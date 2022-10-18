|
No. 6 Alabama, No. 24 Mississippi State meet on rebound
Under coach Nick Saban, the Alabama Crimson Tide does not lose often, but when they do, they probably have a pretty good idea of who they will play in their next game.
Coming off tough road losses last weekend, No. 6 Alabama and No. 24 Mississippi State will meet in a Southeastern Conference contest Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Since Saban arrived at Alabama in 2007, there have been six occasions when the Crimson Tide have lost and then faced Mississippi State the following week.
Alabama (6-1, 3-1) met the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2) last year after losing at Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide also faced them after losing at home to LSU in 2019. Now, the matchup follows a road defeat vs. Tennessee -- Saban's first to the Volunteers in 16 career meetings as Alabama's coach.
Alabama's demise at Knoxville came down to a missed 50-yard field with 15 seconds left, multiple penalties and poor defense. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker passed for 385 yards and five touchdowns, all to wideout Jalin Hyatt.
"I don't think the no-huddle offense was the issue for us," Saban said after his squad's 52-49 loss and a wild post-game celebration at Neyland Stadium. "It was covering their receivers and allowing way too many big plays. ... Guys got to play with better focus, better leverage and got to cover people better."
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Tennessee coach Josh Heupel when the latter played quarterback at Oklahoma in 1999.
Leach recognized a few plays the Volunteers ran in the Alabama upset from his Oklahoma days, saying: "I can think of a play in particular that we ran back in the day. (Heupel's) got his quarterback running that play better than he ran it."
Against Tennessee, the Crimson Tide committed 17 penalties for 130 yards -- more than the 114 they rushed for.
Alabama's fall to sixth in the latest Top 25 poll ended the team's streak of 40 weeks inside the top five, an active streak currently owned by No. 1 Georgia (24).
The 52 points was the most scored against Alabama since Sewanee hung 54 on the Crimson Tide in 1907.
After losing to the Bulldogs in his first meeting in 2007, Saban has won 14 straight - with only two being one-score games (25-20 in 2014 and 31-24 in 2017).
The Bulldogs likely will be the lone ranked team to come to Tuscaloosa in 2022 -- FCS Austin Peay and Auburn (3-4) will finish the home slate -- but Leach's group also is licking its wounds.
On Saturday at Kentucky, the Wildcats grounded the dangerous aerial assault of Mississippi State star passer Will Rogers. The junior quarterback, who started the game averaging 351.7 yards per outing, was held in check -- completing 25 of 37 throws for 203 yards with a TD and an interception.
Rogers' 70 career TD passes ties him with Dak Prescott (2012-15) for the most in school history. Rogers needs 338 yards to eclipse Prescott's milestone of 9,376 total passing yards.
The Bulldogs failed to contain Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (30 carries for 196 yards, two TDs), who helped keep the ball out of Rogers' hand as the Wildcats dominated the time of possession, 39:22 to 20:38.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|16
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|190
|245
|Total Plays
|62
|42
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|33
|Rush Attempts
|21
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|152
|212
|Comp. - Att.
|18-41
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|2.7
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|4-35.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|152
|PASS YDS
|212
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|33
|
|
|190
|TOTAL YDS
|245
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|18/40
|152
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|3
|3
|46
|0
|21
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|8
|4
|31
|0
|9
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|6
|2
|24
|0
|12
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|6
|3
|19
|0
|7
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|5
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|4
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 CB
|D. Richardson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Page 16 LB
|D. Page
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DE
|R. Charlton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 DE
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|3
|40.0
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|2
|21.0
|28
|0
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|18/27
|212
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|5
|33
|1
|19
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|5
|12
|0
|5
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|3
|-15
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|3
|2
|56
|0
|40
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|3
|2
|40
|0
|23
|
J. Earle 10 WR
|J. Earle
|4
|3
|38
|1
|31
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|5
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
T. Holden 11 WR
|T. Holden
|3
|2
|23
|1
|17
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Prentice 80 WR
|K. Prentice
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Payne Jr. 44 DL
|D. Payne Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burroughs 98 DL
|J. Burroughs
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 7 DB
|E. Ricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|1/1
|50
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|4
|35.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 25 - BAMA 46(4:32 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 36 yards to MSST 10 Center-K.Hibbett. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 25 - BAMA 46(4:37 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for T.Holden.
|Sack
2 & 19 - BAMA 40(5:49 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at MSST 46 for -6 yards (R.Charlton) B.Young FUMBLES forced by R.Charlton. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-B.Young at MSST 46. Tackled by MSST at MSST 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(6:27 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at MSST 40 for -9 yards (N.Watson)
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 36(6:40 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to MSST 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young at MSST 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 44(7:10 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to MSST 44. Catch made by I.Bond at MSST 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at MSST 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(7:20 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(7:56 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 43. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(8:06 - 3rd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at BAMA 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 12 - MISSST 31(8:13 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MISSST 31(8:17 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MISSST 31(8:42 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(9:11 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 29. Catch made by S.Price at BAMA 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 31.
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - MISSST 48(9:38 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 48. Catch made by J.Robinson at BAMA 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 29.
|Sack
2 & 5 - MISSST 40(10:18 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at BAMA 48 for -8 yards (D.Hellams)
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(10:56 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 45. Catch made by R.Harvey at BAMA 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at BAMA 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(11:10 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 44. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams; H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 45.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - MISSST 32(11:32 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 32. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at MSST 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 32(11:32 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 28 for yards (B.Young) W.Rogers FUMBLES forced by B.Young. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-T.Smith at MSST 28. Tackled by MSST at MSST 23. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(11:49 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 25(12:04 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at MSST 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 19(12:37 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 19. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Battle; H.To'oTo'o at MSST 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 19(12:40 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - BAMA 47(12:47 - 3rd) J.Burnip punts 34 yards to MSST 19 Center-K.Hibbett. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BAMA 47(12:56 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAMA 47(13:05 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(13:42 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Forbes; C.Young at BAMA 47.
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 27(13:59 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 27. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 27. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MSST at BAMA 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:37 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; N.Watson at BAMA 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Young scrambles to BAMA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at BAMA 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISSST 39(0:03 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 46 for -15 yards (D.Turner; J.Burroughs)
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 46(0:09 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 46. Catch made by R.Thomas at BAMA 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at BAMA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(0:11 - 2nd) W.Rogers spikes the ball.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - MISSST 33(0:16 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 33. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 33. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 46.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MISSST 33(0:20 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(0:28 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 33 for -2 yards (W.Anderson)
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 30(0:43 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at MSST 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(1:06 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 23. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at MSST 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BAMA 44(1:13 - 2nd) J.Burnip punts 21 yards to MSST 23 Center-K.Hibbett. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAMA 44(1:24 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - BAMA 47(1:31 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by K.Prentice at MSST 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(1:57 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to MSST 45. Catch made by K.Prentice at MSST 45. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at MSST 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - MISSST 29(2:04 - 2nd) A.Trafford punts 16 yards to MSST 45 Center-H.Hammond. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MISSST 29(2:10 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MISSST 29(2:16 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:48 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 29 for -5 yards (B.Branch)
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 63 yards from BAMA 35 to the MSST 2. S.Price returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Jackson at MSST 34.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BAMA 40(2:58 - 2nd) W.Reichard 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Hibbett Holder-J.Burnip.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAMA 32(3:05 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Earle.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 31(3:47 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to MSST 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Page at MSST 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(4:13 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to MSST 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Forbes at MSST 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(4:18 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks. PENALTY on MSST-N.Pickering Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - BAMA 44(4:41 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 44. Catch made by J.Earle at BAMA 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 39(5:17 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at BAMA 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(5:55 - 2nd) R.Williams rushed to BAMA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Page at BAMA 39.
|+23 YD
3 & 9 - BAMA 13(6:38 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 13. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 13. Gain of 23 yards. J.Burton ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BAMA 13(6:44 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(7:19 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at BAMA 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - MISSST 28(7:32 - 2nd) A.Trafford punts 60 yards to BAMA 12 Center-H.Hammond. Downed by L.Griffin.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MISSST 28(7:38 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - MISSST 20(8:12 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at MSST 28.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(8:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-J.Calvin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(8:19 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 53 yards from BAMA 35 to the MSST 12. Fair catch by S.Price.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - BAMA 6(8:27 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to MSST 6. Catch made by T.Holden at MSST 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Holden for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 12(9:12 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to MSST 12. Catch made by R.Williams at MSST 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Watson E.Forbes at MSST 6.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 12(9:44 - 2nd) R.Williams rushed to MSST 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davis T.Wheat at MSST 12.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(10:03 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by T.Holden at MSST 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 12.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MISSST 29(10:06 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISSST 29(10:14 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 24(11:00 - 2nd) S.Price rushed to MSST 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Turner; D.Hellams at MSST 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(11:31 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at MSST 24.
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 59 yards from BAMA 35 to the MSST 6. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Battle; K.Jackson at MSST 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(11:44 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to MSST End Zone for 19 yards. J.Gibbs for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - BAMA 34(11:50 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for I.Bond. PENALTY on MSST-J.Matthews Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(12:12 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to MSST 36 for yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 36. PENALTY on MSST-J.Harris Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(12:21 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for BAMA. PENALTY on MSST-E.Forbes Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. PENALTY on MSST-J.Davis Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 30(12:44 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 30. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at BAMA 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(13:21 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 26. Catch made by R.Williams at BAMA 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at BAMA 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 12 - MISSST 32(13:26 - 2nd) M.Biscardi 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Hammond Holder-G.Georgopoulos.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISSST 26(13:32 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:11 - 2nd) S.Price rushed to BAMA 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at BAMA 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:15 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MISSST 27(14:51 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to BAMA 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at BAMA 25.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISSST 27(14:55 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MISSST 27(15:00 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(0:15 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 36. Catch made by R.Thomas at BAMA 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at BAMA 27.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - MISSST 39(1:00 - 1st) W.Rogers rushed to BAMA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Young at BAMA 36.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MISSST 39(1:47 - 1st) S.Price rushed to BAMA 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Turner H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(2:28 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 40. Catch made by S.Price at BAMA 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at BAMA 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(2:54 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 47. Catch made by R.Harvey at BAMA 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 40.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 41(3:12 - 1st) S.Price rushed to BAMA 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 35(3:45 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Young J.Battle at MSST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(3:50 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 58 yards from BAMA 35 to the MSST 7. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Arnold at MSST 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:57 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+31 YD
3 & 10 - BAMA 31(4:12 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to MSST 31. Catch made by J.Earle at MSST 31. Gain of 31 yards. J.Earle for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 31(4:23 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(4:55 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to MSST 31. Catch made by J.Earle at MSST 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 31.
|+40 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 29(5:17 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 29. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 29. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at MSST 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(5:47 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson E.Forbes at BAMA 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(6:15 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 15. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 15. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Wheat N.Watson at BAMA 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - MISSST 15(6:18 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - MISSST 22(7:05 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to BAMA 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams J.Burroughs at BAMA 15.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 22(7:11 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(7:11 - 1st) W.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at BAMA 19. Intercepted by K.McKinstry at BAMA 19. Tackled by MSST at BAMA 19. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 36(7:53 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 36. Catch made by A.Williams at BAMA 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(8:23 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to BAMA 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Payne at BAMA 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 43(8:50 - 1st) S.Price rushed to BAMA 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Young at BAMA 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 46(9:30 - 1st) S.Price rushed to BAMA 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson H.To'oTo'o at BAMA 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(10:01 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 50. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at BAMA 46.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 38(10:21 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 38. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at MSST 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(10:52 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at MSST 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 31(11:12 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 38 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hellams at MSST 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(11:36 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Turner T.Smith at MSST 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - BAMA 22(11:43 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 50 yards to MSST 28 Center-K.Hibbett. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BAMA 27(11:56 - 1st) J.Burnip punts yards to MSST 22 Center-K.Hibbett. Downed by E.Henderson. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAMA 27(12:02 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for R.Williams.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - BAMA 20(12:45 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by J.Gibbs at BAMA 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Watson T.Wheat at BAMA 27.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(13:14 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at BAMA 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - MISSST 34(13:22 - 1st) A.Trafford punts 44 yards to BAMA 22 Center-H.Hammond. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 31(14:18 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burroughs at MSST 34. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:55 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Ricks H.To'oTo'o at MSST 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
