 179 PASS YDS 164
79 RUSH YDS 64
258 TOTAL YDS 228
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.2% 179 0 1 138.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.9% 1944 14 2 167.4
K. Rourke 16/21 179 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Bangura  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 41 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 356 5
S. Bangura 14 41 2 9
N. McCormick  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 171 1
N. McCormick 1 19 0 19
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 101 2
K. Rourke 2 19 0 18
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Wiglusz  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 434 5
S. Wiglusz 9 7 69 0 20
M. Cross  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 250 1
M. Cross 4 4 52 0 18
J. Jones  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 340 2
J. Jones 1 1 31 0 31
S. Bangura  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 1
S. Bangura 3 3 25 0 11
J. Ross  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Ross 1 1 4 0 4
N. McCormick  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 139 1
N. McCormick 1 1 2 0 2
T. Foster  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 122 3
T. Foster 1 0 0 0 0
J. Bostic  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 307 1
J. Bostic 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Thompson  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Thompson 5-1 0.0 0
A. Brawley  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Brawley 3-1 0.0 0
A. Floyd  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Floyd 2-0 0.0 0
J. Birchette  8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Birchette 2-1 0.0 0
J. McCrory  40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McCrory 2-0 0.0 0
K. Caesar  50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Caesar 1-0 0.0 0
H. Meservy  76 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Meservy 1-0 0.0 0
T. Cox Jr.  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cox Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
B. Dugan  52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Dugan 1-0 0.0 0
B. Houston  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Houston 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Sanders  19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Z. Sanders 0-2 0.0 0
R. Mathews  55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Mathews 0-2 0.0 0
V. Watkins  17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
V. Watkins 0-0 1.0 0
M. Taylor  42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Vakos  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/6 23/24
N. Vakos 2/2 55 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Wiglusz  12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
S. Wiglusz 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Salopek  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 164 1 0 175.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 982 6 5 107.7
J. Salopek 11/16 164 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Tyler  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 335 3
S. Tyler 14 58 0 12
L. Jefferson  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 231 5
L. Jefferson 2 4 0 4
J. Salopek  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 89 0
J. Salopek 2 2 1 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Crooms  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 87 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 365 3
C. Crooms 6 4 87 1 74
A. Sambucci  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 138 0
A. Sambucci 4 3 34 0 16
J. Galloway  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 232 0
J. Galloway 2 1 28 0 28
S. Tyler  9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 86 1
S. Tyler 2 1 9 0 9
B. Bosma  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 92 1
B. Bosma 2 2 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Barnes  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
Z. Barnes 4-2 0.0 0
K. Lovely  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Lovely 4-1 0.0 0
C. Moment  20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
C. Moment 3-4 0.0 0
B. Garner  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Garner 2-1 0.0 0
D. Ware  26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Ware 2-0 0.0 1
A. Wofford  25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Wofford 2-1 0.0 0
M. Kneeland  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Kneeland 2-0 0.0 0
A. Carter  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Carter 1-1 0.0 0
T. Lee  58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lee 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
R. Selig  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Selig 1-1 0.0 0
B. Fiske  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Fiske 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Domschke  37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/7 12/13
P. Domschke 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic  39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 0 0
N. Mihalic 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Tyler  9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 90 1
S. Tyler 2 22.0 34 0
M. Bartol  87 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
M. Bartol 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 25 6:16 12 75 TD
4:23 OHIO 25 6:24 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:54 OHIO 43 1:19 3 39 INT
5:07 OHIO 34 3:17 9 57 FG
1:05 OHIO 40 0:59 5 22 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:44 WMICH 36 4:21 8 64 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 WMICH 13 5:05 10 44 Downs
6:36 WMICH 23 1:28 3 -4 Punt
1:50 WMICH 25 0:45 2 75 TD
0:06 WMICH 27 0:06 1 5 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WMICH 25 3:57 10 59 Downs

WMU
Broncos
 - Downs (10 plays, 59 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 14
(11:12 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 16.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 17
(11:44 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 14. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 17
(11:48 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23
(12:23 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 17.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 35
(12:54 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 23 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Thompson at OHI 23.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 49
(13:23 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 35.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 40
(13:54 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at WMC 49.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 35
(14:38 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 35. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at WMC 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 35
(14:41 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at WMC 35.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.

WMU
Broncos
 - End of Half (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 27
(0:05 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 32 for 5 yards. S.Tyler ran out of bounds.
Kickoff
(0:06 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 38 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC 27. M.Bartol returns the kickoff. Tackled by at WMC 27.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 22 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - OHIO 45
(0:12 - 2nd) N.Vakos 55 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
No Gain
3 & 3 - OHIO 38
(0:17 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
No Gain
2 & 3 - OHIO 38
(0:21 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Foster.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45
(0:50 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 45. Catch made by S.Bangura at WMC 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 38.
Penalty
2 & 10 - OHIO 40
(0:53 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 28 for yards (A.Carter) PENALTY on WMC-A.Carter Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 40
(1:00 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
Kickoff
(1:05 - 2nd) N.Mihalic kicks 46 yards from WMC 35 to the OHI 19. S.Wiglusz returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Barnes at OHI 40.

WMU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:05 - 2nd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
+74 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 26
(1:17 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 26. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 26. Gain of 74 yards. C.Crooms for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(1:50 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at WMC 26.
Kickoff
(1:50 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 57 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - OHIO 16
(1:53 - 2nd) N.Vakos 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Holloway Holder-J.Wilson.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - OHIO 10
(1:58 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to WMC 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 9.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 12
(2:05 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 12
(2:15 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
+31 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 43
(2:47 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 43. Catch made by J.Jones at WMC 43. Gain of 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jackson at WMC 12.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 45
(3:20 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at WMC 43.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47
(3:51 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; A.Carter at WMC 45.
+15 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 38
(4:24 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 38. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 47.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - OHIO 34
(5:07 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 34. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely; A.Wofford at OHI 38.

WMU
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 39
(5:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on OHI-H.Meservy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 14 - WMICH 19
(5:13 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 42 yards to OHI 39 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by S.Wiglusz.
No Gain
3 & 14 - WMICH 19
(5:21 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for S.Tyler.
Sack
2 & 8 - WMICH 25
(6:00 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 19 for -6 yards (V.Watkins) J.Salopek FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-J.Gideon at WMC 19.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 23
(6:35 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar at WMC 25.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Interception (3 plays, 39 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - OHIO 18
(6:45 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass INTERCEPTED at WMC 12. Intercepted by D.Ware at WMC 12. Tackled by H.Meservy at WMC 23.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 37
(7:22 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to WMC 18 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 18.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 43
(7:54 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 43. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at WMC 37.

WMU
Broncos
 - Downs (10 plays, 44 yards, 5:05 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 6 - WMICH 43
(7:59 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Sambucci.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WMICH 43
(8:43 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to OHI 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan at OHI 43.
No Gain
2 & 6 - WMICH 43
(8:48 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 47
(9:35 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to OHI 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; Z.Sanders at OHI 43.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40
(9:42 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 40. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 40. Gain of -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OHI at WMC 38. PENALTY on OHI-A.Floyd Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 35
(10:32 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at WMC 40.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 27
(11:09 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews; M.Taylor at WMC 35.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 18
(11:44 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 18. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at WMC 27.
No Gain
2 & 5 - WMICH 18
(12:23 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 18. Catch made by B.Bosma at WMC 18. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at WMC 18.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 13
(12:53 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at WMC 18.
Kickoff
(12:59 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 62 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC 3. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at WMC 13.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 6:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:59 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 6
(13:05 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to WMC End Zone for 6 yards. S.Bangura for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 15
(13:39 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 15. Catch made by M.Cross at WMC 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Wofford at WMC 6.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 18
(14:23 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 18. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at WMC 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 15.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 29
(15:00 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 29. Catch made by S.Bangura at WMC 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 18.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 31
(0:12 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 31. Catch made by N.McCormick at WMC 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 29.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 42
(0:50 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 42. Catch made by M.Cross at WMC 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 31.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46
(1:14 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 42.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 43
(1:49 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 43. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at WMC 46.
Penalty
2 & 11 - OHIO 38
(1:58 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-B.Fiske Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 20 - OHIO 29
(2:38 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Kneeland at OHI 38.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 39
(2:58 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at OHI 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WMC at WMC 45. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 34
(3:44 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Lee at OHI 39.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(4:23 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Barnes at OHI 34.
Kickoff
(4:23 - 1st) N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.

WMU
Broncos
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 64 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:23 - 1st) P.Domschke extra point is good.
+8 YD
1 & Goal - WMICH 8
(4:27 - 1st) J.Salopek rushed to OHI End Zone for 8 yards. J.Salopek for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+28 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 36
(4:52 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to OHI 36. Catch made by J.Galloway at OHI 36. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by A.Brawley at OHI 8.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41
(5:27 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 36.
Penalty
1 & 5 - WMICH 36
(5:39 - 1st) PENALTY on WMC-D.Deatherage False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 41
(5:49 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-J.Birchette Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - WMICH 47
(6:23 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to OHI 47. Catch made by B.Bosma at OHI 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders; J.Birchette at OHI 41.
No Gain
2 & 4 - WMICH 47
(7:00 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 47.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 47
(7:31 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to OHI 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 47.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 38
(8:03 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 38. Catch made by S.Tyler at WMC 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at WMC 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 36
(8:38 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews; A.Brawley at WMC 38.
Kickoff
(8:44 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 63 yards from OHI 35 to the WMC 2. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Vandenberg at WMC 36.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 75 yards, 6:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:44 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 1
(8:48 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC End Zone for 1 yards. S.Bangura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIO 1
(9:32 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; B.Garner at WMC 1.
No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIO 1
(10:15 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes; R.Selig at WMC 1.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19
(10:53 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to WMC 1 for 18 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 1.
+18 YD
2 & 14 - OHIO 37
(11:24 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 37. Catch made by M.Cross at WMC 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 19.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33
(12:05 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at WMC 37.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 38
(12:48 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to WMC 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 33.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45
(13:24 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to WMC 45. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at WMC 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 38.
+14 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 41
(13:34 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 41. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; C.Moment at WMC 45.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38
(14:11 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at OHI 41.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 31
(14:37 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; Z.Barnes at OHI 38.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(15:00 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at OHI 31.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) P.Domschke kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
